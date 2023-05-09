Help! I Have the Opportunity to Retire at 27. But I’m Not Sure.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Read part 1 of the chat here. Read part 2 below.

Q. Longtime Reader, Lost in Life: I am a man in his 20s, and about eight months ago, I quit my job in finance to move in with my boyfriend who lives in another state. While I didn’t ​hate the job and was hesitant to quit, I didn’t want to continue in something that felt like a dead end. So far it is working out great, and we even want to get married soon, ​so​ I don’t regret the decision at all. My only problem is that I have made no progress in finding a new job. I got into finance because I had no other ideas after college, and I don’t relish the idea of going back. I don’t feel any immediate monetary pressure to get a job, with lots of savings and people to depend on, but I do think I’m too early to retire at 2​7​! My boyfriend says he doesn’t mind if I rely on his income​ forever​, but I am uncomfortable with that. I have an avoidant personality in my social relationships, and I’ve noticed that for the last eight months, it has spilled into this. I simply have been refusing to think about the problem, not applying to any jobs, and indefinitely procrastinating the issue away. I have told people that I would maybe enjoy being a video game designer, working in politics, or going back to school, but those feel like pipe dreams and I have made no substantive progress in achieving those far-off career changes. How can I get out of this rut and not become permanently retired in my 20s?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: It is totally okay to not work if you don’t have to and feel reasonably certain that you’re not going to be plunged into poverty at a moment’s notice. There’s much more to life. Some people would happily lean into this situation, volunteer a couple of times a month, work out for two hours a day, and maybe take a stab at becoming an influencer. But, unfortunately, you’re not “some people.” I can tell by the stress I hear in your letter. Not having a job is taking a bigger toll on you than working a job you don’t absolutely love would. So you’ve got to get back to the office. Soon. Without overthinking it. And before it’s been so long that the gap in your resume becomes its own stressor.

Advertisement

I want you to imagine that you and your boyfriend break up (I hope you won’t but these things happen!) and he asks you to move out. Then, I want you to imagine that the people who are supporting you now have their own challenges in life and can’t anymore, and that you need to use your savings for an emergency or for retirement. In other words, just pretend you’re a regular adult who needs to support himself. Where would you go to make money? Go do that. It’s probably going to be finance. To get past the mental block you have around applying, give yourself a deadline and ask your boyfriend or another loved one to hold you accountable. Maybe plan a reward for after you’ve had three interviews for a position. Once you’re there, if you feel unsatisfied, hire a reputable career coach to work with you (after work or on the weekends) to identify your strengths, decide on a new career to pursue, or figure out what education you’ll need to get there. But the first step is to simply start working. Until you do that, and calm the voice in your head that’s panicking about feeling aimless, you’re going to exhaust yourself spending all your energy trying to be okay with being unemployed—and you clearly aren’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Dear Prudence in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Q. Just Want to Scream Leave Him: I am very worried about my dear friend and classmate who recently confided in me about her husband, a stay-at-home dad to their toddlers while she is in graduate school. He belittles her and criticizes everything she does. If she performs poorly on an exam, he berates her for wasting her opportunity to be at such a prestigious school, but when she performs well, he says, “Good grades won’t raise her children.” He called her a sell-out for securing a corporate job after graduation, even though her career will enable him to take a job that he is passionate about, pay his debts, and fund his desired lifestyle. He refuses to help with the kids when she is not in class—as in, he will retreat to his room or leave town for days on end. He monitors her texts and doesn’t let her talk to male classmates.

Advertisement

I’m younger than my friend and single, so I suppose I don’t understand the nuances of marriage, but this sounds abusive. She broke down crying when she first told me, and explained that she can’t tell her family because they already dislike her husband. She doesn’t think he would go to counseling. I’m the only person she can vent to, so while I have expressed how out of line I believe his behavior to be, I worry about sounding too judgmental and alienating her. I have offered to babysit to give her a break and made it clear that I’m here whenever she needs to vent, but I am scared for her. She’s running herself ragged between school, single-handedly raising her kids, and tiptoeing around her husband’s outbursts. How can I help her?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: You’re doing everything right. The only thing I’d add is to be transparent with her about what you told me here: your deep concern and your desire to avoid alienating her. “I’m so worried about you because I think what you’ve told me sounds like abuse. I know I’m younger than you and not married, and I don’t want to be judgmental, so I want to be really careful not to overstep, but I just want to help in any way I can. The offer to babysit still stands. Please let me know if there’s ever anything else I can do.”

Q. Hopelessly Optimistic: This must come up a lot but this is the loss of a first great love. I’m 33. Six months after I moved into his place, my first long-term boyfriend broke it off with me. We had been dating for one and years total. I moved in because of a rent increase in my place and felt a lot of anxiety and shame about needing to live with him. He is very independent and got depressed and resentful of my neediness (I’m an anxious attacher and he’s slightly avoidant). We never figured out a way to communicate and kept hurting each other and not talking about it. Until it was all too much. He stopped being physically affectionate and I knew it was done. I needed a house so I couldn’t call it. He did. I’m on meds for anxiety now and feel better. The problem is that I still live in hope. These problems seem fixable. But we couldn’t really trust that we’d make each other happy. I thought he was the one. He decided he couldn’t see a future with me. How do I let go of hope and let him go?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: If you believe in the idea of “the one,” wouldn’t a big part of someone being “the one” be that they are “the one” person with whom everything naturally clicks into place? Wouldn’t the relationship feel joyful and easy? I don’t think anyone imagines “the one” as a person who immediately resents you and is impossible to communicate with, right? It hurts that this relationship ended, and it might take some time to get past those feelings. That’s normal. You’re normal. Your feelings are healthy. To get through the pain, it’s even okay to hold onto the idea that maybe one day in the future circumstances will be different and the two of you will come back together, if that keeps you going. Living in hope is fine. But push yourself to also act as if you have hope for something better: A relationship in which you’re accepted for who you are and communicate easily. Just think: If this troubled relationship was so meaningful to you, how amazing will it be when you meet someone with whom you’re actually compatible? Let yourself get excited about that future because it’s what you deserve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Q. Talk to Me About the Weather, Please: I work for an organization that has a lot of employees working in close proximity, but collaboration between small divisions is rare. So, there are a lot of people in the building that I recognize enough to say hello in the hallway but don’t actually interact with much. Recently, one of these people was walking in behind me and made a comment about a change in my physique. Their statement was casual and intended to be complimentary, but it made me uncomfortable. I stammered something awkward to end the interaction, but that was not the end of my discomfort.

Advertisement

Now I feel hyper-aware that my body is being monitored by strangers, and it’s so distracting! I have a historically fraught relationship with my weight and my health, and I (naively) assumed that a recent change in profession would eliminate all of the body talk that happened in my previous career. So, I guess my question is twofold: What can I do to feel more at ease in my body at my workplace, and how can I respond to future body talk in a way that isn’t rude or too intimate and also won’t leave me ruminating months later?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: Have you ever noticed when someone got a haircut, had a big pimple, or appeared to be larger or smaller than they were the last time you saw them? It happens! We’re humans with eyes. You should make peace with the fact that when you are outside your home, you’re constantly being seen and observed. Everyone is, and although it’s admittedly weird to think too much about it, it’s a fact of life. I get that it’s very unsettling to think about, but maybe one thought that can make it easier is remembering that anyone who’s looking at you and sizing you up is doing the same to many, many other people every day. Yes, they’re seeing and making note of the change in your physique. But you are only taking up the tiniest bit of their mental space and their observation about you is probably pretty fleeting.

Advertisement

As far as how you respond, I think you can be honest without being confrontational: “Oh wow, thank you but I have to admit I always feel uncomfortable when I’m reminded that people are sizing up my body!”

Q. Chill Out About Children: I am a woman in my late-20s with no interest in having children. So is my friend “Alyssa.” We’ve commiserated before about people making the assumption that every woman wants kids. Unlike mine, her family is very socially conservative and gives her a lot of crap about not already being married with kids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m pretty sure Alyssa went online looking for support and found one of those online communities that is ostensibly a support group for child-free people but is really more about hating babies and children and complaining about their existence in public life. Lately, she’s been using the weird, dehumanizing language that’s common in those groups (“crotch fruit,” “spawn,” etc.) with me. Our mutual friend sent out save the date cards and she made a “hope it’s a child-free wedding” comment to me, which is kind of a weird first thought about someone else’s wedding. She’ll complain to me about children behaving normally in places we go. For example, last week we got coffee and the mom in front of us had to stop ordering for a moment to stop her little kid from wandering off. Another mom’s baby was fussing so she took them out of the stroller to bounce them. It took a few minutes but they calmed down. Alyssa said, “Ugh, these parents and their bratty kids.”

Advertisement

I think I may be the only person in real life that she’s sharing this stuff with, so I feel like I should try to stop her from going further down this miserable rabbit hole. What is the best way for me to do this? So far I’ve just been changing the subject. Do I focus on how off-putting I find her comments, or on how she seems less happy now? How do I start the conversation?

Advertisement

A: It’s not your job to stop Alyssa from being like this. It might be her way of coping with the judgment and alienation she’s experienced from her family (and probably, to some extent, from society as a whole). Or it might just be her personality! Some people really like complaining—and using those complaints as away to bond. She’s just made a mistake about her audience here. So without a big confrontation, you can breezilly push back on her comments with things like “I don’t actually mind if kids are allowed at the wedding! I don’t want to raise them but it’s fine if they’re around” or “They didn’t seem that bratty to me!” or “I kind of felt bad for the mom.” When she doesn’t get the response she’s looking for from you, she’ll start to keep her thoughts to herself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Re: Q. Talk to Me About the Weather, Please: You will never be able to come up with a magic phrase so perfect it stops people from commenting on and thinking about your body. The only option is to adjust your own thinking. I do wonder why it bothers you so much—we all experience this just about every day. People notice people. It’s not about you specifically, guaranteed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A: It’s true that you can’t control what others think. But I do think it’s worth it to push back on what they say if it’s upsetting. In this case, LW could prevent future comments from the same colleague. Also, when a lot of people speak up about something it helps to shift ideas about what’s acceptable. I think as a society some of us are already at, “Don’t make unsolicited remarks about other people’s bodies, positive or negative” and it would be great if more people could join us, but this won’t happen if no one makes them aware that what they’re saying is unwelcome.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: That’s all we have time for today! Have a great week.

More Advice From Slate

I’m a stay-at-home mom, and my husband works outside the home. We have three kids and obviously we all sometimes get sick. However, for some reason (*cough* I wash my hands and he doesn’t *cough*) I usually seem to get a much milder case of whatever bug we’re all dealing with than my husband, or sometimes don’t get it at all, leaving me to care for sick kids without any help. I know I should be grateful that I don’t usually get as sick, but being under the weather and nursing sick babies while my husband sleeps all day is hard.