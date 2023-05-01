Help! My Husband Thinks He Should Be Able to Stay Out All Night Playing Poker.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: We’re back for yet another chat! What have all your friends, relatives, and neighbors done wrong over the past week?

Q. Over Poker: My husband of more than 10 years thinks that he should be able to stay out all night some weekends playing poker because it doesn’t affect our quality time (since I’m asleep), and it doesn’t affect our finances. Plus, he’s not cheating, and I know where he is. He says I’m being controlling by asking him to come home by 2:30 a.m., but I think it’s a reasonable compromise. I’m uneasy about him staying out all night, but I don’t really have a rational explanation—all of his arguments are true. How can I justify my request that he not stay out all night playing poker?

A: I’m torn between two things: 1) In a relationship, it’s a bad sign when someone tries to make rules for their spouse and 2) in a relationship, it’s a bad sign when someone doesn’t have any interest at all in adjusting their behavior to make a partner comfortable or happy.

And as for the gambling and staying out super late itself, I hate making calls about what’s “reasonable.” There are some marriages in which an occasional poker all-nighter (unaccompanied by any excessive spending or concerns about infidelity) would be par for the course. And in some, it would be totally unheard of. If I asked the public about your question, tons of people would say, “Absolutely not okay. He’s disrespecting her wishes and needs to come home.” And others would say, “He’s not hurting anyone and she IS being controlling. It’s a red flag for abuse.” There’s no law about this! So even if you’re sure you’re right about your position, it doesn’t matter if your spouse doesn’t agree. People ultimately get to do whatever they want.

This just goes to show, all marriages—and expectations for marriage—are so different. Some couples sleep in separate beds and some would find that upsetting; some couples keep their money separate and others would feel that made them no more than roommates; some couples spend a lot of time apart and others feel like things are off if they’re not by each other’s sides. There’s no right or wrong! The issue is compatibility. And the level of interest you have in each other’s happiness.

The debate you’re having and the issues that underlie it are perfect fodder for couples counseling. As you work through things there, I’d love for you to find some activities that you can agree on doing together. This might nudge each of you toward remembering that you really do want the other person to be happy. Focus on adding joy to your relationship, rather than negotiating a compromise that leaves both of you feeling dissatisfied and misunderstood.

Help! I Was Only “Verbally” Invited to a Wedding.

The Dear Prudence podcast is back. Listen every Friday on Slate or your podcast player of choice.

Q. An Upset Grandma: I’m a grandma and love being one. My granddaughter who is 12 doesn’t seem to like me. She comes for dinner and doesn’t talk to me… I get no eye contact and I don’t understand why. I’ve always been nice to her but honestly, her mom and I have a strained relationship. I’m wondering if that’s why she acts this way. It really depresses me when they come (for a half hour) for dinner and run out. I wonder if I should see less of them but I just miss seeing them. What should I do?

A: She’s 12! She’s probably deep in her own thoughts about friends, acne, TikTok, climate change, school shootings, the book report she has to do, the person she has a crush on, and any number of other things. Just keep loving her. Keep talking to her. Keep complimenting her. Keep asking her gentle questions—not “Do you have a boyfriend?” and “How is school?” but questions about her opinions, or even advice! Have two goals for every interaction: To get to know her better and to make her feel special. I’m a believer that you can’t expect much back in terms of showing enthusiasm, taking responsibility for conversations, or putting on a good face for family get-togethers from a kid until they’re about 22. So hang in there for a while, even when you’re not getting much back from her. I think it will ultimately pay off for both of you.

Q. How Much of Montero Do I Sing?: I have a low-stakes but important question. I’m white, and would never say the N-word— not in a song, quote, not with a “soft R”, it’s just a non-negotiable. I don’t want to be one of those people looking for loopholes when practicing basic respect, but I’m genuinely unsure here.

At home when I’m singing alone, I substitute any N-words with words I can use/reclaim (usually b***h, sometimes f** as I’m queer and feel empowered by reclaiming it in other areas of my life). But I’m not sure if this is still disrespectful, as it’s changing the lyric a Black artist chose for that song. From what little I’ve read about this, most people just skip over the line, which I’m happy to do, I’m just not sure what the most “unobtrusive” way is.

A: This question feels like a joke, or like it came from the summer of 2020 when there was a “racial reckoning” and brands were putting black squares on their Instagram accounts while white people texted their Black colleagues questions like, “Is it okay for me to want my teeth to be whiter or is that white supremacy? By the way, I feel your pain and I am here for you.” Anyway! If you are serious, the answer is that you just skip it. Just close your mouth and do not make any noise. Then say the next word in the song.

Q. Sleepover: My daughter is at the age where she wants to have slumber parties. Our neighbor has two special needs children: “Ashley” and “Robbie.” Ashley has a physical disability and uses a wheelchair while Robbie is mentally challenged. We are friendly enough and have Ashley and Robbie over when we do barbecues and potlucks. Our children play with them.

Our daughter told Ashley and Robbie about her slumber party and they both want to come. The problem is the party is in the upstairs den and I don’t feel comfortable being responsible for Ashley and Robbie overnight by myself. My husband will be out of town and I will have to take care of my younger two kids and all these young girls. My neighbor told me that her kids had their hearts set on attending and how other people are so judgmental and discriminate against her children.

I gave her my concerns and suggested that Ashley and Robbie come over for the early part of the party. Pizza and cake and the movie, then go home to sleep. My neighbor told me that wasn’t good enough and I should be doing better. I told her that was the offer on the table. She called me something unprintable and left in a huff. She also made a lot of passive-aggressive posts online. I feel lost here. I tried and I think I might have poisoned our neighborly relationship or it was already poisoned. Robbie and Ashley are good kids. I feel for their parents, but an overnight sleepover is far from the local get-together. What should I do now?

A: As a parent, I can’t imagine forcing my child on someone who has explicitly said, “I don’t know if I have what it takes to take care of them.” The fact that your neighbor is doing this tells me that she’s been pushed to the brink by the demands of raising Ashely and Robbie and the discrimination and lack of support they deal with. Don’t get me wrong—it’s your house, your potential liability if something goes wrong, and your rules. You can stand firm here. But I bet that on some level you really do want to be a person who is a rare source of kindness and understanding for this family. So let’s think about whether there’s any way you can achieve that.

I suggest that you reach out to your neighbor and ask for a conversation. Be the bigger person by letting the unprintable comments go. Tell her you don’t want to make her or her children’s lives harder. Say you want to brainstorm about how the sleepover might work. You should put your concerns on the table in a way that’s more specific than “I can’t handle your kids.” Is it that Ashley will need physical assistance that you won’t be able to provide at the same time as caring for your younger children? Is it that Robbie will need someone to keep an eye on him in a way that will be impossible for you while you’re putting a baby to bed? Maybe she can help you understand more about what their actual abilities are. You may be surprised that they are more independent than you assume. Or maybe, if they aren’t, the two of you can come up with ideas that can give them the help they need. Maybe your neighbor could also spend the night, crashing on the couch, so that she could be available to run upstairs if you’re tied up? Or maybe the two of you could split the cost of a mother’s helper or babysitter to watch your younger kids so you can be more present at the sleepover? I think including them is worth some inconvenience—because they deserve a good time and because you also want your kids to learn that you don’t send people away because their special needs make things a little harder.

Re: Q. Upset Grandma: Is there a fun activity you can do together one-on-one? Especially something that would be a special treat like going to a show or theme park or fancy restaurant depending on her preferences. I agree with Prudie that you want to invest in this relationship, but doing might get through better than talking right now.

A: That is a MUCH better idea. Thank you! And thank you on behalf of the granddaughter, who I’m sure would prefer hiking, thrift shopping, restoring furniture, volunteering at the animal shelter, or anything other than just answering 100 questions.

Re: Q. Over Poker: Well…why DO you want him to come home at 2:30 a.m.? What does this time do to help assuage your anxiety that a few hours later would not? You need to really look at where this need is coming from and then reframe it for your husband in a new context. But also, would you want him to demand you alter your schedule? Err on the side of letting it go.

A: Yes, LW, you say “I don’t have a rational explanation.” Well, what is your irrational, emotional explanation? It’s okay to just say how you feel. It’s a request of your husband, not a lawsuit. Be honest with yourself and him.

Re: Q. Sleepover: You gave way too much grace to this letter writer who is paying lip service to inclusivity while forcing two children to leave a party early (while everyone else gets to stay) specifically because of their disabilities. I would cancel the sleepover if you really can’t handle it or move it to a time when your husband will be around rather than stick with this plan, which singles them out and sends a horrible message to your children about how to treat people. But also, are you completely sure that it will be so hard to include them? What’s your plan if one of the non-disabled neurotypical children turns out to be an absolute terror who demands your time while you are trying to put your other kids to bed? Please rethink this.

A: “What’s your plan if one of the non-disabled neurotypical children turns out to be an absolute terror who demands your time while you are trying to put your other kids to bed?” Good question. If the letter writer really and truly can’t dedicate any extra supervision to the sleepover she’s probably not in a great position to be hosting one at all.

