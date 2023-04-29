This is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023.

In 2022, as the oft-cited stat goes, more people got married than in any year since 1984. I can confirm. I spent almost half of my weekends in 2022 at wedding events.

Now that might sound nightmarish (it wasn’t!) and expensive (it was!), but I am, admittedly, a corny romantic, so I was extremely excited to see so many of my favorite people make it official. I was ready. But in addition to unforgettable parties, the year brought other things: traveling from Milan to Los Angeles for back-to-back weddings in a 48-hour window, pulling a groin after getting particularly low during a rendition of “Shout!” (jk, it was “Yeah!”), and missing one of my friend’s big days to fly home after an unimaginable personal loss that cast my whole year in a very different light.

Having (temporarily) sworn off marriage myself after a particularly rough breakup, I don’t profess to be a wedding expert. But as Slate’s resident expert wedding attendee, I thought I would document my year of “I dos” for anyone who may be going through it this year. As I learned, even the most meticulous plans have a way of conspiring in unforeseen directions.

The Bachelorettes. God, the Bachelorettes.

A little over a year ago, I found myself on the phone with a man named Michael discussing party bus availability. I was somewhere between tears and laughter as he scrolled through his reservation list, “Hmm, yeah, we’re pretty booked up that weekend with weddings.” This was, unfortunately, becoming abundantly clear to me because Michael was not the first, nor the second, nor the third, but the fourth person I had spoken to about booking a party bus for a bachelorette weekend that was, at the time, more than two months away. This wasn’t my first rodeo with bachelorette parties—or party buses, for that matter—and I thought I was way ahead of the game.

But what I hadn’t anticipated was that I was competing with every wedding party in Charleston. I should have. After all, 2022 was our first full post-COVID-vaccine year and people were ready to celebrate their love —and, as importantly, get sweaty on the dance floor with their friends and lovers sans KN-94s.

This is all to say: You don’t need to spend a fortune to plan an epic bachelorette party in 2023, but you do need to start booking things two months earlier than you think you need to.

I did score the last party bus in Charleston (seemingly) and had a great time. And I did secure the last beach bonfire picnic for one of—one of–my bachelorette parties in Destin, Florida. Which also featured boat parties, karaoke, and lots of penis paraphernalia.

Here’s the thing about bachelorette parties is: You want everyone to feel included, and you must consult the bride. Trust me: I did five of these last year. Yes, you will want to—and should—do the legwork in the planning. I highly recommend keeping some things a surprise. Just don’t—hypothetically speaking—make the surprise a stripper you ordered last minute.

Wedding 1: Charleston

Like the above, with more espresso martinis and fewer party buses.

Wedding 2: New York

This one was easy on me—it was a few miles from my apartment. It offered an important innovation at the afterparty: a good food truck. Something to consider.

Weddings 3 and 4: Cabo and Lake Como

I know that destination weddings can be controversial—and that became even more true in the pandemic with COVID travel restrictions.

Well, I am here to say: Destination weddings are GOOD and more people should have them. Particularly when they include champagne towers in Cabo (thanks Clare and Eric!) or a guided boat tour of Lake Como to Villa La Cassinella, aka Matsson’s house (Succession heads know).

Whatever you’re feeling, if you find yourself at a faraway wedding, you should give up the notion that you have any control over your life for the next three to four days and lean all the way in. Whether you’re there with a significant other or by yourself, make the effort to hang out with the other guests at the scheduled events. It’ll make the weekend more enjoyable for everyone, particularly the couple getting married.

And who knows, maybe you’ll meet a new friend or the love of your life. Or maybe you’ll end up having a wedding fling with someone only to find they voted for someone in 2016 that you’d rather not type. I wouldn’t know, because this is also hypothetical.

Wedding 5: Los Angeles

If you ever find yourself having to fly from Lake Como to Milan to New York to Los Angeles in a 36-hour window, I highly recommend 1) hydrating 2) actually sleeping on your flights.

Otherwise, you may find yourself with a case of exhaustion and *checks medical bills* strep throat!

Wedding 6: Annapolis

Typically I stay in hotel blocks at weddings, and I think that’s mostly the right call. You’re closer to the action and you can (usually) rely on transportation to and from the venue. However, I’m so glad I decided to pile into a friend family home for a debaucherous reunion at this wedding.

Another wedding rule: Do not get so drunk at the welcome party (and the welcome party afterparty at the house) that you spend the next day so hungover that you can’t fully enjoy the wedding. If you’re not the type of person who can—or wants to—drink for three days straight, save your energy for the wedding night.

This one also had the groin-pulling incident. Honestly, worth it.

Weddings 7 and 8: Washington D.C.

There is no such thing as a bad photo booth picture. Even the bad ones are good (*Will Smith and Margot Robbie have entered the chat*). And if the bride brings out an alien foam headpiece, you better believe you’re taking some pictures that are (ahem) out of this world.

Also, candid photos are your friends and your bride(s) and groom(s) will love you for it. Just don’t forget to share with the rest of the group chat.

Wedding 9: San Diego

No matter how well you plan your wedding season, things will go wrong. You can expect travel delays and lost luggage—pro-tip, try to pack your night one essentials in a carry-on—or COVID and too much sun exposure. And you really can’t plan for waking up the day of your friend’s wedding and receiving the worst call of your life.

One minute you’re trying on dresses and the next, you’re trying to make sense of a senseless situation. My mom hadn’t been exactly well for the last year, but she wasn’t sick either. Certainly not sick enough—I thought—to die less than two days after being admitted to the hospital.

No one could tell me anything definitive: My mom was dying, but was she? She is breathing, but not on her own? She’s in liver failure, but there’s some kidney improvement? At one point the doctor said the odds were 50-50. But also … you’re saying there’s still a chance? What do I do now?

As I paced across the hotel room, I went through the motions. I cried, I screamed, I collapsed into a friend’s arms. At one point I really convinced myself that I could still attend the wedding and take a red-eye home. At another, that this was just an unfortunate game of telephone (see above) and she was going to be fine.

Unless you’ve been through it, or have watched that episode of Succession as many times as I have, it’s hard to explain how you become equal parts frantic and confused, debilitated and guilt-ridden, before you’re just in straight-up denial. They tell you that denial is a powerful thing, but I never quite understood that denial is the ultimate contradiction. It is a weapon, and a shield. At once destroying your reality, while protecting you from unrelenting pain.

But as it turns out, even denial was no match for my dad’s voice on the other end of the telephone: “I think you should come home.”

Wedding 10: Chicago

If it wasn’t Kathryn’s wedding, I’m not sure I would’ve been able to do it. To get up in front of 180 people, four days after my mom died and give a maid-of-honor speech. Hell, I’m not sure I would’ve been able to leave my dad and go at all.

But one of the last full sentences my mom ever spoke was: “I’m fine, Katie needs to go to the wedding.” (She was in denial, too.)

It wasn’t just that Kathryn is my best friend and a third daughter to my mom. It wasn’t just that I had been with Kathryn every step of the way on her two-year engagement and I was not about to miss the culmination of all our hard work. It was also that some of the last good memories I shared with my mom were talking about Kathryn’s wedding (and the other 11 weddings, five bachelorette parties, three bridal showers, and two engagement parties).

So in my maid-of-honor dress that I overnighted and tried on for the first time in the bridal suite, I did what anyone who just lost their mom would do: I told the story about the time I gifted my best friend a J.C. Chasez autograph that she had framed and mounted in her room for six years before finding out the truth: I had forged J.C. Chasez’s signature.

Here’s the thing about wedding speeches that you think would be obvious, and yet I have heard enough horror stories—and seen enough TikToks—to know it still happens. You really, really do not need to talk about when the groom lost his virginity or how many loser exes the bride has had. And the parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles surely do not need to know about the couple’s first sexcapade. And whatever you do, chill on the inside jokes. If you’re giving the speech at a wedding, everyone will assume you know the couple well, so don’t feel like you to force it.

Instead, I highly recommend reaching out to your favorite member of your favorite boy band to ask them to do you a solid and send that autograph that had been promised to the bride by her best friend since second grade. Unfortunately, J.C. Chasez did not come through, but it did make for a hilarious (and fitting) story. My mom would have loved it.

Wedding 11

This is the one I couldn’t go to. See above.

Wedding 12: New Orleans

My mom didn’t believe in reincarnation, but always said if she were able to come back as any one thing, it would be as one of my friends. She thought they were the coolest, and boy did she love being everyone’s “Kimbo,” as we called her: the first to text happy birthday, celebrate a life event, help someone get a job, order a wedding gift.

Her death wasn’t how I expected to remember this year. But seeing so many friends, so often, during this nightmare made me realize, in much deeper way, why all the wonderful bullshit this year was worth it. I still can’t really begin to thank for them for helping me start to put the pieces of my broken heart back together.

But what I can promise them is that I’ll always show up and dance at their weddings. I danced my ass off at this wedding, as all good wedding guests who are able must. I stopped just short of pulling my groin again. It’s what Kimbo would’ve wanted.