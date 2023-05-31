I Can’t Figure Out Why All My Relationships Take a Drastic Turn After the One-Year Mark

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 24-year-old woman who has been dating a decent guy for about 12 months. Over the last few years, I’ve realized I seem to have a problem: I tend to lose interest in sex and even feel very little attraction toward my partner at the one-year mark. Therefore, most of my last partners have a one-year shelf life. These partners are generally great, but I completely lose sexual interest and feel terrible. Is there something wrong with me? I’m bisexual and have the same issue with both men and women, so I know it’s not that. Someday, I want to be in a happy marriage and not feel repulsed when my partner tries to engage in sexual activity. Please help.

—Want to Bring the Sexy Back

Dear Bring the Sexy Back,

One year is just enough time to have gotten to know a person. Often, we simply discover that the person isn’t for us. Sometimes, people are what is sometimes called “fraysexual,” where attraction diminishes when the person gets to know their partner well. I reached out to Zachary Zane, who talks about this from personal experience in his most recent book Boyslut: A Memoir and Manifesto and sex expert for Momentum Intimacy, for some insight. He’s a columnist himself, so I’ll step out of the way:

Honestly, one year is pretty impressive. Many folks lose sexual interest well before the one-year mark, even and ironically because they feel emotionally connected to their partner. For many, sex is about novelty and excitement. For them, emotional intimacy actually leads to a lack of sexual desire. In extreme cases, like yours, it can lead to repulsion. You have a couple of options here. The first is to—and while I abhor when sex columnists use this phrase, I’m going to say it anyway—”spice things up.” Try to bring back the excitement and novelty through sexual exploration, kink, roleplay, BDSM, dirty talk, and the million other things you can do while having sex. If that doesn’t work, and you still have no desire—and you don’t think this lack of desire is rooted in past relationship trauma or another issue in your current relationship—then you lean in. I think you should be open about it when you date someone new. You let them know that after a year, your desire to have sex with your primary partner disappears. Perhaps you start in an open relationship, or you let them know that there will be a point when you’d like to open up your relationship down the line. As for your current relationship, I recommend being honest with him and discussing the potential for an open relationship.

It may take longer to find someone to develop a relationship with if you follow Zachary’s advice to be open about this upfront when you meet new people, but you’ll spend less time developing relationships with people who need more than you’re likely to provide as far as long term monogamy or sexual interest. In the end, it’ll be more efficient.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a nearly 50-year-old man about to be divorced. I want to up my game in bed, but I don’t really have a way to practice. Any tips? I know just being in better shape will help, but I want to be more than just a two-pump chump.

—Game On

Dear Game On,

Communication. For instance, here, it would have helped to know what you mean by “two pump chump.” Is this a stamina issue? An issue of being boring? Essentially, is the emphasis on two pumps or being a chump? Alternatively, you could have provided further information on what you mean by wanting to up your game. Do you want to feel more like a stud? Do you actually want to please your partners? Do you want to last longer, or be more talented at delivering pleasure, or specifically at delivering orgasms?

So, send me a paragraph or two. Describe the kind of sex you want to have—what your desired outcome is. Tell me what you’re afraid of—what outcomes you’re trying to avoid. Practice a little communication, and I’ll be better able to give you some tips.

Dear How to Do It,

I had a baby two years ago and thanks to good genes, got my body back within about four months. I breastfed for 19 months and my chest is nothing like before, obviously. I went from a B to an A cup and not to mention sag city. This just kills my confidence in the bedroom! Not that I was huge before, but I felt OK about myself. How do I move past this? I cannot help but feel unattractive and am lacking the confidence to ever initiate and my husband has noticed. Obviously, he must still find me attractive to some degree, but how do I get out of my own head and embrace my mom bod for doing such a badass thing?

—Training Bra

Dear Training Bra,

You’re at a fork in the road. You can go down the path of actively working to accept your body, which looks like spending a lot of time considering the “badass thing” your body has done. Meditate on what you like about your body, make lists of the physical qualities you appreciate in yourself, and maybe work with a coach or therapist.

You can also get out there and live life, faking it until confidence kicks back in. This looks like intelligent use of engineering, be that lingerie or plastic surgery. Surgery is a pretty intense, and very personal decision, so if you consider it, do take your time. Lingerie has lower stakes. Given the language you use in your letter, I’d advise against going to Victoria’s Secret and likely having a “nothing fits” experience at this time, so I encourage you to focus on brands that cater to smaller cup sizes—not petite humans, but truly small-breasted ones. Last year, I wrote a guide to some of the brands that serve smaller cups well, taking special interest in brands with underwire and basically architecture. Structured cups will hold things in place, and lingerie that fits well often helps women feel more comfortable in their skin. Choose something that fits with your style and what makes you feel sexy.

Regardless, try to keep an eye on things like equating small breasts with childhood, as you do in your sign-off. Try to replace the language you use with yourself—for instance, “sag city” feels like a pretty negative way to describe yourself—with more neutral phrasing. This is your body as it is now. You can change your body. You don’t have to change your body. But you’ll have to accept the way life shapes your body, and accept that aging will continue to bring changes beyond motherhood.

—Stoya

