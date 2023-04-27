This is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023.

Six weeks before my wedding, I woke up in the middle of the night and started sobbing.

I’d gotten a haircut. When I went into the salon, my hair was long and thick. When I came out, it hit just below my shoulders and was sort of thin and wispy at the ends.

I know you’re not “supposed” to make any dramatic changes to your hair so close to your wedding day, but I hadn’t meant to—I’d only asked for a little bit off the ends. I hadn’t protested when large chunks of hair started falling to the floor because, well, I didn’t think I was the kind of person who cared all that much about the exact length of her hair. I’d been plopping down in salon chairs all my life and letting the person with the scissors basically just use their judgment. Why would this be different?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 3 a.m. the night after the accidental chop, I could not fathom how I could have made such a grave error. I had actually been imagining my wedding day with pretty-pretty-princess waves, or else a complicated updo—I just hadn’t been able to admit it to myself.

Luckily, I had recently made another discovery. Not unlike the idea that I’d get emotional about my hair, if you’d told me six months ago that there was such a service as a bridal therapist—or, God forbid, a “bridal coach”—I would have thought, That is very silly. Well, such services exist, and I no longer think they are silly. In exchange for hundreds of dollars, you can get custom emotional support for your bridal meltdown. And if you have found this piece in a moment of wedding-meltdown Googling, I’m here to tell you: Consider using them. Your insurance might even cover it!

Advertisement

I had obviously known about wedding stress, I had just figured that: 1) I had outfoxed it by booking a venue that fit a maximum of 36 people, and 2) it wouldn’t actually be that bad. It’s one day! And a day that I was very excited about.

Advertisement

Also, I’m not vain. But, whoops, turns out I am.

Wedding stress can sneak up on the most well-adjusted among us—even those who are destined to become bridal coaches themselves. “When I got married in 2013, I was like, ‘What the hell is happening? Why is this so hard?’ ” said Kara Maureen, a bridal coach in based in Maryland. She’d trained to be a therapist before pivoting to coaching—specializing in dating— and was immersed in the world of self-help. But wedding planning “took me for a whirlwind,” she explained. After surviving her 300-person (!) Irish-Persian celebration intact, she pivoted her coaching business to cater to brides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At some point, I began to realize that being a bride is sort of like being the producer and the talent.

Landis Bejar founded AisleTalk, her therapy and coaching service focused on weddings, after getting married herself, too. But her moment of inspiration came specifically after witnessing her sister-in-law and mother-in-law get into a disagreement over a wedding dress. “They have a great relationship,” Bejar said. “They are not a super sensitive duo.” But when her mother-in-law commented on how a particular gown didn’t quite fit right, the sister-in-law was offended—even little tearful. “Everything in wedding-planning world hits differently,” said Bejar, because of the stakes and expectations involved. She noted that one of the recent dilemmas her clients have faced is feeling the sting of more “no” RSVPS than usual, given an overload of rescheduled weddings in the aftermath of COVID restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even if you are having a small wedding, chances are it’s the most expensive party you’ve thrown in your life, involving people from every part of your social circle and your partner’s social circle, including many people you don’t know, or barely know. It’s looking your best combined with public speaking, combined with, in the weeks leading up to everything, watching money leave your bank account in a steady stream of $500 increments. At some point, I began to realize that—unless you hire a wedding planner, and maybe even if you do—being a bride is sort of like being the producer and the talent.

Wedding-planning stress typically falls on women, Bejar said. She recalled a client she worked with who was wrapping up a double master’s degree, and so left the planning to her male partner. The vendors still addressed the bride, and not the groom. The burden of making a thousand little decisions, factoring in everyone else’s preferences, operating under the weight of beauty and aesthetic standards—and also, you know, trying to have fun yourself—is how we get the term “bridezilla,” which from Bejar’s perspective is misogynistic, even an “identity-based insult.” It did not take me long into my own process to realize a bridezilla isn’t a movie monster—she’s a woman trying to adhere to a particular social script who needs more help than she is getting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Professional emotional assistance with working through wedding-world will run you $175 to $250 an hour, which is about on par with an ordinary session with a shrink. If you get your bridal support from a therapist, it may be covered by insurance, though there’s no billable code for wedding planning. Bejar said that if you have a diagnosis like general anxiety disorder that is contributing to guest-list woes, that’s how the services are categorized. Otherwise, it’s an “adjustment disorder,” a kind of catch-all in the therapy world for people having mental troubles surrounding a major change. (For what it’s worth, therapists specifically offering bridal services are pretty rare—though in my opinion, there really should be at least as many as there are med spas pushing CoolSculpting as a “pre-wedding must.”)

Advertisement

Some of the women who see a bridal coach or therapist have never been to therapy and are perhaps realizing for the first time that they need support, and fast. Others work with a therapist regularly, but want someone who is up on the drama of modern wedding planning, or someone who can maybe, unlike a regular therapist, just tell them what the hell they are supposed to do about the fear that a loved one will get COVID and have to miss your big day. In that case, Bejar’s advice is: Consider asking your wedding party and closest loved ones to mask when indoors the week prior, and then let it go, to the extent that you can. After all, a number of things can take someone out of commission for a wedding, and you have to accept that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another dilemma that might need sharp professional input: how to “fire” a bridesmaid who made a scene at the bachelorette. For this scenario, Maureen detailed a four-step plan to me: First unpack where your feelings are coming from, then raise the fact that you need to talk. During the conversation, make sure to listen and not just talk, and then “put a bow on it” by stating clearly what the offending bridesmaid’s role in your wedding will or will not be going forward.

Advertisement

Maureen underscored that brides should practice accepting that their choices aren’t going to make everyone happy. “The hardest part for so many women is letting the other person have their feelings, and to not fix it, or acquiesce to it,” she said.

Advertisement

My instinct is, unfortunately, to make a mistake and then decide that I’m an idiot. I ran my hair crisis by Maureen. She offered some sage therapist-y wisdom: OK, so wedding days are “supposed” to see you at your prettiest and most confident. But “is that even reasonable? Of course not. It’s a random day,” she said.

She also explained that what I was experiencing was a life-coaching 101 kind of dilemma: willfully or not, people do dramatic things to their hair around times of big change. As she put it, “Your soul is trying to match up with you. Aaaa! We’re feeling disheveled and uncertain inside of the joy.”

The most helpful thing she said was this: My future self would regard my wedding-day self with kindness. Wedding-day me, preserved forever in pictures, wouldn’t be perfect. She’d be a 32-year-old who was just doing her best.

Advertisement

This came as a surprise to me—even though, like so many therapy revelations, it’s also a little obvious or even cliché. For all my excitement around getting married to my fiancé, and for all our planning of our future, it is still hard to exactly envision myself on the other side of it. So many stories about women end on their wedding day or with a commitment to one person. Or maybe, gender aside, it’s just that it’s always hard to imagine who you’ll be three months from now and what perspective you’ll have on yourself then, let alone in a few years.

My personal solution to the hair thing ended up being twofold. My fiancé woke up and then wrapped his arms around me in bed such that I had to stop Googling “clip-in extensions wedding price” and could eventually fall asleep. Once I’d gotten over the initial sting of my short hair, I kicked the issue to another kind of professional: a bridal hair stylist.