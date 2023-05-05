My Father-in-Law Is a Sexist, Selfish Nightmare, but My Husband Still Wants Him Around Our Daughter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My father-in-law remarried a year and a half after my mother-in-law died. He chose a mate from the internet that lives on the other side of the country, and he only knew her for six months before they married. My MIL died after an extended illness, at the end of which they lived at our house. (I was involved in her care since I’m a nurse.) Once she died, my FIL retreated to his church. He planned her memorial for a time I wasn’t available due to my work schedule, never bothered to deal with her ashes (which are currently resting on our bookshelf), and went to church several times a week, basically cutting us out of any healing or closure process entirely. Once he met the new woman, he dropped us like a bad habit. Everything became about their new relationship, and after some on-again, off-again dating, they got married—also on a day where I had to work. He also disregarded the fact that I worked on Christmas Eve and tried to schedule the family Christmas celebration for that day because he wanted to go to his church on Christmas Day, even though that’s the day I had off from work. He tried to plan Christmas with my husband and child without me! However, he never spends time with our daughter, who is almost 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frankly, I find his behavior incredibly selfish. There have been many instances where he has used his religion to sit in judgment of me, but he doesn’t turn around for a second and take a look at his own behavior. I do not want to have any more contact with him whatsoever. I have no desire to have a conversation with or explain myself to my FIL about this either. He does not listen to me anyway, and I’m not interested in engaging in an exercise in frustration. I’ve told my husband I think he does not listen to me because I’m a woman, in part because his religion tells him that that’s ok. I believe he’s engaging in spiritual bypassing. He believes it is his right to treat me in particular, and our entire family, like crap, but we should still be expected to be there for him. I told my husband that since he won’t listen to me it’s his responsibility to deal with his dad. I’m not coming around anymore for family functions, and if that needs to be communicated, it is my husband’s responsibility, not mine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, my husband thinks I should put things aside because his dad is old and he wants our daughter to have a relationship with him. I don’t want to cause any harm to my child, but I just don’t feel like I should have to pretend that my feelings don’t exist so that my FIL doesn’t have to “suffer a woman.” I would never keep my husband from spending time with his dad and including our daughter in that, so long as it’s supervised, if that is his choice. I do want to minimize my FIL’s influence over our daughter due to his extreme religious views. What to do?

Advertisement

—Trying to Be a Good Mom

Advertisement

Dear Good Mom,

As far as you skipping out on family functions because of the way this guy treats you, you have every right to do that, and to be concerned about how he might influence your daughter. You shouldn’t have to take many steps to minimize your daughter’s time with your FIL, as it doesn’t sound like he’s carved out much time for you and your family in the first place. Ask your husband to be sure that when he brings your daughter around her grandfather that he supervises their interactions to the best of his ability; that way, he can be aware of whatever religious talk his dad may try to engage her in so he can either put a stop to it, or talk to her later about why your family sees things differently from Pop Pop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your FIL probably won’t care much about your absence from future events, but this may be difficult to navigate with your husband. Let him know that you’re at your wit’s end and that you’ve endured all of the misogyny from his dad that you can handle. He has made it clear that he doesn’t respect you (or take your needs into consideration), and you don’t owe it to anyone to pretend to be ok with someone who devalues you on the basis of your gender. One day, you will have to explain to your daughter why you don’t attend certain events with her father’s side of the family, but at that point, you’d be able to talk to her about her grandfather’s sexism and why you take issue with it. If it ever gets to the point where your FIL starts trying to fill your daughter’s head up with his propaganda, then you’d have the right to limit their interactions as well. We can’t let people being old be reason enough to allow them to get away with unreasonable behavior. It’s one thing for your FIL to cast his family aside for a new woman, but expressly sharing sexist attitudes and using religion to justify it is unacceptable. You have the right to protect yourself and your daughter from his chauvinism. Hopefully, your husband will come to understand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

Both my wife’s family and mine have a genetic disposition to obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. My dad died of a heart attack due to his weight when I was 12; my wife’s mom has suffered vision loss due to her diabetes and her brother developed it at 16 and has since had numerous health scares. We both grew up in blue collar households in areas without access to healthy foods, so we have seen firsthand how highly processed foods combined with genetics can lead to serious health problems, and were also overweight as kids and teens. We have tried to avoid struggling with the same conditions our loved ones do, as we’ve witnessed how they not only suffer financially and physically from mobility and immunity issues, but are also treated much worse than others in public and at the doctor’s. Right now, I’m pescatarian and she is vegetarian, and we have both worked with a doctor and a nutritionist to discuss our family histories and figure out a lifestyle that means we can eat good food without putting ourselves at risk of developing the health conditions that would appear if we became overweight or obese. Neither of us is a candidate for Sports Illustrated, but we do eat clean, balanced meals, avoid processed foods and refined sugars, and go running or do a home workout for an hour every evening. We are not overweight and not thin, but we have slower metabolisms than most people and really do need to be careful about what we eat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We want to have children in the near future, and know that they would likely need to be more conscious of their weight than is considered healthy today. We don’t want to scare them about health conditions, but at the same time, my wife was at risk of developing diabetes very young, and her brother actually did, so it would be necessary for them to avoid consuming processed foods and refined sugars in large amounts. I know that eating disorders are very dangerous and we don’t want to be “almond parents” or make food scary. Yet at the same time, due to our genetics, it is important to avoid becoming very overweight or obese—that’s just a medical condition and can’t be ignored. How would you recommend we go about helping our kids develop a good relationship with food while also making sure they understand that they will probably need to be more careful about what they eat and how they live as they get older to avoid developing the health conditions that run in our family?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Genetic Worries in Georgia

Dear Genetic Worries,

I decided to share your question with Virginia Sole-Smith, a veteran journalist and author whose work focuses on our relationship to food and our bodies. She’s the author of a new book that you may want to check out: Fat Talk: Raising Kids in the Era of Diet Culture, which gives tons of helpful advice for bringing up kids with a healthier relationship with food and themselves than many of us had.

Advertisement

Responding over email, Virginia had concerns about the sustainability of you and your partner’s lifestyle as it exists now: “What happens if they want to go to dinner with friends instead of doing their nightly hour of exercise? How stressful is it to navigate parties and other social situations where the food isn’t ‘clean?’” She cautions that some of the steps you’re taking to stay healthy could actually put you guys at risk. “Disordered eating and chronic experiences of stress also raise our risk for [certain] health conditions—so adhering to super rigid healthy lifestyle expectations can work against you if they cause a lot of distress to maintain.”

Advertisement

She advises that you try and stop focusing on weight as a measure of good health. “All of the research linking high body weight to the health conditions they mention shows correlation not causation—meaning yes, it’s common for people to be genetically predisposed to being bigger and to having certain health issues but it doesn’t mean that your weight causes the health issues,” she wrote. “Sometimes it’s the reverse (certain health conditions drive weight gain). Sometimes these are just two unrelated facts about your body. (I’ve had asthma my whole life and I’m now fat. But my asthma predates my fatness and it hasn’t gotten worse with my weight gain—these are just two co-existing aspects of my body.) In both of these scenarios, focusing on keeping your weight low won’t reduce your risk for developing health issues because the weight is not the cause of the health issues. And even if it was—we don’t have safe or sustainable ways for most people to lose weight and keep it off. So it’s not an evidence-based treatment for any individual health issue.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can still keep up your “healthy” habits, just don’t focus on doing them in order to keep your weights low. “Eat vegetables and exercise because these habits do seem predictive of lower future disease risk,” says Virginia, “but don’t worry about whether they keep your weight in check because the research shows they very likely won’t in the long-term. (Body size is mostly genetic; if you’re destined to be in a bigger body, you’re going to be unless you’re taking very drastic and not-health-promoting steps to avoid it.)”

Virginia cautions that “untangling weight and health” is critical for your future children, as eating disorders are a serious health threat to kids of all sizes. “Kids (both thin and fat!) develop eating disorders far more often than they develop Type 2 diabetes or heart disease,” she says. “Eating disorders wreak havoc on metabolic health in all kinds of ways—so avoiding an eating disorder now is actually pretty crucial for the prevention of those longer-term health concerns. And we know the top predictors of eating disorders are experiences of childhood dieting and weight-based shaming (which can come in the form of playground bullies, but also overly weight-fixated parents and other caregivers).”

Advertisement

Advertisement

You want to be cautious about giving your children a complex about their bodies by overwhelming them with information about their family’s health issues. “Kids aren’t developmentally ready to think about long-term health risk. Talking to them about their family history in a way that makes them anxious or feel different from their peers is only going to set them up to feel like their body can’t be trusted,” says Virginia. Instead, she suggests helping them to find physical activity that they enjoy and letting them love movement for its own sake, “not because of what it can or should be doing to their weight or their bodies.” As far as food goes, she recommends a “relaxed approach” where you center variety instead of limitation: “Don’t restrict treats (because then they’ll just fixate on them), don’t overly push vegetables (because then they won’t want them) but focus first on helping kids trust their own bodies around how much and whether to eat a food.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice From Jamilah Each Week

From this week’s letter, I Can’t Stop Obsessing Over the Odd Thing That Happened With My Newborn at the Family Get-Together: “I can’t think of it or of Alan without starting to boil, and it’s a shame because he’s offered to help with the baby.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My child is almost two years old, and I love them with all of my being. My husband is a wonderful husband and father. I did suffer from Post-Partum Depression, and I still see my therapist weekly.

About two months ago, I was explaining to my husband that I still don’t feel like the “me” that was before I had our baby. I feel that I’m mostly me, but I still have to act like me for a lot of it as well. My husband could not understand what I was saying. I have described the feeling to my therapist, and we discuss hobbies and finding ways for me to have time for myself and relax.

Advertisement

I was explaining this to a friend who had a baby about 10 months after me, and she 100 percent understood what I was saying, and stated that she felt the same way (to my knowledge, she did not have PPD or receive treatment for it). But she understood! So this has me wondering, is this normal? Do all new birthing parents feel something like this? Do the hormones never go back, and do we spend the rest of our lives feeling like almost ourselves?

Advertisement

—Will I Ever Be Me?

Dear Be Me,

It’s great that you’ve gotten therapy and that you’re keeping up with it. It’s also commendable that you’re talking to your husband about how you’re feeling as opposed to bottling up your emotions and trying to deal with them alone. Every birthing person is different, but it is quite common to feel unlike your “old” self even two years post-partum. You’re not who you were before! You’ve given birth and now, you’re raising a child. Your life has changed drastically, and you may find that a new “normal” version of yourself emerges. You may never feel like you used to, but that doesn’t mean you won’t feel comfortable with who you’ve become. Continue seeing your therapist regularly and being honest with your husband about how you’re navigating these changes. Give yourself grace; there’s nothing you should or could be doing differently to make things go back to how they used to be. Keep making time to relax. Also, make sure that you’re getting solo time to yourself at least once a week, even if it’s just a matter of taking a 15-minute walk around the neighborhood. It won’t always be like this and you will adjust. Be patient with yourself, you’ve done something incredible and it takes time to get used to what life looks like as a mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Thursday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a single mother with a shy 8-year-old daughter. My daughter’s only real friend is also very shy. She’s very close with her best friend, and I’ve gotten to become friends with her friend’s parents as well. About a month ago, her friend ended up in the hospital following a freak accident. It was uncertain whether or not her friend would survive. I initially relayed a sanitized version of events in a misguided attempt to protect my emotionally sensitive daughter. She was under the impression that her friend was injured but would ultimately be fine, like when a classmate broke his arm and had a cast for a month.

Advertisement

As her friend recovers, my daughter has been facetiming her. Her friend’s parents requested that my daughter talk about things other than the accident or her injuries, as she’s constantly surrounded by people talking about those things and it provides an escape from her current loneliness. My daughter also started visiting her friend in the hospital. In the first visit, she learned that her friend would recover but may not be able to walk independently. There’s a possibility that in the future with physical therapy and subsequent surgeries she may be able to, but for now it’s easiest to assume she’ll be using a wheelchair, crutches, and/or a walker. Her parents framed this as good news, but because of the way I told her about the injury in the first place, the idea that she wouldn’t make a full recovery was shocking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My daughter is struggling to cope with the recent news. She’s concerned about her friend’s wellbeing, and she feels guilty for being concerned about what this might mean for her friendship. She’s aware of how hard this is on her friend and so she doesn’t want to talk to her friend about this. I apologized for my misguided attempt to protect my daughter from the truth, and she doesn’t entirely trust me anymore. Despite her mistrust, she continues to ask me questions about her friend’s condition. I don’t have all the answers and it feels inappropriate to ask her friends’ parents who are already dealing with a lot. They’ve been venting to me about how confusing the hospital system is and how overwhelmed they are. My daughter and I have been helping out by running errands for them so that they can spend more time in the hospital with their daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I want to help my daughter and help her navigate her feelings. She wants to support her friend, especially as she is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming weeks. And I want to support my friends as well and not burden them with my daughter’s feelings in addition to everything else they already have going on. But how can I help my daughter?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Trying to Be Supportive

Dear Supportive,

Despite your decision not to be honest with your daughter about her friend’s injuries, it sounds like you have been doing a lot to be supportive of her and her friend’s parents. This is a difficult situation for all involved, and you’ve done your best to help everyone get through it. Give yourself some credit for that.

You can apologize again to your daughter for not telling her the truth initially. Explain to her that you were only trying to protect her. I would imagine that her friend’s initial prognosis must have been devastating for you to hear and that you were also trying to navigate your own feelings about it. Let her know that you do not make a habit of being dishonest with her and that she can trust you. Going forward, promise to be truthful with her even when it’s uncomfortable or scary. Over time, she will get past being upset with you about this and will understand why you did what you did.

Continue to make space for your daughter to talk to you about how she feels about her friend and their relationship. Explain that you want to be mindful of her parents’ feelings and for that reason, you won’t always be able to answer questions about her condition, but do ask for updates in a way that seems reasonable. Keep supporting the young lady’s parents to the best of your ability, as I’m sure your assistance means a lot to them. Talk to your daughter about being sensitive to her friend’s needs as she adjusts to a very different way of life. Assure her that they will continue to love each other and create great memories as a pair, and let her know how important it is for her to simply be present for her buddy. I’d imagine that much of their time together will be spent at her friend’s house for the foreseeable future. Prepare her for how things may change, while letting her know that the bond between them remains the same.

—Jamilah

For More Parenting Coverage, Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting