We Want to Take a Family Trip to Disneyland … and Leave One Kid at Home

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have three kids: two girls and a boy. My oldest daughter is my biological daughter and our younger two are adopted. My oldest, “Annie,” was 3 years old when we adopted her sister and 6 when we adopted her brother. When Annie was 2, we took her to Disneyland. All three kids have been to Disney World, but only Annie has been to DL. My other daughter is turning 10 this year and my son has been having some medical problems, so we’d like to take the two of them on a fun trip for their birthdays. We would take them during the offseason (fall) to save money.

If I took Annie, it would cost more, and since Annie is in middle school it would be a lot more work to make up. Is it okay to leave Annie behind since she’s already been? I know life isn’t supposed to be fair, but it seems weird to leave a kid behind, even if it’s only for a long weekend. Thoughts?

—Three Kids, One Vacation

Dear Three Kids,

I’m going to keep this brief. Assuming she wants to go, you need to find a way to bring Annie on this trip with you. Do you remember anything from when you were 2 years old? I don’t. Even if I asked my kids, who are 9 and 12 respectively, I bet they wouldn’t remember the vacations we took when they were that age.

Whatever the cost would be to bring her along would be nothing compared to the cost of the resentment she would feel if you left her behind. Trust me, unlike the initial trip when she was a toddler, being kept at home is something she would remember for the rest of her life. Ask Annie if she wants to go, and if the answer is yes, then you need to do whatever it takes to make it happen and create memories as a family.

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am devastated to discover that my kids feel uncomfortable being around me when I am stressed out. I have a nervous personality and like all moms, I worry. I recently overheard two of my kids (13F and 16M) talking about me, and I was shocked by what I heard. The kids were saying that they can’t be around me when I’m in an anxious mood. They claimed that when I’m in that state, I “act intensely upset like someone experiencing something catastrophic,” I “seem like I’m about to snap,” I “act like a tsunami is coming when we’re out of milk.” My daughter said that she is uncomfortable to be around me when I’m nervous because it rubs off on her and makes her feel afraid and my son, who is the oldest child, said that he realized “in elementary school” that he has to solve his problems on his own so that he didn’t “set me off.”

This is how I’ve always been, I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m not a good pretender. If I feel something, there’s no hiding it. I am deeply hurt that my kids choose to believe that they have to walk on eggshells around me, but this is who I am. Even though I want my kids to feel happy around me, it feels unfair that my kids expect me to change myself so drastically for their comfort. I would never ask the same of them. Do I really just have to stuff down my feelings to please my kids?

—Too Many Feels

Dear Too Many Feels,

Let me preface my advice by saying that I personally deal with mental illness on a daily basis, specifically depression and anxiety. There’s no question that life can be extremely difficult to handle when the voices in your head are telling you that you’re not good enough or that the walls are closing in. However, I’ll also be the first to say that conditions like anxiety cannot be an excuse for bad behavior.

That’s not to say your behavior qualifies as “bad” necessarily, and you don’t say whether you’ve ever seen a professional about your anxiety. I’m in no position to diagnose you of course, but regardless, it’s clear from what you overheard that your emotional state has impacted your teenage kids for years. The “I shouldn’t have to change who I am” mantra just doesn’t cut it when the young people you’re responsible for raising don’t feel a sense of psychological safety around you. I feel for you, I know this must have been hard to hear—but if my kids said the things that your kids did, I would be in my therapist’s office that afternoon to discuss what actions I need to take to get my life back on-track. If you don’t have one, I think it’s time to start looking.

Speaking of your kids, you say that you would never tell them to change who they are, but I’m not buying that for a second. If they were engaging in behaviors that hurt others, would you just sit there and let it happen? They should also speak with a therapist to help them with the trauma they’ve experienced in their childhood—and before anyone rolls their eyes at me, yes, I think this qualifies as trauma. We’re not talking about harmless personality quirks like putting mustard on pizza. We’re talking about apparently pervasive, long-standing issues that have been a strain on your children. You need to do right by them, and that includes getting help for yourself and for them as soon as possible.





Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a single mom with a 7-year-old daughter, whom I’ll call Erin. Erin really looks up to her older cousin, whom I’ll call Andy. Andy is 15, so he isn’t perfect, but if I had to pick a teenager for my daughter to look up to, it’d probably be him. He’s very calm and generally follows rules, and he has a lot of patience for Erin. My issue isn’t that he’s a bad role model at all, but rather that Erin looks up to him maybe a bit too much. Half the time she opens her mouth around her friends, it’s some variation of “my cousin Andy says … ” She refuses to pick up certain activities like piano just because Andy had a bad experience with it. In contrast, her favorite movies or songs are her favorites just because Andy’s said good things about them.

We recently went on a family trip to a state park for a hike and picnic. Erin just stayed with Andy the whole time. Andy barely had an opportunity to talk to the other family members until I intervened. Andy loves babysitting Erin, but he recently told me he’s uncomfortable with how much she’s attached to him and how much she values his opinions. Knowing this, I’m going to help Andy set boundaries with Erin. I’m already reinforcing consent with Erin for things like hugs (she remembers to ask permission with everyone else, but with Andy she gets so excited that she forgets). But that’s to get her less attached to Andy and allow him room to breathe when we have family events or when he babysits. I know this is probably just a phase, but it’s getting annoying—how can I get her to develop her own identity that isn’t just her cousin’s opinions?

—Cousin Trouble

Dear Cousin Trouble,

Maybe there’s more to this story than you’re sharing here, but my first question is about Erin’s dad. Is he in the picture at all? I ask, because this seems like a clear-cut case of a child looking for a positive male role model. The good news is that Andy seems to be a great kid and is a safe person for her to look up to. The bad news is being a father figure (or even a role model) to another child is a lot of pressure to put on a 15-year-old, as evidenced by him confiding in you.

I would start by giving Andy a break from Erin for a little bit—even if that means skipping out on a few family functions or finding a new babysitter in the process. In doing so, you should do your part to facilitate playdates and activities with Erin’s peers to remind her that there is life outside of her cousin.

Last, but not least, I wouldn’t crush Erin by directly telling her to back away from Andy because it’s clear she feels safe and happy around him. If you gently limit their time together, I suspect that her obsession with him won’t rage as powerfully as it does now. This too shall pass, but you’re doing the right thing by empowering Andy to set boundaries with her.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter is 8. She’s shy, but she has a few very close friends. She spends a lot of time with her best friend who she loves dearly. I’ve recently learned that her mom is one of those parents who says stuff like “you’re so skinny, you need to eat more!” This makes my daughter very uncomfortable (it makes me uncomfortable too). She also says some other odd, “playful” things about my daughter’s appearance and clothes being “nerdy,” which my daughter doesn’t like. I really want to have a chat with the mother and explain how those sorts of statements are inappropriate. The trouble is, my husband is trying to stop me. He thinks that as part of helping our daughter become more confident, we need to allow her to handle this on her own. I think he’s being ridiculous. I don’t disagree that helping her stand up for herself should be our goal, but she’s only 8. Standing up to an adult is scary for most kids, even more outgoing kids like our son. But I’m not sure I want to talk to this kid’s mom until my husband and I are on the same page.

— When Do We Let Her Stand Up for Herself?

Dear Stand Up,

Quite frankly, most adults I know have a hard time placing boundaries on other adults, so it raises my eyebrows a bit that your husband is putting that type of pressure on your daughter. At the very least, I think parents should model the behavior before expecting a child to do it.

With that in mind, I think your husband is nuts for trying to stop you from speaking to that mom. Heck, I would be on her doorstep the moment my child told me that she was being bullied by her. Your child is clearly stating that she feels uncomfortable around her, so I would tell this woman something along the lines of, “I’m sure you don’t mean any harm, but the comments you’ve made about my daughter’s appearance really make her uncomfortable and upset. Please remember that she’s an 8-year-old child who doesn’t really understand the nuances of jokes. This needs to stop if this relationship between our daughters is to continue.”

Most well-adjusted adults will apologize and cease the behavior immediately, which should be the end of it. If she tries to double-down on her right to emotionally damage an 8-year-old, then you really need to question if this person is someone you want your child to be around.

Last but not least, you should give your daughter some basic tips to advocate for herself. Saying something as simple as, “It makes me uncomfortable when you say that” or “Please don’t say that to me” is all it will take for most adults to realize the error of their ways. It’s not easy for introverted kids to do this, so it will take a while for her to master it—but if you stood up to this mom while your child was present, it may go a long way toward her realizing that this is the right thing to do.

— Doyin

