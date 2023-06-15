I’m Putting the Kibosh on My Teen’s Most Lucrative Babysitting Job. She’ll Thank Me Later.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 14-year-old daughter is babysitting this summer for a few families in the neighborhood. A family that has a backyard pool has reached out to her as well, and she would like to babysit for them. They seem like nice people and normally I would say yes, but their kids are young (pre-swimming age), and I’m not comfortable with my daughter being responsible for their safety with the pool. The parents do have a no swimming with babysitters rule, but my worry comes more from one of the kids wandering off when it is not swim time and something terrible happening. I’ve explained this reasoning to my daughter, and she is borderline livid with me (this would have been her best paying gig). She also wants to know what age she will be able to babysit for a pool family. My gut reaction is 18, but I can’t tell if that’s an overreaction, or perhaps even this current ban at 14 is an overreaction. Am I going crazy or is this a rational limit?

—Worried about Water

Dear Worried,

Saying that your daughter needs to be 18 to babysit for a family with a pool when she and the kids won’t be in the pool does feel like an overreaction to me! There’s nothing magical about the age of 18 when it comes to responsibility—and at that age, it wouldn’t be up to you to say yes or no anyway. I also think it’s a bit strange to say no now, when she’s 14, unless you have concerns about there being too many kids (or too-wild kids?), or just don’t believe she’s responsible enough to keep tabs on and care for them.

You can and should have a serious talk with her about young children and water safety, and make sure she knows that they can never be permitted to go out and wander the yard without her. I suppose in the end I don’t see an enormous difference between a pool the kids could fall into (does it have a fence or a cover that could keep them out of it, by the way?) and, say, a street they could wander into? If you already trust her to care for little kids and not let them run outside and into traffic, I think you can probably trust her not to let them wander out and fall into the pool. It’s your decision to make as her parent, but I’d probably let my kid do it, and just tell her to make sure to keep a close eye on her charges and keep them away from the pool.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 9-year-old son is mad about his name. He has one of the most common names for boys his age—think something like “Noah Miller.” My wife and I didn’t realize how common his name was when we named him. There are three others in his grade, so he’s referred to with his last initial (Noah M.), a physical trait (Short Noah, Brown-haired Noah, etc.), or his last name (Miller). He recently told me he hates how common his name is. His younger sister also has a fairly common name, but she chooses to go by the full name while most people with that name go by a nickname, so while there are other girls with her name in her class, there’s never any confusion.

My wife is really upset about how upset our son is over his name. Our son wants to go by his middle name at school, which is much less common these days and has a few nicknames that he could also go by. I really don’t see a problem with this, but my wife does. It wouldn’t be an issue even if he were trying to use this name at home, but he’s not even doing that. He’s just changing his name at school. My wife is desperately trying to convince him not to use his middle name at school next year, despite my best efforts to convince her otherwise. What can I do?

—A Child By Any Other Name

Dear Any Other Name,

If your son wants to go by his middle name at school, it’s probably going to happen; his friends will follow his lead, and teachers will (and should!) as well—I don’t think there is a whole lot your wife can do to stop it. I realize it puts you in a somewhat awkward position, supporting your son in this when his mom doesn’t. She can feel upset about it, but I hope she can eventually get past it (lots of people go by their middle names!), or at least stop arguing with him over it. After all, that’s only going to make him more determined! I don’t think there’s a lot for you or your wife to do other than accept that this is his decision, and try to respect and support him in it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband has always had minor anxiety that’s pretty manageable just by talking about the situation a bit. But since we had kids, that anxiety has found a whole new life in worrying about their health. Both kids were infants during aggressive RSV seasons and it became basically an obsession of my husband’s—no kids coming to visit/meet the babies, very limited exposures, constant hand washing, a frantic “is it RSV?!” at every sniffle, constantly asking me questions about what we would do if they did get RSV, etc. To be clear, I didn’t want our kids to get RSV, either, and I was taking precautions, but I feel he took it to an unhealthy level.

Now every time either kid is even mildly ill (thankfully, nothing more than minor colds and ear infections so far), he is in full-on panic mode. I have to manage everything to do with their care because he is just a basket case of worry, and absolutely nothing I do or say helps. I need this to stop. It’s exhausting taking care of kids when they’re sick and then also trying to talk my husband down off a ledge. I also feel like I can never actually voice any of my concerns related to the kids’ illnesses, because if I am anything other than 100 percent confident in their wellness/ability to recover, it makes his anxiety spiral worse. I know the correct response is that my husband needs to see a therapist for his anxiety, but that isn’t going to happen. I’ve spoken to him about it in every way, from compassionate and caring to direct and cold. I’ve offered to help find the therapist, go with him, etc. He says it’s normal to be worried about your kids, and sometimes gets mad at me because he thinks I’m suggesting there’s something wrong with him. He also points out that his (overall) anxiety isn’t anywhere near as bad as his mom’s or his sister’s—they both have pretty significant anxiety around even daily tasks—so it must not really be a problem.

What can I do that isn’t therapy for my husband? How do I keep my sanity? How do I keep his illness-related anxiety from affecting the kids as they get older? (I don’t want them to be terrified of every minor illness!) How do I keep encouraging him to seek help? Overall, he’s an excellent partner and father, but the thought of something happening to these kids when they’re sick just brings him to his knees and he refuses to face it.

—Worried Sick

Dear Worried Sick,

I understand your frustration, especially since your husband won’t seek help. And of course you want him to see that he’s taking his worry to an extreme and then take steps to address that. But it might help him more, at least initially, if you can try to recognize and validate his feelings, even if they don’t make sense to you. To him, the anxiety probably seems rational, necessary: he’s trying to prevent something bad from happening, or raising the alarm that something bad is happening. Fear is something we all have and can all understand. And remember, even if he sought treatment and things got better, he would still have anxiety. Hopefully, he can learn to manage it better, develop coping skills, etc., but neither you nor he should expect for it to just disappear.

When you talk with him about it, I think it’s important to focus on the impact of his stress and anxiety. Is it affecting his life in other ways, apart from what you’ve shared here? How is he eating and sleeping? How are his moods? The point is not to jump on whatever other symptoms may be present as proof that something is “wrong” with him, but to hopefully help him see that his anxiety is having an impact on his daily life. It doesn’t have to be affecting him in the same way it affects his mother or sister to warrant addressing. It’s already affecting both your lives and his ability to do the daily nonstop work of parenting—if he can’t handle taking care of your kids when they’re sick, or when he thinks they might be sick, that’s significant. You can point out the potential positives of treatment: what a relief it might be, how much better he could feel, if he gets the help and support he needs to cope with some of the stress or anxiety he regularly feels.

I also think it’s fair to calmly, without blame, sometimes tell him how you feel: overwhelmed and alone when the kids get sick; afraid to talk with him about normal parental concerns; worried for him and his wellbeing because you love him. You also need and deserve to feel better than you do right now. And you can admit that you don’t know what to do, perhaps saying something like, “You know, I really want to support and help you, but I admit that I’m out of my depth here. I need help, too.” Try to help him understand that if he’s willing to seek help from his doctor or from a mental health professional, it could help both of you.

You’re already doing a good thing by offering to help him find someone to talk to, offering to go with him, and trying not to base all of your own choices on his anxiety. If you want to talk to a therapist yourself—not for anxiety, but for other things, including what you feel and are dealing with as the spouse of a very anxious person—it can’t hurt. In the end, you can’t force your husband to get help, but you can do your best to take care of yourself, pay attention to your own needs, and put energy into friendships and activities and other things that help you cope and blow off steam. Make sure you’ve got a good support network of your own, relationships with people you trust and can talk to when you are overwhelmed.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 10-year-old son who has had significant mental health struggles since early 2020. He has dealt with depression, anxiety, and poor self-esteem, all of which were heartbreaking to watch. Happily, he has made significant progress over the past year and is mostly able to engage in school and socialize with friends. The anxiety and low self-esteem are still present, but he’s come a long way with a growth mindset.

Which brings us to our issue now: He’s started coping with some of his issues with extreme defiance and refusal to participate. When an activity or an assignment becomes difficult or less engaging, he’ll simply quit or sit it out, whether it’s a math worksheet or a guitar lesson. At school, he’s got a very good teacher and accommodations that help them work it out; at home, I’m not sure what to do. In the past 18 months, we’ve started and abandoned half a dozen activities, losing a good amount of money, because as soon as he gets self-conscious or frustrated he simply refuses to go. With my other child, we’ve been able to emphasize the value of finishing a commitment and saying things like “We have five more sessions and after that if you never want to do this again, you don’t have to.” But we’re a little stuck here, because when we push he becomes visibly anxious, cries, and obsesses over how awful it will be to return to the activity. I want to respect who he is and what his needs are; I don’t want to force him; I want him to try new things; and I don’t want to teach him that when things get hard you give up. What should I do?

—When the Going Gets Tough

Dear Going Gets Tough,

I don’t think this particular moment, when your child is still experiencing what you yourself called “significant mental health struggles,” is the time to force him to do something even when he’s upset, anxious, and crying over it. He already has to work hard and get accommodations at school in order to get through tough or frustrating assignments—can that not be part of the lesson he needs to learn about “not giving up when things get hard”? He has the rest of his life to learn the “merits” (often exaggerated, in my opinion) of sticking with an activity he no longer enjoys.

Half a dozen is a lot of activities to be starting in a short period of time, when he was already dealing with mental health issues. Maybe you (and he?) were looking for something to keep him busy, fill up his bucket, or both, but it also sounds a bit exhausting, given everything else going on—I’m not surprised to hear that he’s not always enthusiastic about another go on the extracurricular wheel of fortune. Perhaps he needs a temporary break from new activities, unless there is one thing he’s really dying to try. In the meantime, are there other activities you already know he enjoys and doesn’t find as stressful? Can you just stick with those for now, and not too many at once? Don’t make it about the money, or him falling short in his “commitment,” just make sure his schedule isn’t too packed and you’re not asking too much of him at home, since they’re already asking a lot of him at school.

I’d also speak with his therapist about his progress, let them know about this issue, and see if they have any advice. Definitely make sure your son keeps getting the help he needs for his anxiety and depression. While you may be frustrated with the current extracurricular situation—and it’s okay to be so—remember that he’s young, and he has the rest of his life to learn lessons about stick-to-it-ness. Right now, prioritizing his mental health and wellbeing is the most important thing.

—Nicole

