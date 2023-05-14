My Husband Is Intent on Our Daughter “Branching Out” From Her Love of Dinosaurs

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have three kids. Our middle child has always loved two things: drawing and dinosaurs—and we’ve always encouraged both passions. Now she says she wants to be a “paleoartist” when she grows up.

For her ninth birthday, we got her a tablet with a stylus, and then suddenly my husband got worried that we were encouraging her art too much (she’s taken art classes and gone to art camp) and that it was time for her to “branch out from dinosaurs.” He listed a number of points, including that she has bad eyes and wears thick glasses already, so we should encourage her to spend more time outside and less time staring at a screen, and that we shouldn’t pay for her to go to college to study art since it’s not likely to lead to a stable career. He says we should try to get her to develop other hobbies and interests, but she already does figure skating and plays the violin.

I’m not sure what to do to get it through his head that there are lots of little kids who are obsessed with dinosaurs and/or love to draw, even into middle school. For that matter, there are plenty of adults who enjoy drawing and do it as a hobby alongside a more practical career. How many kids say that they want to be a firefighter or a veterinarian and then actually go into those fields? Our kid is 9. When I was 9, I was convinced I was going to become the president of the Earth (my parents didn’t like it, but they kept quiet about it—and I ended up in marketing). I don’t want him to shatter her dreams. I’d rather let them evolve naturally. What can I do?

—Paleoart Mom

Dear Paleoart Mom,

May I take a moment first to express my distress that both you and your husband believe that art must be relegated to the realm of hobby, and that it’s perfectly reasonable to refuse to allow your child, once she’s college-age, to study art? I was a college professor for over three decades, and I can’t begin to tell you how many unhappy young people I saw in my office—how many of them felt thwarted, utterly misunderstood, and stuck because their parents wouldn’t “let them” major in what they were interested in or pursue their desired careers. They were always surprised to hear me say that their lives, and the big decisions they made about them, were their own, and not their parents’. (Trust me: You don’t want to be among those parents. Not the ones who prevailed, so that their now-adult kids—I stay in touch!—are miserable, and not the ones who dug in and stood their ground and ended up estranged from their grown children.)

While I’m not suggesting that your 9-year-old knows for sure what she’s going to do with her life, I can assure you that there are children that age who do know. (I was one: From the age of 7, I knew I was going to be a writer; in fact, if you’d asked me, I would have told you confidently that I already was one.) I know this isn’t what you want to hear. But just to be clear: Paleoartist is an actual career. She may very well want to pursue it. She may grow up to be a paleoartist—or a paleontologist. Or, sure, her dreams may indeed evolve. She may lose interest in dinosaurs. Or maybe not: A young man I’ve known since his childhood was fascinated by insects then, and declared that he was going to be an entomologist the moment he learned this was a job people had—and soon he will be in grad school, fulfilling that lifelong dream. Art may become a hobby for your daughter—or she may lose interest in it altogether, as many children do (often because they are discouraged, by the adults in their lives, from continuing with it). But a plan to thwart her if she hopes to be—if she is—an artist is a terrible idea. Do you believe that there should be no artists? Or just that the life of an artist is for other people’s children, not your own?

I’ll let you cogitate on this, and on the possibility that the path to a meaningful, fulfilling, and rewarding life is more complex than a “stable career,” while I address the issue of your husband’s wanting to discourage your daughter from drawing and dinosauring now, and what you can do about it. You’re on the right track by telling him that lots of kids are interested in dinosaurs and love drawing. And your concern that his insistence that she move on—or “branch out”—is a reasonable one. Children should always be encouraged to pursue their interests, whatever they are—unless they’re dangerous or harmful—and supported in their efforts and explorations. One of the reasons I was so hard on you at the start of this answer is that I don’t think you can—or should—separate that support in their childhood from support as they grow up. There is no expiration date on loving our children for who they are rather than who we want them to be. What you can do right now to calm your husband is let him know (and tell yourself too) that there are lots of ways to live and lots of ways to earn a living. (Look at me! I may have known all my life that I was a writer, but I also knew, by the time I was in college if not before, that I’d have to find a way to make a living, too. Few novelists can rely entirely on their writing. I tried a bunch of different things before finding the best way forward as a college professor, a job that not only allowed me to continue to write books but made my writing them a condition of keeping the job—so, win-win.) Tell your husband there’s not a thing in the world wrong with your daughter’s passions. Don’t let him take them away from her. If this seems daunting, call upon your Earth-president inner self for help.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a sophomore in high school who lives in a super small town. I’ve been in class with the same kids since first grade and I’ve never really made friends with any of them. I’m the only (at least out) queer kid in the whole school and feel really alone. At one point in middle school, I was being bullied and my parents considered letting me move in with my aunt and uncle, who live in a bigger city that is on the other side of the county, and who I visit every summer. Honestly, I like it there so much more. I’ve made friends there! I don’t feel like an outsider when I’m there. I’m not being bullied or anything anymore at school—I’m just kind of ignored. I think if I asked, my aunt and uncle would be happy to have me move in with them still, but I’m not sure if my parents would want to let me go, and I don’t know how to bring it up with them. I don’t want to come across as a spoiled kid who just wants to live in a nicer city and have my own room (which I don’t, at home), but I really feel like I need to get out of here and be my own person.

—Lonely Teen Wants Out

Dear Lonely,

The only way to find out if your parents would be on board with this is to ask them. You will not come across as “a spoiled kid who just wants to live in a nicer city” and his own room. It’s awful not to have friends. It sucks to be ignored. I’m sure your parents don’t want you to be lonely and sad. But you have to talk to them and tell them how things are. The way to bring it up is to let them know that you’re unhappy, that things are hard for you and you don’t see them getting better. Paint a clear picture of your life for them (often parents have no idea what their teenage children’s lives are like outside of the home). Tell them your idea, and acknowledge that you know it’s drastic. Explain why you think it’d be good for you.

They may not want to let you go. It may be that this was something they were willing to do when the situation seemed desperate, but that they’ll be reluctant now. They may hate the thought of you being so far away (I wouldn’t blame them; it’s painful to be far from a child you love). Hear them out. But make sure you make yourself heard too. An honest conversation, one that doesn’t escalate into an argument, is crucial. Even if your parents feel they can’t sign on to this, they need to know what’s going on with you. And I think you’ll feel a little better if they do. But for all you know, they’ll make the hard decision (for them!) to let you go. After all, in just a few years, they’ll be sending you out into the world anyway. By now they’ve no doubt thought about this and have begun preparing themselves.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband recently had to travel for work for 12 days for the first time since our second child was born, six months ago. I am currently a stay-at-home mom, so while I knew we’d all miss my husband, I wasn’t worried about managing on my own with the baby and our 2-year-old. When his parents, who live nearby, told me they’d help with anything I needed, I thanked them and told them I’d let them know if I needed them. After that, they would bring it up each time we saw them and I would give the same response. I also let them know I still planned to come to their house for dinner the following weekend, as we usually do.

Day one of the trip, my mother-in-law texted first thing in the morning and then again in the afternoon to see if I needed anything or wanted her to come over. The first time I said no thank you, but verified that she was going to come watch each of the kids individually the next day as I took the other one to their own doctor’s appointment (which we had established months before); I didn’t answer the second text. Day two she came over to watch the kids as planned, then asked if I wanted her to stay to help with nap time, which I declined. Day three she called while I was putting the baby down for her nap, so I let the call go to voice mail. She followed up with a text asking if I needed anything (I said no thank you) and then she called again that night before dinner to ask if I wanted help with dinner and I said no. And so it went right through Day seven—the day we were due to go over there for dinner.

By then I was annoyed but I didn’t want my irritation to keep the kids from spending time with their grandparents, so I let her know ahead of time that I’d be bringing the kids over but had some errands to run (and then I just went to the bookstore and read a book by myself for a few hours). Day eight started with both a call and a text that I was too busy to respond to. Two hours later, my husband called me asking what was wrong. His mother had called and said she couldn’t get hold of me and was “worried.” I told him what had been going on, which I hadn’t done before. Now, though, he said he’d call her himself when he had a break and ask her to stop checking in and assure her that I’d reach out if I needed help. Right after I hung up, there was a knock on the door and it was her, coming to check on us since I hadn’t responded to her call or text. I blew up. I told her that I was a functional adult who could take care of herself and her kids, that I was perfectly capable of asking for help if I needed it, and that it was time for her to stop this nonsense. I told her not to contact me for the remainder of the trip. She started crying and said she just wasn’t comfortable with me being home with the kids by myself for so long. I said that was fine, she didn’t need to be comfortable as long as I was, and told her to leave, shutting the door.

My husband was supportive of me when he talked to her, even when she told him I had been incredibly rude to her, and that I should be more appreciative “because a lot of people don’t have anyone to help them.” He told her she was being overbearing, that it had to stop, and finally it did. I didn’t hear from her again for the rest of his trip. Now that he’s home, though, she’s told him she doesn’t feel comfortable coming to our house because I “obviously don’t want” her there. The other day I reached out to her, inviting her to go for a walk with the kids and me, and she said no. Should I keep reaching out, or do I just let her have her temper tantrum and figure that eventually she’ll come back around? She loves the kids and I’m sure she misses seeing them regularly. This also affects her life a lot more than mine, so I’m sure it’ll get to her first. I feel absolutely no need to apologize for what I said or how I reacted, but I feel bad about how things stand now. What should do I?

—Capable and Unrepentant

Dear Capable,

I think you can split the difference: Reach out just once more. Invite her for another walk or a trip to the playground, or even over to your house and if she says no again, let it be. I agree that you have nothing to apologize for, and in fact, I think you’re handling this (and thinking about it) with remarkable grace, considering how inappropriately she behaved. At some level, she must know that, too. Let her stew for as long as needs to—and can stand it, given that she’s cutting herself off from her beloved grandchildren—and find her own way back to you. And let me raise a glass to your husband, while I’m here, for having your back. Not because husbands should be congratulated for doing what’s obviously right, but because I hear about so many who fall short.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m looking for pointers about raising “artificial twins.” Due to a complicated series of events, my husband and I adopted his niece, “Kate,” as a baby. His sister, Kate’s biological mother, is estranged from the rest of the family and has not seen Kate since she was an infant. We already had two other kids including another daughter “Brooke,” who’s a month older than Kate. It’s been four years since Kate became a part of our family (so Brooke and Kate are now 4). Brooke and Kate know they aren’t twins. It’s no secret that Kate was adopted. We’ve explained everything in an age-appropriate way. However, they are sisters the same age who live in the same house and will also be in the same grade throughout school. They have always been really close and do everything together, and although to me they look very different from each other, they do have the same hair type and style, and others see them as looking alike (at preschool, the other children have a hard time differentiating them and rely on the fact that Brooke wears glasses and Kate doesn’t to tell them apart). They sometimes try to match their outfits and sometimes don’t. Many adults mistake them for fraternal twins. I correct them when it seems important, but when it’s some random lady cooing about how cute my twins are, I don’t particularly care to explain.

I can imagine that, as they grow up, in certain situations, it might be easier for them not to correct people who assume they’re twins, and in other situations, it might make sense for them to explain their circumstances. Maybe I’m not as involved in the adoption community as I should be? Online I’ve found a lot of discourse about artificial, or virtual, twins, but a lot of it is about international adoption and cautions against adopting a child close to the age of a biological child. In our case, we really didn’t have a choice. There’s little information on how to raise these “twins” once you have them. And in twin parenting groups, I’ve seen people say that parents who adopt a child the same age as their biological child aren’t “real twin parents” because they haven’t gone through having two babies at the same time. I did raise two babies at the same time! I’ve also experienced angry gatekeeping online from people seeing me post about my experience raising two girls of the same age even when I never claimed to be a twin mom. I’m never going to introduce myself as a mother of twins, but is it really so bad if I don’t correct people who assume I am when they meet my daughters? Or if Brooke and Kate introduce themselves as twins?

—Mom of Twins, Kinda?

Dear Mom,

Well, you sent me down an internet rabbit hole I’ve never ventured into before, so thanks for that (I mean that sincerely! Learn something new every day—that’s my motto). Discouraging such adoptions is very much the conventional wisdom, and little to no attention is paid to situations like yours. My instinct is to follow your daughters’ lead, which will no doubt change as they get older. It’s always a good idea to pay closer attention to the individual children’s needs than to general principles about how things “should be.” So far, they seem to be navigating their virtual twinship without difficulty, attending to their own instincts (sometimes they want to dress alike, sometimes not), and enjoying the benefits of having a sibling the same age with similar interests. They know they’re not biological twins; they also know that many people will think they are. If it doesn’t bother them, try not to let it bother you.

And what difference does it make, really, if people think they’re twins? Correct that assumption if it troubles you on their behalf—if you begin to see that they’d prefer this to be made clear—and try not to worry about what people will think of you if they’re nosy and rude enough to discover that their assumption was wrong and castigate you for impersonating “a mother of twins.” In some ways, you are one, and in some ways, you aren’t—just as Brooke and Kate are kinda twins but kinda not. As long as you treat them each as unique—that is, as long as you don’t fall into the bad habit that plenty of parents of bio-twins do, treating them as a unit or disregarding their individuality (and your twins are more different from each other than fraternal twins or other bio-siblings)—and love them both dearly, you’re doing fine.

—Michelle

