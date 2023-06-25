I Secretly Indulged My Sexual Fantasy. I’m Not So Sure My Wife Needs to Know.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I don’t know how or when it started, but somehow, my wife and I began experimenting with anal sex, anal toys, and butt plugs. I love it, but when my wife is using toys on me, I get the feeling that she doesn’t. Lately, we haven’t had any anal sex, and I’m starting to crave it. Last night, I lubed up my ass and slowly inserted a butt plug. It felt so good, but I didn’t want my wife to know I was fucking myself, so I just pulled it out, cleaned myself up, and went on with my night.

Today my butt feels so good and I want more but I feel bad for not telling my wife. Should I? Or should I just ask her to use the butt plug next time?

—Pleasured But Confused

Dear Pleasured But Confused

If she’s not into buttplay, but has participated in it, it’s presumably not a dealbreaker for her. Telling her that you’re down to take care of yourself down there, then, may actually come as a relief. You didn’t mention if the kind of disclosure you’re contemplating is part of your agreement (i.e., “I want you to give me a heads up about your masturbation practices”). That kind of agreement clause is pretty strict, so don’t assume it exists if you haven’t discussed it. Personally, I don’t think that you need to give your partner a heads-up on your masturbatory practices (that’s your domain). That said, if not doing so is causing shame, rid yourself of that shame and spill.

The conversation could lead to clarity on how she feels about playing with your butt—you “get the feeling” that she doesn’t enjoy it, which means you don’t actually know. If the talk doesn’t naturally go there, you might want to ask her directly how she feels about this thing that you so enjoy. Maybe she’s cool with it, albeit unenthused. Maybe she’d rather you take care of it yourself. Also, you should try to figure out why you didn’t want your wife to know that you did it solo. Answering these questions may make the situation less fraught, and it shouldn’t be fraught—only fun.

Dear How to Do It,

My wife is putting immense pressure on me to have a vasectomy. We’re in our late 30s and have two young children, and we both agree that we don’t want any more. She’s throwing every argument she can think of at me, and frankly, she’s being pretty mean about it.

So, why am I so resistant? We’re basically in a dead-bedroom relationship and have sex every four to six weeks, which makes me pretty unhappy. This used to be a major point of contention in our marriage until I realized that fighting about it was counterproductive, and I stopped showing outward signs of frustration or putting any pressure on her. We get along much better now, but our sex life seems to be inexorably fading.

Contrary to popular belief, a vasectomy is not completely risk free, and I’ve already offered to wear condoms or to stop P in V sex entirely. I just know that I’m going to resent having the procedure done, even if there are no complications. I don’t want to spend this money and deal with the consequences, however minor, when our sex life is nonexistent. To top it off, she’s indicated she’ll stay on the pill anyway. Ultimately, isn’t pressuring someone to have a surgery they don’t want inappropriate?

—Snipped and Left Hanging

Dear Snipped and Left Hanging,

On principle alone, I side with you—you should ultimately have the choice about what happens to your body, and you should make that choice without coercion. This is complicated by extenuating circumstances that can also serve to coerce—in this particular instance, I’m referring to local abortion laws that could determine what happens to your wife’s body (and the course of the life you share) should there be an unplanned pregnancy. I’m not sure where you are, but if you’re in an area where abortion access is restricted or altogether banned, I can understand your wife’s insistence, especially since you’ve decided you won’t be having more kids.

Yes, with a vasectomy comes risks, as is the case for any medical procedure. That said, these risks—which include irreversibility and inflammation—are relatively low. The Mayo Clinic says chronic pain can happen for one to two percent of people who undergo this surgery. That said, to live is to risk. We take a risk when we leave the house in the morning, when we cross the street, when we get behind the wheel.

Your alternatives to vasectomy—condoms and the cessation of PIV—are well-reasoned and should be taken seriously. I have to wonder if your wife has hopes that sex with you will become more frequent, perhaps when your children are a bit older. You seem to want to portray her as wholly irrational and unfair, but her concerns should be taken in good faith. Try to discuss this at a time when you’re both relaxed and feeling good about each other. Ultimately, the choice is yours and if you know you’ll feel resentment after a vasectomy, you should tell her that as it could damage your marriage—with zero chance of reversal.

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve been with my guy for two years. I’m 56, he is 53. While we have fantastic sex, but one thing’s missing: anal. I’ve enjoyed anal sex in the past and want it with him, but he has an extraordinarily long, fat penis. Tab A just won’t fit into slot B. To get used to his size, I’ve tried graduated training plugs but the largest is still smaller than his “plug.” It’s worth noting, his length is not preventing penetration, his girth is. So, I’m literally asking “how to do it,” anally. Thanks for your, umm, input.

—Asking for More Than a Tip

Dear Asking for More Than a Tip,

Theoretically, it should be possible for you to fit him in—the anus is remarkably elastic. Think about it: All fistees were once virgins. It takes patience and work to be able to accommodate large objects, and while it seems that you’re on your way, I think you still have more to do. Try upping your toy size—you may have to go to an actual brick and mortar store to eyeball some toys that are between your biggest butt plug and your guy’s dick. Perhaps even more effective would be trying an anal dilator set, which are wide all the way around (whereas plugs are unevenly shaped and taper off at the stem). You can Google around and compare the sizes to your plugs, though you’ll probably still want to start with the smallest and see how it feels. Lube is, as always with anal (and often with other stuff), key. Definitely try different positions—some recipients of anal like starting on top, and doggy is widely recognized as the easiest method of access. To open yourself up, pre-play, try Dr. Carlton’s “butt clock” technique, which involves inserting a finger and holding for a few seconds at each of the corresponding 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions. Go slow and don’t force.

Notice how I said theoretically the dick should fit. This may be an entirely different matter practically. Every body is different and there’s no codified law of biology that says you will absolutely be able to take a monster cock. Do not extend your body to the point of prolonged pain. It can be tough determining what’s too much with anal, as it often hurts at first but then the pain subsides as you open up. It’s a process—if he puts it in and you get that burning pain, ask him to remove it, wait a minute or so, and try again. If you do that a few times and the intensity of the pain doesn’t subside, resolve to try again another day. Tap out when you have to.

Also, I’m not sure if this applies to you, but in case it does: Keep in mind that postmenopausal women have a higher chance of prolapse and that intense anal can also result in prolapse. (I didn’t find data on the incidence of prolapse in postmenopausal women who have anal sex, but given the concomitant factors here, we can assume that your risk may be elevated, though not to what degree.) Prolapse is often not as bad as it’s made out to be, and is treatable, but it is a complication and you should be aware of your risks. Like I said: Go slow and give up when you must.

—Rich