Help! The Neighbors’ Feral Children Are Ruining My Property, and I Want Vengeance.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I rent half of a duplex where the garages are in the back with a shared driveway. I also have the shaded side yard. Recently, a young family moved into the other unit and continues to make my life hell. The kids leave their toys and scooters right in the middle of the driveway so when I have to go to work, I have to get out of my car to move all their stuff. The kids will play in my side yard screaming bloody murder and messing with my plants and patio furniture. They have already broken two expensive pots. Talking to the parents does nothing. I have left notes, knocked on the door repeatedly, and the few times I have gotten to speak to the parents, they are incredibly indifferent. They will make noises about taking responsibility for their kids and nothing changes. The mother even snapped at me that her side doesn’t have enough room for her kids to play and it is closer to the road. I responded that the side yard was mine and I didn’t want her kids trespassing and destroying my stuff. I have already complained to my landlord and nothing has happened. I’m tired of this. I know the minute I run over a scooter or bike, my neighbors are going to come screaming like banshees out of hell. I don’t want to escalate this but I feel I have no choice.

—No Peace

Dear No Peace,

There’s one thing I noticed you haven’t tried: Talking to the kids themselves. This should be a process that starts with “Hi kids” and “Nice bike” and “Wow, you can go really fast on your scooter.” It might even include “I have some fruit snacks. Ask your mom if you can have some.” Then, once a relationship is established, kneel down to their level and say “I don’t know if you know this, but the side yard is part of my house. It has delicate things in it and I’m asking you not to play there because I don’t want them to get broken. Okay? Also, please make sure you never leave your stuff here *gesture to line you’ve drawn with chalk around your side of the driveway* because I don’t want to run over your scooter when I park my car. I know this is new. I’ll remind you next time I see you.”

Dear Prudence,

I have two stepdaughters, “Eva” and “Bella.” Bella decided at 13 she would rather go live with her father after the marriage and our move. Since then, she has had very little to do with me and even less with my extended family, despite our best efforts. She has been invited on every family vacation and been included with the same birthday and Christmas gifts that the other grandkids got—but she’s never responded. Bella never acted out or was rude, but she has said to me that she doesn’t consider me anything but her mother’s husband. After she went to college, I wouldn’t see her for years. She preferred her mother and sister to visit alone. On the other hand, Eva is very close to my family. She calls my parents every week and considers them her “extra” grandparents.

Bella and Eva are both in their thirties now. My great-grandmother died last month. My parents inherited a considerable amount of wealth and plan to pass a portion out to the grandkids. That doesn’t include Bella. Their logic is that this is family money, and Bella has made it clear she doesn’t consider herself part of our family. She hasn’t talked to anyone in my family since she graduated college. My wife is very upset and thinks my parents want to “punish” Bella and that this will put a wedge between the sisters. I told my wife that it’s my parents’ money and Bella can’t get angry. She doesn’t get money from people she has made it clear she wants nothing to do with. My wife and I paid for Bella’s education and bought her first car. Eva still has college loans. I think the entire affair is out of our hands. My wife insists I need to make my parents see “reason.” We could use a second opinion, please.

—Money Troubles

Dear Money Troubles,

It makes all the sense in the world that your parents would leave money to a young woman they feel close to and not to a self-declared non-relative. And indeed, based on that declaration and everything else you report of her behavior, it doesn’t sound like Bella would be expecting this cash anyway. If for whatever reason she does make a fuss, “relationships matter,” and “people will often treat you the way they treat them” is not a terrible lesson for a young person to learn! There is no tragedy here. No one is entitled to an inheritance. Many people inherit nothing. So how about this: Tell your wife that if it’s so important to her that Bella gets money, she should make an appeal to Eva to split whatever she gets with her sister. After all, if she’s really right about what’s fair here, she should be able to make a compelling case to the child she raised, right?

Dear Prudence,

I’ve had a long-term childhood best friend. We’ve been friends since we were elementary school-aged, and given many of the personal challenges in her life, she progressed into being an undeniably toxic friend through most of our high school, college years, and a bit beyond.

Much of this stemmed from her jealousy over my family’s ample financial resources (she didn’t grow up poor by any means, but didn’t have many of the extravagances that I did). She engaged in stereotypical toxic behavior such as one-upmanship, gossiping, rumor spreading, discussing fluctuations in my weight, forming cliques and excluding me, boyfriend stealing, etc. I was a bit sheltered and didn’t have the emotional intelligence and confidence to deal with it very well at the time.

We are now in our mid- to late-thirties, and are married. We both have achieved many wonderful things in our life and she married a man whose finances are in line with what she’s always wanted. He’s allowed for her to have many of the extravagances she’s always craved, so that has perhaps settled some of her jealousy issues. Through our later adult years, I think she came to realize on some level that so much of her behavior toward me as a child wasn’t fair and she’s demonstrated remarkably generous gestures toward me (both emotional and financial) that have indicated she values our friendship deeply. I think she’s gone to therapy to address some of her issues, although I think there are still very many unaddressed issues lurking beneath the surface that I hope she’s still working to tackle. In the meantime, I’ve become better with boundary setting.

My issue is that I still feel a lot of deep shame around how I let her treat me growing up and am angry at myself for not cutting her off and giving her a piece of my mind when the time was right. Even though we’re still “very close friends,” (I was maid of honor at her wedding, she threw my baby shower, etc.), I find myself harboring deep anger and upset toward her and the faintest indication of a slight or toxicity. I know I should confront her directly when these things happen, but they’re usually minor and it’s only after many small slights that I realize she’s stepping back into some borderline toxic territory or taking me and our friendship for granted again. I don’t always feel emotionally safe in this friendship, but I can’t tell whether that’s due to my oversensitivity about the past. I have moments where I want to throw away this friendship, but then reconsider given our long history. Also, when our friendship is on track, it’s fun and satisfying. Do you feel this friendship is worth salvaging or is it time to distance myself once and for all?

—Confused Friend

Dear Confused Friend,

I can’t say whether it’s worth salvaging, but I can definitely say whether it’s worth trying to salvage. Yes, it is! As a general rule, I don’t think you should have friendships that leave you feeling bad in any way. But there’s a question about whether your bad feelings are coming from issues that are actually in the past. This is where a good old-fashioned conversation comes in. I know it’s not easy, but you have to tell her “Sometimes I find myself getting upset at you over the slightest things like [insert example] and I’m really struggling because I don’t know if my feelings are legitimate or if they’re left over from the way you treated me many years ago. I guess I need to tell you that I’m still hurt by those things, like [insert examples]. You’ve changed so much and been so great to me so it troubles me that I still find myself upset when I think about what happened. I really value our long friendship so I wanted to get that off my chest and see what you thought about it.” Her response will tell you everything you need to know.

Dear Prudence,

My dad died when I was a baby, and I was so excited when my mom met “Dan” when I was five. Dan was amazing and ended up adopting me when I was 10. Dan’s daughter “Sue” was three years older than me and would alternate bullying me or ignoring me. She didn’t want Dan to marry my mom and especially didn’t want him to adopt me. Her mother was extremely toxic and no amount of therapy could fix that. No matter what Dan did, he could not win with Sue. Sue ended up moving with her boyfriend’s family when she was 17 and didn’t bother to contact her father unless she wanted money. Sue spent my childhood insisting I wasn’t anything to her, especially a sister.

As an adult, I can see the reasons for her behavior towards me, but it doesn’t excuse them. Sue recently got back in contact with our family. She wanted to start over. While I was happy for Dan, I had no desire to have a relationship with Sue. She expressed no remorse for her behavior towards me and blamed everything on her mother. Dan gets upset when I refer to Sue as his daughter rather than my sister. I have explained myself until I am blue in the face. I will be civil and friendly towards Sue but I don’t want a sisterly relationship with her. Both my parents are pressuring me to give Sue a chance. How do I get through to them?

Dear Only Child,

Since you say you “can see” reasons for her behavior from your vantage as an adult, it sounds like what’s stopping you from giving her a chance is that she’s expressed no remorse. What if she did? Giving her a chance could look like explaining to her that her behavior was hurtful, laying out the painful memories are stopping you from wanting a sisterly relationship now, and expressing that you can’t move forward without an apology. If she offers a sincere one, you might find yourself softening to her. And if she can’t or won’t, you can tell your parents you tried but that she’s just as unreasonable as she always was.

Dear Prudence,

My late wife inherited a significant amount of property from her parents. At her untimely death, the properties came to me. I always intended for the properties to go to our three children as they grew up and settled into their adult lives. I remarried. My wife was divorced with a little girl. I love my stepdaughter with all my heart, but I can’t justify giving her a piece of the profit when I sell the properties. My wife disagrees and thinks it is discrimination to give my children so much money and not a penny to her daughter, especially with the high cost of college coming up. My stepdaughter has a living father and all her surviving grandparents. If my mother-in-law died tomorrow, I wouldn’t expect anything from her estate to go to my children. None of the children are aware about the argument between my wife and me. I don’t want to poison our family relationships, but the situation needs to be resolved sooner rather than later. I have spoken to a lawyer so I am legally in the clear but am troubled on the ethics of everything. Can you give me an outside perspective?

—One for the Money

Dear One for the Money,

Wait, what do you mean can’t you justify it? It’s your money! The way you justify it is by saying “This is what I’d like to do with my money.” I know I said earlier in this column that no one is entitled to an inheritance, but if you are going to give money out, excluding your stepdaughter who you claim to love with all your heart will is an extremely hurtful and divisive way to do it.

You say your mother-in-law wouldn’t leave money to your children. Okay, fine. Totally different scenario. Once again, the money at issue here is yours and absolutely nothing is stopping you from giving equal treatment to someone you’ve raised since she was a little girl.

I’m trying to get past the surface here and speculating: If this is about the idea that your late wife wouldn’t have wanted her money to go to another woman’s children (maybe because she wouldn’t have wanted you to remarry?), you should process your misplaced guilt about moving on in other ways. I didn’t know your wife of course, but I can guess that if she loved you, she would have wanted you to be happy and have a happy family after she was gone. If you didn’t believe that, maybe you shouldn’t have remarried! But you did. And a decision that reveals to your stepdaughter that you see her as less than your other children is not going to help anyone, dead or alive.

Dear Prudence,

Three years ago, my younger sister called me crying and said she was pregnant. She needed money to travel out of state for an abortion. I didn’t even think about it. I transferred every penny of my savings over four thousand dollars. Our family is very conservative and wouldn’t be supportive at all.

Instead, my sister chose to keep the pregnancy. And my money. She tried to justify it as a “gift” and said she needed it for the baby. I protested and she threatened to tell our family that I tried to get her to have an abortion. I was dependent on them for financial support while going to school. I backed off, but cut off contact with my sister. I never even met my nephew and have no desire to.

The pandemic gave me the perfect excuse not to visit, but now my family keeps asking me when I will visit. I don’t know how to handle seeing my sister again or how I will react if she tries to pretend everything is fine. I need some help.

— Going Home

Dear Prudence,

My marriage limped along until I realized I was happier alone than ever with my ex-husband. The house was mine before the marriage and after the divorce, I contacted my former stepdaughters to ask when they were going to come down and collect all their things. Both are in their early twenties. They have a crap ton of furniture, collectibles, and boxes from their high school days stored in my house. Their mother moved out of town right in the middle of their high school years and they moved in with us until they graduated. Both made and broke several attempts to get their things. It has been six months, and their answer is they will “get around” to it. I told my ex, I want to move on and I can’t when I have two bedrooms and a basement full of their things and that he needed to pay for the movers and storage. He refused and I am stuck at what to do. I am not paying hundreds of dollars and moving all this stuff myself. I also don’t want to drag out the conflict with my former stepdaughters. I figured I would give them until the end of June to make the trip and if they hadn’t by then, donate or sell what was left behind.

Any thoughts?

—Stuck With Stuff

Dear Stuck With Stuff,

Put your ex and your stepdaughters on the same text message that says “I need to clear the bedrooms and basement out by [date one month before your actual deadline]. You girls have many precious items there so let’s please make a plan for you to either collect or store them before then. I know this timing is not convenient when you’re in your twenties and short on time, money, and space, so I’m including your dad in hopes that the three of you can figure out if hiring movers or getting storage will be necessary. If not, or if you aren’t interested in the stuff anymore, I will donate or sell what I can on [repeat the date].” Give them another warning one week before. Then, if someone has a legitimate emergency that keeps them from getting the stuff on the agreed upon date, you offer them a one-month extension before you really and truly get rid of it, knowing you’ve done all you can.

