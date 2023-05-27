Recently, a friend of mine—we’ll call her Bela—enjoyed a blended family retreat to Joshua Tree, California with all the mothers in her life. The car was packed with Bela’s biological mother, 68, her stepdad’s daughter, 42, and her respective biological mom, 69. The quartet fussed over all of the details crucial for a weekend in the desert. What must be retrieved from the grocery store? Who’d drive? And of course, how much weed did they need to bring?

Bela is 33, childless, and the literal opposite of a prude. She’s fluent in every flavor of millennial excess—mushrooms, MDMA, sex parties, 4 a.m. last calls—as well as being a bon vivant of weed. But these three mothers, and their plastic day-of-the-week pill tray brimming with world-erasing THC gummies, were ready to party at unprecedented levels. The 60-year-olds were simply too much to handle, and for the first time in her life, Bela couldn’t keep up.

“The minute we got there, they tore into the gummies like people stranded in the desert deprived of water,” she told me. “Girls’ trip!” they shouted upon entering their Airbnb, funneling what appeared to be fistfuls of weed candy into their mouths. It was 9 a.m. when they started and Bela was flabbergasted—they hadn’t even had coffee yet! “They got high and stayed high,” she continued. “I had like half of one edible before becoming paranoid and swearing to stick to wine.”

It was there, while witnessing a mother-of-five rolling on the floor—cackling about an imaginary landmark called “Pickle Mountain” under the influence of a sativa/indica edible selected with sommelier precision—that Bela arrived at a realization: Moms are way higher than they used to be.

I concur. I’m 32, and spend much of my free time in the presence of other 32-year olds—all who have moms who are receding into their glorious sundowning eras. They have an empty nest, a retirement scrapbook, and a veritable cornucopia of tinctures, balms, gummies, and pre-rolls harvested from the local head shop. As such, many of us are learning to navigate a new family dynamic where our beautiful mothers are rhapsodically baked when we circle back home.

I’ve seen it often. Cut to the time my girlfriend’s mom parceled out a thick, THC-rich gelatin cube into pre-restaurant morsels—into uber-precise motherly measurements—which practically ensured that the conversation around the dinner table would go silent by the time the main course arrived. I’ve even lent my own mom a couple of weed gummies before a trip to the Turks and Caicos, which I assume were put to good use at her all-inclusive resort.

They’re certainly not alone. There’s been somewhat of a senior marijuana boom over the past few years; one that seems to be affecting older women as of late. According to a report published by JAMA Internal Medicine, cannabis use among Americans 65 and older grew 75 percent between 2015 and 2018—which puts boomers just behind Gen Z in total weed sales. The data suggests that there are more senior men with a marijuana habit than senior women, but those levels do seem to be evening, especially as legalization sweeps through the nation. In 2015, only 1.5 percent of the women surveyed by JAMA reported routine use of cannabis. By 2018, that number had more than doubled to 2.9 percent. “It’s rare to see that much change in a three-year period,” said William Jesdale, an epidemiologist at the University of Massachusetts, in an interview with the New York Times about the study’s conclusions. “It shocked us.”

Candy Schulman, a 70-year old who works at The New School as a writing professor, is one of many such women who recently got back into weed. Like most people her age, the majority of Schulman’s marijuana experiences occurred in her youth, when the drug was wielded as a weapon of revolution. She was never a dyed-in-the-wool stoner, but Schulman savored plenty of weekend THC doses in college, as American conformity shattered under the insurgence of flower children. Schulman dropped the habit in the decades afterwards, breaking her abstinence exactly once, five summers ago, when she smoked a joint while watching the sunset on vacation in Spain.

“It was so strong,” she told me. “I hated it. I mean, I liked it for 10 minutes, but then I couldn’t get up to my bedroom. I said, ‘This is not where I want to be.’ “

Schulman clearly needed a weed sherpa, which she found in her millennial daughter. Years after that delirious Spanish evening, the two explored a boutique Massachusetts dispensary, in hopes of reigniting her marijuana renaissance once and for all. Schulman, like many older women, suffers from insomnia, and was looking for a natural, non-pharmaceutical remedy. With her daughter’s assistance, she purchased a tasteful, beginner-ready set of blackberry-flavored five-milligram “sleep chews,” which cured what ailed her. “I’ve felt more rested than in years, and I don’t get a hangover,” she told me.

Schulman told me that among her circle of New York literary types, the women are indeed lighting up more frequently than the men. “I don’t know any men who are using cannabis in my friend group,” she said. “The women I know don’t even like the legal dispensaries and would rather keep their dealer.”

More research needs to be done on older women’s marijuana habits to find out exactly why, but Bela has her own theory: Weed is simply the easiest and most accessible way for older women to party. Historically, boomer and Gen X mothers have been shut off from other, more intense forms of disassociation that younger, childless people have an easier time accessing—ayahuasca weekends and 11 p.m. Tuesday night Tinder dates, for example—and while some moms do go that hard, many stop taking those risks when they have kids. Having a family can update your perspective on personal responsibility, and besides, it’s difficult to get that twisted when you’re trying to raise discerning members of society and be present for your children. Alcohol, the other legal party substance, isn’t always an option—it’s too dangerous, expensive, and hangover-y to truly go ham on with any degree of frequency.

But as marijuana has become more accessible in the last decade, it’s provided a safer, more efficient avenue to mom’s wilder years. Weed is also easy to hide and suitably debauched, and Bela argues the way it’s marketed makes it seem like a medicinal solution rather than an item of inebriation, something some moms may prefer. (Consider, for instance, women turning to weed to regulate their menopausal hot flashes.) It can also provide community: In 2023, some mothers even have their own stoner solidarity groups to kick back with, maybe with a joint in hand. (A growing number of women now identify as proud, card-carrying “cannamoms.”)

The millennials I interviewed for this story are all universally thrilled that marijuana use—or at least shame-free marijuana discussion—has become a fixture of their family unit; especially in contrast to the war-on-drugs punitive mania that defined the parenting techniques of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Katie Ruiz, a 25-year old in San Diego, said that this Mother’s Day, in lieu of a bouquet or a box of flowers, she sent her mother a package of THC-infused peach rings to demonstrate her affection. “She lives in Wisconsin, where recreational weed is unfortunately still illegal,” continued Ruiz. “She was excited to get something high-quality for once.”

Cannabis was once a taboo in Ruiz’s household. Like Schulman, her mother—a 66-year old named Cathy Gordon—indulged in her share of marijuana before rearing her children, and drifted away from corporeal intemperance as adulthood settled in. But one day, after Ruiz’s boyfriend, (and now husband,) overheard Gordon complaining about her chronic pain, he floated the idea of securing her some bud. “My mom jumped at the opportunity and has really been all about it since,” said Ruiz. “I really do think older women are embracing marijuana because of the relief it provides. She’s constantly trying to coax her older friends into trying it.”

When I reached out to Gordon, she told me that as the cultural attitude towards marijuana changed, she felt less bashful about her own appetite. “I can do it more in the open now,” she explained. “It relaxes me without adding extra calories. It helps me cope in this whacked out world we’re stuck in.” (Gordon is currently thriving in retirement, after a long career in military engineering.)

Another mom, “Sarah,” who’s 64 and asked to remain anonymous, feels the same way. She rediscovered marijuana as a substitute to her anxiety medications—freeing her of the onerous side effects. Weed has impacted every facet of Sarah’s life; from her relationship with her children, to her sex drive with her husband. “A therapist once told me that cannabis kicks out the critical parent of the mind,” she laughed. “So it’s possible that when those critical voices go away, it has an impact on my libido.”

Sarah started fostering a cannabis habit after her son left home. He was a routine user throughout high school—which she never acknowledged directly—and after he was out of the house, it became clear that this mom and son had a dalliance in common. The pair now get high together when he’s around. There are no secrets anymore. That, to me, is the best outcome of America’s burgeoning marijuana boom; at last, children and mothers alike no longer need to keep up appearances.

“When he went away from college and marijuana became more of a part of my life, and his life, I felt that there was a barrier between us,” said Sarah. “We have a relationship where there usually isn’t anything between us. Not being secretive about it has brought us closer. In a very strange way, it makes me a cool mom.”