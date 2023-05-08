Help! I Tried to Help My Friend With Her Addiction at a Party. What a Mistake.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers on Mondays at noon ET. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome, friends! What’s on your mind today?

Q. I Can’t Fix This: I have a friend, “A,” who is a recovering heroin addict, she has been clean for over 10 years and I’m very proud of her. Unfortunately, it seems like she has recently developed a problem with cocaine.

She used to use it on occasion, and while that made me uncomfortable, she seemed to have it under control. That was until two months ago when she broke into her roommate “R”’s room and stole the rest of their stash. A felt terrible afterward, confessed, repaid the roommate, and started seeing an addiction counselor again. It seemed like things were going well, until I saw her ask my friend “K” for cocaine, about three weeks after the incident.

The next day, I called up K and let them know that A was in recovery and not to give her any next time she asked, but did not mention the theft, as I was trying to protect A’s privacy. K was shocked and agreed, but a few weeks later we were celebrating R’s birthday, and A once again asked K for coke. K said no, but A kept pleading, saying it was only one bump, it was OK as long as she didn’t buy it herself, etc., and finally K gave her some. I went into a blind rage and screamed at everyone at the party. A just kept defending herself, saying she works so hard, and she deserves to have fun on the weekends, that she’s still seeing her addiction counselor so everything is okay. I told everyone if they think it’s cool to give an addict coke, fine by me. I don’t live with her and I don’t have to worry about her stealing from me. Then I left and blocked her on every platform I could think of. Did I do the right thing?

A: A blind rage? You screamed at everyone? This was a huge overreaction. It’s fine if you don’t want to be friends with people who give coke to someone who struggles with addiction. But I feel like you are misdirecting your rage here. Despite whatever you choose to do about your relationships with the people at this party, you need to reflect on what you are really angry about. Do you have trauma around drug use? Did you massively over-invest in this person’s recovery, despite knowing that you really couldn’t guarantee that she’d stay sober? Or do you just hate it when people don’t listen to you and allow you to control their choices? A healthy person’s reaction would have been something like, “It’s really a shame that A is in recovery and she’s using again.” It’s important that you interrogate what made you depart so dramatically from that. And work on it—with a therapist if possible—before it makes you block and cut off another group of friends.

Q. Driving Crazy: I have been co-workers with “Anne” for 10 years. I would even call us friends until now. Anne is much older than me and supports her 21-year-old son, his girlfriend, their baby, and has custody of her other grandchild (her daughter ran off with an older man and abandoned her baby). Her son and girlfriend don’t work. Anne depends on them to watch her grandchild while she is at work. Her son “borrowed” Anne’s car and wrecked it beyond repair. Anne has next to no savings and can’t even afford a beater. Anne has been getting rides from me to and from work for the past two months. I am tired of it. It adds another 20 minutes to my commute. I feel guilty if Anne has to Uber to work but mostly, I am frustrated.

There are zero reasons why Anne’s son can’t get a goddamn job, save the money, and replace the car he wrecked. Anne refused to discuss it and told me it was none of my business. In the next breath, she asked if we could stop at the store. I want to maintain a good working relationship but I am tired of being taken advantage of while Anne will not do anything to make her own situation better. I have a two-week vacation coming up. Is it cowardly of me to wait until I go and then email Anne that the carpool has come to an end?

A: No, it’s not cowardly. It’s actually perfect timing because Anne has two weeks to figure out another plan. My only advice is to leave the “Your son should get a goddamn job” energy out of the message. Go ahead and feel and think it, but don’t communicate it. You should simply say, “I’m really sorry but I’m not going to be able to offer you rides anymore when I get back. I’ve enjoyed our chats together in the car but the extra time added to my commute has turned out to be too much. I hope you understand.”

Q. Become the Femme Fatale: I’ve been really tired of my ex lately because he won’t stop bothering me every few months. But the thing is, I really did love him and deep in my heart I still do, so I feel bad every time I say something blunt like, “Stop thinking about me and just forget about me,” because in reality he’s a really amazing sweet guy and we just met at the wrong time. You know, wrong time, right person type of thing. Anyway, this summer I’m going to be working with him, and I’m not sure how to handle myself around him because I know I’m just going to fall right back in love with him. How do I resist?

A: Why do you have to resist? Is “wrong time” code for “one of was/is in another relationship or married”? If not, well, maybe this summer is the right time! What’s holding you back? I have an idea about what it might be: You relish the drama. And honestly, that is totally okay. It’s fun to feel like the main character in a romance novel about people who aren’t supposed to be together for some unclear reason but can’t suppress their feelings for each other.

The fact that you do different things during different seasons of the year is suggesting to me that you might be on the younger side so I do want to give you something to think about in this and any future relationships: As you are enjoying the push and pull of this situation, and all the intensity, just try to make sure that neither of you is too much worse off after this season together. It’s okay to lean into all the excitement and to be conflicted but be honest about your feelings (even if your feelings are all over the map) and make it a goal to avoid doing anything that will hurt him—and especially, anything that will ultimately hurt you.

Q. Secret Sociopath: My college girlfriend and I (both women) were together for four years, through a pandemic, graduation, and almost a year of post-graduation long distance. It was a very good relationship; we basically never fought, treated each other very well, genuinely liked each other, etc. She broke up with me a few months ago after realizing she wanted kids—I definitely do not. It was hard, but… I’m kind of astonished by how well I’m taking it?

It’s not just me noticing this, either. In the lead up to our breakup, when we were talking a LOT about what was going to happen, she noticed that I was very calm. Unusually calm, for someone talking about ending a four-year relationship! I am generally a measured person, but usually, any kind of conflict makes me immediately cry. Instead, this calm pragmatism just came over me. Post-breakup, I think my friends and family kept waiting for me to fall apart, and it just kept… not happening. I’m as surprised as they are. It was like I skipped right over the first four stages of grief to acceptance in less than a week. Both of my parents, my best friend, my therapist, and my co-workers, have all probed with various degrees of delicacy to ask if I am REALLY alright. And yeah, I think I am really alright. (“How… mature of you,” they say, looking sympathetic but confused.) My best explanation is that if our relationship was GOING to end, I would rather it happened like this, mutually respectful and over an incompatibility rather than a fight. But I don’t really think that can account for all of it.

So, what the hell? I was in love with her, I still care deeply about her, I still miss her—but I feel fine. I’m as confused as the people around me are. Is there something wrong with me, that such a huge event in my life didn’t destabilize me? I’ve had depressive episodes over much less. I don’t think I’m in denial, either! In a weird way, it almost feels like a discredit to my ex and our relationship that I feel so stable and fine.

A: Maybe you weren’t all that passionate about her, even before the kid issue came up. Maybe you are relieved that you won’t have to negotiate this decision together. Maybe you think you two are better as friends. Maybe you saw this coming. Maybe during those four years, you realized you weren’t actually ready to never date anyone else again. There are many potential explanations for the way you’re feeling. You are not a sociopath. There’s tons of tragedy and pain in the world—don’t go looking for suffering where it doesn’t exist.

Re: Q. Driving Crazy: One note here, if Anne did not have a son and her car broke down for another reason, would you make it work? I get an air of teaching someone a lesson in this post. It really isn’t your business and you don’t really have any idea why her kid doesn’t work.

A: I love this very healthy and nonjudgmental way of thinking about the situation and I really do hope the LW considers it. But I also think any advice that requires them to feel a way they don’t actually feel is ultimately going to be unhelpful. At this point, LW is deeply annoyed with Anne for her choices and, well, we have to meet them where they are.

Re: Q. I Can’t Fix This: Your sign-off was perfect: You can’t fix this. Also, please do some more research on the modern ways of approaching addiction, including harm reduction. If you are this passionate about addiction recovery, volunteer or donate to a local non-profit that helps those struggling with substance use disorder.

A: Yes, the sign-off really did answer the question, didn’t it??

