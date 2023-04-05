My Mother-in-Law Constantly Makes Snide Comments About the Way We Celebrate Holidays

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am a mother to a 5-year-old and have been married for 10 years. My spouse and I were raised in different religions. (I was raised Catholic, he was raised in a Jewish and Christian household, mostly secular.) While neither of us no longer practice any religion, we still celebrate many different holidays with our families. My issue is my mother. She is a strict practicing Catholic and gets very offended when we celebrate Christian holidays with my in-laws (even though they’ve always celebrated Christian holidays). Each year, she complains about the holidays she doesn’t get (we try to divide them up every year), especially Easter. She has said many rude, hurtful things to me about my in-laws celebrating Christian holidays (“It’s ironic you’d celebrate with them because they’re not Christian, it’s just a meal to them,” “Should we celebrate their holidays just because they occur on the calendar, like the way they celebrate ours?”, and “It’s not ‘their’ holiday”).

I have tried to validate her feelings of disappointment, but she continues to make snide comments to me about my in-laws not deserving Christian holidays (again, they’re a multi-religious household and Christian holidays have always been part of that!). What I find most upsetting is that I am not religious anymore and don’t believe the same things they do, but these comments are never directed at me, they’re always directed at my husband’s family. It feels uncomfortable and intolerant.

I have confronted her, to which she provides passive-aggressive commentary that she’ll apologize to me, “like always” and that she is just telling me how she feels. I’m at my wit’s end with it and don’t know how to handle this with her anymore. I don’t want to cut off my parents, but I also don’t want to tolerate this kind of behavior toward my in-laws, who’ve done nothing wrong, or this dynamic where I don’t feel respected as an adult. Other than maintaining my boundaries, what else can I do?

— Bummed Out In The Midwest

Dear Bummed,

While I’m glad you won’t tolerate any kind of intolerance against your partner and his family, unless your mother displays anti-Semitic beliefs in other areas, my guess is that this issue is really about wanting more time with you and her grandchild. Are holidays the only time she sees your daughter, and if so, is it possible to put other visits on the calendar during the year? Do both families live close enough together that your mother could be included in your in-laws’ holiday celebrations? Provided a strong boundary is set against expressing any religious criticism of course. Maybe you can talk to her and find out if she really just wants more time with your family. If that’s the case, then meeting that need may stop her from going to war over who gets individual holidays.

Either way, I have a line that I think can go a long way in this kind of situation: “If you love and respect me, you’ll respect my choice and my partner.” If she’s not willing or able to do that, you can let her know that you won’t be able to spend any holidays with her until she respects your boundaries on this issue.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are currently planning a trip to Taiwan, where I emigrated from as a young adult, to visit my parents and extended family. We have two children, 16-year-old “Ada” and 13-year-old “Megan.”

Since Ada was little, she has always been an incredibly picky eater. She is quite sensitive to the different textures of food, and there are some foods she refuses to try at all. When she was little, we thought she may have autism or a related condition, but ruled that out with her doctor. She is much more open to trying new foods than she used to be, and we are no longer overly concerned. However, she still dislikes most Chinese food.

Obviously, in Taiwan, the vast majority of our meals would consist of Chinese food. Yesterday over dinner, I mentioned this to her, and she joked that it would be a waste of money to take her to Taiwan, given that she wouldn’t enjoy it and would refuse to try most of the food there. I got mad, and told her that I would have to explain her “strange” eating habits to all of our relatives, and that I had no idea why she had to be so stubborn about the foods that she doesn’t want to eat.

After the blowup (which involved fighting about some other things), Ada won’t speak to me. According to my husband, she claims that I don’t “understand” her aversion to certain tastes and textures, and that she isn’t doing this to be intentionally rude to anybody.

What should I do?

— Frustrated About Food

Dear Frustrated About Food,

I am not a doctor, but your description of your daughter’s food issues immediately made me think of ARFID, or Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, a fairly new diagnosis that is often mistaken for “picky eating.” I wonder if you might want to take Ava to a behavioral pediatrician, nutritionist, dietitian, or food therapist who specializes in eating disorders, so that they can test your daughter for this condition. To seek out local resources, try contacting the helpline for the National Eating Disorders Association or any local eating disorder clinic.

I asked my friend Wayne Scott, who is a psychotherapist as well as the father of a son with ARFID, about parenting a child with this disorder and he added, “Many parents attribute these food particularities to temperament and personality, which leads to needless power struggles – and so much yelling! – when something is in fact an organic disorder.” For foreign travel, which he says can be very difficult, Wayne suggests loading up a suitcase with enough of your daughter’s “safe foods” to last your trip as a backup. For them, doing so actually decreased their son’s anxiety, and he was willing to try more things as a result.

Whether or not your daughter has a disorder, given that she’s struggled with her food sensitivities her whole life, I think it’s best to believe her when she says it’s not something she can help. Things like travel, social occasions, and holidays can be extremely stressful for kids with any kind of eating issues, since they often revolve around food and they may feel pressured or shamed into participating. If family members inquire, I’d just say explain her eating habits are nothing personal and shut it down as a continued topic of discussion. As long as she’s not underweight and she’s getting the nutrients she needs, her eating, while perhaps inconvenient, really isn’t hurting anyone.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a strange problem with my teenage daughter. This may sound gross, but for years now, she has had this bad habit of picking at the skin around her fingernails. She started doing this when she was around four years old and over a decade later she still hasn’t stopped. As a result, her fingers have horrible-looking cuts on them that are often bleeding. When she was younger, her father and I would try to scare her by telling her no one would want to be her friend if her fingers looked like that or how open wounds could lead to serious infections but nothing has stopped her. She claims that picking at her fingers makes her “feel better,” which is such a crazy thing to say. It makes me so angry that she keeps making excuses. Our daughter claims that she has been trying to stop, but she has been saying that for years and there have been no changes. If she can’t even stop this simple bad habit, how will she do more difficult things in life in the future? What should we do about our daughter’s problem?

— At My Wit’s End

Dear At My Wit’s End,

Rather than getting angry about your daughter’s “bad habit,” consider the fact that it may have an underlying psychological cause. Behaviors like skin-picking, hair-pulling, cheek-biting, etc., when taken to the extreme, are called body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs) and may be related to Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Feeling a sense of pleasure or relief after picking is absolutely normal for people struggling with this issue, not “crazy.” I suggest you first educate yourself on these behaviors – you can find more information from the TLC Foundation for BFRBs and the International OCD Foundation. Then I suggest using one of their resource directories to find her a therapist, before finding yourself one to also help you to understand mental health issues, cope with your daughter’s problem, and figure out how to be a source of support to her, which she so desperately needs.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 4 ½-year-old daughter who’s incredibly smart and verbal, and questions everything. Lately, we’ve been having trouble with physical boundaries, and I’m worried about how to properly communicate about her reactions. We’ve had numerous situations lately where she’ll do something like grab my body or clothes and try to swing around and drag me, and I’ll ask her to stop. She’s four, so she’s not the best at listening to that, which means I eventually have to grab her arm to get her off of me.

I’m not aggressive, I don’t believe in physical punishment, but what else am I going to do when I need to prevent her from pulling me to the ground while I’m trying to walk from point A to B? Or maybe we’re walking in a busy parking lot and I have to hold tight because she’s trying to yank her hand out of mine. In situations like this, she ends up crying and saying I’ve hurt her. Yesterday she was shoving something in my husband’s face while he was trying to get something done and wouldn’t listen when he told her to stop, so eventually he had to gently push her out of his space. She ended up sobbing to me that he’d pushed and hit her. (I wasn’t in the room, but I’m as confident as one can be that he’s never laid a harmful hand on her.)

I can deal with my child misbehaving, and we’ve had numerous discussions about respecting space and boundaries. The problem is I don’t know how to respond to her complaints that I’ve hurt her or that my husband hit her when he clearly hasn’t. I don’t like dismissing her when she says she’s in pain, and my response often is along the lines of “I’m sorry I hurt you, I didn’t mean to, but you need to stop touching me when I say so.” But that feels very akin to “You made me hurt you,” and I obviously don’t want to teach my daughter that she’s to blame if someone lays a hand on her. Similarly, I don’t like saying that I know Daddy didn’t hit her; I’ve told her many times that she can tell me if anyone ever hits her, even if it’s her father, and this makes me feel like I’m teaching her that I won’t trust her if anyone ever actually hurts her.

Can you please help me define a healthy, appropriate way to respond to my daughter next time she gets upset that one of us has to physically prevent her from touching us and claiming that we’ve hurt her? I’ve had all sorts of tough conversations with her, but I’m stumped on this one.

— Hands-Off Mom

Dear Hands-Off Mom,

I know dealing with a grabby or pushy child is frustrating, but given that she isn’t hitting or biting or exhibiting other violent behaviors, I worry that responding with physical force might be undermining your message about physical boundaries. You absolutely may have to grab or pull a child to keep them from running into a dangerous situation, but in other situations, her other behaviors may be trying to tell you something. She may be bored or frustrated or simply seeking your attention. Try to discover the need underneath the behavior and attend to it or even simply validate it – “Are you feeling like you’re not getting enough attention from me?”

While I know she isn’t the best at respecting verbal requests, statements like “I didn’t give you permission to touch me, and I am the boss of my body” or “When someone says to stop touching their body, we stop immediately” may send a better message than pushing or physically removing her. Make sure that you are similarly respecting her body autonomy, by asking permission to touch and stopping when she says so, and she will eventually get the idea. You can also try distracting her or redirecting her attention to another activity.

As far as saying you “hurt” her, little kids can be imprecise with language, or may misunderstand or phrase things differently than an adult would. Ask questions for more detail, or try asking her to model for you physically what her father did, and should there be one, explaining to her the difference between hitting and the action she models. Let her know that she should always tell you if anyone ever hurts her or touches her body in an inappropriate way, even a parent, but that it’s important to use the right words. Overall, believe that she is telling you something that is important to her, and make her feel that it’s important to you as well. That way she will feel safe coming to you in the future if she ever needs to.

—Emily