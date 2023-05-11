Help! My House Is a Murder Trap for Kids, but My Sister Is Demanding to Bring Hers to Stay.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I adore my house. It is in a beautiful wooden area and built into a very steep hillside. I can get up in the morning and watch the deer coming downstream. Here’s the problem: It isn’t child friendly, and I can’t trust my sister to keep an eye on her kids. There have been multiple incidents where she lets them run around, get into trouble, or destroy other people’s possessions. She is always playing on her phone and claims she only looked away for a second. Last time we were together, her 5-year-old son fell off the dock at our cousin’s lake house and could have almost drowned. My sister was inside playing on her phone, again.

Well, my sister keeps pushing to visit me overnight with her kids, since my area has a lot of family-friendly tourist attractions. My sister gets very defensive about her parenting style and has something of a chip on her shoulder. She and our cousin still aren’t speaking to each other after that last visit. What do I tell her? I already expressed my concerns about the house not being child-proof and only having a small front yard facing the road and she dismissed me again. I need help here.

—Not Child Friendly

Dear Not Child Friendly,

All you can do is continue saying no—which, in the end, your sister can’t override. Here’s a way of saying it that’s firm, sidesteps any critique of her parenting style, and redirects to a possible solution: “I am so sorry, I just feel like my house is too dangerous for children. It’s not you, it’s me. I simply couldn’t live with myself if something happened to one of your kids because my property wasn’t safe. Thank you for understanding. Let’s look for a hotel deal so we can all spend time together and go to some of the local attractions.”

Dear Prudence,

Lately, I’ve been thinking more about the question of marriage. My partner and I just celebrated eight years together. We own a home together and have built a life, but have consistently answered the question of getting married with: maybe someday. I had a health scare last year and we’ve weathered it well together and are closer than ever. Logically, I still have the same reservations about marriage (does it still serve us?) but emotionally, I’m feeling much more inclined. We’ve discussed it but haven’t made a decision yet. Do I stick to my logic guns or give in to the emotion?

—Logical in Love

Dear Logical in Love,

There’s no penalty for changing your mind. If you want to get married, get married! As your recent health scare probably reminded you, life is short and it’s okay to make decisions just because they make you happy. Also, for better or worse, under the current system marriage confers many benefits and a certain kind of security. Let’s not overthink this one.

Dear Prudence,

After a split from my mother (she initiated) about a year ago, my dad has very recently started seeing someone new—a man! He told me over FaceTime, and specified over his call that he chose to tell me before my siblings and mother. He says that he’s happier than he’s been in 15 years, and I’m thrilled for him. But in the time after that conversation, I’ve been washed with a really deep grief I wasn’t expecting. When I came out as a teenager, about 10 years ago, my parents didn’t throw me out or disown me, but definitely weren’t pleased. I was grounded, and some mean things were said by both my parents—of particular note, my dad told me he would have to spend some time “mourning my future,” and then told me the story of a friend of his who had been murdered in a gay bashing as a young man.

Well, my future turned out just fine. I have an incredible partner of nearly seven years, I’m in a prestigious PhD program, and I’ve worked through these comments in therapy a couple times. But this conversation threw me, and the wounds feel raw again. Even if he didn’t realize his own queerness at the time, it stings that he would say such horrible things and then turn around and start a queer relationship himself. I have a text drafted reaffirming my love and support for him, but letting him know that I never forgot that reaction, and that I’m hurting because of it. I can’t decide whether to send it, or if that would be unnecessarily hurtful to him. Am I overreacting here, and should I just process this in private with my therapist? I have never said anything to either of my parents about their reaction to my coming out.

—Thought I’d Gotten Over This

Dear Over This,

You deserve answers and an apology. You’d deserve these things even if your father wasn’t dating a man. Whatever the particulars of your dad’s journey to this point (witnessing an anti-gay murder probably did a number on him!), there’s no way to have an authentically close relationship with people who made comments that you had to work through in therapy for years if those comments are never addressed. You sound incredibly mature and generous, but don’t take it so far that you put your feelings on the back burner and value your dad’s experience over yours. Send the text, and start a new conversation—hopefully your dad will have a new perspective on queerness and some words of contrition for you.

Dear Prudence,

Is it normal to feel this dissatisfied with your career and job of choice? I’m in my mid-20s and have steadily climbed the ranks of my chosen field since graduating college. At every internship and job, I’ve always felt a baseline level of dissatisfaction with the work but have always brushed it off as just a symptom of not being in the exact role I want or not doing exactly what it is I want to be doing in the field. (These days I’m not so sure what that even is.) Except, now I’ve got a new job and it’s leaps and bounds ahead of my last company. The work is creative and it’s a good name on paper. The job is enviable! Yet I still feel dissatisfied. I try not to complain about it and instead remind myself to be grateful that I’m employed and am doing what I worked so hard to do. But I still feel this gnawing feeling that something’s off, that I could be doing something more fulfilling with my 40 hours a week, and that all the work I’ve put into getting to this position was fruitless. Is this just what it’s like to have a job and be an adult?

—Lost Twentysomething

Dear Lost Twentysomething,

There are a lot of different ways to be an adult with a job. Some people get an extraordinary amount of satisfaction from their sense that the work they do is meaningful and important. Some people are energized by becoming more powerful and successful, totally apart from the substance of what they do every day. Some people could take or leave their roles but are happy to make the money they need to support their lives, and find joy in being safe and comfortable and having time with family and friends. Some people are just in it for the paycheck and have another passion—fitness, volunteering, activism, knitting, whatever!—that makes them fulfilled. You’re at the point in life where you have to begin to decide which kind of person you are and make professional choices accordingly. It’s good that you’re thinking about it.

Over the next year, ask to have lunch or coffee with 10 people in your field and 10 other people (college classmates, parents’ friends, people you find on LinkedIn and admire, etc.) and ask them about their work and where their happiness comes from. Journal about what you hear, and what resonates with you. What makes you feel like “I’d love to live like that” and what makes you feel like “I’d rather die”? Pay attention. I think what you really want will gradually reveal itself to you. In the meantime, do two things 1) Continue to do a good job at work, regardless of your feelings about your current role. The skills you’re learning might transfer to the next stage of your life. And the people you impress could turn into your supporters. 2) Be easy on yourself. You’re young, you are self-reflecting, and you have a voice inside you that says you deserve to be happy and satisfied. You’re going to be okay.

Dear Prudence,

I am an adult and live in a city a two-hour drive away from my parents. I’ve lived in this city supporting myself for over 10 years. My sister (only sibling) also lives in the same city. My parents often ask me to visit them in their city and stay in their home. They live on a modest income. Their home is very small and crowded. My Mom has mental health issues and increasingly struggles with confusion related to her age and medical history. My dad is extremely anxious and controlling. They both have good hearts, but challenging personalities. Being around them often feels more like work, and I can’t be myself. My parents are highly religious, and I have not followed their religion since becoming an adult, which further increases the tension. It has been several years since I spent holidays with them in their city.

My parents recently scheduled a trip to fly to visit a distant family member on the opposite side of the country from us for five days. My parents haven’t visited me or my sister in over a year and a half, and there are no plans for them to come any time in the future. I feel resentful of their lack of consideration for me and my sister. They want me to make the trip to see them, and don’t seem to acknowledge the effort and sacrifices it takes to visit them, especially when I am an entrepreneur with a growing business.

Do you have any thoughts on how to improve this situation? I would like to be closer to them, but I feel that any compromise would have to be on my end, as that has always been the pattern. Any suggestions would be appreciated.

—Two Hours, Too Far

Dear Two Hours, Too Far,

I’m guessing your parents see your visits to them as coming “home” and assume, on some level, that you enjoy them. It’s okay to simply let them know “I’d love for you to come visit us instead this time—as an entrepreneur with a growing business it’s just really hard for me to get to you.” But be careful what you ask for: You mention mental health issues, confusion, anxiety, controlling behavior, challenging personalities, and religious conflict. I can understand wanting them to come visit you because that would meet a need you have to feel valued and prioritized, but do you really and truly want them in your home? Think long and hard about it before you ask for this compromise.

Dear Prudence,

I just found out that my stepson’s wife has been “looking into” the death, thirty years ago, of my high school boyfriend and the loss of a child. That she has been doing this makes me uncomfortable. It’s none of her business, so I don’t understand why she has made FOIA requests, contacted the hospital (thankfully without any success), and ordered copies of local papers to try and find coverage. She also contacted my old schoolmates, which is how I found out about it.

The problem is, that I have no idea what to do now. It feels like she has overstepped the bounds of decency so thoroughly that I can’t imagine a proportional response. When I imagine talking to her, I can only visualize hitting her or spitting in her face—obviously inappropriate reactions, but I am extremely angry and I don’t get angry often. Right at this moment, I don’t see how I can have any relationship with this woman, and by extension my stepson, going forward. I repeat that she has no viable reason to pry into my past to this extent except some terrible prurient curiosity about my pain.

I know it sounds dramatic, I feel ridiculous for how upset I am, but I feel violated. I can’t sleep. Am I wrong? Am I being unfair? Is there some way I can look at this that doesn’t disgust me?

For the record, I don’t talk about this because it was painful. However, there’s no dark secret for her to uncover. It was a car accident and I unexpectedly miscarried at the hospital (I hadn’t known I was pregnant). My daughter-in-law is no relation to me, my late boyfriend, or the woman in the other car.

—Dead to Me

Dear Prudence,

I’ve recently been forced to sit behind several people who seemed to have forgotten their belts that day—think spending four hours at a business conference behind two people from separate groups that were almost entirely exposed. Maybe I’m just a bit anal, but it grosses me out to the point of anxiety to see exposed plumbers’ cracks. In the future, should I say something to these people directly? Ask someone running the event/restaurant to ask them to un-expose themselves? Help!

—No to Crack

Dear No to Crack,

Okay, I want you to take your eyeballs and, using the small muscles that surround them, move them up and away from the butt you’re currently staring at. Do you see anything else in the room to focus on? Perhaps the conference speaker? Choose something that feels more pleasant or at least inoffensive to you, and keep your gaze there. Actually, you have options. You can choose literally anything in the room other than the person seated in front of you. Notice how you’re not grossed out anymore, and have not had an inappropriate confrontation that may insult someone’s size, finances, and/or dignity? It’s great, isn’t it? You’re welcome.

