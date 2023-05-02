Help! My Husband Is Jealous of My Dad.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Read part 1 of the chat here. Read part 2 below.

Q. Can’t Handle the Family Tension: My husband and I had our daughter a year ago. She is the light of our lives and our parents adore her. Despite having a close relationship with my dad for 10 years before our daughter was born, my husband is suddenly cold and often rude to my dad. Whenever my dad comes over, he will often go into our bedroom. My dad is so good with our daughter and came and helped me every day for two months postpartum. Since then he comes about once a week for a few hours; however, it tapered off due to my husband’s conduct. My husband claims that there’s no “room” for him to interact with our daughter when my dad is here and he says he feels jealous. I’ve tried to be respectful of his perspective, but having to tiptoe around his feelings and watching him hurt my dad’s is really upsetting me.

A: This is odd. I would think that a few hours of babysitting help from a grandparent would be a great time for a dad to say, “I’m so glad you interact with the baby so well! I’m going to take a nap/do some work/go to the grocery store/call a friend [insert any number of things that are tough to do while caring for a baby].” So I don’t have a strong sense of what’s really going on here. If you don’t have a gut instinct about some specific issue either, I suggest asking your husband a few questions to get to the core of the situation. Try these:

“Is there something specific my dad did that made you uncomfortable or jealous?”

“Does my dad owe you an apology for anything?”

“What would an ideal grandparent visit look like to you?”

“Is there anything you’re worried about when it comes to your relationship with the baby?”

“How are you feeling overall? About our life? About being a parent? Is it possible you’re a little depressed?”

“Is there anything you would really like to change about our life as parents?”

I’m hoping one of those will pull out some additional information that will help him to explain what’s going on so you have something concrete to address. Because without the rest of the story, his reaction to having another capable and loving set of hands around doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Q. Distressed Dad: My wife and I have two kids: an older daughter and a younger son. When they were younger, they used to get along quite well, but now it’s been nothing but fights. I’m one of three kids, and I know once puberty hits the tension between kids can increase, but the conflict between my kids seems a bit extreme. My son refuses to so much as sit beside his sister at a restaurant, attributing this to her outlandish dress being embarrassing. He frequently moves as far away from her in public as possible, not even posing for a photo on vacation when his mom asks. My daughter makes endless jabs at his character, and also prefers to be photographed nowhere near him. My son will scream and yell that he “hates his sister” and wishes that “she never existed.” He also frequently suggests that she is stupid and ugly—even going so far as to make fun of her acne, which my wife and I specifically told him she was sensitive about. My daughter normally shuts down at this point and hides in her room. My wife and I can’t even leave them home alone for a date night because it usually results in one of them (my daughter for the most part) calling to accuse her brother of physical violence against her.

I have sat both my kids down for a chat about their poor behavior. My daughter has said she believes her insults are “deserved” and that it’s nothing compared to what her brother does to her. My son is a bit more complicated. His sister is a very open lesbian, and he will sometimes claim that his embarrassment of her is due to her sexual orientation. My wife and I are very openly liberal so I can’t imagine where he got this idea from, but I’m inclined to believe her sexuality is just a quick scapegoat for him. Deep in my heart, I hope that they will both grow out of this behavior, but until then I need advice on how to at least get them to sit down beside each other. We have a trip to Hawaii planned in a few weeks, and I know when they are older they will want pictures of themselves that don’t look miserable. How can I get them to tolerate each other?

A: I read this a couple of times before it really crystallized for me: You’re trying to “both sides” your son harassing and physically assaulting your queer daughter. Stop doing that. This isn’t a tale of sibling rivalry, it’s not an even fight (I don’t care that your son is younger), and it’s not behavior that they both need to grow out of. It’s behavior that your son needs to stop. Of course your daughter attacks his character. He’s antagonizing her based on her appearance and sexual orientation, to such an extent that she has to hide from him. That is a character that deserves an attack!

To address this, you need to change your goal from taking nice photos to having a happy family and letting your daughter live in peace. Your son sounds like a kid who is unhappy and needs help, and I believe his cruel and homophobic treatment of his sister is a manifestation of a deeper problem. You owe it to your daughter to shut down any comments he makes and to protect her from him, but you also owe it to him to figure out why he’s like this, heal the underlying issue (Therapy for him! Family therapy for all!), and also to give him the skills to move through the world without turning his pain and distress into bullying. This starts by letting him know you’re a parent who cares more about having children who are healthy, happy, and treat each other well than about getting the perfect vacation picture.

Q. Step, Not Sister: My dad married my stepmom 20s years ago when I was 8 and my stepsister, Jane, was 11. My mom had primary custody so I lived with Jane only on weekends, but we had a fine enough relationship (different interests but she was always nice to me) until she went to college 500 miles away and we saw each other mostly on holidays. Recently, she moved back to our hometown, we see each other occasionally, and I’ve noticed something that bothers me: When we meet one another’s acquaintances, she always introduces me as her sister. Not “step,” just “sister.” I don’t feel like she’s my sister! I feel much closer to my half-siblings on my mom’s side, with whom I actually share blood and live five days a week. Jane and I were more like pleasant roommates, and I’m frankly surprised she feels compelled to call me a sibling. At any rate, when Jane tells someone, “This is my sister,” it really bothers me. But I can’t think of a way to correct her, on the spot or privately, that doesn’t get terribly awkward. Do you have any ideas?

A: I think you should just be okay with being introduced to people you don’t know well as her sister. If it’s someone you’re meeting in passing, who cares? And if you do become close enough and develop an actual relationship, there will be plenty of opportunities to mention something like, “I was a flower girl when my dad married Jane’s mom when I was 8.”

Q. Yes or No: I went through a breakup and am getting back into dating. I’ve been finding it very stressful in general and want to have fun instead. My previous partner is a man and the most promising dates I’ve been on have been with a man who seems to have lots of green flags and be kind. I’m just not sure how much we connect but am open to finding out. I, a woman, want to explore my sexuality though and go on some dates with people who aren’t men. I recently got a message from a woman on an app suggesting a one-night stand. This could be a good opportunity to explore my sexuality, but for some reason, the idea of pursuing that is really scary to me. I’ve been trying to think of why that is as long as safety measures are taken) but I’m not sure where the fear is coming from. I don’t want to have regrets but something is making me hesitate to say yes.

A: I’m torn between telling you to listen to your instincts, which I think can be very important, and questioning whether your “fear” is just internalized biphobia bubbling up. Still, I think you should skip this date, just because being scared is no way to go into a romantic situation. The way you’re feeling could be telling you that this woman is a bad fit, or that you aren’t ready. And even if it means nothing or comes from unconscious misguided beliefs about same-sex relationships being bad, it’s not fair to her to go into getting to know each other with your defenses up. Pass for now, and wait until there’s an opportunity that makes you feel mostly excited and positive.

Q. Templateless: I’m in my mid-20s and found out last week that I am autistic. This is a joyful discovery for me; I feel I finally have the right words to describe my experience. One of the major symptoms I’ve experienced is trouble maintaining relationships. I hate talking on the phone and don’t have the bandwidth to reply to frequent emails or texts. I’ve lost relationships due to this: I’m functionally estranged from several relatives, and no longer in contact with my oldest friends.

I am wondering if “coming out” as autistic would help heal the hurt of people who feel I’ve abandoned them, and possibly allow me to have renewed and more sustainable relationships with them. Do you have any suggestions for thinking this through, or for how I might go about doing this?

A: Remember that many friendships and relationships fade out over the years. Don’t assume that any time this happened in your life it was the result of your diagnosis. But if there are people who you know were hurt by your failure to keep in touch and (this part is key) you think you would like to reestablish some kind of a connection with them now, definitely reach out and explain your new insight. Include a plan for what you’d like things to look like in the future: Can they expect one text and a holiday card a year from you? Will you eventually pick up if they call you repeatedly? Do you do better keeping in touch about a shared interest? Whatever it is, let them know so you don’t set yourself up to feel guilty for falling out of touch again.

Re: Q. Can’t Handle the Family Tension: What was husband’s relationship like with his own father? When he talks about being “jealous” it could be that seeing a grandfather lavish love on a child brings up longing for husband’s own childhood—sorrow that he did not get that kind of love from his father (or grandfather). It can be bittersweet. Of course, this needs to be dealt with more constructively, but I do think exploring whether he has some grief is worth it.

A: I didn’t even think of the jealousy possibly flowing in that direction. Great insight.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Thanks, everyone! That’s it for today but I’ll see you back here next week.

