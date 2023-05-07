Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

Six weeks ago my husband of almost three years took off. I came home from work to find him standing in the kitchen with a suitcase, saying that it was nothing personal but he needed to get away for a while, and then he left. I didn’t hear from him or see him for five weeks. I was hurt but I was also frantic with worry. I thought we were very happy, and this came completely out of the blue. He didn’t go to work (they said he’d taken a leave of absence), hadn’t spoken to any of our friends about this, and his parents claimed he wasn’t in touch with them. He came back last Thursday. He refuses to answer any questions about where he was and what he was doing. He is also a little angry with me for “involving” our friends and family in “his” personal business. I am torn between thinking that he was having some kind of crisis and thinking that he’s spent the last five and half weeks with another woman. Now that he’s home, he seems to want me to forget this ever happened and pick up right where we left off. I have told him that he needs to tell me where he’s been and what he’s done, or he can leave again. He says he’s not talking about it anymore and is not going anywhere. What should I do?

Unless he can introduce you to his CIA case officer, who explains you can’t be privy to the details of his mission, you have a huge problem. What he did is a gross violation. Maybe he was shacked up with someone else, maybe he was involved in some kind of crooked enterprise, maybe he was going cold turkey. But whatever was happening, what he did, and his attitude toward you, are inexcusable. He reappears and is pissed that you tried to find out where your husband was? This is the kind of thing that makes people reassess the words husband and wife. There’s no way you can just pick up and go on, wondering if any day may be the next day you come home and he’s holding his suitcase telling you “it’s nothing personal”—nice touch, that! If he won’t tell you what was going on, and won’t go to a counselor with you, then go by yourself. You tell him he has put your marriage in jeopardy, you’re not simply going to pretend this didn’t happen, and you have to do some serious thinking about your future. —Emily Yoffe

From: “Help! My Husband Disappeared for Five Weeks and Returned Without Explanation.” (June 23, 2015)

Dear Prudence,

One of the owners in my apartment building, “E,” has rented out her storage unit in the attic to “X.” This is against the rules of our homeowners association and E did not ask permission. We only heard after X had moved in, so the HOA decided to give X six months to find alternative housing because we didn’t want to leave her homeless. X has tried to convince us to let her stay several times. We have told her: “It’s nothing personal. We don’t want anybody living in the attic. We will not change our minds, and we do not want to discuss this any further.” She wrote a letter in which she begged us to let her stay, and she delivered a copy personally to us and to the tenants of the two other apartments. In the letter, we are painted as the bad guys who are selfishly denying her living space in a very expensive city, booting her from the first place that felt like home to her. All the other owners rent out their apartments, so I assume the tenants don’t know the situation. They have moved in recently, and we are hosting a potluck dinner in two weeks so we can get to know each other. I heard X chatting in the hallway with one of them and they seemed to be on very friendly terms. One of the tenants asked me why I haven’t invited X and what I have against her. The last time I spoke with X about this issue I explained that one of the reasons that we don’t want this space rented out permanently is that it’s right above our toddlers’ bedroom. Ever since she learned this, she’s started playing loud music after midnight, twice in a week’s time. This never happened once before. Please, do you have any idea what I can do? Do I have to invite her to the potluck dinner? I have no leverage with X because we have promised her she can stay six months (four months to go). E is very uncooperative because she wants the additional income and works abroad, so she will be no help if X refuses to move out or continues the nightly musical disturbances.

There’s a long solution, which is trying to make nice with X and then white-knuckling it for four months, and then there’s a much faster solution, which is: I would be completely shocked if said “storage unit” were up to fire codes or legal for actual humans to live in, and calling the fire inspector to grass on X’s place should do the trick.

This may sound like a shitty thing to do, but many, many people have died in situations where slumlords have tacked an extra two bedrooms into a house or apartment. It creates literal mazes for firefighters to negotiate, leads to people using space heaters and hot plates in unsafe ways because they don’t have kitchen facilities, and ensures you do not have the number of mandated exits. This is likely why your HOA banned people from living in the storage unit in the first place.

There is a desperate need for affordable housing, but a storage unit in an attic ain’t it. I would tell E to move X into her own apartment while she’s out of town, or else you’re calling the city. —Nicole Cliffe

From: “Help! Should I Narc on the Illegal Tenant Living in My Attic?”

Dear Prudence,

This past weekend, my girlfriend and I attended the wedding of one of her co-workers. We had been at odds with each other since the night before—it was mostly my fault because I was deep in my feelings over something that shouldn’t have mattered. We ordinarily have fantastic communication and talk through everything, but I sometimes struggle with pulling myself out of a self-induced funk. Our argument escalated significantly, causing me to spiral deeper.

Near the end of the night, various friends and family were toasting the newlyweds. The last one up was the groom’s father, who was rambling on a bit during his toast, causing most of the crowd to mutter and shuffle around. By this point I was drunk, and I felt it was a good idea to say, “Move along, already” or something along those lines. I may have been in my cups, but I clearly remember that the father kept right on talking, and I did not notice a reaction from anyone at the wedding party. I’m certain no one outside of the people standing in my immediate vicinity heard me, as we were standing in the back of the crowd. Another co-worker of my girlfriend said to her that “everybody heard me,” but again, there was no reaction outside of the few people in my immediate vicinity. Adding insult to injury, we had to leave early because after the cake was cut, I could barely stand. We missed the garter-and-bouquet toss and seeing the couple drive off.

We talked through it this morning and my girlfriend has accepted my apology. I said that if her co-worker comes back from her honeymoon and says anything to her about hearing what I said, I will personally apologize to her, her husband, and his father. They had both a professional photographer and videographer there, and I thought I would offer to pay any extra costs to edit out what I said, if their mic picked anything up. While we were checking out of the hotel this morning, we spoke with several people who were at the wedding, including one of the bridesmaids and her mother. No one treated me any differently, nor did they point and say, “Look, it’s the asshole who ruined the wedding!” This further reinforces my belief that I wasn’t as loud as I was led to believe.

While my girlfriend has accepted my apology, the guilt for behaving like a horse’s ass has set in. Is there anything I can do, besides giving it some time, to stop feeling this way? On the off chance the bride and groom did hear me, can you suggest any other ways I can atone for my behavior?

You’re focusing on the most obvious lapse in wedding etiquette—shouting at the groom’s father to wrap up his toast in your capacity as a plus-one of the bride’s co-worker—but the problem is not just that single moment: It’s that you got so drunk (because you were unhappy and sulky) that you had to be practically carried out of the venue before the wedding was over. I think it’s reasonable that you still feel guilty! Not because I think you should hate yourself for the rest of your life over it, but because your choice to get that drunk meant your girlfriend had to babysit and chauffeur you, leaving her unable to enjoy her colleague’s wedding. Plus, you embarrassed at least a few of the people standing around you, although it sounds like they were all well-mannered enough not to make it obvious they’d heard you heckling.

You might consider speaking to the other co-worker who’d mentioned they’d heard what you said (not the bride-co-worker, the other co-worker) to offer a quick, sincere apology for your boorishness. And the rest of what you’ve outlined makes sense to me, although I think you have reason to believe that the worst possible outcome isn’t necessarily the most likely.

I’m glad you and your girlfriend have talked about it and that she feels better about this; I’ll take you at your word when you say the two of you normally have great communication skills. I don’t think you need to overreact and assume you’re actually an irredeemable jerk if this was a real one-off lapse in judgment, but I do think it’s reasonable for the guilt to linger for a few days, because I don’t think you want to deal with your feelings in a similar way in the future. Let that guilt turn into something productive and talk with your girlfriend about how you might better have handled that “funk” if you’d noticed it earlier and found better ways of treating it. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! My Sweet Aunt Wrote a Play in Which I Am Killed by a Poisoned Dildo.” (Aug. 27, 2019)

Dear Prudence,

A friend of mine recently came out as queer and I’m not sure how to feel about it. First starters, she has only dated men and is currently married to a man. She is a stay-at-home mother with two kids and wants another one. For all intents and purposes, she lives a very heterosexual lifestyle. I would never accuse someone of lying about her sexuality but I don’t think she’s really queer. She has always been an attention-seeker which is why I think she’s claiming to be queer. Homophobia is very real and I’m afraid people like my friend who pretend to be queer are trivializing real issues faced by gay people. How can I tell her to stop?

You can’t! You also shouldn’t. Your friend is, presumably, aware that she is married to a man, and that she has children, and even that she would like to have another child. She is likely aware that, married to a man, she faces less daily homophobia than she would if she were married to a woman; she is not attempting to race to the top of Queertimes Mountain and claim the Most Queer Experience for herself. There’s no Sex Quorum for calling yourself queer, no membership requirements. Let’s read her actions with the least generous lens possible and assume you’re correct—that she has somehow fabricated this queer identity and secretly cares only about heterosexualizing all day. That’s still impossible for you to prove, and in no way detracts from anyone else’s ability to care about homophobia. I suggest you take this as an opportunity to not worry about your friend’s sexuality. You are, of course, free to think in the privacy of your own head that she is not “really” queer, but you do not have any grounds to tell her she doesn’t know her own mind or orientation as well as you do. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Friend Says She’s Queer but She’s Married to a Man and Has Two Kids.” (April 10, 2017)

More Advice From Dear Prudence

Nearly a decade ago, I met my best friend, L. He’s male, I’m female, and we have been the closest of friends ever since, speaking daily, and being involved in each other’s families. At first, we both thought something more might come of this friendship, but instead we remained friends and he came out as gay five years ago. Four years ago, I married a wonderful man with an unfortunate jealous streak who has been wary of L. from Day 1 because he knows we flirted with a relationship in the past.