My In-Laws Visit Every Two Months. It’s Ruining Our Marriage.

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have a toddler and live on the other side of the country from his parents. Their preference is to visit for 10 days, every two months. They don’t like to travel together, so they take turns visiting and staying with us. My husband is okay with this arrangement. They are too, though they would like to visit even more often.

This is not working. I’m miserable. I love my in-laws, but they are incredibly challenging house guests with a lot of untreated anxiety. Their visits end up including a ton of fighting between me and my husband and a level of stress for me that is frightening. I’m panicked and exhausted for the entire trip and many days afterward. By the time I recover, we’re onto the next one. Pair all of this with a tough few months of illness, job changes, and some challenging financial blows, and I’m spent. But no one is willing to change this arrangement, and it’s destroying my relationship with my husband. He wants me to confront his parents about how they make me feel, but this seems insane to me. I have asked multiple times if we could make the visits shorter or less frequent, and he’s unwilling to broach it with his parents. I’m afraid we’re going to get divorced so I can preserve my sanity and get out of this revolving door of in-law visits. I love my husband and don’t want that to happen. Please help.

—Burnt Out in Boston

Dear Burnt Out,

This is my personal nightmare. I don’t care if you are someone I love dearly… you have a shelf life as a guest in my house. It’s not you, it’s me. God bless the people who can host their loved ones indefinitely—we need those people in the world. But it doesn’t mean you and I are in the wrong for not being one of them.

I cannot disagree with your husband more on his approach here. You confronting your in-laws about how their ingrained behaviors make you feel will do absolutely nothing but make things uncomfortable for everyone. I’m all for candor, but that is just asking for trouble. Additionally, he is your partner; you are his family now and that means that your needs take precedence in his life. If you are this upset with the visitation arrangement, he needs to meet you halfway and explore alternatives. And he absolutely needs to be the one to tell his parents—with no passive-aggressive digs in your direction. I suspect that he’s never had to confront his parents about anything and the thought scares him, but that’s unfortunately what needs to be done.

Does he know it is so bad that you are fantasizing about divorce? It might be time to lovingly and tactfully go there in your next conversation because I don’t think he understands how serious this is for you. If you find it hard to have dispassionate conversations with him about the in-law arrangements, try writing a letter so that you can be sure you get all your thoughts out just right. It might also be a great time to explore marriage counseling, which doesn’t have to be a forever thing; a short series of sessions might help you hear each other’s viewpoints and find a solution together. My late husband and I did three sessions soon after becoming parents. We foisted our colicky baby on my brother- and sister-in-law so we could attend (thanks guys!), and it was really helpful in getting ourselves back on track. I also want to suggest that if visits from people you say you love cause you this much anxiety, it might be worth a trip to a therapist yourself just to see if anything might be amiss and causing your emotions to reach unsustainable levels. It’s hard to tell from this letter what is fact and what is hyperbole, but take honest stock and ask yourself—and your husband!—whether things seem off with you overall.

If, after all of this, you find that you are stuck with the current visit schedule, then I would encourage you to practice some self-care. Send baby and dad on their own to visit his parents a couple of the “rotations” each year, or take your own trip to your parents’ or bestie’s house some of the times your in-laws are in town. Set up a routine of massage, facials, and pedicures (or whatever relaxes you) whenever they are in town so you at least have some positives to look forward to. Whatever it is, find ways you can release some of the pressure so that the visits are more sustainable, and keep communicating so you and your husband can make a long-term plan that works for everyone.

Dear Care and Feeding,

We made the difficult decision to put down our dog a few weeks ago. He was old and in a lot of pain. Obviously, my daughter and I are still in the process of dealing with that. I’m a single parent—a widow. My daughter is 9, and the dog was part of the family when she was born, so she grew up with him. He helped her through really difficult times, like when her father died. She’s pretty sensitive already and the loss of our dog has devastated her. Since I’m a working single mom, I need someone to look after my daughter after school. Usually, I’d send her to the after-school program, but it’s expensive and my neighbor (whose daughter is my daughter’s friend) generously agreed to watch her after school. This was a relief.

The other day, my daughter came home from her friend’s house in tears. Apparently, her friend’s mom showed the kids a low-budget 90s movie about a kid who lost his mom and his dog. His dog comes back as a ghost to help him find his mom’s will so he can continue to live with his dad. She thought that showing this movie to a kid who recently lost her dad and her dog would help her feel better. I could imagine it might help some people, but she’s been helping my daughter for long enough that she should know that’s not how my daughter has handled the tragedies in her life. She was genuinely confused by my daughter’s reaction.

I’m not sure how to proceed. I think my neighbor thought she was being helpful, but I’m not sure I want to leave my emotionally vulnerable daughter with someone who’s so careless that she won’t even check with me to make sure that the movie she’s putting on to help my daughter grieve is appropriate or not. At the same time, the after-school program is expensive. I can afford it now, but just barely, and I’d rather save money for the future. Plus, when my daughter attended the after-school program, the staff wasn’t very vigilant and a lot of things went on that they didn’t pay attention to. (My daughter got punched by a kid for no reason, as one example.) I’m not sure I’m getting my money’s worth out of that system and I really don’t want to put my daughter through the program again. But I also need someone to help after school and babysitters/nannies are hard to come by and expensive.

—Choosing Between Bad Options

Dear Choosing,

You might be choosing between options, but I don’t necessarily agree that both are bad. One is expensive and has a track record for being dangerous or, at the very least, indifferent. The other is a no-cost friend who thought she was helping but it backfired. The choice seems clear to me.

Listen, if you’re a regular reader you’ll know I’m a fellow widow, so I totally get the weirdness of people trying to help only for it to be the wrong thing. But, my gut in reading your letter is that you and I might not agree on what the right thing is, and that’s OK because grief and healing come in many flavors. So, I am not sure it’s fair to expect our friends to always know the right way to help. I agree that a proactive conversation with you about how to talk about the deaths, or asking your opinion on the movie, would have been the optimum choice, but don’t write off a well-intentioned (and super clutch babysitting) friend for one error in judgment. Let this be a life lesson for you both that she should ask more questions and you should share more proactive guidance when it comes to grief. For now, give her grace (and save your money).

Dear Care and Feeding,

My oldest Josh is very gregarious but has a few friends he’s particularly close to. He’s turning 8 soon, and after some back and forth we decided that he can have four friends at his birthday party. His birthday party is in two weeks and my husband and I have recently decided to swap out one of the guests. Josh’s friend Ben is a sweet kid but his mom is… difficult. I’ve never met anyone who likes her, and she has a particular dislike for my husband and me.

Ben has seafood allergies, so his mother asked what we’d be serving in terms of food. None of it had seafood, but for the cake, we are going for German chocolate, Josh’s favorite. Ben apparently dislikes coconut and his mom demanded that we change the cake to suit him. Ben is a very easy-going kid. I know different cakes are different, but at our favorite bakery the coconut is in the filling and frosting but not in the actual cake, and so if presented with a German chocolate cake I think Ben would just eat around it. She takes issue with the party, thinking it too sedentary (we’re letting the kids play for a little bit in our backyard, watching an older kids’ movie, and then having pizza and cake). She’s acting snobbish about it too, bragging about how she held her son’s birthday party at an indoor bouncy castle house (that’s also expensive to rent out). She has also, more egregiously, referred to my daughter as the “ugly girl with glasses”—in front of her. She demanded to stay for the whole party and I definitely don’t want her around my daughter for more than a minute at most.

As her demands escalate, she’s been threatening to say that Ben can’t attend unless all her demands are met. My husband and I plan on shrugging our shoulders and finding a different friend for Josh to invite. But I’m not sure how much to tell Josh about this. I don’t want to make things awkward with his friend. I could easily imagine Ben’s mom telling him that he couldn’t come to the party because we were being difficult. The other guests are also friends with Ben so I’m sure that Ben will find out that he was uninvited to the party and will hear from Josh and their other friends about how much fun it was. I don’t want to implicate Ben’s mom, because I’m sure Josh will (either on purpose or accidentally) turn around and tell Ben that it was his mom’s fault he couldn’t come to the birthday party.

—Coconut in the Frosting

Dear Coconut,

I think it’s going too far to uninvite Ben from the party. If you are worried about him not coming—and thus 25 percent of invited guests being absent—invite a fifth friend now and be done with it. But disinviting Ben over threats his mom may or may not follow through on only gives her ammunition to tell the other parents that you punished her son for a beef you had with her. And even if none of the other parents buy it, you don’t need that narrative floating out there.

Make it clear to this mom that Ben is welcome to come or not come and eat cake or not eat cake, but that that is the end of the negotiation. As to what you say to Josh, I think you can be briefly honest without getting into the details. Let him know that Ben’s mom is uncomfortable with a few of the party details, so she may or may not let Ben come—and leave it there. The kids will fill in the details on their own. If Ben gives Josh a false narrative about what went down, then at that point you can correct the record as needed with Josh (respectfully). Bottom line: You shouldn’t stoke the drama or do anything that will interfere with a blossoming friendship, but you also don’t have to roll over and be bullied in the name of “being nice.” And don’t cut off a kid because of their parent’s behavior unless you really have no choice.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a proud parent of an almost 17-year-old young woman. She’s a junior in high school and makes very good grades, is active in sports, and has good friends. She’s also a new driver. She’s been driving herself to school all year and has stuck to all the guidelines we’ve given her about when and where she’s allowed to drive. She drives my old station wagon and unfortunately, has had a couple of mild accidents, all on our property, including backing into her dad’s truck causing damage to both vehicles and once backing into a low pole. She’s otherwise a pretty careful driver and I think anyone, even experienced drivers, could have had the same accidents.

My husband feels very strongly that she should pay for the repairs, and I initially agreed. I also had arranged with her that we would pay her insurance unless she got a speeding ticket, and I would pay for her gas during the school year unless she got detention for accumulated tardies, which has been a problem throughout high school. She made it almost all the way through the year but just received her first detention in May—two weeks before school is out!

Meanwhile, her friend’s family has invited her to spend a week in Florida with them this summer. I told her she would have to pay for her airline ticket, which is around $600. She plans to get a summer job and has been working on our property during the school year. But now she’s realizing just how much money she owes ($2,500 car repair, $600 airfare, and $100 gas) and she’s getting very upset. Her dad and I are both highly compensated professionals. We could pay for everything she wants and needs but we would like her to understand the value of money and hard work. But now I’m second-guessing our financial arrangement with our daughter. While I think it’s important for her to understand financial issues, I also want her to be a teenager. A part of me feels like she should be able to enjoy being a kid and that comes with being a little bit irresponsible. Then again, I think real life and its consequences are a good teacher sometimes. I am just unsure of what lesson is being taught. So my question is: Is it unreasonable to hold her financially responsible for all of this, knowing that we, her parents are completely capable of paying for everything?

—Troubled by Teen Finances

Dear Finances,

Is this my mom writing in about my teenage driving years?! Because I, too, backed into my dad’s parked car and a pole. I swear, both came out of nowhere!

Kidding (and true anecdote) aside, I think you need to do some math. Let’s assume you live in a state with a $15 minimum wage, which is what your daughter would reasonably expect to make, and that your daughter averages 30 hours a week at this job. Let’s also assume that her summer job lasts nine weeks (a 10-week average summer break minus the week she’ll spend in Florida). According to my very non-tax-savvy internet calculations, your daughter could expect to net around $397 a week after taxes, making her summer take-home $3,573. You are charging her $3,200 for a couple of honest mistakes and one week of leisure time. She will have $373 to get her through the rest of her summer break, plus whatever other money you are paying her to work at your home.

I’m hoping the math is clear. That is a disproportionate responsibility you are placing on her relative to her earning potential. You are right to question what lesson is being taught; while I think your intentions were good, and each of your policies is totally reasonable on its own, cumulatively they just don’t work. You are running the risk of her learning that mom and dad value rules more than reason and are willing to nickel and dime a teenager just to prove a point. It’s time to scale back the bill and figure out what is a reasonable compromise moving forward.

—Allison

