Every couple has one core fight that replays over and over again, in different disguises, over the course of their relationship. In this series, couples analyze the origins and mechanics of their One Fight. To pitch your own One Fight (we’ll also accept pseudonyms, if necessary), email us at humaninterest@slate.com.

Tanya and Thomas have been married for a year and a half. They live in Denver. They previously discussed this fight on John Hodgman’s podcast.

This is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023.

Tanya: It was 2021 when the proposal incident happened. We’d been together for three years. We were sitting on the couch in the house we owned together, and I was reading something in the New York Times about how all the wedding venues were getting booked up because of the pandemic. The gist was basically that if you were even so much as thinking about getting married, you needed to book something now.

Thomas and I had never talked about marrying each other, but I’m a real planner, so I took the article very seriously. I turned to him and said, “Do you want to get married?”

Thomas: I did! So I said yes to your proposal.

Tanya: That was not a proposal!

Thomas: Yes it was! You asked if I wanted to get married.

Tanya: No, I was asking whether you wanted to get married in general. It was a logistics question. I was asking if it was a benchmark we should be planning for. That’s not a proposal. That’s a discussion.

Thomas: Seemed like a proposal to me.

Tanya: A real proposal is a commonly phrased question: “Will you marry me?” The “will you” is operative—it signals that the question is a proposal, not a logistical quandary. People don’t just casually say, “Do you want to get married?”

Proposals are also romantic. This was not! We were sitting on the couch. I was in my pajamas, thinking about logistics and preparation. It was not romantic or planned out! If I was going to propose to you, it wouldn’t have been like that.

Thomas: When she asked me if I wanted to get married, I didn’t even think about it—I just said yes. I knew, in that moment, that we loved each other very much. We’d already established that we were both interested in marriage in general. Plus, we owned a house together, and Tanya was looking at wedding venues, so this just seemed like a natural progression. I was happy.

Tanya: Since I had no idea I’d proposed to him, I just blankly said “OK” and went back to reading. I thought nothing of it. I just went about my business, assuming that one day, one of us would propose, we’d get engaged, and a wedding would follow.

Thomas: The next day, I called my mom and told her we were engaged. She was very happy. She said I’d never seemed happier than with Tanya in my life.

“That’s about the time I had a full-on breakdown.”

Tanya: For a day or two, Thomas kept calling me his fiancée. I thought he was joking. When he called his mom to tell her we were engaged, I was like, “Ha, yeah, whatever, Thomas.” He’s quite funny and doing bits—especially puns—so I thought he was just playing around.

At the same time Thomas was telling people we were engaged, I called my family to ask about Hindu wedding requirements. Part of a Hindu ceremony requires an open flame, so I wanted to know if they had any thoughts about the right type of venue. My brother called me the next day. He’d heard that Thomas and I were “discussing wedding venues”—not the same thing as getting engaged!—and he was so pissed that I hadn’t told him. He and I are very close, and we tell each other everything. He couldn’t believe I hadn’t come to him with the big news. I was like, “What are you talking about? We are not engaged!”

When he asked me to explain, I told him that Thomas and I had just been looking at venues, and I’d asked him if he “wanted to get married.” My brother was like, “OK, you’re an idiot. You proposed to him. You’re engaged.”

That’s about the time I had a full-on breakdown. I just burst into tears and started dry-heaving with snot pouring out of my nose. I was so confused. In my mind, I hadn’t proposed, but everyone thought I had. I was the last person to know!

Thomas: It was so hilarious and cute when she started crying. I took a video of it.

Tanya: I was just upset, because I’m the type of person who obsessively prepares for things. I’m an academic. I do research, I organize, I plan. When Thomas and I first started dating, I literally kept a detailed list of all the dates we went on, including how long they lasted and what we did. It would be totally unlike me to just let such a consequential question fly off the cuff.

Were I to propose for real, I would have been detailed and considerate about it. I probably wouldn’t have gotten down on one knee or anything, but I’d at least be wearing something other than pajamas! But I never got the chance to do it properly, and now we were supposedly “engaged.” It wasn’t that I wasn’t happy—I was thrilled to be getting married to Thomas. I just didn’t think the “proposal” counted, and the whole situation was just nuts.

Thomas did propose to me in a more familiar way a few months after the original “proposal.” But I was crying then too. He got down on one knee and gave me the most amazing little charm for my charm bracelet.

I think it was sweet, but I remember almost none of it. I was sobbing—I thought he was just doing that to get me to stop crying. I honestly never even heard him ask me to marry him, and I was so distracted by the charm and the whole situation that my mind just went blank. So I didn’t think that counted either.

Thomas: That one definitely counted. But I could see how she would be a little confused—neither of us are big on grand gestures. We show our love and appreciation in small ways, by doing things that only Tanya or I would understand. It makes sense that us proposing to each other wouldn’t look like most people’s proposals. We tend to do things our own way.

Tanya: As I mentioned, I’m Hindu, and I come from a culture where arranged marriages are common and proposals aren’t really a thing. And I was never interested in marriage or partnership to begin with. I never envisioned myself in a relationship before I met Thomas, so it’s not like I was sitting around dreaming of classic American proposals to begin with.

I’m also sort of uninterested in the gender roles of those proposals. I feel like there’s this assumption that things “happen to” women, as opposed to them making things happen themselves. That didn’t appeal to me. My “perfect proposal” was never a guy getting down on one knee, handing me a diamond. That whole concept was just so foreign me that it never felt real. And for Thomas, an “engagement” could have been anything he felt was sincere from his partner.

Thomas: Right. I was never interested in doing things the traditional way, which is why this all felt special.

Tanya: For a long time, there was nothing I’d have done differently about it. We both got the result we wanted, we just had a hilariously different idea of how we got there.

But I started to feel differently in February, when my mom passed away. She always wanted a big, traditional wedding for me, because she never got to have one herself. She and my dad had a love marriage, and most of their family didn’t support it. She didn’t have a grand ceremony. There were no rings. There weren’t many bridal gifts. Her in-laws didn’t accept her. So when she heard Thomas and I were getting married, and she saw how good our relationship was, she felt really proud of that. She really wanted a wedding that showed people how important I was to others, because she never felt that way. She wanted to show people my ring, and she wanted me to have my engagement story.

That’s not quite what happened. Thomas and I just went around like that for a while, with him thinking we were engaged, me thinking we weren’t.

Thomas: It’s sort of a strange story, but it’s our story.

Tanya: We got married at the courthouse on October 2021, and our big wedding party was in June of last year. It was nontraditional. Our dogs were our witnesses. We blended in some Hindu elements. Thomas’ mom Zoomed in.

Thomas: Neither Tanya or I really care what people think of us. We’re each other’s first partners and were both pretty happy being alone before we met. Neither of us had any grand ideas about marriage or proposals to begin with, so we’re happy to have done things our way.

Tanya: We had a friend sum it up best: “This would never happen to anyone other than you guys.”