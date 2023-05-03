In the past few weeks, a couple of foreign people of my acquaintance have asked me, a British person, what the deal is with the coronation. What are all these weird ceremonies they’re talking about doing? Why is a big gold stick called a Mace involved? Is it always like this?

The thing is, we have no idea either. It’s easy, especially because a lot of Brits play into it, to imagine us all as backward oddballs who spend our days mashing badger casserole between our remaining good teeth and saying “lawks a-mercy!” when we bump into each other in the street. That we’re faintly old-timey people to whom objects like “the Stone of Destiny” are as commonplace as the hamburger is to you. And yes, the U.K. is full of history nerds and royalists who may well have known all about what is to come on Saturday, at the coronation of King Charles III, in great detail. I think I speak for most of us, though, in saying that this all looks and sounds totally bonkers to us too.

The details that have been coming out over the past few months about what is actually going to happen seem like a fever dream. The service itself will take place at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday at Westminster Abbey. This is where the royals do a lot of their ceremonies: weddings, funerals, and the like. It will be presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, a sort of homely, guy-next-door pope figure we have here. Fine, so far so normal. But it feels like every day the news will refer to something like the Jewelled Sword of Offering, and we are expected to go “oh yes of course, the Jewelled Sword of Offering, that old thing.”

It’s like we’ve woken up inside the illustration on the side of a biscuit tin.

Here are some more real objects they are going to use on Saturday as part of the apparently usual line-up of the oath, the anointing, homage and enthronement that make up a coronation: Charles will have the St Edward’s Crown placed on his head, which is made of solid gold and weighs five pounds. This is one item we have seen a bunch—the monarch wears it once a year when they open Parliament. But the rest of it? He will be seated on something called the Coronation Chair, holding the sovereign’s sceptre and rod, which represents his rule over the nation, and the sovereign’s orb, which represents the Christian world. The procession will include the Sword of Temporal Justice, the very similar but not quite the same Sword of Spiritual Justice, St Edward’s Staff, the Sword of Mercy, the Mace, and one more sword for good measure: the Sword of State, which all have to be carried a certain way otherwise God won’t like it. There will also be the Cross of Wales, containing wooden shards “alleged” to be from the cross on which Jesus was crucified. The anointing will involve the “ampulla,” which it turns out is a little pot containing “Chrism oil,” consecrated in Jerusalem, that the king will be anointed with, shaped like an eagle so the oil pours out of its beak.

If all these sound like loot that would be dropped if you headshotted a royal in a video game, they sound that way to us too. And it doesn’t help the “what the fuck is going on here” sensation that it’s all so serious. Nobody in Westminster Abbey is going to be cracking jokes, or even a smile, as they solemnly raise the Coronation Spoon from a little velvet cushion and do whatever it is they do with the Coronation Spoon.

Maybe this all would feel a little less weird if we weren’t being expressly asked to get involved. The other day it was announced that, at a certain point in proceedings, the people of the U.K. will be invited to chant along with the television: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law, so help me God.” The crown has issued a suggestion to the British public to make the official dish of the coronation: coronation quiche, containing tarragon, cheddar cheese, spinach, and broad beans. Then there’s all the stuff that isn’t official: Pizza Express, one of our premiere pizza establishments, has brought out a special pizza called “The King” with three types of meat on it. Uber is offering rides in its “coronation carriage,” a mock-royal coach, over the weekend in a London park. A chocolate brand has made a 23-kilogram sculpture of the king. A brewery is doing a limited edition Coronation King’s Ale. A supermarket has released a coronation soft toy that is for some reason a carrot wearing a crown.

This kind of feeling does happen periodically—it happened when the queen died. and it happened with the weddings of Prince Harry and Prince William—where it’s like we wake up inside the illustration on the side of a biscuit tin. This is the country I live in? I guess it is, it’s just usually easy to ignore it. Nothing about day-to-day life in the U.K. suggests pomp and circumstance. And yet here we all are, about to watch a centuries-old ceremony from our living rooms, with Alexa and a PlayStation standing witness, that will affirm the God-given right of one man to rule over us.

And yet I’d say most people will end up watching it, either by choice or by being in a room where someone has stuck it on in the same manner as I’m told Americans might put on the Thanksgiving Day parade while doing other things. But we will be watching it open-mouthed at how ludicrous it all is, just as you will.