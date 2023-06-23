My Partner Wants Her Nightmare Daughter to Move In With Us. Fat Chance.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My partner and her son moved in with me at the start of the pandemic three years ago. She was getting priced out of her place, and was desperate to stay in the local school district since her son has special needs. I have a fairly large two-bedroom condo. I’ll admit the three of us went a little stir-crazy during the pandemic since I work from home, but it worked out. I’m crazy about her son.

I’m not so crazy about her daughter, “Sally.” Sally is 20, and she only cares about herself. She moved out to live with her permissive father as a teen and continues to break her mother’s heart to this day. She only calls when she wants money and thinks her parents exist to fund her lifestyle. She refuses to get even a part-time job. Last year, she threw a screaming tantrum because her mother couldn’t afford the increase in rent at the new place she wanted to get with her boyfriend (my partner pays her rent). She called my partner horrible things and said worse about her half-brother. Sally has also failed to attend a single lecture at school, so her father has stopped paying for anything. Her roommates are refusing to renew the lease with her in May.

Of course, Sally comes crying to mommy about her money woes. My partner makes good money, but even with me paying the majority of the bills, she can’t afford to fund another household. Her son needs expensive therapy. So, she wants Sally to move in with us. I told her no. We’re still arguing about it. Can you help us break this impasse?

—No Sally

Dear No Sally,

Sally sounds like she has been absolutely awful towards her mother and like she needs to grow up and get her life in order. However, it also sounds like she has no place to go, and it’s hard to imagine that her mother would be okay with that. Though she is an adult, Sally’s mother is going to want to make sure that her child is safe and has a place to rest her head. You may want to consider allowing her to move in temporarily—say, three to six months maximum—while she finds somewhere else to live long-term.

It should also be a condition of her stay that she gets a job and devotes time to finding permanent housing. You can also require Sally to do household chores and earn her keep. Let your partner know that Sally is only welcome to come if she abides by these terms, and that she is not to stay any longer. This will be a big sacrifice for you, and I realize that you’ve already done a lot for your partner and her son. But I don’t think your partner will be okay as long as her daughter doesn’t have a place to live. Let Sally know that her place in your home is conditional, and that if she isn’t willing to do what is expected of her, she’ll have to leave.

Dear Care and Feeding,

A few months ago, my husband’s mom surprised her three kids with a free 10-day trip to a world-class destination. Flights and accommodations will all be paid for. I understand that she can’t take her kids and their spouses—that would be expensive—but I can’t afford to go on my own, either. My husband and I have only recently managed to move from sickeningly in debt to moderately in debt.

Still, this trip is the kind of experience that I’ll likely never have, and I’m struggling with some jealousy around it. I’ve asked him to be empathetic about this, and for the most part, he has been. He was less empathetic when I expressed concerns about how much he’d be spending on the trip. He’d have to take an unpaid day off work, which will cost us $600, and he’d be paying for all his meals. His sister and his mom like to indulge, and I thought it would be important to set expectations around what he can afford. He immediately went nuclear and said he shouldn’t go. We’re on a super tight budget trying to clear up the debt and this trip will blow the budget sky-high.

I understand this, and I’ve signed off on it, but I’d like to minimize the fallout. I also just want some space for my own feelings as well as his excitement. On the one hand, I think I’m upset that it’s coming off as me trying to make this about me when I should just be excited for him. But I also think it’s natural that I would be super jealous. It wouldn’t take much for the guy who gets to experience the awesome trip to have some grace for my tough feelings. While I want the latter to be true, I’m thinking the former is more likely and I’m just a jealous asshole making it about me. Your thoughts?

—I Think My Asshole Is Showing

Dear I Think,

I don’t think you’re being a jealous asshole. You’re jealous, yes, and understandably so. But you also have a right to be concerned about your shared budget and how the trip may impact that. Let your husband know that you’re excited for him, though you can’t help feeling a bit down that you aren’t going to have this experience, and that you truly want him to have a good time. Explain that your concerns about money are not meant to damper his experience, but that you only want to make sure that everything remains on track for you guys after the trip.

Your feelings are valid. Most people would feel as you do about watching someone else prepare for this awesome experience. However, it would be best for you to find someone else to vent to about this so that your husband doesn’t feel bad or as if you don’t want him to go. Talk to one of your friends, someone you can speak freely with without feeling like you’re being an asshole. Get a journal and write out your thoughts. You won’t have to deal with this forever. The trip will come and go, but it’s important that you don’t allow it to put a strain on your marriage.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I are tired of snow and have been planning to move near our other two daughters for a while. Their state has better weather and we have more family nearby. The problem is our youngest daughter, who lives in our current state, just announced her pregnancy and is displeased we are not changing our plans because of it. She has even gone so far as accusing her mother and me of deliberately abandoning our first grandchild!

We ended up getting into a serious fight because our daughter said we would be awful grandparents if we moved far away and not in the day-to-day lives of our grandchildren, like her grandmother was.

I love and miss my mother every day and we greatly depended on her in the beginning for childcare, but she immigrated from a culture where women were supposed to have no other ambitions except children and the church. It was a huge source of conflict between my wife and her that my wife refused to be a stay-at-home mom and went ahead to get her Ph.D.

Our daughter knows this. We have been joking since our girls were teens that we looked forward to being empty nesters and would be the kind of grandparents that spoiled our grandkids rather than raising them. We understand our daughter is nervous and plan to make frequent trips back during the pregnancy and birth, but we also have the house on the market and have boxes packed everywhere. Our daughter refuses to seek reason here. Help, please.

—Grandbaby on the Way

Dear Grandbaby on the Way,

It’s understandable that your daughter wanted to count on you guys for help with her baby, but you have been honest with her for years about your plans for your golden years and she is simply going to have to accept that. She is likely hormonal and emotional right now, which would exacerbate her disappointment. Since it seems she had believed that she would be able to count on you for childcare, she’s going to have to make other arrangements now, which must be stressful.

Give her time to make peace with what is happening. Explain that you will make regular visits but that at this point in your lives, you want to relax and enjoy living somewhere that is more comfortable for the two of you. Remind her that you have always been transparent about how you planned to spend your empty nester years, and tell her that you are confident that she will be a great mom, even without your daily support. There’s really nothing else you can do, short of canceling your move, to change how she is feeling right now. Perhaps you can plan an extended stay for when the baby is firstborn. Other than that, you’re just going to have to let her deal with her feelings on her own. Don’t feel guilty. You’ve raised your children and you deserve the time to yourselves.

—Jamilah

My husband, our 10-year-old daughter, and I are all progressive liberals. However, one of the families we have hung out with since our daughter was 5 is the polar opposite. They are Trump supporters, make racist comments, don’t believe in climate change, do not support public education, and think COVID is a political hoax. When we used to hang out, they would drop racist comments toward me (I am Asian) and say it was just a joke, or do things we don’t approve of, like steal or tread off-trail. Is it wrong to not want to hang out with people who have opposite views and do things that lack morals?