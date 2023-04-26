This is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023.

Perhaps there is no way for me to say this without sounding like a jerk and also shooting myself directly in the foot (or, uh, china cabinet, as the case may be), but I can’t help myself: Wedding presents are an absurd tradition that have lived years—decades?—past their purpose. It is time for them to stop.

I am not the first person to make this point. In fact, Matt Yglesias did so a full decade ago in Slate. Befitting the writer, his case was mostly a macroeconomic one (gifts are inefficient), but he also turned his lens to another reason why giving wedding presents these days is silly: Marrying couples are now rarely in the position of “setting up a household,” the original intention of the post-wedding deluge of toaster ovens and salad spinners. “Wedding presents for modern cohabitating adults with established households are in the pure realm of deadweight loss—you’re buying things for people that they haven’t bought for themselves because they think they’re overpriced,” he wrote. “And in a society where a large and growing share of the population never marries, the custom is both unfair and inefficient.”

Eminently reasonable points. But I have a more practical complaint. I am in my 30s, and I have been to a lot of weddings in the past couple of years. With the exception of one cousin who got married in the city I live in, I had to travel, often by plane, and rent a hotel room to attend all of them. (I don’t even live far from where I grew up!) Some of them involved renting clothes. One of them involved renting an entire camper van for a week. The amount that I have invested in celebrating other people’s nuptials has been a price that I have consistently been happy to throw down. But it has not made me really feel like also shelling out the money for new bedding for the couple in question.

Take it from someone who is organizing a wedding right now—the cost of this event is going to make it, surely, the most expensive day of my life. But it will also be highly, highly subsidized by every single person who attends, because they are paying for their own travel and lodging.

Sure, that looks nice in the photo, but do I actually need it in my life? In my home? Forever?

It’s not as if I’m planning a destination wedding or anything—the issue is that, these days, almost any big wedding is a destination wedding for many of the guests. I’m getting married three hours from where I grew up and six hours from where I (and most of my friends) currently live. Everyone is going to have to travel, many people are going to have to fly, and guests are going to have pay the two-night minimum to stay at the one hotel where I could find a block of rooms during a popular summer weekend. I am embarrassed to state this number out loud, but I think it is safe to estimate that most guests will end up spending about $1,000 each to attend my wedding. Do I think that they should also send me $100 to cover the cost of the (frankly pretty modest) food I am providing them over the weekend? Absolutely not. If anything, they should be billing me!

Speaking of bedding, I have yet to make the “registry” portion of my wedding website. Maybe I will feel inspired scrolling through the web pages of Crate and Barrel. But I suspect the feeling is going to be much closer to how I feel when I find myself somehow, again, on a clothing-store website after being served an ad for it on Instagram: Sure, that looks nice in the photo, but do I actually need it in my life? In my home? Forever?

I’ve been living with my partner for four years now. The start of it did entail a somewhat frantic trip to Ikea after we realized neither of us had silverware to contribute to our new joint household. But now we have it! We’ve even downsized from a house into an apartment. We’re increasingly finding ourselves approaching a one-in, one-out policy for home goods. I guess that when, under pressure from family members who are adhering to a “We gave presents to all your cousins; now it’s your turn” policy, I will have to create a subregistry of everything I will toss in order to upgrade.

There are two kinds of wedding presents that I think are nice. One is a personalized gift that actually marks the transition the person is making toward … domesticity, I suppose. For example, when my sister got married, I got her a pasta maker, because I hoped that she would use it as the new matriarch of her eventually established family, so there was a mix of nostalgia added in with the practicality. There are mementos and art and framed copies of speeches that will remind recipients of their wedding in a way a frying pan should not.

The other gift is cash. And cash is great—who says no to cash! It can be delivered under the guise of a “honeymoon fund” or a “we’re going to buy a house!” fund or even no fund at all. It is certainly nice, and I will be touched if anyone gives it to me (especially after this). But in a growing trend on wedding websites, I think it would be a lot better if we could fully accept the too-cute maxim that “your presence is your present” that is increasingly popping up in advance of often very long, and detailed, registries. It’s not the cliché it sounds like. Everyone really is already paying to be there.