Well, Prince Harry Certainly Had a Day

As of this writing, Prince Harry is on a plane back to California, where his son is celebrating his fourth birthday. By all accounts, he had a very bad Saturday. In London for his father’s coronation as king, he was relegated to the third row, along with his uncle and famed Jeffrey Epstein associate Prince Andrew. He reportedly did not make eye contact with his brother, William, who has openly let it be known he despises Harry after the release of his brutal memoir, Spare. Harry did not get invited to the coveted balcony, and he went directly to the airport from Westminster Abbey.

On Saturday, photos galleries supplied to the press were a graveyard of Harry’s dead-eyed expressions and evident misery. In was rainy and dour in London on Saturday, but nowhere moreso than in Harry’s soul.

A brave face upon arrival:

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Hmm:

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images

He did get an umbrella guy:

Prince Harry
TOBY MELVILLE/Getty Images
But inside Westminster Abbey, it started to go south.

Prince Harry.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry with joined in the third row by his cousin once removed, who is apparently 56th in line to the throne. (Harry is still fifth, technically.)

Harry and his cousin.
WPA Pool/Getty Images

A withering (or wistful?) stare for William:

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (Front row 3rd left to right) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd row 4th right) at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Party of one.

Prince Harry.
WPA Pool/Getty Images

Outside at last, but not better for it:

Harry outside the coronation.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
To the sky, away from this place.

Prince Harry looks at the sky.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
And a smile on the way out:

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The balcony and its caped hostages didn’t look so great anyway.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Prince George of Wales, Page of Honour Nicholas Barclay, Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Page Of Honour Freddy Parker Bowles, Page of Honour Louis Lopes, Annabel Elliot, Page of Honour Gus Lopes, Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
