Is My Wife Stringing Me Along About Starting a Family?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I have a really great, supportive relationship. Our personalities are well matched, and we balance each other out well. The only issue we ever run into is regarding whether or not to have children. In this regard, I would say I have changed over the years, which has been the source of the conflict. When we were younger, I was ambivalent about having children. As time has gone on, I have realized that parenting is something that I’m really interested in and excited about. My wife has never been excited about the prospect. She is somewhat sensitive to loud sounds, and I think that and the general amount of energy it takes to mind a child has made her lean child-free. We had many discussions about why I feel the way I do, and after a few concessions, she did agree that one child would be doable as long as she could continue working, and I would pull and equal/more of the weight after work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This would be great, but I am having trouble working with her on the timeline. I think now that we are financially in a good place and are young enough (early to mid 30’s) that it makes most sense to do this relatively soon. My concern is the longer we wait the more risk there is with regards to health for both her and the potential child. When I try to bring up the subject, she states that she wants to push this down the road further. In terms of life circumstances, there won’t really be any large difference between now and several years, but our window for a healthy pregnancy and baby would be closing.

I’m not really sure what to do at this point as she has agreed to have a child, but I don’t know how to address the planning/timing, as she changes the subject at any mention of it. It’s getting a little tiresome because I like to have plans and timelines well thought out, where she is a bit more haphazard with these big life decisions. She tends to be very indecisive, which is fine in some scenarios, but this one is pretty serious. Do you have any thoughts or recommendations about how to approach this more gracefully than myself? I think an outside perspective would be helpful to know whether I am being unreasonable in trying to figure this out. Thank you for your advice in advance!

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Future Father

Dear Future Father,

I could be wrong, but your wife doesn’t sound like someone who really wants to have a baby. Kicking the can down the road seems like a coping mechanism she’s using to avoid dealing with an uncomfortable conversation with you, and you may need to call her out on it.

Advertisement

You can say something along the lines of, “I’m really hoping we can try for a baby this year (or whatever your timeline is). It seems like whenever I talk about it, you change the subject or refuse to address what I’m saying. If you’re still onboard with the idea, let’s commit to a timeline. If you’ve changed your mind about having a baby, I hope you’ll let me know so we can figure out what our lives will look like going forward.” Some may argue that you’re putting undue pressure on her to make a decision, but I would argue that it’s not fair to put your life on hold if being a dad is important to you.

Advertisement

Another goal is to determine why she wants to delay having a baby. Maybe it’s due to childhood trauma she experienced, or fear of giving up her lifestyle to be a mom, or something else. Uncovering that will also be helpful as you move forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If she flat out tells you she doesn’t want to have a baby for whatever reason, you’ll have to decide if that’s a dealbreaker for your relationship or not. I obviously can’t answer that for you, but you have every right to follow your heart, even if it means leaving the marriage.

If she’s apprehensive about being a mom, but is still considering it, then I would suggest heading to counseling together to help alleviate her fears. No matter what happens, I think it’s a wise move to put your foot down now so you can effectively plan for the future.

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

My wife and I, both women, have a trunk in our bedroom that we use to store sex toys and other things related to our sex life, like handcuffs. It’s plain and non-descript, and we store it in a corner, half hidden by the wardrobe. When our nieces and nephews started coming over and playing games like hide-and-seek, we took the precaution of adding a padlock. As it turns out, the kids have been no problem. They respect rules about which rooms they can hide in and never seem to nose through our stuff. The problem is my mother-in-law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She came to stay with us for a week while my wife was recovering from surgery, and I had my hands full with work. We were initially grateful for her help until it became clear that she was poking through our stuff. I found things moved around in our bathroom cabinets and my jewelry boxes. We raised it with her. She denied it. On the last day of her scheduled stay, I came home to find her screaming at my sick wife about the trunk. She had gone into our room and snapped off the lock with tools from our toolbox. It wasn’t a flimsy lock.

She turned on me and yelled about me corrupting her daughter. According to her, “Normal women don’t have six sex drives. Sex is a male thing.” She had basically understood lesbian relationships to be more akin to close friendships than sexual partnerships. She said I had messed up her innocent daughter and should seek medical help for my sickness. My wife and I just told her to get out, and we’d send any stuff she left behind. She did so, but now has told the whole family about what she found, just lying open in our bedroom. She’s trying to convince my wife’s sister never to bring her kids around here again and even gave my brother a call to do the same. He laughed at her and hung up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My wife, who is still in recovery, is extremely upset. Her mom has always been low-key homophobic but seemed broadly accepting of our relationship as the years went by. This is something else. I would be happy never to speak with this woman again and boycott family events with her, but my wife doesn’t know what to do. Her mom is a widow and actually relies on us for support in the normal run of things. We live nearer than her other daughter and often buy groceries when she’s short on money. Now she doesn’t want to speak with us until we agree to never have children in our house again and get mental health help for our perversions. We’re never going to do that, obviously. Can you advise on how on Earth we proceed with my wife’s family from here? Is a relationship possible with my mother-in-law after this? We’re hurt, mortified, and at a loss.

Advertisement

—Gals Who Are Pals, Apparently

Dear Gals,

Let’s start with the obvious — your MIL engaged in a clear violation of your privacy and that needs to be addressed before anything else. No matter what excuse she pulls for doing this, it will not be an acceptable one. I would demand an apology from her and refuse to let her in your home if she ever does anything like that in the future.

Advertisement

Without mincing words, I wouldn’t want someone like her in my life at all, because bigots add no positive value to our lives. I would start by asking your wife why she wants to keep contact with your mom, and “because she’s my mom” is not a good enough reason. She broke a padlock to snoop through your personal belongings and is telling anyone who will listen that you’re deviants who shouldn’t be around children due to your sexuality — that would be a dealbreaker for me, and I think it should be for both of you as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Do not reach out to this woman, because if anything, she’s the one who owes you and your wife an apology. She may never come around to accept your relationship, and if that’s the case, you should choose to love her from a distance. Hopefully your wife will agree with this so you can live your truth in peace. Life is too short and precious to willingly allow her type of negativity into your world.

Editor’s Note: Check out how our How to Do It columnists answered this question, too.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

Advertisement

Advertisement

• If you missed Monday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

Advertisement

My MIL pronounces my daughter’s name wrong and it’s driving me nuts! Her name is Eleanor, pronounced like El-uh-nor. She says it as El-i-ner, with a heavy landing and emphasis on the -er sound. To be fair, the majority of people I’ve come in contact with over the age of 50 also default to pronouncing it that way, so maybe popular pronunciation changed at some point? When I asked my husband about it, he said his mom often mispronounces words (this is very true) and he just assumed it was another one she struggled with.

I’ve tried over-pronouncing it in front of her, especially right after my daughter was born. I have specifically corrected some people in front of her. I try to ignore it, but every time I hear it, it’s like nails on a chalkboard for me. I’ve even said: “I notice you’re saying Eleanor’s name this way, and we actually are pronouncing it like this”. She got very upset and apologetic but said she didn’t hear any difference between them and repeated it the way she says it about 50 times and said “see, exactly the same.” Since then there’s been no change in how she says it, but she does now nervously look at me whenever she does. Do I just need to make peace with the fact that grandma apparently can’t say my daughter’s name?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Or Not Er

Dear Or Not Er,

This one triggers me a bit because I have a difficult name to pronounce and I’ve spent the majority of my life teaching people how to say it properly (it’s “doe-ween” in case you’re wondering). To call the corrections exhausting would be an understatement. Before I was at the age where I learned to advocate for myself, my parents would firmly correct people immediately after any mispronunciation, and I hope you’ll do the same with your MIL. Once I saw how passionately my mom and dad did this for me, I learned to do it for myself without fail.

Some will say, “Well, she could be saying her name incorrectly due to a regional accent that’s ingrained in her mind,” but I think that’s nonsense. If it’s important enough to her, she will make the change — it’s really that simple, because I’ve witnessed people in my life figure out my name after a while. If I were you, I would keep correcting her every single time until she gets it right. Eventually, it will click or she will have to endure the embarrassment of knowing she consistently butchers her granddaughter’s name.

Our names are extremely important, since it’s the only thing I can think of that is with us before we’re born and stays with us after we die. Do not make the mistake of letting this slide, because if you do, you’re teaching your child that it’s OK for people to mispronounce her name. Let this be the first of many instances where she learns to stand up for herself in life.

—Doyin

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I are expecting our first child. We’re both in graduate school and have a pretty tight income right now. We have lots of flexibility with our schedules, but both have a lot of work to accomplish, and that work takes a lot of mental energy and focus. I feel heartless, but I’m pretty insistent about day care. Almost every mother I talk to tells me about how difficult it is to send their child to day care and how it’s best to care for your child yourself. But I need to write my doctoral dissertation, and I’m worried that won’t happen if I’m caring for an infant.

I’m also sensitive to equity in my relationship, and I worry that childcare is going to slide into more days for me as I’m hoping to breastfeed and that will take time and energy even on days when I’m off. My husband is wonderful, and I know neither of us would plan for that slip to happen, but I am afraid my work is going to get pushed to the side. What would you do?