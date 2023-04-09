Am I On My Way to Becoming an Ungrateful, Difficult Adult Child?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

How do I navigate the transition from being a child to being an “adult child”? My parents and I recently went through a rough patch that I think basically came down to me wanting my father’s approval of my career and him feeling like I should be capable of handling this decision on my own—but both of us had trouble letting go. And now I’m struggling to choose a new apartment without my parents vetting everything first (I currently live alone in my college town and am transitioning to a new city for work). My family is financially generous, but I now make enough to support myself—so am I supposed to initiate taking over my own car insurance payment, etc.? And when am I supposed to start calling to ask about my parents’ lives and health instead of venting about my own problems? I am still included on all family vacations (for free!), but I struggle with new environments/changes in routine and have experienced several embarrassing meltdowns on these trips. I am an adult who catches myself acting like a child, and know I can’t keep expecting to be “parented” through these moments. I read so many Care and Feeding columns about ungrateful, difficult adult children, and I am worried that’s what I’m becoming, or that my parents feel that that’s what I’m becoming. I also just want to feel like more of an independent adult. I’m in therapy (which my parents pay for—ha!), but really need some help with the practicalities of adult familial relationships. My family has never once had a “family meeting” type conversation, so I can’t picture initiating a discussion of my finances, expectations, or boundaries without it being huge drama.

—Can’t Fly the Nest

Dear CFtN,

I would say, first, that the fact that you’re thinking about all this means you are absolutely not one of those “ungrateful, difficult adult children” about whom people sometimes write to Care and Feeding. Second: It’s hard, making the transition to adulthood; many if not most people stumble through it. You’re identifying a lot of different structures and scenarios here, and there isn’t one magic strategy for dealing with all of them at once. Choosing a new apartment on your own, for example, can feel overwhelming if you’ve never made a big decision without your parents’ input (and if you have the sense that your parents don’t think you should need that input anymore), but consider this: If you make a “mistake” and sign a year’s lease on an apartment that you don’t end up liking, it’s not the end of the world. You can move.

These kinds of decisions—like so many decisions we make (not even decisions about one’s career!)—are not irrevocable. Make a list of what you think is important to you in a place to live (neighborhood vibe, proximity to work, price, layout, light—whatever you think matters to you) and make a decision, knowing that you can make a different one in a year. When it comes to family vacations, if you don’t enjoy them, stop going on them. The only explanation you need to offer for this is that you’d rather not, but you appreciate the offer. When it comes to car insurance, if you can afford your own, let you parents know that you’d prefer to take out your own insurance policy (my guess is they’ll be thrilled—just as I was when some years ago my daughter let me know that she wanted off my cell phone plan). As to when it’s “time” to ask your parents about their lives: There’s no time like the present. But that doesn’t mean you can’t also vent to them. (Surely you have friends? And you take turns telling each other things about your lives, complaining, or asking for advice? That model works nicely with adult children and their parents, too.) In other words, take each piece of this separately. Build a new sort of relationship with your parents brick by brick. Eventually, I promise, a whole new edifice will stand in place of the old one. And I’ll say it again: Good for you for asking!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 14-year-old child came out as non-binary last year in May. They’re autistic. My partner told them that he would allow them to be non-binary and out only if they went back to counseling. He searched long and hard to find a counselor who specialized in autism and diverse gender identities, and my child began to see the counselor. But recently they confessed to me that they find it a chore and don’t feel like they’re gaining anything. I don’t want them to stop going, though, not only because they are going through hard things, but also because my relationship with my partner is rocky at best. We divorced in 2019 because he was abusing me and got back together in 2021. We do still yell at each other sometimes and my 14-year-old has expressed distress at this and repeatedly asked me why we’re still together. Since 2021, I have only once considered taking my children (14 and 16) out of the house, away from my partner, for safety reasons. A few months ago, he was yelling and swearing at the 14-year-old about how “difficult” and “terrible” they are. Given everything that’s going on, I think my child does needs to be in counseling. And honestly I don’t know what my partner would say/do if they stopped. Should I search for a new counselor? Should I tell them they have to stick with this one? Or should I do something else?

—To Counsel or Not to Counsel

Dear TCoNtC,

You should “do something else”: Take your two kids and leave this man. Right now. If my urgency isn’t enough for you, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline and speak with someone there immediately.

What are you doing, living with someone who berates and swears at your child? Who places conditions on who your child can be? Who you are—it seems clear—afraid of? You returned to your abuser once. Don’t let that decision rule (and ruin) the rest of your life. If you can’t do this for your own sake, do it for the sake of your children.

As to counseling: I think both your kids—and you—would benefit from therapy, given the conditions under which you have all been living. If your younger child is also struggling with their identity, therapy (with the right therapist) could be helpful to them in particular, too. But are they struggling with this? Or is it their parents who are troubled by it? Autism and gender-nonconformance often occur together, and there are therapeutic programs designed to support children as they navigate this co-occurrence (for instance, this one). In any case, forcing your 14-year-old to keep seeing a counselor who they feel isn’t helping them is counterproductive. And forcing a child to remain in a household with an abusive parent is tantamount to abusing a child yourself.

Dear Care and Feeding,

A couple years ago, my father passed away after a brief battle with cancer. For three months leading up to his death, I was his full-time caregiver on a remote ranch. It was a horrific situation, and one that I’m shocked I managed to deal with given the circumstances. But something I’m not proud of is how I managed his best friend—an unsocialized and neurotic ranch dog, “Sadie”—after his death. She was closer than anyone else to my father. But

at the time, I had two dogs of my own, and Sadie was aggressive to both. It wasn’t her fault: She was a high-energy and active dog who had lived her life chasing squirrels and livestock.

My husband saved the day by offering the dog to his parents. They are retired and stay at home, providing what he thought would be the same lifestyle my fathered had given Sadie. But that isn’t how it’s worked out. She’s gained weight, has forgotten her training, and is not half the dog she was on the ranch. And every time his parents come to visit, they expect to stay with us in our home AND bring Sadie. She barks at everything, she’s hostile towards our remaining dog, and our toddler is terrified of her. It makes an already stressful time even worse. I feel quasi-obligated to allow this behavior to continue because Sadie was my dad’s, and because I still have a small role in her life (I still pay her monthly insurance fee) but after all there were good reasons we didn’t keep her! Is there a respectful way to tell them that they should find alternate lodging when they visit? Or should I just grin and bear it?

—Dog Tired

Dear DT,

The respectful way is to tell them the truth. And the beyond respectful, downright kind and loving way is to both tell them the truth and pay for a dog-friendly hotel nearby. (And the latter might help you a tiny bit with the guilt that’s nagging at you, too.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband doesn’t think it’s age-appropriate for our 10-year-old daughter to sleep in our room when there are bad thunderstorms overnight. But I don’t mind if she makes a nest of pillows and sleeps on the floor by our bed occasionally. In springtime, our city always goes through a few bad nights when storm fronts that have produced tornados elsewhere rumble through. Our house is surrounded by trees, and our daughter knows that a tree crashed through our roof one stormy night, before she was born. So although my husband thinks it’s time for her to get over her “irrational fears” and always sleep in her own room, given our house’s history with trees, I don’t think her fear is 100 percent irrational, and I’m just as happy to have her with us overnight so I can reassure her if loud thunder or a flash of lightning startles her awake. I could use some guidance: Should we insist that she stay in her own room on stormy nights?

—Astraphobic in Atlanta

Dear Astraphobic,

First of all, I want to thank you for adding a new word to my vocabulary (cool word, too! And one I didn’t even know I needed!). Second: I think your husband is being too hard on both her and you. She’s 10. She doesn’t have to toughen up just yet. (And she may not ever toughen up in this particular way. I confess that I’m a bit astraphobic myself and always have been. Throughout my daughter’s childhood, I put on a brave face for her sake when thunder struck—because I knew it was my job to reassure her—and now she’s the sort of person who loves a good noisy storm, while five hundred miles away, in her hometown, I flinch and cower as much as I need to on a stormy night.)

Let her sleep on the floor of your bedroom from time to time, when she’s scared. Let yourself be on hand to reassure her that she’s OK. There’s nothing “age-inappropriate” about needing comfort and company when feeling bad for any reason.

—Michelle

