This is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023.

When we hear the words wedding dress, most of us think of a very specific image: a big skirt, a long train, and a veil, all in some gleaming shade of (probably lacy) white.

You can blame Queen Victoria for this. She popularized the Big White Dress at her wedding to Prince Albert in 1840, during which she wore a flouncy, lacy, cream-colored number accented by jeweled embellishments and a long, dramatic veil. Before that, Western brides often wore colorful gowns they could wear again and again, but there was something about the “purity” of Victoria’s white dress that stuck. Not only did the color symbolize innocence but it conveyed wealth—after all, only a rich bride could afford to keep a white dress sparkling. By the end of World War II, the Big White Dress had officially caught on among the American middle class, who, thanks to the postwar economic boom, could finally afford a grand, single-use statement piece. And even though fashion has become far more risqué and casual since, the white dress has remained.

“It’s so ingrained in our culture that a bride is a woman in a white dress,” Brides Editorial Director Rello Duffy told me. “It’s hard to shake. It’s what we’ve grown up seeing in all of our TV and movies. It’s what we’ve imagined for ourselves.”

But the Big White Dress is also evolving. Thanks to a combination of changing social norms, runway trends, and royal fashion choices, brides are looking for something a little more “unusual.” The pandemic has had some influence: According to a 2021 survey by Brides and Investopedia, COVID times inspired a particular interest in combining classic and unconventional styles, resulting in 28 percent of couples saying they planned to wear an “atypical alternative” to white dresses and suits. Only 40 percent of those brides planned to wear a veil. Meanwhile, searches for colorful wedding items—namely, dresses—increased 223 percent on Etsy between 2020 and 2021. Pink appears to be a particularly popular dress color, as do red and blue.

You can see these neo-traditional trends up close and personal at Loulette, an all-in-one custom bridal shop tucked into the corner of a warehouse in New York. There, you’ll find jumpsuits, tops, pants, and skirts you can mix and match, as well as a fleet of distinctive dresses in sizes and cuts for any gender. There’s Stevie, a gorgeous, floor-length black dress with a sky-high slit. Or Bowie, a metallic, light pink jumpsuit. The Olivia pant goes perfectly with the Jane front-tie top—and looks great on masc bodies—while the notably short, ruffled Jillian’s got you covered if you want to walk down the aisle looking like a cloud. Naturally, many of the shop’s items do come in white, but should you want something in lilac or emerald green, Loulette will happily dye it any color you want.

“We just want to give our customers options and make them feel comfortable,” Loulette owner Marteal Mayer told me. “Let’s not put them in this typecast Princess Bride or Say Yes to the Dress mold that we’ve been fed forever. I don’t think that’s the average girl anymore, or person, or human.”

As Duffy, the Brides editor, put it, “We’re seeing people shift away from what’s super traditional if it doesn’t fit their vibe or personality.” Even David’s Bridal, the big-box standard-bearer of this stuff, is on board: It now offers a whole section of “dress alternatives” in the form of skirt, top, and pant separates, as well as jumpsuits and pantsuit sets for those who can’t quite see themselves in a Queen Victoria.

I recently scanned Loulette with a colleague and bride-to-be in search of something different from the traditional white gown. Like many recent brides, she knew she wanted something short, fun, and unfussy: Carrie Bradshaw’s courthouse wedding suit from the first Sex and the City movie was her inspiration. As she browsed, another colleague—who is no stranger to bucking tradition—told me how simple it was to design her dream wedding jumpsuit at Loulette. “When I’m looking to ‘dress up,’ I’m already much more excited by jumpsuits than by traditional dresses,” she said. “It seemed like a no-brainer that I would go with what I like for my own wedding, rather than trying to like something big, poufy, or otherwise aggressively bridal.” Her jumpsuit—with its custom pants and top—is already on order.

Jumpsuits are particularly appealing to today’s dress-dismissing brides, Duffy said. Pantsuit sets are too: Elle Cashin recently pointed this out in Brides, writing that in addition to being trendy, they’re also an “acknowledgment that every bride is different and, therefore, wants to express herself in the way that best suits her aesthetic.” Gen Z brides are even reportedly opting for beachwear with so-called bridal bikinis, and “naked wedding dresses”—sheer, fairly revealing garments—are, as Vogue recently put it, on an “unstoppable rise.” These wholly untraditional options reflect a broader trend across not just fashion but the entire post-pandemic wedding industry: While many matrimonial customs remain, couples are increasingly looking for ways to make them their own.

But while things like pantsuits and bridal bikinis represent a sleeker, more pared down alternative to the Big White Dress, Duffy said, the pandemic has also reignited people’s interest in grand, over-the-top looks, like Loulette’s cascading, voluminous Natalie gown (perhaps the only thing at Loulette Queen Victoria would wear). It makes sense why: After being stuck in yoga pants and sweatshirts during the pandemic, Mayer said, her clients are ready to “do it up” again, often with a look that’s larger-than-life.

Another way brides are going all out is by buying not one but several wedding outfits—in some cases, entire days’ worth. Travel blogger Lesley Murphy said she spent two years putting together her wedding-week outfits—a far cry from the single statement gown brides have historically worn. “It’s fairly common to see an outfit change happening,” Duffy explained. “Which is so funny because I got married—I was a pandemic bride—I got married in 2020 and then 2021. I wore the same dress all day. It’s such a change already.’

To meet the demand, Loulette has a category called “Elope + Party + Casual,” which includes short dresses, a linen cropped jumpsuit, and a cropped sweatshirt that says “I Fucking Do.” David’s Bridal also has hyper-specific outfit categories like “After Party” and “Farewell Brunch.”

But while we’re seeing different lengths and styles proliferate, the traditional elements of bridal fashion still remain. “We’ve grown up with the traditional dress,” Mayer explained. “I don’t think that dream is dead for a lot of people.” This is particularly true when it comes to color—while hued options are becoming more popular, white wedding looks still reign supreme, even at Loulette. “I always give myself permission to make one gown that’s crazy and colorful,” Mayer said, referring to an off-the-shoulder, floor-length metallic rainbow dress she designed. “That’s never the bestseller. It’s just not.” Moms especially don’t want color, she’s noticed. It “shatters their white-dress dreams.” The monarchy strikes again.