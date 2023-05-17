Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson said they were involved in an incident with the paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night, which the aide described as a two-hour-long, “highly aggressive” and “relentless” car chase following an event. This sounds awful—and it was hard to miss the unspoken parallels with the death of Harry’s mother, Diana. However … we’ve got some questions. Here’s what we know and what we don’t, so far.

Why were the Sussexes in New York?

Markle was honored on Tuesday at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual gala, receiving the Women of Vision Award. The awards ceremony took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in midtown Manhattan. This was the first public appearance for either Sussex since King Charles’ coronation earlier this month (an event Markle did not attend). Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, accompanied the couple to the venue.

What happened exactly?

Well, we don’t know the exactly just yet, but according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes, the trio was involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase on Tuesday night after leaving the gala.

What does “near catastrophic” mean?

According to the ex-royals’ spokesperson, the Sussexes and Ragland were pursued by “highly aggressive paparazzi” in a chase that allegedly lasted for “over two hours” and “resulted in multiple near collisions” involving other drivers, pedestrians, and two New York Police Department officers.

According to TMZ, the trio left the event in an SUV, followed by police officers, when “a half-dozen blacked-out vehicles” with photographers inside violated all sorts of traffic laws—including, allegedly, driving on sidewalks, blazing through red lights, and driving the wrong way down one-way streets—in pursuit of the SUV. At some point, the couple reportedly switched vehicles, jumping into a yellow taxi, while “the cops tried to outwit the paps by driving in a different direction than the cab.”

TMZ also published some photos and videos which the Sussexes’ spokesperson specifically warned against disseminating. One photo shows the Sussexes and Ragland in the car, Ragland looking down, Markle looking straight ahead, and Harry holding his phone up to cover his face. The video attempts to capture the trio after they got into the taxi, but shows not much more than a very tinted taxi window before a Sussex security person gets out of the front passenger seat and asks the videographer to step back.

Wait—they got into a yellow cab? Why wouldn’t they just … pull over?

Unclear! It is NYC, which is full of cabs—a yellow cab could maybe be inconspicuous? As for the pulling over part—on one hand, I agree, but on the other hand: Then what?

The Washington Post interviewed a taxi driver, Sukhcharn Singh, who said that he picked the group up around 11 p.m. after their security guard hailed him outside the NYPD’s 19th precinct on East 67th St. Singh confirmed the car was pursued by two vehicles, but added, “I don’t think I would call it a ‘chase.’ I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York—it’s safe.”

What about the pedestrians and NYPD officers involved—do we know anything yet?

As far as we can gather, not really. The NYPD’s statement cited “no injuries, collision or arrests,” but mentioned that “numerous photographers” made transportation of the couple “challenging.” Asked about it at an unrelated press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the incident “reckless and irresponsible,” though according to the New York Times, the mayor added that he found the reported two-hour length of the chase to be “hard to believe.”

Right—with New York traffic alone, how is this even possible? And how “catastrophic” could this be?

That’s a good question, and it’s hard to say. While I think we can all agree that a car chase through the streets of Manhattan couldn’t be as high-speed as one taking place elsewhere, unless they got on the West Side Highway or something, there’s plenty more obstacles to run into (or … avoid, rather) to make a chase “near catastrophic.” That’s subjective, to a certain degree, but there’s no doubt that they were hounded.

Is it just me, or does it seem like people might be doubtful of the severity of this event for other reasons besides the couple’s knowledge of NYC geography?

The Sussexes have been in the news quite a bit lately! From their decision to leave the royal family in January 2020, to the famous interview with Oprah in March 2021, to Harry releasing his megahit memoir Spare in January, and Meghan deciding not to attend King Charles’ coronation earlier this month, it’s been hard to escape the Sussex news cycle—a news cycle the couple swears it wants to be removed from, yet continues to perpetuate. Harry’s decision to marry Meghan, his defense of her against racist British media, and their ultimate decision to leave the royal family has put them at the center of a culture war. Needless to say, anytime they breathe, a whole bunch of speculative drama is drummed up in the tabloids.

Why is this such big news?

Besides the obvious? This incident is particularly icky because Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in an eerily similar way, when her vehicle crashed in a Paris tunnel in 1997 during a fatal high-speed paparazzi chase. Harry has often spoken publicly about his mother’s death, blaming the media, and has made countless comparisons between the media’s harassment of his mother and its harassment of his wife. This media harassment is a large part of what drove the Sussexes to leave the royal family and move to the United States. And, yet, here we are.