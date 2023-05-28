Anyone who finds themselves smitten in the year 2023 isn’t wanting for ways to shoot their shot. Obvious next steps might include a DM slide or the time-honored late-night “u up?” text. Or they could go in a completely different direction: They could order a custom-written love letter from a stranger.

“Do you long to put into words how you feel about someone? Are you seeking the perfect expression of your love to give to your husband or wife, your bride, fiancé, or friend?” That’s how one ad offering love-letter services on Fiverr, the freelance gig marketplace, begins. And you don’t have to look hard to see that the platform is chock-full of people peddling these missives, starting at $5 a pop. But who would sell such a thing in this economy? And who would buy it? I decided to find out.

“My experience is that people have a hard time expressing themselves,” a Fiverr seller named Terry told me. She’s 74, she lives in Maryland, and she’s been on Fiverr for about 12 years, touting a variety of gigs, as do most of the love-letter sellers I spoke to.

Kevin, a writer in Chicago and another seller of love letters on Fiverr, told me, “We’re in a world of instant gratification, so when you see that somebody hasn’t taken the easy route of an impersonal text or a dating app to get your attention but instead has taken the time to compose something to thoughtfully convey their feelings for you, well, that just hits different.” He likened it to the difference between a microwave dinner and a home-cooked meal made with love—only the latter can fill you up.

Several sellers told me that the vast majority of their love-letter clients are men, which Terry prefers. In her experience, “men want to communicate more than they feel they’re capable of or that they have the skill to,” she said. “They don’t want to sound wussy or mushy.”

That’s where she comes in. She has them start by filling out a questionnaire, which seems to be standard practice for love-letter purchasing, asking basic things like who the letter’s for and what the occasion is, but also trying to draw out details that will make it feel specific. “I kind of dig a little bit sometimes because, bless their hearts, men … they really look to me, in a lot of letters, as an adviser on what they should write,” she said. “So we communicate back and forth with questions until I get a clear idea of where we’re going. Then I go to town.”

Some questionnaires are more probing than others. “The first thing I ask is what they’re like, what their personality is, what quirks that you like about this person,” Pao, a writer in the Philippines, told me. “Then I ask, ‘What do you like about them physically?’ The reason why I ask about the quirks first is that it will force the person to look beyond appearance and realize, ‘Oh, I love this person.’ ”

Common letter forms include confessions of crushes, appreciation on occasions like birthdays or anniversaries, and apologies. But Terry has encountered lots of other types of letters too. She said the ones from fathers to their adult children tend to be heartwarming. She even once wrote a letter to a dog.

Alessandra, who sells letters on both Fiverr and her website sendlovewords.com, told me she has a special affinity for writing apologies: “I simply adore when a man—and I’ve had so many—comes to me and says, ‘I fucked up in my relationship for a while. And now I understand everything I’ve done wrong.’ ”

Alessandra said she thinks what sets her letters apart is their emotional acuity. She’s read a lot about things like relationship dynamics and attachment theory and considers herself a bit of an amateur psychologist. “I really feel I can deliver not just nice words but the right words for the situation,” she said. A few samples are available on Send Love Words’ TikTok account. One, a letter begging forgiveness, begins, “Do you remember the amazing moments together when we met, before things got wild? Laughing was easy then, and we couldn’t wait to see each other, spend time together.”

Noor, an electrical engineering student in Pakistan, also prefers apologies. “It just kind of feels nice to let it out and let the other person know that you are aware that you did something wrong,” she said. Her letters have a certain flair for the dramatic, as is evident in this snippet from one she shared with me, a rare apology from a wife to a husband: “I am sorry my love, no amount of guilt and sorrow dwelling in my heart can undo the pain I have caused, just know that I hurt to see you hurt.”

Of course, her more blatantly romantic offerings are just as musical. One letter, which announces itself tidily with “Here is a letter that pours out my feelings in words,” goes on to say, “Our love will be made for movie screens. I want to finally say it out loud. I have fallen in love with you, my precious … ‘I will follow you, my love, to the edge of all our days, to our very last tomorrows.’ ”

When her letters work, Noor likes knowing that she made a positive impact. She remembers hearing back from an early client about one such letter. “They were quite impressed that maybe this letter could help keep the relationship going on for maybe a little more,” she said. “I think that was the moment that it clicked that maybe I’m actually helping people.”

As Noor, Alessandra, and Pao demonstrate, there are people from all over the world offering their love letter–writing services on Fiverr. Some of the ads I came across on the service were clearly written by non-fluent English speakers, adding an additional level of confusion to the enterprise: It’s hard enough to understand why someone would buy a love letter on Fiverr, but why would someone buy a seemingly shoddily composed one? Rather than worry about things we don’t have answers to, though, let’s circle back to: How does someone end up selling their love letter–writing skills on a gig website in the first place?

For Terry, it was a circuitous path that began after she decided to offer tea-leaf readings at a party about 15 years ago. She had no experience reading tea leaves; she just thought that it would be fun. It wound up being a hit, and she started doing the readings regularly, which led to a friend’s suggesting she offer them on a then-new platform called Fiverr.

Except she couldn’t figure out how to offer online tea-leaf readings, so she pivoted. “I just switched it up and said that I will bring you messages from your angels, and that took off like crazy,” she said. (What are “messages from your angels”? The description reads, “In the Basic offering you may ask two questions that you need help with. I will connect with your Angels and mine, and bring you their guidance.” OK then.) This service’s performance on Fiverr was good enough that Terry was permitted to add another gig, so love letters (and wedding vows) followed.

“Everybody tells me I don’t charge enough, but I’m happy with what I’m doing,” she said, “and that’s what matters to me.” Her letters start at $35, and it’s safe to say that no one is getting rich on writing these alone, especially the people who charge only $5. The most expensive ones I encountered went up to around $120.

Juliet, a writer in Ghana, seemed just as surprised that she ended up selling love letters and poems on Fiverr as I was to find people selling them there. “When I started on Fiverr, I had no niche at all and I really didn’t know if it was even possible to make money there,” she told me. “I just tried out a bunch of random things. I probably did a Google search and went, ‘What type of creative writing are people ready to pay for?’ And I got a number of options. And I said, ‘Well, I can do these. So let me just put them all up and see how it goes.’ ” She also writes a variety of other things on the platform, which she’s been on for six years. She said her current most profitable gig is custom children’s stories.

“Initially I felt it was very weird,” she said of the love letters and poems. “I found it strange that people would ask a stranger to do something that personal for them. But later on, from the feedback, I understood where it was coming from. Because, I mean, you think about it: If you want to buy a present for someone, you’re not gonna manufacture the product. You’re gonna buy it from someone you feel like does a good job on that product, and then you gift it to someone. I get it now.”

She knows that her work may not always be in demand—Juliet was among the writers I spoke to who were nervous about services like ChatGPT potentially taking away business from them. “I have seen a considerable drop in gigs on Fiverr, and I know for sure it’s because of A.I.,” she told me of recent months. But other writers I talked to felt that A.I.-written letters would never be able to replicate a human touch.

It certainly takes human discernment to know when to decline an assignment, as Terry occasionally does. “If I don’t like where something is going, I send them their money back because there are just certain things I won’t do,” she said. Like what? “If they’re getting too aggressive or too assertive in what they want to say—they want to marry somebody after being online for a week—no thank you. I’m not going there.” She said she has also turned down men in their 20s writing to girls under 18.

Other times, she has had to find ways to gently suggest that her clients take things down a notch: “I’ve had to tame some of the guys down. ‘This sounds a little too much for what you’re telling me the relationship status is.’ They always say, ‘Yeah, you’re right. Thank you for mentioning that.’ Or if they start to sound like erotica, I’m like, ‘OK, let’s kind of just make this a little more mysterious rather than overtly sexual.’ ”

Noor said she also sometimes finds it awkward to work around her clients’ ineptitude. For example, sometimes clients show her texts they’ve gotten and ask for help composing letters in response. At that point, she’s had to explain, “This is not a time you need a letter. This is the time you need just to text back.”

Another tricky issue to navigate is that the people buying these letters are, in all likelihood, trying to pass them off as something they’ve written themselves.

“I just feel weird about it,” Noor said of that aspect. “It would mean more if the person wrote it himself. I just sort of understand that maybe they don’t have good enough skills for that sometimes.” That’s where Alessandra comes down on it too: “People who put money into this service are generally people feeling a lot of feelings and care for someone else,” she said. “The words we use are, I would say, a refined or better version of their emotions. Never fake, never ever.”

Pao said he finds it confusing but tries not to think about it. “If you want to pass it off as your own, I don’t mind because I’m just offering the service of writing you a poem,” he said. “Once you paid for it, that’s yours. I’m sure their girlfriends give them incredulous looks like, ‘Really? I did not know you were capable of writing such beautiful poetry.’ ”

To find out how that interaction goes in real life, I tracked down someone who had actually purchased a love letter: one of Alessandra’s clients, a Texas businessman named Michael Kelly.

Kelly was initially planning to write a love letter to his wife of 12 years and have someone mail it with a Paris postmark, another service Alessandra offers. “Then I started reading some of her letters, and her poetic style of writing was beautiful,” he said. He particularly liked the fancy words she used. “So I was like, ‘You know what, I’m not even going to try to write it. I’ll just let her write it for me.’ ”

When he gave the letter to his wife, he said, “she knows my writing style, so she knew that it wasn’t me. My writing style is more of a point-blank type of writing. But she still thought it was cute that I did it.” A textbook example of “it’s the thought that counts.”

Kelly has since bought another letter, and he’s recommended the service to men in one of his church groups. What’s so great about it? In his estimation, “You can say ‘I love you’ to your spouse, and then it’s gone. You say it and it ends. A love letter will last forever, as long as you have it.” All that for just $5? A bargain.