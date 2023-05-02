Our Friends Have Decided They Have the Worst Kid in the World. Uh, What?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I would appreciate advice on how to handle fellow parents in our social circle who really seem to be struggling with being parents. Their two girls are 5 and 3 years old and, to our eyes, behave as you might expect them to at that age—tantrums, disagreements with each other, demanding what they want when they want it. But their parents react to this as though their daughters are causing them immense harm and doing this on purpose. They have self-diagnosed the older as being a defiant child and act like it’s the end of the world when she throws a tantrum, and insist that her tantrums are worse than any other tantrums of other kids around. Our comments that the tantrums seem pretty in line with what we’ve seen of our own kids fall on deaf ears or receive protests that their daughter is different.

Because they are having such a hard time, they started working with a counselor who advised them to ignore the girls when they fight with each other. So my husband and I have now witnessed fights between the two that get physical with screaming and hitting, and the mom just sits there and sighs as though she has the biggest headache in the world. I nearly intervened in one fight because my heart was breaking for those kids who needed someone to model how to be with each other, but their grandmother got there before I did (fortunately grandmother is around and helps). The parents also seriously restrict and control the girls’ food and monitor everything they eat—only 1.5 marshmallows for dessert!—which we believe has caused the older one to be obsessed with sweets. We went camping with them last summer and the first day in the mom said she needed a vacation—and she meant without her kids! We were shocked silent in the moment but wish we had said that this was our vacation and we love spending it with our kids.

What can we do other than watch and fret about these two beautiful kids? We try to limit interactions, but they move in the same social circle, and we don’t think it makes sense to blow everything up by saying what we really think. But we leave every dinner feeling awful for the kids and spend the next day upset about how they are treated and at our inability to help.

—Parents Who Don’t Like Being Parents

Dear Don’t Like Being Parents,

I understand how heartbreaking it can be to witness two young children behave this way because I’ve witnessed similar behavior from other kids. Although I’m not a mental health professional and obviously can’t diagnose anyone, it sounds to me that this particular mom (you don’t really get into where the dad is in all this) could be suffering from depression and/or parental burnout. You mentioned that she took her kids to a counselor, but one thing you could suggest, as a friend, is that she seek out therapy for herself, which might improve the situation for everyone in the end. Another practical option might be to offer to babysit the kids on a weekend so your friend can take a break (she might really need that vacation!), but that’s only if you want to sacrifice your peace for a time in order to save hers—and it’s completely fair if you aren’t up for that.

That said, I want to encourage you to take note of Doyin’s Golden Rule about other people’s children—unless the kids are in clear, actual danger, we shouldn’t get involved in how other parents raise their kids if we’re not asked to do so. As far as I can tell, you haven’t been asked, and both a grandparent and mental health professional are already involved, so chances are nothing dangerous is going on here. Of course, I would intervene if I saw two kids getting violent with each other while the mom sat on the sidelines, because that could clearly escalate to a bad situation. But regular tantrums and whining are not your place to referee, however annoying they are to witness.

Now, even though you shouldn’t offer your two cents when the kids are acting up or when this mom is imposing a food restriction you wouldn’t, you certainly have every right not to sit around while it’s happening. I would suggest just limiting your time with these people to avoid discomfort in the first place, but you could also consider setting some boundaries with them: “I really like you and the kids, but these gatherings are becoming increasingly uncomfortable lately and I’ll have to pull back if this continues. I’m happy to step up if you believe there’s anything I can do to help, but this simply isn’t working.”

From there, these parents will get to decide how they feel about your judgement, and it’s up to you to decide what you want to tolerate going forward.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a very low-stakes question. My husband and I have three amazing children (6, 3, and 7 months). We both work full-time. Reading is important to us, and we hope to instill a love of reading in our children. Our oldest is in Kindergarten, and she is an independent reader; she devours chapter books. We still read with her nightly. My 3-year-old also likes reading, but she absolutely loves to make up stories. On many nights, we read to her and make up a story (usually about her and her superhero sisters), but on many others, we don’t have the time or bandwidth to do both. Unfortunately, this is often the only time of day we get to read together (see: three kids, two full-time jobs). We want to encourage a love of reading and help her develop reading skills, but we also love her fantastic imagination, and want to encourage that too. Is there a benefit to picking a book over creating a story together? Or vice versa?

—Lucky Problem to Have

Dear Lucky,

I appreciate what you’re trying to do here, truly, but I also want to put your mind at ease a bit. It seems as if a lot of parents put undue pressure on themselves to do/be everything for their kids. Read stories, create stories, spend hours in their local forest to collect ingredients for organic, GMO-free, multigrain tree bark smoothies, limit screentime to thirty seconds a day … I’m obviously joking a little, but all this pressure is just … a lot.

Don’t get me wrong, there is value in guiding our children to adopt good habits like reading. But I was a kid who grew up hating reading despite everything my parents tried. In fact, even when I was a teenager, I only read books because I had to for book reports and other school assignments. Fast forward to a few years later, and something clicked: I became an honor roll student, graduated from one of the best colleges in America, and now I’m an author myself. Not to mention, I currently love reading and devour multiple books a month.

My point is, don’t put yourself into an early grave stressing about what activities you need to do to help your 3-year-old to foster a love of reading. She may become an intrinsically motivated young reader like your oldest, or she may become a late bloomer like me. Either way is fine, and you shouldn’t try to force it.

As for a game plan, how about this: One night read a story, the next night create a story, the following night switch things up to watch a movie. No matter what you choose, your children will grow up to be more than fine in the long run as long as you raise them in a loving and nurturing environment, and it sounds like you have that covered.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am one of those lucky people who very rarely gets stomach bugs or viruses, and I very rarely throw up. When I do, I admit it’s not an easy time—I get so overtaken by nausea that I have to lie down immediately, whether I’m on the bathroom floor or on a city sidewalk. However, it does pass, and I would say this happens once every 4-5 years. The problem, which came up on a recent vacation, is that whenever I get sick to my stomach, my husband panics and wants to call an ambulance for me. This has happened even when it’s clear that I caught a bug from the kids (which happened last week) or we all ate something bad—as I’m lying there, in the middle of being sick, he starts saying “I’m going to call an ambulance, OK? I’m going to call for help.” So I end up begging him not to call, insisting that I will be fine, while in the middle of a definitely-not-fine moment of illness. I get that he’s worried, but I don’t want to be taken away by ambulance after barfing a couple of times, and I don’t want to have to manage this while barfing! What can I say or do to make him stop?

—Not an Emergency

Dear Not an Emergency,

Tell him the next time he calls an ambulance for you for an upset stomach situation during which you are totally conscious, he will be the one riding in it, not you. I’m only partially joking.

Yes, it’s sweet that he cares so much about you—but it’s not sweet that he’s treating you as if you’re a child who can’t take agency over her life. Straight up tell him that this behavior is not the flex he thinks it is and it’s really grating on you—enough to write in to me! If you tell him not to call paramedics, he should abide by your wishes. It’s that simple.

Not that this should matter, but make sure you tell him all this when you’re of sound mind and body, and not when you’re in the middle of a vomiting fit.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son Ed and my daughters Mia and Chloe and I just moved here a few weeks ago. We’re in the same state but a completely different city metro area. We were forced to move after I was laid off and I couldn’t afford local rent anymore in our old town. Ed is 13, Mia is 12, and Chloe is 7. We’re living with my mother, who still lives in a large house despite living alone. I’ve found a job working from home, and I’m trying to find a place to live in the area.

Moving during a school year can be challenging, I know, and Mia in particular is very shy.

Luckily my mother lives in a neighborhood with a lot of families and so during spring break my kids were able to make some local friends. Ed and Chloe made friends very easily—Ed is gregarious and Chloe’s friendship was formed on the simple premise that both Chloe and her new friend wore purple glasses. Mia had more trouble—she saw a group of other girls biking around and decided to join them, which took a lot of courage on her part. After biking around with her for one day, the girls decided to mess with her, telling her to meet them somewhere and then not showing up and gaslighting her, or giving her their “crazy old cat lady” of an aunt’s phone number instead of one of their own, or stuff like that. Mia only just found out that one of them lied about what her name is, and one of the other girls was able to buy lens-less glasses that look exactly like Mia’s and is trying to gaslight her into thinking she’s had them the whole time.

It’s only been a few weeks and school ends in another six weeks, but it still concerns me that Mia is continuing to hang out with these girls—the school has 300-something 6th graders, there are easily more than just these five girls to hang out with. And these girls are treating her really badly, like a toy for amusement rather than a friend. But Mia continues to stand up for them when I or Ed or my mother encourage her to find other friends. I’m really worried for Mia.

—Fiends, Not Friends

Dear Fiends,

As someone who was bullied mercilessly as a child, this really bothers me. When I was young, a group of “friends” pretended to be nice by bringing me some lemonade to drink during a hot summer day. I took a sip and all I’ll say is I quickly realized it wasn’t lemonade. After my mom read the riot act to those kids and their parents, she made it clear that I wasn’t going to hang out with them ever again—and I didn’t. Eventually I found a group of friends who cared about me, and I’m still in touch with many of them today.

Speaking of which, my mom also said that anyone who consistently makes you feel bad isn’t a friend, and I think you should share the same message with Mia. These girls are clearly using her for their own twisted enjoyment, and unlike when I was a kid, they could use their phones to record Mia being humiliated and post it all over the internet, which could irreparably damage her life.

Sadly, Mia is standing up for them because making friends isn’t easy for her, so she’ll take whatever she can get, even if they’re abusive. Your role is to remind her that they don’t have her best interests at heart and they will negatively impact her emotionally, physically, or both. This is serious business and shouldn’t be taken lightly. It may be worthwhile to consider bringing in Ed to help Mia find some new friends since they are close to the same age.

Additionally, you should take it upon yourself to confront the parents of these girls so they’re aware of what’s going on. Will Mia like it? Probably not, but you need to protect your child from her bullies and from herself.

I have a daughter Mia’s age and I know firsthand how awful middle-schoolers can be. Please take the requisite action now to ensure she stays away from these kids before something really bad happens.

— Doyin

