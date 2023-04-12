I’ve Been Telling a Little White Lie to My Wife in Bed for Years

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 68-year-old male. All my life, it’s taken me a looooong time to climax. There have been lots of times that my wife has told me to “finish already.” As I’ve gotten older, it started taking even longer. When I masturbate, which is not often, it takes me over 30 minutes if I finish at all. (I often just give up.) When my wife and I have sex, I have to fake a climax because I no longer have the strength to have sex to completion. I don’t think my wife knows I am faking it since I also have retrograde ejaculation and have had that for 40 years. I also don’t think it’s related to medication or mental issues since, as I said, it’s been an issue since I was 15. Is there any hope for me?

—Longing for PE

Dear Longing for PE,

Your sign-off says so much—imagine the guys with premature ejaculation who are longing to experience what you do, which framed differently might just be called “stamina.” I don’t mean to minimize your frustration, and to be clear, delayed ejaculation is very much a thing that can cause grief to those who experience it, but it strikes me that many of us would do well to interpret our traits as features instead of bugs. Is sex enjoyable regardless of whether you have an orgasm? If so, you get to do it for quite a while without stopping. Great! Would it be possible to focus on the journey instead of the destination? I know a pressuring partner can really do a lot to diminish one’s joy. You shouldn’t have been put in the position where you feel such pressure to orgasm that you have had to fake it.

Unfortunately, delayed orgasm is a bit more difficult to treat than premature ejaculation—sex counselor Ian Kerner recommends “psychological insight with behavioral modifications” in his 2021 book So Tell Me About the Last Time You Had Sex. You can read about what that may entail in a past column, but I don’t think you’re going to see any movement here without talking to a professional—a urologist; a sex therapist; or, ideally, both. There is hope, but as it is often the case, hope is what you make of it.

Dear How to Do It,

After the birth of our second child my wife and I stopped having sex. She was never an especially sexual person, to begin with, but we would have sex once a month or so (with some longer periods) prior to the birth. Now, however, she never initiates sex, and when I have attempted I’ve been rebuffed. At this point, we haven’t had sex in three years. I still have needs however so I will masturbate, but that has never been as good as sex with a partner. Lately, I have been interested in buying a Fleshlight. I can’t decide, however, if I need to discuss a purchase like this with my wife. On the one hand, I think it would be so embarrassing if she found it and didn’t know about it beforehand but on the other, I don’t know if simply asking her will make her uncomfortable or even hurt her feelings. Is this the sort of thing I should have a discussion with her about in advance?

—A Pocket Pal

Dear Pocket Pal,

The euphemism for masturbation, as immortalized on Seinfeld, is “master of my domain” (emphasis on mine) for a reason. It’s yours. I don’t think your wife gets to decide how you have sex with yourself, especially when sex with you is something she (at least seemingly) wants no part in. If your fears of embarrassment are just projections, I think you should attempt to steer out of the anxiety and just do you (er, that is…the Fleshlight), no conversation necessary. If there’s some kind of supposed morality being imposed on completely benign sexual interests in your household to the extent that your purchasing of a sex toy for your private use could cause a real disruption between the two of you, it might be safer to have the talk. The upside of that option is that talking about sex with your wife might be beneficial overall, especially if the only real conversation you typically have about sex goes: You: “Can we?” Her: “No.”

Overall, you’re making do with the situation you have for the sake of keeping the relationship together and not pestering her about your sexual needs. The least she could do is give her blessing for your pleasure. If she doesn’t, consider counseling.

Dear How to Do It,

I love my husband dearly and he loves me just as much. He serves in the military. We were separated for close to six years and had to pull on with barely any contact (no letters, no phone calls, and meeting in person was too much to ask for). The only reason we survived is because we can feel each other’s presence in our veins. He’s finally home and we can only seem to manage a kiss before we collapse and fall asleep. Are we alright or are we extremely touch-starved/sex-starved or something like that? Please help.

—Tired Lovers

Dear Tired Lovers,

It’s too tough to say exactly the cause of what you’re experiencing with so little information, but I want to urge you not to expect sex to fall back into place magically. No matter how much love is between you, if you don’t put effort into your sex life, you may not get a lot out of it. This may include scheduling sex for times when you’re likely to be less exhausted—say, on a weekend afternoon as opposed to a weeknight after work. Or, try mornings? Your body is going to prioritize its needs, which means if you’re sleep-deprived, it’s going to choose sleep over sex.

There is also the matter of your current connection; a lot of love doesn’t always translate to a lot of (or, for that matter, any) sex. The nature of your connection for the past six years has been predominantly psychic and, outside of fantasies that I assume you both had about each other, non-erotic. You will have to cultivate this. Think of it as a bonding exercise, something that the two of you can do together now that you’re reunited. Start with conversations about how you think your sex life should operate. What are you into? What would you like to try? What are you not interested in? I don’t get a sense that you’ve put that much effort into this as of yet—in the event that you do (or already have) and still don’t see any movement there, a sex therapist might be something both of you can look into.

Dear How to Do It,

Is it normal to feel a sense of shame after masturbation? Logically, I know I don’t have a reason to feel shame because it’s a normal thing to do. Is it a weird shift in brain chemicals or religious trauma? A mix of both? I just don’t want to feel so bad about myself afterward, any advice?

—Shame Wizard

Dear Shame Wizard,

I’m not sure that “normal” is the word for the post-jerk shame you describe, but it is certainly common. Our culture, generally speaking, attaches useless shame to sex, which is just something that feels good and bonds people. A lot of religions, for example, prescribe sex for only procreative reasons. So when it comes to masturbation, which has no shot at making babies, it can be seen as particularly indulgent. You mention “religious trauma” as a potential cause—if that’s in your past, it’s almost certainly playing a role here. Hormones, in your particular case, are less clear-cut culprits. Masturbation is associated with the release of feel-good hormones like dopamine and oxytocin. That said, we know that our disgust response lessens with sexual arousal, only to swing back when the sex is over. Perhaps things you fantasize about, watch, or the act itself all seem more disgusting in retrospect when you’re no longer turned on.

I can somewhat relate to this question, as I had this feeling of shame for years. I don’t even know how I got over it, really—because shame is interruptive, its absence isn’t always detectable. I know that I don’t experience it now (other than when I masturbate to procrastinate and then get mad at myself for not being more productive…of something other than discarded sperm). I suspect it’s because my sexual self-esteem is healthier than ever—I don’t have post-masturbation shame because I don’t tend to have any shame about sex these days, period. That’s just a product of self-acceptance, which is difficult to cultivate, especially being queer in a straight world. But it’s possible. It just takes practice. Focus on your logic here and all the great things about sex and masturbation. It’s very possible to view and practice sex as prosocial behavior—you’re doing something nice for and with someone, even when that someone is just you. It might even be that fundamental. It’s a pure expression of self-love, and if you don’t love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love having sex with yourself?

—Rich

