I’m Secretly Doing My Daughters’ Chores. There’s a Good Reason Why.

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I share three daughters. Especially during her last pregnancy, we got a lot of jokes about “holding out hope for a boy,” which we really weren’t doing. Even after our youngest was born, people kept asking if we were going to try again for a boy. We’ve always rebuffed these questions and comments, especially as our girls got older and were more able to understand what people were saying. Luckily, as they’ve grown, people have generally stopped bothering us about it.

Recently, we gained custody of our nephew, and the comments have started up again from both sides of the family, friends, and people in the community. There’s a lot of “You must be so glad to finally have a boy to (insert activity a girl can do as well).”

I’ve mostly been replying something along the lines of, “We’re so lucky to have Nephew with us.” But the phrasing doesn’t feel quite right to me. In an ideal world, I’d be able to make it clear that I don’t view my daughters as “lesser children,” and that my nephew’s worth isn’t measured by his ability to throw a football.

With closer family and friends, I’ve told them to knock it off, and it’s mostly worked (or has at least slowed the comments down). But with people around town, it seems constant. Is there a better brush-off phrase I could use to get them to mind their own business?

—Not Boy-Crazy

Dear Not Boy-Crazy,

Whether it’s the gender-coded toy aisles, onesies that insist your boy child is a “Ladies Man,” or society’s obsessive need to color-code our infants by genital type, the barrage of sexist and heteronormative messaging starts before a child even exits the womb. And despite the social progress of the last few decades, comments like these are par for the course to parents and pregnant people. Off the top of my head, here are a few things you could say to the “you finally got your boy” brigade:

“I know, it was keeping me up nights wondering who was going to inherit the throne when I die.”

“Yes! We’re relying on his extra 25 cents on the dollar to support us when we’re old!”

“Oh, we don’t care what sex our children identify as. As long as they’re gay, we’ll be happy.”

But while these retorts would amuse me quite a bit, they probably wouldn’t really land with the pink-and-blue crowd. While I’d argue that pushing back when people say these things might be part of the process of creating a more “ideal world,” I can also understand not having the bandwidth to educate everyone and their Aunt Carol in the Target checkout line. If you don’t feel comfortable calling someone out, playing dumb can also be an effective method. Respond with something like “I don’t understand what you mean” or “Why do you say that?” forcing them to explain out loud the harmful stereotypes underneath their comment, hopefully hearing how it sounds in the process.

More directly, a statement like, “We value all our children equally, whether they’re male, female, nonbinary, or have any other gender identity” gets the point across directly and politely, both to the commenter and your children, who are undoubtedly taking in and learning from what they overhear.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have two kids: a 10-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. Both kids largely dislike organized sports. He’s always pressuring them to join a soccer team, basketball team, volleyball team, softball team or something. Both kids are active and healthy, but they prefer running around the backyard playing imaginative games, exploring the woods, jiu-jitsu, swimming, and biking. My husband apparently always wanted to be a sports coach of some sort and takes their lack of sports enthusiasm personally.

Last year he was in charge of signing them up for summer camps. He purposely waited until registration for their favorite nature exploration/environmental science summer camp was full before telling them there wasn’t any room left and signed them up for baseball and softball camps, which both kids described as “torturous.”

My husband also takes affront at their shyness and anything he perceives as nerdy. He actively discourages their board game and video game hobbies, saying it encourages them to spend too much time indoors. He hates that our kids are shy and introverted and is always trying to get them to make more friends. It’s true that neither has a ton of friends but they have enough, and both are perfectly content with their social lives.

He does love our kids and believes that by nagging them about changing their entire personalities, he’s helping them, but it’s obvious it’s not the case, and it’s starting to affect their relationship. Since my husband is convinced that his attitude is for the best of the kids, nothing I’ve tried has convinced him to change.

—Playing Sports Isn’t the Goal

Dear Playing Sports Isn’t the Goal,

In the past few years, I’ve seen playing organized sports be transformative physically, mentally, and emotionally for my soccer-, basketball-, and flag football-loving son. I was not prepared for this, since the closest I got to athletic achievement as a kid was accidentally making a basket for the other team. So while I can understand a small part of your husband’s motivation, I also know that some of us are naturally “indoor kids,” and that many a sport-loving parent has tried and failed to push us into sharing their love of the game.

I’m equally sure that your husband’s behavior, while potentially misguided, is based on wanting what’s best for your kids. There is something about participating in sports that he thinks is essential to their development, or something he fears your children will lack if they don’t. Having a deeper conversation about why he’s so obsessed with having sporty kids may help you develop more effective solutions.

For instance: Your kids have found plenty of solo physical activities they do enjoy. Biking, swimming, and jiu-jitsu are technically sports, after all—maybe they could get the benefits your husband wants for them by trying one of those in a competitive environment, instead of suffering through the team sports they don’t enjoy. Or, if the issue is that your husband had his heart set on mentoring children as a sports coach, there are always local and national organizations like the YMCA that need volunteers to do just that.

If he truly wants to set your kids up for success, meeting them where they are is always going to be more effective than attempting to pressure them into being people they’re not.

Dear Care and Feeding,

What’s the purpose of giving children chores? My husband and I disagree on this, and it’s beginning to affect our kids. I feel like the point is to teach them responsibility and household skills, and he thinks the point is to get the job done, preferably perfectly.

Our three daughters (ages 7, 10, and 13) are assigned age-appropriate chores like wiping counters, folding laundry, emptying the dishwasher, and keeping their bathroom clean. Though they complete their tasks, they sometimes do a less-than-perfect job, and he immediately scolds them or re-does the whole thing in front of them. They’re visibly demoralized by this, ranging from quiet tears (the 10-year-old) to claiming outright that, “It doesn’t matter ‘cause Dad’ll just do it over anyway” (the 13-year-old). I favor a softer approach by praising what they did right and gently saying things like, “Let’s refold this towel together so it will fit on the shelf better.” Or I just wipe the missed spot when nobody is around.

I want them to have confidence and not learn to hate housework, but he wants things done right. I suspect it comes from differences in the privilege of our upbringings. Though we both grew-up doing chores, he was one of five kids with a single, working mom, so it was expected that they assume the burden of running the household. My parents had a housekeeper come once a week, but my sister and I still had chores like sweeping, vacuuming, and dusting, during the rest of the time. I’m sure neither of us is completely right or wrong, so how do we negotiate this?

—You Missed a Spot

Dear You Missed a Spot,

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry lists several benefits of giving children age-appropriate chores, including increasing their self-esteem, teaching responsibility as a member of a family, and helping them develop time management skills. I’d add also that by doing so you are laying the fundamentals for skills that will be required in their adult lives. If you don’t learn how to do domestic tasks like preparing meals and cleaning house growing up, it can be a struggle to know how to manage them when you have your own household. (Hi, I learned how to cook at 38, AMA.)

While it can be a help to parents when kids take on some of the household labor, it’s progress, not perfection that is the goal. Your 7-year-old is simply not going to get the same results as an adult with years of experience, and that isn’t the point. Providing positive reinforcement by praising the things they did well is important because you want them to develop a sense of pride in their contributions and accomplishments rather than associating chores with conflict and criticism only. That said, quietly fixing childrens’ mistakes on your own undermines the learning process. (And yes, this is something I have to constantly remind myself, because it is soooooo much easier to just do it myself.)

However, it might help the kids come closer to your husbands’ standards with less frustration if you provide more specific instruction. “Clean the bathroom” is a vague assignment for a child who has never done it. “Wash the sink,” “sweep the floor,” and “empty the trashcan” are harder to misinterpret. At the end of the day, if you want to your kids to learn, give them chores. If, on the other hand, you want an immaculate home, hire a professional housekeeper.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter is 15 and wants to make money. My sister-in-law is a single mother with 6-year-old twins. My daughter plans on volunteering at a summer camp, the same one her cousins will be going to for most of the summer. My sister-in-law wants my daughter to babysit after camp is done. She’d drive my daughter and the kids to her house, drop them off, and then go back to work, and my daughter would babysit for 3 hours. My daughter likes this idea. My husband likes the idea. My sister-in-law obviously likes the idea—she’s the one who proposed it. I’m the only one who has an issue with this.

My daughter is quite famous for being clumsy and irresponsible. She’s always losing or breaking things, and she isn’t quick to clean up after herself either. I’m not sure she’d fundamentally be safe to be the sole person overseeing my niece and nephew. My sister-in-law is already working hard to get her kids to be more responsible with their belongings, especially expensive stuff like glasses or their tablet, or things like the books they check out from the library. I feel like my daughter’s natural clumsiness and carelessness might undermine that. I’m not trying to be harsh—I’m being realistic. I feel like volunteering at the summer camp would help my daughter become more responsible and she can start babysitting after the summer. But I’m outvoted on whether or not to let her babysit. So how can I prepare her for this?

—Babysitting Blues

Dear Babysitting Blues,

Despite the fact that I was a devoted reader of the Babysitters Club book series, remembering what a piss-poor job I did babysitting as a young teen actually gives me a full body shudder. If you were a member of my church congregation in Moore, Oklahoma in the ‘90s, I am sincerely sorry I ate your snacks and barely watched your baby. That said, teenagers have historically been a time-honored (and more cost-effective) source of childcare. You do need to evaluate your child’s maturity level and skill set when deciding if they can handle this responsibility, but what’s ultimately most important isn’t whether your daughter has a propensity to be a little messy or lose her keys sometimes. It’s whether you think she’s capable of handling an unexpected problem or emergency situation.

When I was a teenage babysitter, my parents helped prepare me by enrolling me in a babysitting class including CPR certification, which are offered online and in person by the American Red Cross or potentially by your local hospital. Taking a preparatory course will help make sure your teen knows childcare basics as well as best practices in an emergency. While three hours seems like a manageable duration for a 15-year-old to babysit, I’d also consider whether adding that to what sounds like a full workday at the camp might be too much for her to manage. Another factor I’d consider is whether you or another trusted caretaker are able to be nearby and available to assist her if she needs it.

If you’re able to provide the proper preparation and support, the situation could potentially be just as beneficial for your daughter as it is for your sister-in-law. It’s hard for kids to build a sense of responsibility without, well … responsibilities.

—Emily

