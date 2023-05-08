I’m Pretty Sure My 5-Year-Old Is Actually a Genius

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I don’t know how to put this any other way, but we’re pretty sure our 5-year-old is a genius; I know every parent says that (and they’re probably right!) but our son seems very much like he’s the inspiration for young Sheldon. He can add, subtract, multiply, find squares, find factors, etc. He can read multisyllabic words and complex texts. He’s due to start kindergarten in the fall but he’s really way past it already. We can’t afford private school and we both work, so homeschooling is not an option. Our local district has no gifted program to speak of, although the principal said that they can differentiate. (How do you do that in kindergarten when fractions aren’t part of the kindergarten curriculum?) We’re at a loss as to how we can help him without spending loads of money on enrichment to make up for the fact that his school can’t do much for him beyond socialization (although that’s not nothing, of course). Any guidance on how to help him reach his potential without breaking the bank?

—Confused Mary Cooper

Dear Confused Mary Cooper,

For now, I would enroll him in kindergarten and be prepared to have conversations (possibly several) with his teacher about his abilities. He or she might see the gulf between their curriculum and his capabilities and elevate his case to school leadership. At that point, it’s possible that they would have more “proof” and motivation to help you think creatively on behalf of your child. (Jumping grades, for example, might be on the table, although it’s not a decision to be made lightly since it comes with lots of socialization complications.) On the other hand, you and his teacher might find that although his abilities are advanced, the subject matter and peer interactions are enough to keep him engaged and still give him ways to grow. But, overall, I think your concerns about differentiation within the classroom are well-founded. There is only so much one teacher can do for two dozen kids.

In terms of enriching him outside the classroom, I am afraid the hefty bill might be inevitable. On the plus (?) side, activities and summer camp are expensive no matter how smart a kid is! And it’s still less money than daycare! Jokes aside, not every enrichment activity has to be super brainy and specialized. Music lessons are a great moderate-cost activity that is still heavily mathematical in nature. And local colleges may have summer programs for gifted kids that operate on a sliding scale. Khan Academy might be worth exploring to help your child advance either within the school classroom or on his own at home. Unlike some other online learning platforms, the instruction is self-paced and thus more flexible to the user.

If you do decide that private school is the answer, the Davidson Institute has a list of possible scholarship sources on its website. This might also be an opportunity to ask family members whether they can help chip in for tuition. As we know, it takes a village, and your loved ones might want to help the boy they love reach his potential.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 9-year-old son in third grade who doesn’t test well. He was diagnosed with ADHD and, despite having accommodations, he still is testing at a kindergarten or first-grade level in reading and around first or second grade in math. At his recent individualized education program (IEP) meeting, the teacher was going over what areas he is behind in, and I was shocked at some of them, such as reordering in math equations and solving equations where you have to borrow or carry. He has been doing those types of problems seamlessly at home; he has even been asking his dad to give him math problems every day where he has to carry or borrow. Additionally, at home, he can (slowly) read a story to us and then answer reading comprehension questions correctly. And despite barely passing Spanish in school, he held his own on a recent trip to Mexico, both speaking Spanish and identifying written words.

I am frustrated and stuck. The schools discourage having kids repeat a grade anymore, especially when they have an IEP, so I know he won’t fail, but I am wondering what the point is in even sending him to school or having him test when it is not reflective of what he knows. Transferring to a private school with a less traditional instruction model isn’t really an option due to his ADHD and impulsivity issues. Homeschooling or finding a virtual school option is a possibility but with the latter, we’d still have the testing issues. Should we just continue in traditional school and hope that as he gets older, he’ll test better? Should we try homeschooling for a year and see if it improves? Do tests even really matter? My husband thinks we should just continue as is and make sure that he knows what he is supposed to know and not pay attention to grades or scores, but I hate when he comes home with yet another D on an assignment; he seems so upset and defeated. I worry about the narrative this is sending him about himself.

—Don’t Test Me

Dear Don’t Test,

If your son’s accommodations aren’t helping him compensate for his disability, they aren’t the right accommodations. Unfortunately, parents in situations like yours often find themselves “outgunned” or outnumbered when trying to advocate for their kids. I would enlist the help of an educational advocate, whose job is to help parents effectively advocate and participate as an active member of their child’s education team. Services might include individualized education program (IEP) review, IEP meeting preparation sessions, accommodation suggestions, or direct engagement with the school. Their goal is to ensure you are informed and your concerns are heard so that both you and the school staff can be satisfied with your child’s education plan.

I’d also try to surreptitiously record the types of scenarios you mention in your letter. They demonstrate the significant gulf between your son’s at-home learning experience and how he is performing in school. Go so far as to take a test he did poorly on, reconstruct it in your own hand, and have him complete it at home (without knowing it’s the same test). I would be surprised if his teacher or counselor didn’t find all of this compelling and worthy of a meeting and IEP amendment.

If these adjustments to his public school experience do not bear fruit, then maybe a trial year of homeschooling couldn’t hurt. I appreciate your husband’s suggestion to de-emphasize grades, but your son’s feeling of dejection is more salient to me. We want kids to enjoy learning and see themselves as people who can learn. Consistently failing after working hard can be really demoralizing to kids and poison their self-esteem and self-worth in long-lasting ways. If you think you are up to the challenge of being an effective homeschooler, and you can also get him the therapies and interventions he’ll need to learn to manage his ADHD, then it sounds like an option you should consider.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a very smart, sometimes sweet but usually quite defiant 8-year-old stepdaughter. I’ve been in her life since she was 3. Her parents get along and co-parent very well, and we all hang out together and have a good relationship. Early on, I noticed that there was quite a bit of guilt-driven parenting on all sides—letting her run the show and giving in to everything she wanted, with little disciplining or correction of negative behaviors. Obviously, it’s normal for young kids to throw tantrums, but I would try to remind my partner that giving a child what they want following that behavior will only reinforce it. My partner would shrug it off and say she’ll grow out of it. Well, shockingly, she has not. She continues to throw massive tantrums whenever something doesn’t go her way, she rarely follows even simple requests (or at least not until we’ve asked six times), has a very hard time offering genuine apologies, and has an extremely entitled attitude. Simply put, she is spoiled.

My partner finally began to see this about a year ago, and changes have been made in our home to try to stop the behavior. We try to follow more positive reinforcement, though admittedly we sometimes fall off the horse. There have been some improvements but overall the issues still remain. The interesting part, though, is that at school we are told she is a completely different child—kind, helpful, respectful, and caring. When we’ve asked her why she acts differently at school, her response is “Because teachers don’t love you as much as parents do.” I do think that is part of it, but I believe it goes deeper than that. She has begun making more comments about her parents being separated lately (even though it happened before she can recall), and I have a gut feeling that the behavior is coming from underlying anger about that, which of course, is natural for her to feel. How do we validate her feelings, but still get her to realize she has a pretty great life? I get the sense she feels like she shouldn’t have to behave better at home because she views her situation as being inherently unfair. How can we break through her behavior if she feels entitled to it?

—Struggling Stepparent

Dear Stepparent,

Does she act out in similar ways at her other parent’s home, or is it just you and your partner who are drawing her ire? If it’s a universal attitude she is displaying, have all the parents come together to enact a plan so that the same behaviors trigger the same consequences, no matter where she is? If not, that is one of the first things you should address. She needs to be held accountable in both home environments, and if it’s done in a consistent fashion, she’ll experience less whiplash—especially since having two households seems to be at the root of some of her behavior. I would be fair but firm in the consequences you dole out and be prepared to hold yourself to them. (For example, if no screen time is the punishment, would that actually cause more headaches for you ?) No more asking six times; if three doesn’t do the job, there needs to be a consequence, even if it means missing out on something important. Many people associate the book 1-2-3 Magic with toddler behavior management, but the approach can age up with kids and may be a good starting point for your family.

I know the advice I am about to give may seem tiresome because my fellow columnists and I so often suggest this, but…. have you considered therapy? If your stepdaughter’s behavior really does stem from some resentment about the divorce, a third party could be very beneficial in helping her process her feelings and adjust her attitude. Family therapy would give her the opportunity to put some of her complex emotions into words and also give you all some guidance for what kinds of behaviors to allow and not—and how to respond. You would typically have a mix of individual sessions and group sessions, where the therapist can almost mediate conversations between you and your daughter. While 8 years old might seem young for therapy, I can tell you it’s made a world of difference for some of my friends with kids that same age during times of intense conflict. Your stepdaughter seems to be displaying some egocentricity, and therapy can help her see things from other points of view. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a mom of a 13-year-old son (and three older kids). My estranged wife of 35 years is his bio-parent and I adopted him at birth. I’m the bio-parent of our three oldest kids, and all four kids have the same known-donor dad. Eight years ago, my wife had a mental breakdown and spent two months in residential care. After a couple of years of trying hard to make things work, her depression, anxiety, and paranoia were too much for the kids and me to handle, and she’s been living in another city with her brother for the past five years. I pay rent to her brother and all of her bills, and for three years, I brought the kids out every weekend to visit with her. The older kids are now away at college and living adult lives, so I’ve been taking the 13-year-old for visits with his other mom. He has now decided he wants nothing to do with her, refusing to talk on the phone or visit her. She and I are still legally married because I fully support her financially and I don’t want her to lose her health insurance—and because I made a commitment to her years ago that I want to honor.

I can’t disagree with his comments about how “She’s always drunk,” or “She monopolizes the conversations,” but it feels wrong to let him decide to not talk with her or visit with her. She cut things off with me a few years ago, refusing to let me stay the weekend at her brother’s place with her and the kids. (He has room and has always welcomed me with open arms.) My son recently discovered that, in our state, if we were to divorce, he’s at an age where he could decide whether to visit his other mom or not. He’s now encouraging me to divorce his other mom so he can refuse to visit her. Everything feels so wrong! How do I decide what to do? When does my obligation to my son override my obligation to my wife? How do I know if my insistence that our son continue to visit his mom is leading to trauma rather than connection?

—Mom

Dear Mom,

I wish I had a little more information before I gave advice; I am wondering whether your wife left you and the kids of her own accord, or whether that was a mutually agreed upon solution for her care needs. If she left your family in the sense of “walking out on you,” I would say you are more than meeting any commitment you made to her through your financial help. But if it was more about her care, and she never intended to abandon the kids, it gets more complicated.

My gut reaction is to follow your son’s wishes because I think a parent’s first responsibility must always be to their children—and it sounds like your wife’s behavior can be rather problematic when they get together (bad conversation skills are one thing, but being visibly drunk is something else entirely). However, mental illness is real and not the fault of the person, so I understand why abandoning these visits feels so undesirable to you. Regardless of her decision to cut off contact with you, it seems critical that you and she (and maybe the brother, if a mediating force is needed) discuss your son’s feelings and her behavior. Whether you each like it or not, you and your wife are co-parents, and I’m not sure it is reasonable for her to have contact with your son but be unwilling to discuss that son’s well-being together. She needs to know that her behavior is destroying her relationship with at least one of her kids. I hope she is in active therapy or other treatment so that she has ways to address the behavior if she chooses.

I think it is time to consult a family law attorney who could properly guide you on your legal options. You don’t want to be put in jeopardy by withholding your son from his mother. Likewise, the attorney might know what options, aside from divorce, could give your son more agency in how he spends his time. This is not the situation anyone expects to be in when they commit to a partner and start a family together. I hope you, your wife, and the whole family will soon find peace and stability.

—Allison

