I Spent Charles’ Coronation With the Locals Who Supposedly Hate Him Most. It Wasn’t What I Expected.

It’s probably not right to begin a coronation day feeling sorry for the king. He is, after all, the king. But there’s no question that in comparison to his ancestors, Charles got the short end of the stick. Months before May 6, High Street shops started selling merchandise that might have seemed resplendent when his mum ascended the throne back in 1953, but in modern-day London, they took on an anachronistic, bizarro vibe. People speculated whether Tesco’s choice to stock Charles III party supplies next to the tampons was a deliberate joke at his expense. A viral TikTok made fun of cheap Primark merch which seemed to imply the septuagenarian’s reign would be rather short. Paper plates bore, without irony, the slogan “Let them eat cake.” A supermarket stocked royal teapots next to an unauthorized biography of Princess Diana. Across central London, posters reading “God Save the Nepo Baby” appeared. Giant Nuremberg-style Union Jacks lined the length of Oxford Street, where the tourist shops still sell bobbleheads of the late queen, accompanied by fellow bastion of Britishness, Mr. Bean. To add insult to injury, it rained.

In the run-up to the bank holiday, I kept asking my English friends what they were doing to celebrate, trying to goad them into admitting their royalist weirdness. Turns out most of them were just having barbecues because they had Monday off work. None of them were actually celebrating their king.

I, meanwhile, found this all quite funny. I live in England, but I’m demonstrably not English. I think the monarchy is ridiculous, expensive, and colonial. So I decided that in order to survive the coronation, I would seek out other people who find the monarchy ridiculous, expensive, and colonial. I would hide from the celebrations at London’s best place to find such people: The city’s infamous Irish bars. There, I hoped to find kin—diasporic Irish republicans—and an antidote to the madness.

To get there, I had to make my way through the madness of the Mall at Buckingham Palace, where ultra-royalists had been camping out for days. People sat outside their tents in bucket hats and disposable ponchos, having picnics. Someone played the national anthem on their phone (an old version that tells God to “Save the Queen”). Families drank warm prosecco on camp chairs; a group of middle-aged American women, having flown in from Texas especially for this, laughed that they “sure know how to tailgate.” After several days of urban camping, people removed their makeup with baby wipes or dawdled around the stalls set up in Hyde Park to sell programs and burgers. Everyone had Elf Bars. It felt like I was attending the world’s most uncool Glastonbury. Roving reporters doubled down on the “exotic animals in a zoo” vibe, taking photos of the tenters with the best outfits.

It all felt appropriate. The late Hilary Mantel famously compared the royal family to pandas: pointless, endangered, and gawked at in their enclosures. “I used to think that the interesting issue was whether we should have a monarchy or not,” she wrote. “But now I think that question is rather like, should we have pandas or not? Our current royal family doesn’t have the difficulties in breeding that pandas do, but pandas and royal persons alike are expensive to conserve and ill-adapted to any modern environment. But aren’t they interesting? Aren’t they nice to look at? Some people find them endearing; some pity them for their precarious situation; everybody stares at them.” Zoo attendance has been on the decline for decades. People feel weird looking at animals in cages. Perhaps we’ve started to find the monarchy in a city similarly mawkish and uncomfortable. We just don’t want to look anymore.

Nobody was looking at O’Neill’s, the first Irish bar we went to in Chinatown. The coronation was on TV, but nobody was watching it. Outside, a group of Dutch tourists stood in the pouring rain, doing an ironic drunken rendition of “God Save the King.” Considering our proximity to the ostentatious display of British soft power happening down the road—which cost up to $125 million—this all felt very budget. There were an alarming number of hen dos. We departed to Waxy O’Connor’s next door, where the coronation was being shown on a bigger TV, this time with sound. “Is it gonna be on all day?” I asked the bartender, who was Irish. Everyone else in there was English, or a tourist. “I fucking hope not,” he said. On TV, the king was crowned. He didn’t look moved. He just looked depressed. Someone tweeted a picture of him with lyrics by the Smiths: “I was looking for a job and then I found a job, and heaven knows I’m miserable now.” One of the horses in the procession got spooked and backed into the crowds gathered near the Jersey Boys poster in Leicester Square. Nobody in the pub reacted—they were all tuned out.

“Over time, Charles’ self-pitying paranoia about never being appreciated enough was a serious bore to all,” Tina Brown wrote of the king, before he was the king, in her book The Palace Papers. “He moaned endlessly about being undervalued by his mother, the nation, and the press. He complained his life was unbearable when his office was at the wrong temperature. In 2004 he reportedly said, ‘Nobody knows what utter hell it is to be the Prince of Wales.’ ” Perhaps being the king is a deeper circle of hell, if it means riding around the capital in a golden coach for crowds too broke and bored to care.

Despite the endless discourse since the death of the queen, I wasn’t prepared for the weirdness of the coronation procession. You would think we’d be used to this, but the queen was there when we were born; a constant, something we just accepted, even if we didn’t agree with it. Watching the oddness of it all, Charles in buckle shoes and ermine, flanked by Ozempic-ified Camilla, the woman who never wanted to marry him, now standing beside him resplendent in white and gold, was something more difficult to accept. The Crown has made all of this uncanny. We think we’ve seen it, but we haven’t. We think it’s fiction, but it’s real life. Charles and Camilla sat on red velvet thrones. Cans of Diet Coke were £1.70; last week they were £1.55. Charles was anointed with oil. The United Kingdom has more food banks than McDonald’s locations. Katy Perry was at Westminster Abbey listening to “Kyrie Eleison.” Protestors were arrested in the streets outside because they had signs that said, “Not My King,” and the police said they can’t do that anymore. In the spirit of slightly twee English protest culture, which dictates signs must be funny, one of them read: “He’s just some guy.” This was a weird thing to watch in a silent pub.

I was feeling disheartened by the time we get to the Toucan, the pub I assume is Soho’s most Irish establishment. Surely there the coronation wouldn’t be on. The coronation was on in the Toucan, but at least the patrons were actually Irish. A crowd of Dubliners was watching the TV, one of them wearing a T-shirt expressing solidarity with striking workers. Charles and Camilla emerged onto the balcony to wave at the crowds. “It’s not a very regal wave,” complained one of the Dubliners. “What do they even do after this? Is there a lunch or something? Do they put a spread on?” “Sesh,” said Solidarity with Striking Workers Man, sounding phenomenally bored.

Yesterday the sun beat down on the pavement outside this pub, which was heaving with people. The vibe today was more morose. The Sunday Times complained that there were only 245 street parties planned to celebrate the king, across the whole country. Embarrassing images of empty stalls set up in damp town centers populated social media. When Diana died, mourners poured into London at the rate of 6,000 an hour. We decided to escape town and head to Camden instead.

The coronation was not on in the Sheephaven Bay. They were showing horse racing instead. The bar was the busiest of all the ones we’d been to, but it was filled with birthday girls and football fans, not men in Union Jack bucket hats. Of course in Camden we could find respite from the bored royalists. It’s Camden, after all, that hosted the London Irish Centre, which 10 years ago held a celebration for Seamus Heaney, the Irish poet who wrote, “be advised my passport’s green. No glass of ours was ever raised to toast the Queen.” Sensibly, the London Irish Centre was closed on coronation day.

We finished our pub crawl in Stoke Newington’s Auld Shillelagh, where the barman flatly told us that they “don’t do cocktails” and BBC was nowhere to be found. Instead, flat-screens showed rugby on RTE. It could have been any Saturday. I felt, in spite of all my republican fervor and desire to escape the mad royalism, a bit let down by how easy it was to do so. Where was all the atavistic tribalism? To these people, it’s just another bank holiday! Nobody actually cared about the coronation! They just found it weird! They didn’t even mind enough to properly kick off about it! Nobody even got egged!

It went against all my xenophobic stereotypes about the English and how insane they are. I couldn’t believe it. “Really?” said my friend, who is English, and thus understands the English better than I ever will. “People are much more likely to be apathetic than openly antagonistic,” he shrugged. “Especially if you’re Irish. You’ll just ignore it, right?” Right. Even the news that Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill was attending the coronation failed to touch the sides. Perhaps it’s hard to take this show of lackluster, obligatory solidarity seriously, given the last time Charles came to Northern Ireland he became a meme when he lost his temper over a pen at Hillsborough Castle. On that visit, a message appeared on west Belfast’s Black Mountain, which circulated again today on social media: “We serve no king but Ireland.”

On the TV, Leinster beat Sharks in the United Rugby Quarter-Finals. This was a bigger deal than the king. Uber surge pricing went down. I left my friends and went to a birthday party round the corner. The royal family website quietly changed Camilla’s page from “queen consort” to “queen.” Someone joked about how likely it was that this was more of a once-in-a-decade event rather than a once-in-a-lifetime thing. After all the fuss about crowd control, the London transport system was easier to navigate than it is on Notting Hill Carnival. There are only 1,846 pandas left on earth. Two boys in the smoking area toasted the king sarcastically with pints of Guinness. The world kept turning.