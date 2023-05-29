Help! My Wife and All of Her Friends Are Brilliant. I’m Just the Schlub.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. For this edition, Dan Kois, a Slate writer and author of the novel Vintage Contemporaries, will be filling in as Prudie. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I’m in my late-30s in a professional field in which I am stable with good work-life balance, but I have not taken the traditional path in this field so don’t have a lot of success nor make a lot of money. My wife also doesn’t make a lot of money, but she’s charming, recognized in her field, and on track to meet her professional life goals. Our friends are in diverse professional fields with one thing in common—they’re all quite brilliant. One wrote an amazing book and runs an amazing program. Many are amazing artists either at work or outside of it. They’re also mostly politically active with deep ties in the community. My stability is critical to my wife and family’s successes, but realistically even if I was free to pursue whatever my desires, I would probably still just be kinda doing my thing without great professional success. I have no artistic inclinations and I’m too much of an introvert for politics. In our friend group, I feel like a schlub who everyone tolerates because my wife is around. Look, I know this is largely in my head, and yes I’m in therapy and talk about this. But how do I get out of my head about this?

—Ho-Hum Husband

Dear Hum,

What an absolute joy to have a life full of friends who are so talented, accomplished, and fun to be around. I guarantee that they love you for who you are, just as your wife does, rather than judging you by your CV. I bet they would not even describe you as ho-hum!

But let’s take you at your word, and agree that of this scintillating group of Nobel Prizewinners, you’re the odd man out. Believe me when I tell you that no artist, community activist, or charming spouse is so successful that they don’t absolutely love it when a friend tells them just how amazing they are. That you recognize and do not resent this fact about your friends is your superpower. Use it! Compliment their latest book. Express admiration for the way they’re changing your community. “Hoo boy, this barbecue is scrumptious!” No one ever got sick of having a friendly guy who likes complimenting people around.

But seriously: They all like you. I’d go so far as to say they likely all admire you! If there’s one thing that such social all-stars often lack, it’s a sense of stability. Your role in this group might be similar to your role in your marriage, which you fulfill admirably: You support others in their brilliance, and enjoy your time in the ambient light. As the years go on, you just may find that your steadiness and sturdiness, far from being humdrum, is the key to keeping this friend group on an even keel.

—Prudie, with equipoise

Dear Prudence,

I’m an artist, as is my partner. We’d been together for years, were great together (great friends, great creative sparring partners, respectful partnership if a little lackluster in the romance department) had plans for the future (ie: eventually getting married), and were creating lots of art together. We were taking slow but sure steps forward toward being able to make income from our projects, which hasn’t happened yet.

I started a creative project in a new genre with a different collaborator, and have worked on that for a number of years. My partner was supportive—witnessing my work, offering feedback, helping me with some of the groundwork like creating pitch documents, etc…. until I got a pretty big break with this project. (Think: a real, high-stakes shot at commercial success.)

My partner told me that I should publicly credit them for the support they’ve given me (have them on stage when we take bows, for instance) because of the support they’ve given me as a partner. They also asked for a creative stake in the future of the project (think: the rights to adapt the project for another medium), and when I said no—I didn’t feel comfortable making that ask of my collaborator, and didn’t think it was a good idea for a number of reasons—they were angry that I wouldn’t give them what they wanted. I kept trying to explain why it wasn’t appropriate, and they fought me all the way until I told them I didn’t want to be with them anymore. They asked me to sleep on making the decision to break up, so I did… and I’m at a loss. I’m hearing different opinions from supportive friends/loved ones but the stake in my intellectual property is a piece that no one can really give me advice on. I feel betrayed and like I can’t trust them with my work or my creative life anymore, and I also feel like they’re letting their jealousy play out in a harmful way, which I can empathize with. What say you? Am I being too extreme by breaking off this relationship?

—Artist Drama

Dear Artist,

I’ll be honest: I simply cannot imagine collaborating with a long-term romantic partner on an artistic work. The idea of adding the particular insecurities, neuroses, and toxic traits that infect every aspect of my art-making to my love life! What a recipe for disaster. We can’t all be Yo La Tengo, after all. For every Christo and Jeanne-Claude, happily covering buildings in Saran Wrap into a ripe old age, there are innumerable bitterly sundered theatrical partnerships, broken-up folk duos, and train-wreck lawsuits over who gets credit for what.

Your situation seems like a worst-case scenario. Your partner, no doubt, feels (explicitly or implicitly) that you have cheated on them with another artist. It’s hard to say whether it would be worse, or better, if that cheating was romantic in nature rather than artistic. Yes, it was with their permission, even their assistance at times, but now that success has come knocking it all doesn’t feel quite so acceptable anymore.

It seems very difficult, to me, to resuscitate a relationship like this when so much trust has been lost on both sides. And while there’s evidence suggesting that collaboration can continue even when love fades—sometimes the fading even creates legendary material—I don’t know that I’ve ever read of a charged creative schism that nonetheless left the romantic relationship intact.

You’re under no obligation to keep this relationship going, or to cede any interest in this exciting project to your onetime partner. You owe them thanks and occasional public credit for the support they gave you along the way, which—in your telling, at least—amounts to totally normal support for a partner’s endeavors. You should continue offering that thanks, and that credit, no matter what happens between you two. That doesn’t mean they need to climb up on stage with you as you win the Palme d’Or. But it does mean that when Rolling Stone interviews you, there should be a line or two in there about how you couldn’t have done it without them.

The history of art, of course, is littered with spouses who didn’t get the credit they deserved for all they contributed to their more famous partner’s (husband’s, usually) work. It’s likely your partner sees themself in that lineage—that is to say, it seems your partner sees true collaboration in what you see as standard partner assistance over the past few years. I’d urge you to use that empathy you mention to look carefully at this project’s history and see if there’s any truth to that. If you were presented with your situation in a carefully-reported feature story about other people, one you’d dissect eagerly over coffee with the onetime love of your life, how would you characterize your partner’s contributions to this project?

—Prudie, graciously

Dear Prudence,

I’ve been playing a weekly virtual Dungeons and Dragons game with my college friends over the four years since we all graduated. When life’s gotten too busy for any of us to regularly make games, we’ve taken breaks for a few months and eventually gotten back to it. We’ve been on a break for about four months now, and in that time I’ve realized a couple of things: I don’t really want to play D&D anymore, and I only really like one of these college friends. I also realized that for several months I was only really attending games out of a sense of obligation, not any real feeling of enjoyment. One friend I’ve been kind of pointedly distancing myself from has just asked when we want to start the game back up, and I’m wracked with guilt over not wanting to participate at all. I know it’s silly to feel so worked up over a nerdy game, but this was my only social interaction outside of work all through the pandemic, and it hurts to feel like my interests are changing in a way that leaves my old friends behind. How can I reframe my thinking about this situation and stop feeling so guilty about not wanting to play a fantasy game with college friends?

—Ditching D&D

Dear Level 5 Paladin,

You say you’re looking for a way to reframe your thinking. How about this for a frame: You’re going to die someday, whether from old age or being ingested by a gelatinous cube. Why should you spend hours and hours with people you don’t like, doing things you don’t enjoy?

There is absolutely no reason to feel bad about withdrawing from a D&D game that is no longer making you happy. Send everyone a friendly note saying you’re so sorry, but things have gotten so busy at work that you just can’t continue on this campaign. Thank them for their bravery, swordsmanship, and spellcraft. Separately, text the one friend you want to keep in touch with and invite them out for a beer, suggest a weekend trip together, or just tell them you might call them soon to talk about your lives. And go without guilt! We all change, and there’s nothing shameful about that.

—Prudie, neutrally

Dear Prudence,

I’m in a new relationship that is going great, but we have a recurring issue that I don’t really know how to face. I am an ex-pat in a city where it is common for people to stay friends with their social group from school. We are in our mid-30s, and in reality, this means that whenever we hang out with my boyfriend’s friends, we’re in a group of no less than eight people that have known each other for decades. I hate socializing like this. I have never been a group person! I can handle actual parties where we can move and mingle, but having dinner with three other couples is torture for me. My boyfriend is there to catch up with his friends, not babysit me, and I inevitably end up withdrawn and zoned out, which is not my personality at all! I have begged him to let me get to know his friends a couple at a time, and he says sure, but then we inevitably end up at another table of eight. He insists that there’s no pressure on me, except there is. He was the only single one for many years, and it’s a big deal in “the group” that he’s got someone on his arm now. I can tell that it hurts him that I don’t want to go to these meals. It’s not that I don’t like his friends, it’s that I’ll never get a chance to get to know them around one of these giant tables. And even then, I’m still not going to be “one of the girls” because I am not one of them. I’m foreign, and I’m not a group person!

—Sick of Groups

Dear Sick,

It is time to sit your boyfriend down and say, “Honey, you get me for one Big Table Evening per fiscal quarter. They’re just not my thing. Use your Big Table Evenings judiciously! I promise I’ll be at my best!” Stand firm on this limit; if he protests that surely, you don’t really mean it, remind him how important it is he listens to his new girlfriend’s needs. When you arrive at your quarterly Big Table Evening, your job is to push through your discomfort and do everything you can to sparkle and engage. When in doubt, make an extremely gentle joke at your boyfriend’s expense, and watch them all totally lose it. If he surprises you with excess Big Table Evenings, tell everyone you’re so sorry, you wish you could stay, but your handsome ex just flew in and you sadly must take him out for a night on the town.

What I’d like to know is: Why is your boyfriend in charge of making these plans? There is nothing stopping you from texting the one pal you like the best—or the partner you find most sympathetic—and saying, “I’ve got a table for four at this exciting new restaurant/four tickets to a soccer game/four seats at a play.” You’re right that you’ll get to know these people better in more intimate situations, but it’s also worth remembering that the better you know them, individually, the more tolerable—maybe even enjoyable—the now-dreaded big group events will come to feel. And each smaller event will remind your boyfriend that you do want to connect with these people who are important to him.

I know the pain of being the expat amongst a bunch of locals. The amount of clueless smiling and nodding you end up doing! The good news is, your arrival in your boyfriend’s life is, truly, the event they all have been wishing for, and so you have started this process with an immense amount of goodwill. Have confidence in your ability to make it through a limited number of group outings, and work hard to get to know these folks who have loved your boyfriend for so long. If you’re open to it, you can find a lot of support, acceptance, and joy in such a group—just as your boyfriend has.

—Prudie, convivially

