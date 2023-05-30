I Just Discovered My Boyfriend’s Major Lie—and Now He’s Ghosted Me

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I am so heartbroken. I recently discovered that the man I’ve been seeing for over three years is secretly married and was lying about it repeatedly. I never would have consented to sex if I knew. I feel so violated and he just ghosted after a perfunctory non-apology. I’m so haunted by this and feel treated and tossed aside like trash and am struggling to cope and move on. Thoughts?

—Broken

Dear Broken,

This was recent. The relationship lasted more than three years and you’re describing the breakup as recent. You’re going to need time—probably a lot of it. If it helps, he probably ghosted as a way of avoiding responsibility for his actions. This avoidance is probably similar to what led him to cheat on his spouse in the first place, instead of having a frank conversation with them. Whoever you were dating isn’t who you thought they were. It’s awful, and it’s a risk we take when we date or develop any kind of relationship with another person. It’s a risk you’ll probably feel ready to take again in the future, but not right now.

Therapy might give you a space to work through the complexities of your feelings. Writing, or thinking in the shower or on a walk, might also help you process your emotions. Turning to trusted friends is another option. But you’ll need time.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a trans man looking to start testosterone in the next month or so. My understanding from many trans friends is that increased horniness and clit/cock sensitivity is often an early issue when starting testosterone that lessens over time. My clit is on the rather sensitive side, in the sense that the best orgasms tend to be from dampened touch like through clothing, or feather-light barely touching it with the pad of my finger rubbing. More intense pressure or vibration is less effective and takes longer (though often what I go to anyways because it’s hard to keep any sort of rhythm and speed when just barely touching things). I’m concerned simply wearing a packer might become enough to set me over the edge. Any advice for navigating the increase in sex drive and sensitivity, or at least preventing it from being overly disruptive to my day-to-day life?

—Can’t Help That I’m a Sensitive Guy

Dear Sensitive Guy,

I reached out to Trip Richards, who bills himself as the TripleXTransMan, for some context. He explained that clitoral enlargement, otherwise known as bottom growth, is a common early part of taking hormones. “Due to this rapid enlargement, the clitoral head grows beyond its hood or foreskin and suddenly becomes exposed to the world. At this point, even the lightest touch such as rubbing against underwear can be extremely sensitive.“ He also described the way that this growth tends to expose the head of the clitoral glans, and repeated your friends’ reassurance that you’re likely to adapt.

I suspect you’re less likely to be uncomfortable in the privacy of your home, so you might wear your packer in that environment as a sort of test drive. Wear it like you’d wear it while you’re out, and go about your daily life. You’re afraid the stimulation will be disruptive or cause an orgasm. See what happens in a space that you have control over. You can also pack at home until you’ve had enough exposure to the sensation to see that decrease in sensitivity everyone is talking about. You’ve got this.

Dear How to Do It,

My partner (52M) and I (46F) seem to have hit a bedroom rut: Neither of us can seem to get each other off anymore. We have enjoyable sexy times, but it seems we usually have to finish ourselves, particularly him. We often incorporate toys, varying positions, masturbating one another, etc. but it always seems to end the same way. We’ve been together for a very long time (20 years). Have we just gotten “desensitized” to each other? How can we get this back?

—Tossing Off a Question

Dear Tossing,

What’s different? It sounds like the two of you used to orgasm pretty regularly in response to stimulation by the other—or maybe during penetrative sex—and now you aren’t. Age is one factor—our sexualities and hormones change over the course of our lifetimes, and there can be big shifts on either side of 50. And I imagine that after a certain point, one or both of you started to feel pressure to make an orgasm happen, for yourself or the other person, which may have shifted the tone of the sex you’re having. If so, take that pressure off. But has anything else changed? Did you start relating to each other differently, or arranging your body in new ways that might not work as well? Did you ditch the tried and true standards and begin experimenting before this difficulty orgasming with each other began? If you have recently made a shift, then it’s worth trying what used to work.

Rather than search endlessly for the new detail that might send you plunging over the edge together, do a reset. For a more thorough guide, check out Barbara Carrellas’ Urban Tantra. The gist of all of these practices is centering yourselves in your own bodies, and then slowly engaging in physical connection. Centering can look like a bath, meditation, or some kind of ritual before coming together. Slow engagement should follow a pattern of pleasure mapping. Start at one end—not the genitals or any other super erogenous zones—and try some gentle sensations, before moving to the next spot. Use the process to gather data on what feels good now, but also to focus on your partner and the way their touch feels in your body. When you do get to the genitals, take your time. See what happens. If you’re able to orgasm together, take notes for your next sexual interaction.

—Stoya

