Need help getting along with partners, relatives, co-workers, and people in general? We have four advice columns to help you with your relationship, parenting, money, and sex problems.

For relationship and general advice, submit a question to Dear Prudence here.

For parenting and family advice, submit a question to Care and Feeding here.

For sex advice, submit a question to How to Do It here.

For personal finance advice, submit a question to Pay Dirt here.

Check back every day for new columns from our writers.