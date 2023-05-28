The Way My Boyfriend Goes Down on Me Makes Me Die Inside

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a late-40s bisexual female in a long-term relationship with a straight late-40s male. I really enjoy giving him oral sex. In fact, I can’t even think of a sexual encounter with him that I didn’t spend a good hour just loving his taste, his smell, and his reaction to my attention.

My problem is reciprocation. He says that he loves to go down on me, but I have to ask for it about 98 percent of the time. It always feels like I’m begging him to do it, and his body language reads like going down on me is the last thing on earth he’d want to do. He moves uncertainly, without confidence, and hesitates. There’s no pleasure in it for me—he licks for a bit, maybe 15 minutes, and then I give up. I always regret asking, because it makes me start to question my desirability.

I know how I taste and smell because I sample myself periodically during his blow job. It’s a game we play, so I know my scent isn’t offensive, and my taste is mild, but his reaction throws my confidence off. All I can think about is why he doesn’t want to please me as much as I want to please him. I often say something about wanting to suck him some more to escape from the torture in my head. I also choose a doggy-style position to escape any intimacy with him. Any hope of orgasm is only through my vibrator after that.

I feel cheated. I love him, but this talk-the-talk without walking the walk is making me less interested in sex. How do I stop seeing this as rejection? How do I quiet those words in my head that keep me from enjoying the act that he does perform? Is there anything I can do, or should I just move on and find a partner who loves to give pleasure as much as I do?

—Downtown Bound

Dear Downtown Bound,

Though I admire your hypothetical chutzpah, before you make such a drastic move as dumping this guy over his lazy tongue, you can at least have a conversation with him in which you point out to him the apparent rift between what he says about performing and what his actual performance is saying to you. Maybe there is an issue there—it’s not necessarily a judgment on you (I believe it when you say you taste mild), but it could be a larger force that’s creating a block, like the misogynist notion that giving women oral is somehow feminine and must be avoided to preserve one’s masculinity. It’s fair that you’ve observed said rift and fair that you would want to inquire about it.

The conversation could also include you asking about how to make this more enjoyable, for both you and him. What are his exact preferences when it comes to giving head, and are they being covered? What are yours? It would also make sense for you to tell him just what about his behavior is off-putting and how you’d prefer him to handle the situation instead.

Alternatively, you could just come to terms with your partner’s effective ineptitude. No matter what he says, what he’s doing is not pleasing you. Sometimes people find themselves in dynamics that aren’t strictly equal for a variety of reasons, and sometimes non-reciprocation is actually prized. You love to give him head—is that love enough to make you OK with your overall oral sex life? It seems like no, but embracing the reality as opposed to what should be could at least be a way to calm your mind. I think you should go for what you want ultimately, but that might be a good fix in the meantime.

Dear How to Do It,

My neighbor, who’s twice my age and has a girlfriend of 7+ years, gave me oral a few weeks ago after a night of drinking together. He had tried to kiss me once before, always respecting my boundaries, but that night was early into my recent relapse, I was pandemic-lonely, and I had been giving him advice on how to navigate his chronic alcoholic liver disease—we were both in a vulnerable place.

I’ve been avoiding him since that night, but he recently approached me while I was entering my building. I was pretty flustered—I have no poker face and am pretty much an open book. How do I communicate that however much I enjoyed our time together, it was a mistake, not to be repeated ? (I’m non-monogamous, but don’t want to facilitate cheating.)

Also, how do I stop being so obviously awkward around him, his girlfriend and their dog (who I’ve known since she was a puppy and adore)? And around the other neighbor who was there that night but left before things got dirty? I like hanging out with these guys—they’re my favorite neighbors—and I’m not going to move for the next year or so.

—No Poker Face

Dear No Poker Face,

You can start by accepting this for yourself: These things happen, especially after a night of drinking, and particularly when other individual vulnerabilities are involved. It’s OK that you never want to hook up with this guy again. You can communicate just that: “That was fun, but I think it was a one-time thing for me.” Not wanting to facilitate cheating is a perfectly reasonable stance to take, so you can provide that as your reason, should he inquire, and should you feel generous enough to go there with him.

Perhaps really internalizing that nothing else is required here will be enough to get you over the awkwardness. I think you should probably stop hanging out with him and his girlfriend, whom he cheated on with you (you’re sure they aren’t open, right?), because it just seems needlessly cruel for you both to be carrying a secret while engaging with her. I don’t see a way around that unless you sit down with her, lay out what happened, and reconcile.

It sucks to have that social avenue cut off, but some actions have consequences. Pulling back and being merely cordial might be the best and only thing you can do at this point.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 39-year-old woman. I moved to a rural area to be close to my family about five years ago. Because of the median age there (retirees) and my liberal views, opportunities to date are thin on the ground. I connected on a dating app with a guy I used to hook up with in college, and we have a sexting/phone sex situationship.

This has been going on for three years. We’ve never met up in person because he lives three hours away. It’s an easy release with no risk of STIs or pregnancy, so I’m totally fine with it.

My question is whether this type of sex “counts.” If someone asked me when I last had sex, I’d say August, which is when I last had in-person sex. Is that correct? Obviously, if I started seriously dating someone, this arrangement would end, but I’m just wondering what the boundaries are around this now that sexting and other virtual options are more common.

—Not Hooking Up IRL

Dear Not Hooking Up IRL,

It counts if you say it does. No one else is keeping score. Sex can mean different things and present itself in different ways at varying points in your life. Right now, this is your sexual outlet, so it’s quite reasonable to consider it sex. I mean, it counts for something, right? It’s not nothing.

Alternatively, if you want to define sex as “only IRL encounters” (or even if you want to say it only applies to PIV), you can do that, too. Just know that it’s a subjective boundary you’re drawing, and you’ll only run into issues when you start foisting that definition on other people’s lives (by saying, for example, that someone is wrong for considering oral as “having sex”).

Because there’s so much variation in the ways people connect sexually, no monolithic definition is going to work or satisfy everyone. I think that any consensual activity that involves erotic stimulation with at least the goal of pleasure if not orgasms can reasonably qualify as sex, but hey, that’s just me.

Dear How to Do It,

My husband and I have been married for two and a half years. I just got a pap smear, and it came back that I have chlamydia. I’m kind of freaking out. I haven’t slept with anyone besides him for our entire relationship, and I’ve had regular pap smears before him. None have come back abnormal. Does this mean my husband cheated on me? Or could he have had it before we got married and not shown any symptoms, so neither of us knew? I’m so worried about talking to him about it because I know I’ve done nothing wrong, and I don’t know how to have this conversation. Please help!

—A Worried Wife

Dear Worried Wife,

Unfortunately, the most obvious and likely explanation is that your husband acquired the STI outside the relationship, and you acquired it from him. But, for a similar question from earlier this year, Dr. H. Hunter Handsfield, professor emeritus, University of Washington, and a nationally recognized STI expert, took me through a host of alternate explanations that don’t involve cheating. These involve a false positive on your new test, and false negatives on previous tests, though it’s also certainly possible your husband had it before you got together, was asymptomatic, and was never tested. It’s believed that untreated chlamydia can live in the body for some time, possibly years.

One thing he told me that didn’t apply to that letter, but may apply to you, is that if you had a chronic asymptomatic rectal infection of chlamydia—which would not have shown up on a pap—your partner could have acquired that through anal with you, and now it’s come back around to the front, if you will. It’s possible. Likely, of course, is another matter.

As far as talking about it, you can be upfront and inquisitive: “I just tested positive for chlamydia. Any idea why?” Try to avoid starting with accusatory language that may shut down this important conversation. It’s important to talk about this not just because you need clarity, but also because your husband should be treated as well. Don’t let the difficulty of the subject matter intimidate you; the conversation is crucial because it’s such a sensitive topic.

Also, you probably know this, but just to clarify for readers: A pap smear does not test for bacterial STIs like chlamydia—it’s to look for abnormal cervical cells. That said, doctors will also swab for STIs (including HPV) during a pap exam. I suspect that’s what happened here and that’s why it was so phrased in your letter.

—Rich

