People Always Tell Me My Kids Are at the Best Age. I Think They’re Dead Wrong.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I don’t like the age or stage of my kids right now.

I mean, I love them as humans, but I miss when they were little. And I don’t think it’s a problem that I prefer younger children (everyone is different, and this is just part of who I am!). The problem I need help with is how to get people to stop telling me how “easy” it is for me now that they’re growing up a bit? It’s not. I hate it. Every day is a drag. Did you know tweens are awake until 9 p.m., so you get no time to yourself? And how much do you want to talk about Roblox or Mr. Beast or how awful it is that you’ve cut off access to Roblox and Mr. Beast? Oh, and did they do their homework? (Why does the school make me sign their planners? Shouldn’t the kids just do the work and face the consequences—bad grades—if they don’t?) They’re unpleasant and annoying and not mature enough for interesting conversations.

I would, to be clear, die for them. But the cultural narrative seems to say that babies and toddlers are cute but awful, but then the age 6-12 phase is the BEST—and then when they’re teenagers they’re awful again. I disagree! I loved having babies and toddlers. I loved how cute they were, and how snugly, and how funny. I miss this every day. I look at photo albums from the first two years of each of their lives regularly. I haven’t given away any of their adorable little clothes or toys. And I like teenagers too. My nieces and nephews are teenagers, and we do fun things together and have interesting conversations. I know parenting teenagers will at times be tough and stressful—I have no illusions about that—but I also know it will be wonderful to see how my smart and funny kids tackle the problems of the world, and I can’t wait to talk to them about the books and movies and friendship dynamics they will encounter as teens. And of course they will be more independent, able to make their own plans, less reliant on me for snacks and rides.

So what do I say to people when they say, “Oh, you must be loving this phase!” when I hate hate hate it?

—It Doesn’t Get Better

Dear IDGB,

Let me get this straight. The problem, as you see it, is that you’re miserable about something people think you’re thrilled about, and you don’t like the assumption they’re making (in fact, this assumption seems to make you feel even worse). Of course, this happens a lot over a wide range of matters (for example: Someone loses weight because they’ve been severely depressed, and people say, “You look fantastic! You must be so proud of yourself!”). It’s absurd, obviously, for people to make assumptions about anyone else’s state of mind (and in the example I just gave, there’s an extra layer of cruelty atop the cluelessness), but human nature being what it is, many people will make such assumptions. Sometimes this arises from their own experience and a complacent, self-centered vision of the world, and sometimes it’s less a dopey assumption than an attempt to make conversation when they can’t think of anything else to say. There are two ways to respond. Answer honestly and give yourself a chance to vent. Or, if you just wish people would shut up and mind their own business, all you have to do is nod and change the subject. An easy problem to solve.

If what you’re really asking for is a change in what you believe is “the cultural narrative” about what’s fun and what’s not when it comes to childrearing, you’re out of luck. For one thing, I don’t think there is a single narrative (I’ve heard the one you report, but I’ve also heard that babies are wonderful, toddlers are hard; babies are boring and toddlers are fun; and every stage is awful/great in its own special way). For another, this is out of my jurisdiction.

But if I may: It seems to me you’re focusing on the wrong problem.

The problem I see is the misery you feel, and your overwhelming nostalgia for who and what your children used to be. Those days are gone. If your sadness about that loss is robbing you of taking any pleasure in what’s right in front of you, you may need help sorting this and making peace with it. And since it takes quite a while for kids to get through the years between toddlerhood and their teens, you might make an effort to see if you can find anything to enjoy about this period. If you truly can’t find anything to appreciate about your kids right now, I guess you can take heart in the knowledge that it’ll eventually end, that you’ll get through this and on toward the next thing, which I hope you enjoy as much as you think you will.

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son (first and only child) is 16 months old. I love him to pieces, but, as he’s getting more and more interactive, I find myself not looking forward to the next couple of years—but not for the reasons you’d think (terrible twos, tantrums, potty training, etc.). Here’s my issue: I’ve interacted with lots of children in my life, and while I love watching little children grow and learn new skills and enjoy their silliness and innocence, I can’t enjoy the mindless interactive play that comes between about 18 months and age 3. For instance, a few weeks ago, I was visiting my sister, playing with my 2-year-old nephew. We were playing with toy food, and when I made a piece of corn “talk,” he erupted in laughter. At first, it was adorable, and I loved his joy. But of course, this led to again! again! My own joy wore off, and I found myself just getting irritated. I finally got him distracted by moving on to another toy, but 45 minutes later, as I’m having a glass of wine and chatting with my sister, he ran up to me with the corn and tried to get me to make it talk again. It’s this sort of play that I’m dreading with my own son. I’ve tried telling myself that I’ll feel differently because he’s mine, but I get anxious just thinking about it. I know I probably sound like a monster (or at least a tad dramatic), but I’d really appreciate any tips on how to handle that balancing act of giving my child the attention he’ll need while also keeping my own sanity!

—No, Not Again

Dear NNA,

Maybe you should talk to It Doesn’t Get Better about the joys of the toddler years.

But in all seriousness: I have a few things I can tell you, though I wouldn’t consider any of them “tips.” First, you may in fact find playing with your own child a very different experience than playing with others’, even those you love very much.

Second, if it does turn out that toddler-style playing is anathema to you even with your son, you don’t have to do it. Really. You can give him other kinds of attention. There are lots of ways to interact with a small child, including reading to him, building things with him, taking nature walks that will inspire his questions, playground-play (not an inclusive list!) besides “mindless” conversations. If your child becomes accustomed to your lack of interest in making his toys talk, he won’t expect it from you. He’ll do it by himself and with others—sitters, friends of yours who do enjoy it, family members.

Third: These interactions aren’t mindless. I’m not saying this to shame you—I just want you to think about the bigger picture. That is: You don’t have to engage in this sort of play if it’s intolerable to you, but it may be helpful (at least a little?) to see it for what it is, which is an engagement with the child’s imagination.

And my fourth thought: Even if you do bow out of some forms of toddler-play, you will of course have to endure again! again! It is the bane of every parent of a toddler, even those of us who thoroughly enjoy this phase.

Look for the joys where you can find them even in the parts of childrearing you may not like so much. And remember that this too shall pass—because it all does, every bit of it. Some of it much too quickly and some of it too slowly. But then it’s gone, and you’re on to something else.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have an all-too-common relationship with my mother-in-law. She is too involved in her children’s (my husband and his sister) and now granddaughter’s life. She continuously crosses boundaries. (Here are some examples: She buys baby food when I’ve told her I will be making all my daughter’s food. She’s thrown away milk I have pumped. She once bought tickets for an out-of-town concert for herself and my husband on OUR anniversary.) My husband has talked to her several times about boundaries, but sometimes she is able to wear him down, and if not, well, she just continues to ignore them. He is a recovered momma’s boy, much to her frustration.

Right now we live in different states, and the distance helps. But my husband will be going to law school next year. He’s been accepted to several schools but the one that makes the most financial sense is in his hometown. The current plan is to move in with my in-laws. We will save over $100,000 in debt by doing this, but I am DREADING it. I am worried about being able to maintain boundaries with MIL, that she will be too involved in my marriage and raising my daughter, and I can’t even imagine what else. However, it just doesn’t make any financial sense to not live with them. I would love to be able to improve my relationship with my MIL, and I believe that there is still time, as my husband and I have only been together four years and married for two. How can we set up appropriate boundaries before we move in and get her to respect them? Could living together lead to an improved relationship or will it further deteriorate? Will putting up with it for three years be worth $100,000 and the stress of the situation? (Oh, FYI—my FIL is phenomenal!)

—State Lines Help Keep Healthy Boundaries

Dea5r SLHKHB,

You want the short answer? No. It’s not worth it.

I don’t see any way for you to set boundaries your MIL will accede to in her own home if she won’t or can’t when she’s in your home or when you’re visiting hers briefly. Moving in with her is tantamount to giving up the battle.

It seems to me that no amount of money is worth what the next three years will bring on. Living together will not lead to an “improved” relationship unless you cave and do things her way—and that will be an improvement only for her, of course; it seems obvious to me that your relationship will deteriorate if you two keep butting heads, no matter how nice your FIL is. Also: I feel obliged to note that your husband is clearly not a recovered momma’s boy if he gives up on setting boundaries when she “wears him down” and if he thinks it’s a good idea to move in with her despite her unwillingness to abide by his and your decisions when it comes to parenting your child. It seems to me that if the two of you are so determined to avoid that 100k in debt that you’re willing to go through with this plan (and by the way: who exactly made the plan?), you’re making a decision to sign on for three years of bitter fighting or three years of giving up on your agency. Are either of these outcomes appealing to you?

Dear Care and Feeding,

My younger daughter is six. She’s very strong-willed. She’s currently going through a phase where she’s obsessed with scars. She has a scar on her face from an incident when she was a toddler, and it sounds like she’s brought her obsession with it into her classroom, talking to kids and teachers about it.

I’ve told her she should stick to talking about scars with people who want to talk about them, but no matter how I’ve talked about it, she doesn’t get it. The college-aged workers at the afterschool program also seem uncomfortable when she’s asked them about their scars. I’ve had conversations with her about how scars are pretty personal, and she should ask people to talk about this only if they’re comfortable, and that if they seem uncomfortable she should back off. I understand that there are a number of reasons why people might be uncomfortable sharing their stories, especially given that scars can be linked to traumatic events. Her teacher is trying her best to squash this in the classroom, but she is young nothing she has tried is working. What else can we do? My husband thinks this will blow over eventually, and I suppose it will, but I don’t think that means we shouldn’t try to address it.

—Scarred

Dear Scarred,

Obviously, I don’t know what the teacher has tried, but I’m sorry to say that your own efforts were doomed to fail. A 6-year-old cannot be counted on to assess whether someone is comfortable or not with a given subject, and your counsel that she talk about scars only with those who want to is a confusing message. Asking someone if they’d be comfortable talking about a scar on their body is just as intrusive as going ahead and saying, “Where you’d get that scar?”

The lesson to impart to your child is a simple, straightforward one. We do not comment upon or ask about other people’s bodies. Period. Not their scars, not their size, not their gait, not anything. Ever. It is always rude. The only acceptable things to say about someone’s appearance—if you want to—are, “You look so nice today!” or “I love your shoes/shirt/necklace/etc.” And you might let the teacher in on this secret too.

If your daughter asks why, tell her that people’s bodies are nobody’s business but their own. Because that’s the truth.

—Michelle

