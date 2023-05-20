Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: difficult dads, pesky in-laws, and living without savings.

Dear Prudence

So Angry: I can’t figure out how to respond to well-meaning acquaintances/family friends/strangers while I grieve my mom’s death. My mom had a sudden plunge into depression last year after a lifetime of good health. She was hospitalized, and then in therapy and working with a doctor. Nothing seemed to work. My parents have always had separate politics, but dad coped during this time by getting even more into “alternative” news and various not-real social problems.

My siblings and I tried to just support Mom and stay out of those arguments, but when my dad insisted on buying his first-ever handgun because he was “worried about crime,” we all tried to talk him out of it, because it would be extra high-risk for her to have it in the house. My mom committed suicide with the gun about two months after he bought it. I’m so angry at both of them, and I miss her so much. He’s heartbroken and apologetic but I cannot forgive him right now, even though I know my siblings are trying to. I held it together to be polite at the funeral, but now I’m really only willing to talk about this with my close friends, my siblings, and my therapist. What do I do?

Care and Feeding

Burnt Out in Boston: My husband and I have a toddler and live on the other side of the country from his parents. Their preference is to visit for 10 days, every two months. They don’t like to travel together, so they take turns visiting and staying with us. My husband is okay with this arrangement. They are too, though they would like to visit even more often.

This is not working. I’m miserable. I love my in-laws, but they are incredibly challenging house guests with a lot of untreated anxiety. Their visits end up including a ton of fighting between me and my husband and a level of stress for me that is frightening. I’m panicked and exhausted for the entire trip and many days afterward. By the time I recover, we’re onto the next one. Pair all of this with a tough few months of illness, job changes, and some challenging financial blows, and I’m spent. But no one is willing to change this arrangement, and it’s destroying my relationship with my husband. He wants me to confront his parents about how they make me feel, but this seems insane to me. I have asked multiple times if we could make the visits shorter or less frequent, and he’s unwilling to broach it with his parents. I’m afraid we’re going to get divorced so I can preserve my sanity and get out of this revolving door of in-law visits. I love my husband and don’t want that to happen. What do I do?

Pay Dirt

Broke Backpacker: I spent ages 19-33 living in NYC and traveling all over the world as much as possible while in school and working in restaurants. I have now moved to a much smaller city (albeit still with insanely high rent prices), and continue to work in the restaurant industry, even though I am unhappy with it. My problem is: I have no savings.

I have spent all my money on international trips and moving, and am left with nothing. I live paycheck to paycheck, and now as a single 35-year-old, I’m terrified no one will love me because I have “nothing to offer” financially. I also have a low credit score. Traveling remains a huge part of my life and offers some of the only happiness I experience. I’m torn between using what little money I can put away on another trip, or putting it in savings and just allowing the misery of daily life with no breaks to take over. What do I do?

How to Do It

Hookup Gone So Wrong: I recently started dating again after an “off” period where I was caretaking and navigating a career transition. As such, I haven’t had sex in awhile. I’ve clicked with a few different people from dating apps and have been talking to them, and one such man my age (mid-20s) really took an interest in me. We had similar interests and a lot of chemistry. But when I went over to his place for a hookup, he slapped me across the face. Without my consent. He immediately apologized and I left soon after. The next day, he texted me a few times asking mundane questions, and I told him that I needed space to figure out what I wanted. He then apologized again and took full responsibility, “for ruining what was supposed to be a safe and fun experience for both of us.”

I’ve been undecided ever since, but I’m wondering if I’m being too severe. I really liked him and I don’t know what to do. It was great before that happened and I’m wondering if it’s worth it to try to reconcile. What do I do?

