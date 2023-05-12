My Daughter’s Best Friend Just Asked Me to Keep a Big Secret From Her Mother

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter Hannah and her best friend Kate are in 3rd grade. Hannah and Kate are very close. Kate has a single mother who often works late, while I work from home. Kate hangs out with us until about 6 after school every day. Both kids are quiet enough that it doesn’t disrupt my WFH. She often accompanies us on weekend activities too. Kate loves my older kids. My mother-in-law, who often sends us baked goods, always makes sure to send extra for Kate. In short, Kate is a fixture in our home. She’s very comfortable here, and with me. So it wasn’t shocking when yesterday, she told me she was being bullied at school. A group of kids, both boys and girls, were making fun of her, calling her names, getting in her face and personal space and poking her, all around making her miserable. Hannah hasn’t corroborated the story, but she has talked about this specific group of kids being annoying to her. They’ve been getting her to take off her glasses and then asking her to put up a certain number of fingers so that they can test how blind she is. I haven’t asked Hannah about whether or not these kids are bullying Kate.

I’m not sure why, but Kate asked me to not tell her mom about any of this. I didn’t make any promises to her. Bullying is really serious and can cause lasting damage to a kid’s self-esteem and well-being, and her mother is in the best position to put a stop to it. There’s only about three weeks left in school, but there’s enough of these kids that it’s quite likely some will be in Kate’s class next year too. But Kate’s insistence that I not tell her mother gives me pause. I’ve never known her mom to be unreasonable or unkind, but many people are good at hiding their dark side. She refused to tell me why she won’t tell her mother. I’m feeling really conflicted about how to handle this. What should I do with this information?

—How to Handle Bullies

Dear Handle Bullies,

What was Kate’s demeanor like when she asked you not to share this information with her mother? Did she give off the impression that she was afraid of her? Have there been any other indications that something may be up at home? I think you should ask Kate again why she doesn’t want her mother to know. Explain to her that it’s important for parents to know what’s going on with their children, and that her mother can help her. Try to find out why she’s hesitating to share this. It could be because her mother works a lot and she doesn’t want to burden her with her problems, especially one that would call for a trip to the school.

If Kate says anything that makes you fearful that she might face consequences at home for what happened, then don’t tell her mother. (Also, you’ll want to keep a close eye on Kate for evidence of mistreatment; things must certainly be amiss if the victim of bullying isn’t safe to talk about it at home.) If it just seems that she doesn’t want to upset her mother or that she doesn’t want what happened to become a big deal, then talk to her mom. She really ought to know what’s going on with her daughter, and I’m sure she’d be upset if something else happened and it came out later that you knew and didn’t say anything.

Regardless of how you decide to handle Kate’s mom, you have enough information on these kids to say something to Hannah and Kate’s teacher. This same group of children has given your daughter a hard time as well, so you would be more than justified in raising your concerns about what has happened with both girls to their instructor, and then advancing them to an administrator if it doesn’t seem they are addressed properly at the class level. Hannah may not have been as deeply affected by the harassment as Kate, but it is unacceptable for kids to mock her vision and goad her into taking off her glasses. Advocate for both girls ASAP.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have two teenagers, and live in a country where they will soon be approaching the legal drinking age. I don’t drink for religious reasons, though I do use alcohol in cooking. My husband has a complicated history with alcohol, between a cultural upbringing that highlighted drinking for social and business interactions, and some emotional dependence on alcohol in his early adulthood. He’s in a much better place now, but I find myself anxious at the idea of introducing our kids to alcohol.

I feel strongly that the kids should be allowed to make their own decisions around alcohol consumption, and that if they choose to drink, they should experiment and learn moderation at home first. Obviously, I’m not in a position to model that for them. My husband has expressed some doubts about his ability to impart a healthy relationship with drinking, and agreed to bring the topic up with his (already established) therapist. Do you have any guidelines to offer us? One of us is wandering into this blind, and the other is weighed down by their own baggage.

—Sober in Scandinavia

Dear Sober,

First, you need to figure out if having alcohol in the house is in your husband’s best interest. Does he still drink on occasion, or is he sober? Would he be comfortable if alcohol is around? He’s worried about his ability to teach them to have a healthy relationship with booze, which is understandable considering that he’s had issues with it in the past. If he’s sober, or fearful that having alcohol around will tempt him back into bad habits, then it would be best for you to talk to your kids about drinking without allowing them to do it in your home.

You don’t have to facilitate drinking to educate your kids on how to do it safely. Read up on responsible drinking habits and pass along what you learn to your teens. Explain to them that overly indulging in alcohol can have serious repercussions, both short and long-term, and that it is important that they stay within their limits. Advise them to start slow when they first start drinking, to see how a drink makes them feel over time before having a second, or third. Remind them that impaired driving is highly deadly and very illegal. Talk to them about how alcohol impairs inhibitions, and how that can lead to complicated, even criminal situations when sex is involved. Let them know to keep an eye on their drink at all times and not to accept drinks from strangers. You don’t have to be a drinker to understand the basic rules of drinking.

If it’s okay for your husband to have booze around, then you may choose to let the kids drink at home. Should you choose to do this, you should closely monitor how much they are drinking and when (a beer after school on Friday is one thing, a cocktail on the way to school on Monday is another). They shouldn’t have free reign to drink as much as they want; you can decide, along with their father, what’s a reasonable amount for them to have in one sitting, and how often they should be able to drink, such as only on weekends and special occasions.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have three kids: a 13-year-old son, an 11-year-old daughter, and a 9-year-old son. Our daughter has always been very energetic and outgoing. She’s always had a certain spunk to her. She loves her friends, she’s kind and patient with younger kids, but at the same time she doesn’t take nonsense from people. She has a really high glasses prescription for farsightedness and has worn glasses since she was a baby. When she was in elementary school she sometimes got grief over that but she was always able to give as well as she got. She has a great sense of justice. She was great at speaking out when something felt wrong, like when her friend got punished for “causing a scene” when another kid pulled her hair. She also tried to make friends with shy kids and “play matchmaker” by introducing them to other kids who our daughter thought they’d be good friends with. She was genuinely hilarious, though she thought she was much funnier than she actually was (we never told her but her brothers did). She had a big personality, was often the center of attention, and had a lot of friends who adored her.

Well, in the past month something’s changed. She used to tell us everything that went on, she doesn’t anymore. She could be difficult at times, but it feels like we’re arguing with her constantly. Though she denies it, she frequently cries in her room (we can hear it and her glasses are always covered with tear stains). She usually got along decently with her brothers, now they only fight all the time. Her friends are over much less often than before. She begged us to let her quit dance class. She’s no longer as energetic. Her grades aren’t suffering, but every other sign to me screams depression or some other mental health issue.

I’m terrified for my daughter. My husband keeps telling me it’s all in my head, this is just what preteens are like. She’s turning 12 in a month, maybe she’s starting puberty (he also dismissively suggested that maybe a boy she has a crush on was mean to her or something). I agree that maybe some of these changes are related to puberty, but at the same time a lot of these changes, puberty or no, are pretty alarming. My daughter won’t open up to me if I ask her directly. How can I help her, especially without my husband’s help?

—Concerned for Daughter

Dear Concerned,

Puberty is such an emotionally wrought time for young girls, and it can sometimes resemble something more serious. However, I wouldn’t just wave these changes off as typical pubescent behavior; the ramifications could be serious if she is dealing with something more significant, you’d much rather be safe than sorry. I think you should take your daughter to a therapist or counselor. Let her know that you’re concerned by how unhappy she seems to be and that you want to get her some support. As far as your husband goes, explain to him that this is a very vulnerable time in your daughter’s life, and that you don’t want to risk the possibility that she’s struggling with something deeper than just growing pains.

In the meantime, continue letting your daughter know that you are here for her and that there isn’t anything she can’t talk to you about. Tell her that she means the world to you and that you only want to see her being her best self. Also, if she hasn’t started her period yet, there’s a chance it could be coming soon and that some of what you are seeing is the result of hormonal changes. Prepare her a kit to bring to school with pads, wipes, and a change of underwear. Try your best to engage her in conversation about some of the changes she is experiencing, though it sounds likely that she will be resistant. Explain to her that it is quite normal for a girl her age to start feeling differently and to be more emotional than usual. Talk about your own experiences at her age. Even if she doesn’t open up to you, it will be good for her to know that she’s not the only one who has gone through these ups and downs.

Dear Care and Feeding,



I (17F) identify as a lesbian and have for a few years now. I have come out to my parents, younger sister and one of my close friends. Coming out to my sister and friend went just about as well as it could have. They were both very supportive, non-judgmental and kind.

My parents, however, were a slightly different story. I came out to them when I wasn’t exactly ready for it, due to a combination of factors. They were very skeptical about whether what I was saying was true, and there was a strong “it’s just a phase” mentality. They were also somewhat upset that I had been “wasting time” by watching videos and reading articles about something that they consider to be irrelevant. For the record, I was never concerned that my parents were intensely homophobic and would kick me out of the house, but I didn’t know how accepting they would be. I would rate them as a tolerance/acceptance on the Riddle scale.

Since I talked to them (about a year ago), we’ve never spoken about homosexuality pertaining to me personally, but I am very vocal about my support of social movements like BLM and gay rights, and we’ve had non-confrontational discussions about it. It feels like my parents are willing to accept that other people can be gay, but not their own child. Coming from my parents, who have always been supportive of me, it hurts that they seemingly cannot come to terms with another part of my identity. My mom keeps comparing me to friends who have boyfriends and referencing a potential future husband, which is incredibly frustrating.

Other than this, I have a great relationship with my parents, and they fully support me in everything else. This is a few years down the line of course, but my relatively reserved, incredibly self-conscious self is terrified of introducing a future girlfriend to my parents. Is there anything I can do to make my parents a bit more accepting, or at least make me comfortable enough to stop referring to a future partner in gender-neutral pronouns?

—I Don’t Want a Husband!

Dear Don’t Want,

I know it may seem like there’s got to be something you can do to change how your parents are behaving, but it isn’t on you to fix their homophobia—nor is there any guaranteed way you could achieve that. Your parents have held their values for years and unfortunately, they aren’t where we’d want them to be on the Riddle scale: support, appreciation, nurturance. That doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t advocate for yourself to your parents. But I don’t want you to feel burdened with the responsibility of making them change, nor for you to feel that their inability to truly accept your sexuality has anything to do with you. This is all about your parents’ hang-ups, and how they’ve been influenced by their families and society over the course of their lives.

You can let your parents know that you want to talk to them again about what you shared last year, and that you are clear that this isn’t a “passing phase” for you. You can tell them directly that you want them to accept you for who you are, which means no longer making references to “future husbands.” You can remind them that you are the same person you’ve always been, and that nothing should change between you guys. Hopefully, they will see the error of their ways and work to truly embrace you fully. That’s what you deserve. But if your parents aren’t able to see past their beliefs and change, I don’t want you to feel like you failed.

I wish I had a more optimistic message, but it may be the case that you have to navigate your parents’ lack of acceptance until you are able to go out and live on your own. They may not be overtly hateful with their homophobia, but they might continue to refuse to acknowledge your truth. Your job is to take care of yourself as best you can, and to remember who you are, no matter what they say. If your parents never accept your identity, it is still valid and it is still yours. I hope the way forward is as smooth as possible.

—Jamilah

