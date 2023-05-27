Help! My Co-Worker Always Has Sick Kids. I Suspect the Culprit Is in Her House.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I work at a small company of about eight women who work together daily on a commission basis, so missing work is not the issue here. One of them is a parent of multiple young kids and is expecting again. She has confided in me that her house has had mold problems and a maggot infestation. Her kids are ALWAYS throwing up and she blames it on daycare. When I say always, I mean a stomach virus every other week for about two years now. I truly have concerns that it’s her house causing the problems, and I’ve tried bringing this up to her in a roundabout way. Is there something more I can say without coming off as judgmental (I’m her superior at work) to urge her to look into this more?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Sickness In the House

Dear Sickness,

While I normally encourage letter writers to mind their own business, concerns about the well-being of children tend to inspire me to make an exception and push for minding other people’s business, just a little.

So yes, you should share your concerns. I’m not too worried about you coming across as judgmental, because, after all, your colleague told you about the issues with her home, unprompted.

But the key is to go in with the mindset that there’s nothing to be ashamed of here. Maggot infestations are not uncommon (particularly in trash cans and gardens), and anyone can get mold! The attitude you want to project is not “I hate to be the one to tell you, but your filthy house is the cause of your issues and I sort of think you’re a bad mother” but “You’ve shared details about your life with me, I care about you, and I had an idea that might help.”

Advertisement

The next time she mentions her kids being sick, try something like:

“I’m so sorry to hear that! Do you know what just occurred to me? You mentioned a while ago that you were dealing with maggots and mold, and I wonder if one of those things could be contributing to the kids’ illnesses? If you need time off to look into it, I’ll cover for you. Of course I could be totally off base. There’s so much going around these days. I hope they feel better!”

Got a question about kids, parenting, or family life? Submit it to Care and Feeding!

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been with my partner for just over a year, and I love them. We’ve had the normal growing pains of two people figuring out how to be in a relationship, but I am very proud of how we’ve handled them with patience, honesty, and good communication. We fit into each other’s lives really well, have compatible values and goals, and overall we have a really healthy, happy, fulfilling relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is nothing “wrong” with this relationship whatsoever, but (I knew you were waiting for the “but”) there’s this nagging part of me every now and then that wonders if this is a long-term/forever kind of relationship. I’m at the point in my life where a forever kind of relationship is what I’m looking for, and I can’t help but wonder if I should continue with a relationship that I’m iffy about in terms of the long-term future. Some days I can’t imagine my future without my partner, and other days I can’t imagine one with them. Why is it that they are everything I want in a partner, and yet I am still having these doubts? I sometimes feel that they’re more into the relationship than I am, even though I do love them and our relationship. I want to feel 100 percent all in, but sometimes I just … don’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—It’s Me, I’m the Problem

Dear It’s Me,

I don’t think this is the one for you. I just don’t. There’s a difference between not knowing whether something will last a long time (none of us can really know, after all) and actively wondering and trying to manage doubts. The doubts are trying to tell you something. The wondering is your intuition, going “This isn’t it.” After just a year, you should still be enthusiastic—hoping, planning, dreaming. This is one of those “the fact that you wrote a letter says a lot” situations. It’s much better to have these feelings while dating than to have them when you’re married and finding a better match comes with hard decisions about kids and intermingled finances. Get out gracefully.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

Advertisement

My husband is unsatisfied with his job, our kids, our home, with me… with everything! He thinks everyone else has it better than him and is constantly complaining and acting down in the dumps as a result. I, however, think our lives are great. We are both gainfully employed, we have happy and healthy children, we have good friends, and live in a tight-knit community. In addition, if he is really so unhappy, why doesn’t he do something other than complain?? Get a hobby, make some friends, plan a trip. It feels like all he does is pick on me and the kids and frankly, I am sick of it. How do I get him to live the life he has instead of wishing for more?

Advertisement

—Grass Is Always Greener

Dear Grass Is Always Greener,

You have to do three things simultaneously, and hopefully, one of them will get you to a better place:

1) Urge your husband to look into whether he may be living with depression that could be treated with talk therapy, medication, or a combination of the two.

2) Try to find ways to separate your enjoyment of your life from his enjoyment of his. Limit the amount of time you listen to him complain. Do your own hobbies. Plan your own trips. Don’t exhaust yourself trying to change his feelings.

3) Start to ask yourself whether he is adding or taking away from your life, and be honest with him about the impact of his negativity on your happiness in the relationship.

Advertisement

Catch up on this week’s Prudie.

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I have had our beloved dog (an 85-lbs. lab mix) for 10 years. She has never been good with strangers or kids, which wasn’t a problem until now—I’m pregnant. Since the news got out, everyone has asked what we’re going to do about the dog. It seems cruel to send her off to live her final years with my in-laws because she gets sad and mopes when we’re not around. However, I can’t think of any other options.