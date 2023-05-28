I’ve Learned How My Niece Really Feels About Her Dad. Yikes.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My brother and his daughter live close by. I’ve been involved in my niece’s life since she was born. She’s now 9. About a year ago, my sister-in-law died in a drunk driving accident. My brother and niece have both been grieving in their own ways.

When my brother is working or otherwise busy, we look after my niece. There is a stark contrast between when she’s with us and when she’s with her dad. At our house, she jokes around with me and my husband, she’s energetic, and she’s giggling all the time. My kids are a bit older than she is and treat her like a little sister, which she loves. When I see her with her dad, they barely acknowledge each other. He provides a place to live and food; he signs her up for activities she likes and drives her to them; he takes her to her doctor’s and dentist’s appointments and buys her clothes and shoes and glasses and school supplies as needed—he does all the bare minimum duty of a parent, but he doesn’t interact with her.

My niece has told me that she can talk about things with me or my husband that she can never talk about with her dad, and that sometimes she feels like she can’t talk to him about anything because he responds with a grunt or a one-word answer. She says that’s how it’s always been, that my sister-in-law was always the more involved parent, that my brother worked late all the time and didn’t really participate in raising her. From the way she acts, it’s almost like my husband is more the father figure in her life than her own dad. I want to confront him, but I also want to be sensitive, since he is still dealing with the loss of his wife. How can I best support my niece?

—Who’s Child is This, Anyway?

Dear Who’s Child,

You’re already supporting her. Keep doing what you’re doing.

Except for maybe three things. First: When your niece complains about her father, make sure you’re not encouraging her to think ill of him. That is, listen to her—encourage her to talk—but make sure to keep redirecting her toward talking about her feelings about the things she reports, rather than just listing the ways your brother is failing her. “That must be hard,” you can tell her. Better that than, “Oh, how awful!” or telling her how her dad is supposed to be acting. Second: Let go of your idea about “confronting” him. Not only because he’s grieving, but also because it seems that he has been thrust into the role of parent with no experience and no idea how to do it. He has a grasp of the fundamentals, clearly. Give him time for the rest of it. Urge his daughter to give him time, too. If you think there’s any chance he’d be open to it, you might gently suggest that he seek professional help—or, better still, that he and your niece see a family therapist together. You can point out that this will help them begin to heal from their enormous loss. I feel confident that a good therapist could go a long way toward helping the two of them communicate as well as helping him step up as her dad.

Which brings me to the possible third thing. While you and your family are serving as a crucial support network for your brother’s daughter—and she may need to rely on you for years to come—please be careful not to usurp her father’s role. Of course, I don’t know that you’re doing that—you may well be taking care not to. But your observation about your husband’s role in your niece’s life, the enthusiasm with which you describe her place in your family, and the way your report your brother’s shortcomings all make me a little worried. You and your husband may be the most wonderful aunt and uncle of all time—it sounds like you are!—but you are not this child’s parents. And she is not your children’s sister. Thank goodness she has you all! But she has a father too, even if he is not yet able to be the father she needs him to be.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Unlike many people who write to you, I actually get along well with my mother-in-law. She is a very kind, former hippie who ran a pottery and yoga studio when my husband was growing up and is now retired. We live just an hour away, and MIL frequently babysits our toddler. Recently, MIL slipped while trying to climb her porch stairs, and dislocated her hip. She has to get physical therapy and is finding it difficult to navigate around her home. Three times a week, my husband drives an hour to pick her up, another hour to bring her to physical therapy—which is near us—and then two more hours total of driving her home and back.

He and I have discussed it, and we’ve concluded that it would be better if MIL lived with us while she recovers. Our house has a guest bedroom on the ground floor, which we don’t really use. We invited her and she was totally on board—with only one issue. She doesn’t want to stay in the guest bedroom but instead wants to sleep in her renovated vintage camper trailer. She insists that she doesn’t want to intrude and that it’s completely safe for her to stay in the camper. My husband and I disagree: It is cramped, it hasn’t been used in a decade, and the door is off the ground, so she could easily slip getting in or out. Also, while we like our neighbors, there is a fairly draconian homeowners’ association, which we’ve already irritated by planting the wrong kinds of trees in our yard, and I don’t think they would react positively to a nice but… let’s call it eccentric camper in our driveway. We’ve told MIL this. She insists that she’ll just bring around cookies with a nice note and our neighbors will understand. We can’t see this ending with anything other than HOA fines and another accident, but MIL keeps saying that this is the only way she’ll come to us because she “refuses to intrude.” My husband can’t keep doing all of that driving, and there’s no one else to drive her, but the camper seems like a recipe for disaster. How can we reach a happy medium here?

—Not a Happy Camper

Dear Not Happy,

I hate to be the one to break it to you, but when people insist they don’t want to intrude by staying in your guestroom, it usually means they don’t want to stay with you. I’m sure your mother-in-law loves you, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she wants to be part of your household, even temporarily. (I myself dislike staying with people, no matter how much I like them. I am much too attached to my privacy and to time alone.) You might try acknowledging this possibility, and see what she says. If I’m right, and you can find ways to assure her that she’ll have as much privacy as she needs, she may give in (as I have, on occasion).

But even if your old-hippie MIL means what she says—even if the only reason she doesn’t want to stay in your house is that she’s sensitive to the disruption of your homelife—you can’t force her to take you up on your offer. You can assure her that you’ll enjoy having her, and that it would be much more disruptive to you if she stayed in her camper and you and your husband were worried all day every day about her falling on her way in or out. If there’s no way to add a ramp to the configuration, the possibility of her injuring herself (again!) is a dealbreaker. Stand firm. Be as stubborn as she is.

If there is a way to make the entrance safer, you might try seeking approval from your HOA. Since this would be only a temporary arrangement, they might take pity on you. Or perhaps the camper could be parked in your garage, over which they have no jurisdiction, and you could park your car(s?) in the driveway for the duration of your MIL’s recovery.

I agree that the status quo is unsustainable, though. If your MIL keeps saying no to the guestroom, the camper can’t be made safer, you don’t have a garage to park the camper in, and the HOA won’t give you a break, your husband needs to tell his mother y’all are out of options: He is not going to continue to drive 12 hours a week—something has to give. If your husband won’t tell her that, or if he does and his mother still refuses to stay in your house—well, then, this one’s on them and their own relationship. Stay out of it, in that case.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a widow of over 10 years dating a recent widower. We’re very compatible and have fun together. “John” has met my children and grandchildren and everyone has accepted and liked him. But his children refuse to meet me, and now a battle is starting. I’m OK with giving them space, but John is trying to force it. His daughter now calls him a toxic and absent father. She’s 35, married, with three children, and lives 900 miles away. But she can’t accept her father dating and wanting to remarry. She wants him to sit home and mourn for the rest of his life.

John tells me he and his late wife had grown apart and if she were alive they’d probably be getting divorced. He says his late wife and daughter were always fighting and he can’t understand his daughter’s allegiance now that her mother is dead. His friends tell me the same thing. His daughter has not met me but says that until he breaks up with me, she’s cutting him off! He can’t see his grandchildren. His son-in-law called to tell him that if he sent the gifts, they would burn them! And his daughter has now convinced her siblings to stop talking to him too. There’s so much anger and hostility, I don’t know what to think! Now John’s former in-laws have gotten in on it. They all owned a summer cottage together, inherited from John’s late wife’s parents. His former sister-in-law is taking legal action to revoke his right to the cottage. John wants us to go to the cottage in July and act like none of this is happening. He thinks it will all smooth over and we’ll build sand castles with the grandkids. I see World War III.

—I’ve Got a Swimsuit, Not a Suit of Armor

Dear Swimsuit,

Something’s wrong here. I don’t know what’s going on, but I see a great big red flag. Sure, the grown children of a recent widower may have trouble accepting his moving on quickly. But the level of fury here is unusual, to say the least. Generally speaking, we reap what we sow. If your boyfriend’s daughter calls him toxic, if her siblings can be so easily convinced to cut off contact with their father, there is more to this situation than meets the eye. And John’s letting you know that if his wife were still alive, they’d be getting a divorce, doesn’t help his case. The fact that his daughter and his wife fought while she was alive is neither here nor there, and his noting this concerns me too.

But what really sets that flag waving is this: If he is clueless enough to believe that he and you can show up at this cottage (which he would almost certainly have lost ownership of in that divorce he planned to have, had his wife lived) and everything will be hunky-dory, he’s either entirely out of touch with reality or so emotionally detached it makes me fear for you—and if he doesn’t believe what he’s telling you, well, that’s even worse, because it means he has an appetite for chaos. I’d get out now, while the getting’s good.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter and I are very close. I’m a single mother and I have been since she was born. She’s 8 now, finishing second grade. I’ve never been away from her for more than three or four days (at most!), but I was promoted recently, and my new position will include interfacing with clients in far places. I was excited about the pay raise that came with this promotion, but I’ve just learned that I’m expected to go on a series of business trips in June and July—three weeks of travel followed by a week at home and then another three weeks of travel—and I am kind of panicking. I’ve negotiated a lot to lessen the travel (the original plan was more extensive), but this is a crucial time both for my company and in my career, and it’s impossible for me not to go. I can’t take her with me because I’ll be working the whole time.

My brother, who lives nearby, often watches her for me and he’s said he’d be happy to take care of her while I’m gone. My niece and nephew are around my daughter’s age and the three of them are close and play together often. Plus, all three kids signed up for the same summer camps at the same time, so drop-off and pickup will be easy for my brother and sister-in-law. And my daughter loves them. Still, I’m unsure about how to prepare her and myself for this first long separation, both emotionally and logistically. For example, she has an eye doctor appointment that’s supposed to take place while I’m gone, and I’m not sure whether I should reschedule (if I do, it would probably end up being in August or September) or keep the appointment and have my brother take her. I hate to put off the appointment because she’s having trouble seeing with her current glasses and it’s clear she needs a new prescription—but I also want to hear what the eye doctor has to say myself and I’m not sure what I’d need to do to give my brother the ability to use my insurance for the visit and also give him power to make medical decisions in an emergency.

I’m overwhelmed and I can tell I’m not thinking straight. I feel like I’m focusing on smaller details because they’re easier to think about or are minor issues at best (like, I almost wrote about how I’ll be exhausted during the week between trips and so won’t be able to take her to a 4th of July barbecue). I haven’t spoken to her about the travel yet, but I need to do so soon. I can’t even promise her (or myself!) that we’ll be in regular contact because we live on the east coast, and I’ll be in Japan and Korea for a week each as part of these trips, and the time difference will make that difficult. Help!

—Reluctant Traveler

Dear Reluctant,

I am 99.99 percent sure this is going to be harder on you than on her. I’m not saying she won’t miss you—I’m sure she will. She may even struggle a bit when you first tell her about the travel ahead. But if the two of you have been apart for three or four days in the past, and she’s been OK with it, this longer separation is not going to be the shock to her system that it will be to yours.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and wonder aloud if those briefer separations were tough for you, and if that’s one reason you’re so distraught now. (There are plenty of reasons I can think of, I hasten to say, including how very far away you’ll be this time.) I am not criticizing you for being anxious. In fact, let me take a second to tell you how happy I am for you (and her) that you have been away from her for a few days at a time before this. You’ve done the groundwork for this longer separation. It would be much worse if this were the first time you’d ever been apart. (I remember my first work trip. At least, I remember one thing about it: that I was in tears whenever I had any time to myself, back in my hotel room.)

Preparing her will be easier than preparing yourself—but preparing her will likely help you prepare yourself. Don’t wait any longer to tell her it’s coming. Tell her now, explaining what the travel is about and why it has to happen, listing the places you’ll be going and what you’ll be doing there—in language that makes sense to her—and do not talk about how hard this is going to be on either of you. Focus on the pleasures ahead for her (I’m guessing that staying with her cousins will be a great pleasure for her) and do everything you can to let go of the worries that have you in their grip. Keep her eye appointment. Ask your brother to take notes. Call the doctor’s office and ask what you need to do, paperwork-wise (the insurance part won’t be a problem—he’ll just need a copy of your card—and the power to make decisions is something the office can have you sign off on). Don’t think about the barbecue, or any of the other things that are preoccupying you that you know are small potatoes: When they pop up in your mind, tell yourself you’ll deal with them when they’re right in front of you, there’s no point in ruminating on them now.

I know you know you’re lucky to have family (complete with right-age kids!) to leave her with. I also know how you feel about being away from her, despite that good fortune. I too was very close to my daughter, and whenever I had to be away during her childhood it wasn’t easy for me—and she was at home with her own father. Both she and I survived, and we’re still close as she turns 30. Neither our super-closeness in her childhood nor my traveling for work ended up doing any permanent harm to either one of us or to our relationship—so don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. People will, of course; don’t listen to them.

My most important advice to you is a variation of advice I give all the time: When you prepare her for your travel, make sure you’re paying attention to her needs, not yours. (Pay attention to your own needs too, but as a whole separate matter, away from her.) If she’s interested, why not read together about the places you’ll be going, so she can picture them when you’re there? Listen to pop music from each of the countries you’ll be traveling to! Maybe find a movie suitable for children that’s set there. Don’t avoid talking about your trips; make them a part of your lives between now and then. This will help normalize it for you, too.

You’ll both get through this, I promise. See if you can find it in your heart (and mind) to enjoy this experience without guilt. Use at least some of your time on long flights for yourself, doing things you never have the time to do because you’re always at work or parenting. Read, watch movies, listen to the music you want to listen to. Breathe. Safe travels.

—Michelle

