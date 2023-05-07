My Sister Wants to Join Her 18-Year-Old Son on His Trip Abroad. Oh God.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do I tell my sister that she’s messing up my 18-year-old nephew? He has been invited to Europe this summer by a friend whose family lives abroad. The kids will be able to use the friend’s family as a home base while they travel and explore on their own. But my sister has decided that she’s going to go with him! My nephew has always been an anxious kid, but this year he went away to college (an hour from home) and did well. I know my sister is picturing him calling her, stressed out and unhappy, and thinking about how much it will upset her not to be able to help. But going to Europe to stay with a family she doesn’t know just so that she can keep an eye on her son—that’s crazy, right? I’ve never told her how to raise her kids, and she’s done the same for me. But I feel like in this case I should say something for my nephew’s sake. The trouble is that she’s not an emotionally open person and we’ve always had a tense relationship. How do you tell the most stubborn person in the world that what she plans to do just isn’t right?

—Sister Support

Dear Sister,

First off: You know this is really none of your business, don’t you? I understand that you’re looking out for your nephew, and also that it’s hard to watch someone do something you’re certain isn’t the right thing to do. But be realistic: Telling her that (even if she weren’t “the most stubborn person in the world” but just the regular amount of stubborn when it comes to her own kid) will get you exactly nowhere. It might even have the opposite effect you desire and make her plant her feet more firmly in the decision she’s made, especially given the nature of your history with her.

If her son doesn’t tell her himself that he hates this idea—and I recognize that he may be unable to do so, even if he feels this way—the best I can offer you is the suggestion that the next time your sister mentions this trip, you gently ask her, in a nonconfrontational way, if she’s sure this is a good idea. And when she says, “Why on Earth not?” or even if she says, “Yes, I am,” you might press the teensiest bit harder: “Are you sure it won’t be less fun for him if his mom is along?” She may respond, “Don’t be silly! He loves having me around,” or, “Oh, no, I know how hard it would be for him to be so far away from me.” The appropriate response to anything along those lines is a murmured, unenthusiastic assent. And then drop it. You will have planted a seed of doubt in her mind, which is really all you can do. Perhaps it will prod her to ask her son how he feels about her joining him. Perhaps if he’s asked, he’ll tell her the truth. And for all you know, the truth is that he does want her to come along. Like you, I think this is unlikely. But we could both be wrong.

Dear Care and Feeding,

A close (or rather, once-close, and maybe close again?) friend made the disastrous decision a year ago to move from one coast to the other to be near her adult son, who had chosen to stay in the city where he’d gone to college. The two of them—I’ll call them Susan and Harry—had always been super close (Susan raised Harry on her own and he’s an only child) and I know how hard it was on her when he decided to go away to school so far from home. The whole four years, though, Harry called her nearly every day, and sometimes more than once a day. Whether this was for his sake or Susan’s, I couldn’t tell (my guess is both). I didn’t think it was healthy, but I stayed quiet—not my business. I didn’t think it was healthy either that whenever he had time off from school, she’d take time off from work too and they would meet somewhere and take a vacation together that she paid for. But I kept quiet about that as well.

Anyway, once he announced that he wasn’t returning home or even just moving nearer after graduation, she decided to join him where he lived, to find an apartment of her own and a job there. I took a deep breath and for once told her what I thought (that this was the worst idea ever). We argued and our friendship never recovered. I probably went too far. I told her I was pretty sure he didn’t want her to come, that maybe he’d chosen to take a job and live so far away because he was ready to be on his own and have his own life. That maybe he couldn’t bring himself to say that to her, but wasn’t he sending a clear message? She said, very coldly, that she’d asked him directly if he wanted her to come and he’d said yes, he did. She said I had no idea what I was talking about because I didn’t have a kid myself.

Flash-forward to now. After silence from her for months (I tried to keep in touch after she moved but she wasn’t very interested), she’s suddenly calling and texting me again. She’s miserable. She hates her new job. She’s having trouble making friends. And Harry, predictably, doesn’t want to hang out with her—he’s too busy with his own life, with friends and his first-ever girlfriend and a job he likes, etc. Now Susan regrets the move. She’s angry with Harry and angry at herself and generally feels stupid and hopeless and stuck, she says. What can I do for her? I know better than to say, “I told you so” but what can I say or do for her? And I admit I’m having a bit of a hard time forgiving her for dropping our friendship so easily—that really hurt.

—I Did Tell You So

Dear I Did Tell You So,

I hope the mother of the Europe-bound 18-year-old in Sister Support’s letter happens upon this column because your letter could be a wake-up call for her and over-involved parents everywhere. (Of course, reading the letter about her might cause some trouble in the family.)

Let me start from the bottom up. First, I understand how you feel about being dropped. I’ve been dropped; it’s brutal—in some ways worse than being dumped by a romantic partner. But I’m hoping you’ll find it in your heart to forgive her—just this once! If she drops you again, you have my permission to write her off forever. She wasn’t thinking clearly: She was trying too desperately to hold tightly to her relationship with her son. She couldn’t hear you when you spoke the truth, and she had to distance herself from you to hold onto her own version of it. Now that things have worked out just as you could have predicted, what she needs most is compassion. For herself, and also from others. If you were close once, and you cared enough to risk your friendship in order to warn her that what she was planning was a mistake, because you could see the writing on the wall when she couldn’t, then I imagine you can summon the compassion and kindness of which she is now in sore need.

And I think that is all you can do for her. Listen with compassion. Let her vent. Let her work through this. What she’s done isn’t irrevocable (as I always say, few decisions are). But unless she asks you for advice, don’t give it. Don’t suggest that she move back, look for another job, or do any of the things you may see as obvious solutions to her problem. Just be a loving friend. I am pretty sure that’s what she needs most at this juncture.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our kid was severely abused (emotionally and physically) in daycare when he was 2. In pre-k 3, he had an amazing teacher who supported his healing emotionally, and many of his trauma symptoms receded. Now we’re in pre-k 4, and his lead teacher has an approach toward kids that is triggering to our kid, particularly around specific times of the day and classroom activities that were the most abusive in the bad daycare. We’ve tried working with the school and the teachers since October, but nothing has changed. Our kid is excelling academically in this classroom but struggling emotionally, and he’s starting to act out. We see more shame, anger, and volatility in him. Most of his struggles erupt spectacularly at home. We are banging our heads against the wall here and are starting to feel like the school thinks we are asking too much and should just be glad that more harm isn’t happening. They are resisting specific accommodations that we are trying to get put into a 504 plan because they don’t have staff, they say. And they continue to deliver consequences for our kid’s behavior that trigger him more, leading to more acting out.

As in most education settings right now, we are getting strong “be grateful for what you do have” vibes. And we are grateful for the good parts. Our kid loves his friends and enjoys learning. But the bad parts are very bad. Everyone in our house is traumatized and the grownups are having a hard time keeping our heads on. There are almost three months left in the school year at this school. Do we pull him out, and try to work through the losses of the good stuff with him? Do we keep him in and keep pushing for what we know he needs even though getting his needs met is so out of our control? Do we send a parent to take him out of the classroom during the predictably hard parts of his day? In my heart of hearts, I want him out, but I am afraid to do more damage (lost friendships, academic losses). And what about the strain on our time and finances trying to figure out how to structure his days at home (and we have a new baby in the house). But I also think we’ve tried so hard to change the conditions at the school and it isn’t working. He is suffering. Can you provide any words of comfort or encouragement, parent to parent? How can we possibly know what is best right now in the big picture?

—Forest or Trees?

Dear Forest or Trees,

Parent to parent: One of my greatest regrets about my daughter’s childhood is that I kept her in a school I knew wasn’t a good place for her for way too long. To this day, at almost 30, she shudders when she thinks about it. I kept her there despite “the bad parts”—and there were many—because I so dreaded on her behalf the loss of the good parts. I will tell you forcefully, with many years’ hindsight, that this was a serious mistake.

I know it will be difficult for you to manage things at home if you pull him out of this preschool class. But I promise you will find a way. For one thing, with regard to his school friends, take the lead in arranging playdates and group activities so that he continues to see them. Be as honest as you feel comfortable being when you talk to the other children’s parents. But whatever you decide to tell them about keeping your son at home for the remainder of the school year, make weekend get-togethers a priority. In terms of “academics,” he’s 4: It’s easy to “do school” at home for part of every day because everyday activities can be educational. Cooking a meal with his “help” can be a reading (recipe), arithmetic (measuring), and science (boiling, baking) “lesson.” Sing with him, draw with him, and read to him. Take walks and talk about what you see (how flowers grow, why leaves fall).

If you’re home alone with him and a baby, you’ll need help, of course. Most colleges are out for the year by now: Hire a college student to come over for part of every weekday so that you’re not trying to care for a newborn while keeping a preschooler engaged. Though my situation was drastically different because my daughter was in the eighth grade, I hired three college students to teach her what I knew I couldn’t do justice to. The pleasure of their company was as important as the Spanish, science, and Shakespeare she learned from them.

I can’t in good conscience urge you to keep your child in that classroom. I can offer the comforting (I hope) words that you’ll be glad you listened to your “heart of hearts” and that the short-term inconvenience and overall challenges of having him at home when you’d planned on him being elsewhere during these next few months will be worth the sacrifice in the long run. You’ve tried to make this situation work. It isn’t working. Shame on the school for not figuring out a way to make this better.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am trying really hard to parent conscientiously. I want to give our 3-year-old daughter space to figure things out on her own and make mistakes (safely), encourage her to be curious and creative, and express herself, all while guiding her through social norms. My question is about how to deal with opposing parenting styles with my mother-in-law, a southern conservative who raised my husband and his sister with their military dad in a way different from what I’m choosing to do.

When we are together, she is pretty heavy-handed with my daughter. Any time my daughter asks for something, MIL barks back at her, “Can I have [thing], PLEASE.” If I ask daughter if she wants X and she says no, MIL shouts, “No, THANK YOU,” and if daughter says yes, MIL scolds her, “Yes, MA’AM.” If I hand my daughter something, MIL prods her to say, “Thank you, Mama!” She repeatedly reminds us to “model” this language for her. We are guiding our daughter to ask nicely for things rather than whining for them or grabbing them from our hands, but we don’t do it the way my MIL wants us to. If our daughter whines for something, we say, “Can you ask for that nicely?” or “How do we tell someone what we want?” and we certainly do not expect her to call us “sir” and “ma’am.” And honestly, sometimes “no” is a perfectly acceptable answer. If I say, “Do you want pasta for your lunch?” my daughter doesn’t have to say, “No, thank you, ma’am, I do not wish to have pasta for lunch today.” The heavy-handedness is not restricted to matters of language, either. It extends to MIL policing her behavior in ways we do not do. “Don’t do that with your toys, don’t climb on that, clean your plate.”

I can’t stand that MIL won’t just let her BE. She’s not being wild or dangerous or breaking things. But even if she were, we are her parents and we have it under control! Our daughter just turned 3, so while she is old enough to follow directions, she’s also still very little and must be confused about all of a sudden having different rules to follow when MIL is visiting, right? But at the same time, it’s not like it’s necessarily harmful for MIL to have her say “thank you” all the time: She’s not teaching her racial slurs (at least not yet), and we do want her to use kind words. Besides, there’s no point in my asking her not to talk to my child this way because she’ll do whatever she wants—she’s made that clear. So what do I do? Do I have to have some sort of explanatory talk with my daughter before/after Grandma visits? Do I correct Grandma in the moment (“Actually, baby, you don’t have to call me ma’am”)?

—No Ma’am

Dear No Ma’am,

I feel honor-bound to point out that the part of the problem with your mother-in-law that you’re focusing on is going to be the least of your troubles. But since you’re not asking me how to deal overall with this power struggle, I’ll let that go for now (write again when you’re ready to tackle the big picture, OK?). I wouldn’t have “a talk” with your 3-year-old before or after Grandma visits unless she asks you questions. That is, if she asks, once Grandma leaves, why Grandma won’t let her climb on X or play with a toy the way she always does, you can tell her that different people have different ideas about things, and Grandma’s ideas are not the same as yours and her father’s. Keep it simple. It’s going to get more complicated soon enough.

When it comes to things you want to nip in the bud in the moment (MIL’s demand that your daughter call you “ma’am” or that she “clean her plate”—ugh), try for the sake of relative peace to handle it briskly, lightly, and with good cheer: “Oh, my goodness [insert light-hearted laugh], I don’t want to be called ‘ma’am’!” “Clean her plate? [ditto] We don’t worry about that here.” If your MIL is foolish (or horrible) enough to argue with you at those moments, tell her firmly that this is not up for discussion, and then change the subject.

I will say this, regarding some of the challenges ahead: It’s fine, once your daughter is old enough, to make it clear to her that there are different ways we talk to—and behave around—different people. Code-switching is a skill. She’s going to have to make use of it plenty of times in the course of her life, and children pick up on this quickly. My own daughter learned very early that I didn’t care to police her—or anyone’s—language as long as it wasn’t hurtful to anyone (racial epithets and other ugliness toward others, no; cursewords, OK) but that her paternal grandparents would be shocked if she said damn or hell or Oh, god, and that there were certain words that were not appropriate for use in school. This wasn’t confusing to her at all. Different strokes for different folks—it’s a good lesson to learn.

—Michelle

My wife and I are parents to five children, ages 17, 15 (twins), 12, and 8. When the 17- and 15-year-olds were in seventh grade, they had to read Where the Red Fern Grows and watch the movie. It did not go well for two of the three of them, and both my wife and I hated having to relive that book, too. (We both had to read it in school ourselves, and neither of us enjoyed it—my wife was particularly traumatized by it.) This year, it looks like our 12-year-old will be reading it for school as well.