Help! My Husband Wants a “Football Team” of Kids. Uh, That’s Going to Be a Big Problem.

The letters for this week’s archival Dear Prudie column are pulled from Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons From Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column by Danny M. Lavery. For more of the most sensational letters from Danny’s tenure, buy the Dear Prudence book here.

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been in a happy marriage for five years. My husband has always said he wants a football team of kids, but I’m terrified of pregnancy. I’m not sure what it is exactly. All of it kind of grosses me out, and I’m having a really hard time trying to get excited about starting a family. He’s been ready since the wedding, but I suggested we wait a couple of years (which has turned into five), and now he’s starting to suggest we start this portion of our lives. How on earth do I get over this pregnancy phobia?

I don’t know. I truly don’t. It depends on what your goal is, I think. Do you want to have children and wish to overcome your fear of pregnancy? Do you want to avoid pregnancy altogether and have children via adoption or fostering? Do you want neither to get pregnant nor to have children? I gather from your letter that you have a strong aversion to pregnancy and that your husband is eager to become a father, but I don’t know whether you want to be a parent. If you want to get over this phobia because you deeply desire to have children, that’s all well and good, but if you think you need to grit your teeth and get pregnant because it’s what your husband wants, you need to have a long-overdue, honest discussion with him. Don’t push yourself into doing something you don’t want to do for your husband’s sake, and don’t withhold information he deserves to know because you’re afraid of disappointing him. Hold nothing back. You’re “terrified,” you’re “grossed out,” and you’re not excited about starting a family—don’t try to downplay your reluctance or make it seem milder than it really is. If your husband is raring to produce a football team’s worth of progeny, and you’re sobbing in the bathroom at the very idea of pregnancy, you two need to figure out if you’re compatible in the long term.

Dear Prudence,

I’m 46. I separated from my husband in 2019, and we finalized our divorce mid-pandemic. I started dating a hot 32-year-old and thought it would just be silly and fun. But we’re both deeply in love. I’ve never had a relationship that made me feel as completely understood, or had such a strong physical connection. But we’ve been dating now for 18 months and he’s still too embarrassed to show me his place. I pick him up and bring him home, or rent an Airbnb. He’s unemployed and has no college degree, and while I think he’s a very talented man, his plans for how to get work are extremely unrealistic, if I’m being honest. He can’t drive and he lives over an hour away. I’ve tried to teach him how to drive and I’m worried it’s not possible, as he has panic attacks.

I tried to break up with him because I think on some level, I know I will always have to take care of him if I let him deeper into my life. But he wants to help me, to be involved in my life, to meet my kids (they did meet once, just not as my “boyfriend,” and he got along with them extremely well). He makes me coffee, he encourages me, he wants to help me around the house, he is truly interested in my kids; if we gender-swap the situation, is it not kind of acceptable? I do worry, though, that I don’t respect his goals as realistic, truly can’t see them that way, and so have gently nudged and then thought better to avoid the topic. This is probably bigger: He’s extremely conservative and I’m extremely liberal, and that has been a huge source of arguments. I think when it matters, we agree? I also think there are topics I’ll always want to avoid, because knowing his opinion kind of makes me queasy and I hope he’ll change his mind someday.

So what am I doing? Because I can’t stop leaning on him and wanting him. And everything feels better when we’re together. But I have an awesome career and I’m not unattractive and I know I could date … I just couldn’t make myself want to when we broke up. How do I know if it’s safe to trust my emotions?

I’m not quite sure what “trusting my emotions” means, to be perfectly honest. In this letter it seems like a stand-in for “keep dating this guy,” which you are of course certainly allowed to do. But you have a number of emotions about him and this relationship, many of them in conflict with one another, so I don’t see a way for you to trust all of your emotions on the exact same scale and with the exact same kind of weight attached.

I’ll start with this: I don’t think it’s especially useful, worthwhile, or interesting to imagine a “gender-swapped” version of one’s romantic relationship (unless one is considering transition, in which case, have at it!). You don’t have a gender-swapped version of your relationship, and the question isn’t whether any man in your position might happily date any woman who doesn’t know how to drive or isn’t financially independent, but whether you’re happy dating this particular man who won’t let you in his house and needs you to drive an hour each way every time you have a date. He also makes you feel understood and the sex is great, which goes a long way toward explaining why you don’t want to break up with him. I wonder if “Is it safe to trust my emotions?” might serve as cover here for “Part of me really wants to prioritize having incredible sex with a sensitive and attentive partner, even as I realize there are serious problems if we contemplate a long-term future together.”

But I think you’ve saved the biggest problems for the end of your letter. Your children liked this guy on the strength of a single meeting when they thought he was just a friend; I think it’s pretty unlikely that they’ll have an identical response if you introduce him as your boyfriend, and they might feel annoyed or even angry once they figure out you misled them as to the nature of your relationship for so long. That doesn’t mean you have to break up with him out of shame, just that you should be aware that was a one-time, improvised solution that’s unlikely to work again. You think he’s unlikely to ever get a job or start supporting himself, and he’s either so defensive or so resistant to discussing the subject that you’ve “thought better” of even “gentle nudges” on the subject, and have decided never to speak to him about work or money again if you can help it. You “think” that you two agree “when it matters,” but you framed that as a question and didn’t get specific on what things matter to you. You also say that a number of his opinions make you sick to your stomach and you can only bear to acknowledge them by pretending he’s going to change his mind someday, even though he’s given you no reason to believe such a change will ever take place.

I think there’s a reason you’ve needed to keep this relationship in such a protective little bubble, holding him at arm’s length from your kids and your friends—because you know that you won’t be able to keep spinning these fantasies of “maybe it’ll all work out because he also makes me coffee” without crashing into reality. This does not mean that you have to break up with him tomorrow. You don’t have to break up with anyone you don’t want to, even if an advice columnist you’ve never met thinks you probably should. But you do have to take everything you know about your boyfriend into honest consideration, even the things you wish weren’t true. He is extremely conservative, he does not seem inclined to become any less conservative even after getting into numerous arguments with you. He does not have a job, he does not support himself financially, and he is either unwilling or unable to listen to suggestions about changing his approach. He does not drive and is either unwilling or unable to learn. He does not want you to see his home. You do not want your children to know that you’re dating him. You love the sex you have together, you love the emotional connection between the two of you, you get queasy when you think about his deepest values, and you’re deeply concerned about the prospect of supporting him financially and logistically if you commit to a fully avowed, long-term relationship. Part of you thinks you can overcome those concerns because he encourages you (Shouldn’t any partner of yours encourage you? Isn’t that a pretty low bar to clear?) and makes you coffee (which is sweet, but takes about five minutes). All of these things are true at the same time. You will have to use your own judgment, your own honest assessment of the situation as it is, not as you wish it could be.

Dear Prudence,

This is a totally hypothetical question that a friend asked me and which is now leading to a fight. My friend asked me if I would ever be a living organ donor to a stranger. I said I wouldn’t. My friend then asked if I would donate to somebody I knew slightly, like an acquaintance or a co-worker. Again I said no. My friend then asked if I would donate to a good friend (we were good friends). I said no, I would not. This is where my friend got mad. My friend is in perfect health and does not need a kidney or any other organ. My friend asked why I would be so selfish. I told my friend that, working in the medical field, I know that there are no guarantees. You can die or have complications from any kind of surgery, and donating a kidney is major surgery. Plus, I would be out of work for a while. Plus, I have a host of relatives I would donate to, including my spouse, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. For some bizarre reason this has caused a huge rift in what was a good friendship. Do you think it is selfish to not want to be a living donor to anybody but a relation?

I do not think it is selfish to want to donate a kidney “only” to family members. It is, as you say, a deeply personal medical decision, and I have no idea why your friend is so determined to punish you for failing to give the right answer to her hypothetical transplant question. You are not opposed to organ donation in any way. You are not suggesting you would never donate an organ under any circumstance. You have particular conditions for undergoing an invasive medical procedure. I don’t quite know what she wants you to say to her—“Sharice, I’m sorry I didn’t fake-give my kidney to someone I used to know from work but have since developed an independent friendship with, so she’s really less of a colleague and more of an honorary sister”? Tell her you care about your friendship, you’re sorry to see this hypothetical situation come between the two of you, and you’d like to let the subject drop and move on. If she can’t drop it, that’s a shame for her, and you may have to keep both your kidneys and your friendship to yourself.

Dear Prudence,

Last year, after trying on our own for a year, my husband and I underwent an in vitro fertilization cycle, despite being told that our chances were very, very slim. I went in for weekly and then biweekly transvaginal sonograms, changed my diet, went to therapy to deal with stress, and administered several shots each day. And it was worth it: Against all odds, we now have the most gorgeous baby.

Physically, the pregnancy was mostly uneventful, but after struggling to get pregnant in the first place, every day was scary, and I frequently had thoughts of something terrible happening. One would think that all the angst, depression, and anxiety of fertility struggles would evaporate with a successful pregnancy. But for me, they haven’t.

I still struggle with the unfairness that we had to go through so much to have a child when others have one or many so easily. When I see parents in the park ignoring or being snippy with their kids, I feel rage; it seems they don’t know how lucky they are. I struggle, despite being pro-choice, to be supportive of those terminating a pregnancy for nonmedical reasons. It feels almost like PTSD, and I don’t know how to get past it, especially as we are now, once again, hoping for another miracle. What can I do to move forward?

When you find yourself assuming people you don’t know had easy roads to parenthood and take their own children for granted, meet that fantasy with the following response: “I don’t know this person. I don’t know what her life is like or anything about her relationship to her children outside of this five-minute window today. This person cannot help me with my own feelings of anxiety and fear.”

I understand your reflexive instinct to turn your pain inside out and use it to scrutinize other people’s actions—it’s an instinctive response I often share!—but it’s not going to get you anywhere. Whether someone else has an abortion has nothing to do with whether you yourself have a child. You know that on some level, but grief and anxiety have a tendency to cause magical thinking—the idea that an action wholly unrelated to a particular course of events can somehow influence its outcome—as well as the belief that everyone else should act as we do. The thought goes: “If I have struggled to have a child and it’s caused me pain, then having a child must be equally important for other people to do, and no one should delay or decide against doing so.”

I hope this doesn’t sound harsh. I don’t think any of us are responsible for the irrational thoughts we catch ourselves thinking when we’re in pain, and you seem very aware that this is not a helpful, generous, rational approach to dealing with others. It makes sense that this pain has lingered, that it did not magically evaporate when you finally had a child—pain and anxiety almost never dissipate entirely when the hoped-for outcome finally arrives; they just find a way to suck the joy out of that too. You cannot push these feelings away nor will them out of existence with positive thinking.

If the feelings come up, acknowledge them as neutrally as possible: “Right now, I’m afraid I’ll never have a second child. I’m remembering how scary it was to try to have the first. I feel alone, as if the world is full of happy-but-careless parents, and no one else shares, understands, or cares about my pain. I’m scared of how badly I want a second child because that does not guarantee I will get what I want. I don’t know how to experience joy for other people right now, because I’m so stuck here.”

I recommend therapy, certainly, but any time you can take to set aside each day to acknowledge your feelings and not try to fight your way past them, whether that be in a journal, in private meditation, or in conversation with someone you trust, may prove helpful.