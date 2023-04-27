My Stepsister Is Demanding to Use My Wedding Dress. I’d Prefer to Set It on Fire.

This Care and Feeding column is part of Say Yes to the Mess, a pop-up Slate series on the unsettled state of the American wedding in 2023. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I had a beautiful wedding, only to find my no-good husband screwing his ex in our bed less than six months later. I was able to have the marriage annulled, but have had a hard time putting the shattered pieces of my life back together.

Advertisement

One of my issues is my wedding dress. I can’t look at it without feeling like I wasted not only money, but time and any sense of trust in myself. A friend suggested that I artistically destroy the dress while she takes professional pictures. I can replace my lies of wedding photos with a cathartic photo shoot. The thought honestly made me smile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, my father and stepmother bought the dress for me. Both are upset at the idea. Then my stepsister opened her big mouth and told me to give the dress to her. It is her style and she just got engaged. This might be practical, but the idea of watching her walk down the aisle in my wedding dress turns my stomach. I countered that I would sell the dress then and give her the money. My stepsister and stepmother both got upset and said they would rather have the dress. I am now rather drawn to doing the photo shoot. My life got destroyed here. I am still picking up the pieces. I need an outside opinion, please.

Advertisement

— The Dress of Dreams

Dear Dress of Dreams,

Of course you shouldn’t have to watch your stepsister get married in the dress you intended for your own wedding, and it was horrible of her and your stepmother to expect you to. You shouldn’t have to be reminded of your wedding or put yourself through undeniable pain just because your family members feel (wrongly) entitled to what was to have been your wedding gown.

It was kind of you to offer to sell the dress for your stepsister’s benefit. I don’t know that she deserves it, but if you decide to go that route, it might give you a way to acknowledge your father and stepmother’s gift and/or keep the family peace without having to see that dress again. But I want to stress that as soon as they gave the dress to you as a gift, it became yours. Their wishes for it don’t matter as much as yours do, and they as well as your stepsister are being very callous toward your feelings and your trauma. If a dress-destroying ceremony and photo shoot will truly be cathartic for you—if that’s where your heart is leading you—I say go ahead, and feel no guilt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I own some serious waterfront property. We invested a lot of time and effort into expanding the outdoor space during the pandemic. We have a pool, hot tub, outdoor theater, brick pizza oven, fire pit, and a brand-new dock. We love to entertain, especially after all the restrictions lifted.

My sister is engaged for the third time. She has been widowed and divorced. Her fiancé is nice enough and we are happy for her, but she has it in her head that our property is the “perfect” place for her wedding. The wedding would be small—less than sixty people. My husband is violently against hosting the wedding here. Too much can and will go wrong in his opinion; his extended family has had some serious wedding disasters. I have suggested to my sister that we would be glad to throw her an engagement party or a pre-wedding party, but she should look for other venues for the main event. My sister told me I was breaking her heart. She had it very rough after her second husband died. I am happy she found love again but I am seriously conflicted here. I doubt anything would go wrong but my husband doesn’t want to do it. Should I push or not?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

— Wedding Blues

Dear Wedding Blues,

Hosting a wedding on your property is obviously a huge undertaking, though it seems okay to me that your sister made the initial request. Whether or not anything would go wrong at the wedding (I don’t really see how your husband’s family’s wedding disasters are relevant here?), of course you’re under no obligation to host, and your sister shouldn’t be pressuring you now to relent, especially when you’ve offered to host a smaller party. If you’re sure that it’s a bad idea, hold your ground and tell her that you’ve carefully considered it and just don’t believe you can do it.

Advertisement

I do want to point out that you’ve shared your sister’s demands and your husband’s vehement opposition, but not what you think about holding the wedding at your place. If you think that sharing your waterfront idyll for the day would be a special way to show your love for your sister, you can say that to your husband. It also may be worth interrogating why he reacted so strongly. You say that you both love to entertain. And again, I don’t think what happened at other weddings should have a whole lot of bearing on what happens at your sister’s. What exactly is your husband worried about—property damage? Does he perhaps have some other issue with your sister, her upcoming marriage, your family, etc.?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t want to host your sister’s wedding, either. But if you do—or if you feel it would be fine, anyway, and don’t want to say no to her—you can spend some time thinking through what could make hosting more manageable and address whatever your husband’s legit concerns are. Maybe it would help if you asked your sister and her fiancé to hire cleaners before/after the big day, a wedding planner to actually run the wedding itself, and plenty of staff to help with setup and cleanup. You could also cordon off most of the house and any other areas you want so that guests aren’t wandering all over. I do think that even with cleaners, professional caterers, staff, etc., hosting on your property would involve a lot of planning and some inconvenience on your part. If that’s something you want to take on as a labor of love for your sister, you can try talking with your husband about what might make it possible. Otherwise, tell your sister it’s time to take no for an answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice From Nicole Each Week

From this week’s letter, My Dad Is Threatening to Blow-Up My Wedding for the Most Unfair Reason: “I was genuinely taken aback, as my dad has never come across as particularly caring about me or being involved in my life before this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

Six months ago, my fiancé died in a car accident. I have been walking around in a fog ever since. The only times I feel like myself are when I am with “Mike.” Mike was a good friend of my fiancé. Mike and I are seeing each other. It may be a rebound or something more, but my biggest fear is how our friends and family will react.

Advertisement

I have confided in my sisters and got called disgusting. I was betraying the memory of my fiancé and moving on too quickly. They basically accused me of not loving him and using Mike. The date of what would have been our wedding is approaching and I don’t think I can handle it turning into another memorial. Mike has asked me to come away with him that week. I really want to but I know how it might look to other people. I am scared. What do I do? What do I say? When my fiancé’s birthday passed, everyone turned it into another funeral and I barely got through that.

— Not Another Funeral

Dear Not Another Funeral,

I’m so sorry for all that you’ve been through. Even if your sisters were shocked by your involvement with your late fiancé’s friend, that doesn’t excuse their hurtful language. I can’t imagine how they thought that was any kind of way to respond at a time when you are hurting and need support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wherever you spend the day you would have wed, it’s worth considering what you may need to get through it. What made his birthday even more difficult than it would have been, and are there ways you can try to head those things off? Maybe you need to stay offline that day to avoid seeing the remembrances on social media. Maybe you can let your relatives know in advance that having the day turn into a second memorial was really hard for you last time, and that while you respect their grieving process, you need to do something different this time.

And of course, if you want to go away with Mike, that’s your decision to make. It’s hard to advise you on the situation with him—I don’t judge, but you say that you’ve been “in a fog” since your fiancé died, and that phase of grief is a very, very tough one in which to make decisions. You don’t write much about why you’re with Mike, what you may see in or appreciate about him (other than the fact that, one assumes, he understands and shares in your loss). But whatever your reasons for spending time with him now, it’s important that you still find all the time and space you need to grieve your fiancé and the life you had planned to share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Wednesday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I had my daughter “Joanna” when I was 19. I wasn’t in a great place and didn’t have much support, so I left the majority of raising Joanna to her mother and grandmother. After the birth of my son two years ago, I wised up and did my best to make amends. Joanna is 10 now, and we are slowly building a bond. I pay child support and see her on the weekends per court order. My fiancée and I are planning our wedding. She wants Joanna and our son to be in the wedding party because we aren’t just making a commitment to each other but as a family. The problem is the wedding is out of state at her family farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My ex doesn’t feel comfortable with Joanna going by herself and Joanna says she would want her mother or grandmother with her. My fiancée feels that will interfere with Joanna truly bonding with our family and we need strong boundaries. She says Joanna gets excited about visiting the farm when they talk about horses and riding. Joanna is horse crazy and only clams up when her mother expresses her doubts. I have offered to book a hotel for Joanna and her mother. My ex can stay at the hotel during the wedding and choose who drops Joanna off. I have said that Joanna can keep her phone on her, and if she feels any discomfort, someone will take her back to the hotel. My ex told me we should be planning the wedding here so she doesn’t have to drive so far. I don’t have much in the way of family. My fiancée has a ton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any solution seems to make someone unhappy. I want to give my fiancée the wedding she deserves, I want Joanna to be there, and I want not to upset the fragile co-parenting we have—I am out of ideas.

— Wedding Woes

Dear Wedding Woes,

Your 10-year-old daughter told you that she wants her mother or grandmother to travel and be with her at your wedding, and I can understand why she would want one of them to accompany her. She may be a horse girl, but surely you can see why visiting the farm with just your family, when she has your full attention, is very different from going to a large event where she doesn’t know most of the guests and you are busy, you know, getting married. It sounds like she doesn’t have a close relationship with other wedding guests who could accompany/chaperone her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I get that it might be very awkward for you to have your ex or ex’s mother at your wedding (and awkward for them as well!), but if that’s what your daughter needs in order to attend and be at ease—and if you and your fiancée genuinely want to have her present to share your big day—then I think you have to be willing to prioritize making arrangements that work for her. If that plan is unacceptable to you and/or your fiancée, of course you can refuse—but then you need to accept that Joanna might not make it, and you’ll have to live with that outcome and find other opportunities for her to bond with your new family. You can plan future trips to the family farm when you and your new spouse will have time to focus on Joanna and make it a fun and comfortable experience for her.

Whatever you decide, make sure you and your fiancée don’t pressure your daughter into a situation that would lead to her discomfort—that’s not going to be positive for either of you or your relationship, and also isn’t going to help her relationship with her new family get off to a good start.

—Nicole

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I have been married a little over two years. Soon after getting married, my husband, who works in information technology, revealed to me that for the prior year he had placed a tracker on my laptop to monitor every site I went to, every search I made. I thought something was wrong when he would ask me about things I didn’t discuss with him but had searched for online. I’ve woken up to find him holding my phone, scrolling through my messages. I’ve told him that this bothers me, that I’m not doing anything wrong, but some respect for personal boundaries is in order. Then he accuses me of hiding things. Can you please tell me if I’m the crazy one here?