My Sister Is Dead-Set on Coming to My Wedding, Even Though It Will Cause a Mess

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My older sister is due to give birth to her second child two to three weeks before my wedding. She will most likely have a C-section, and lives about a two-hour flight away. I assumed she wouldn’t be able to come, but I recently found that she was asking other family members questions about the wedding. I called her, we had a nice conversation, and I reassured her that I care most about her health, the health of the baby, and the health of her 3-year-old. Still, she seems dead-set on coming, and says that everything will be fine; her mom friends say it’s doable, etc.

This situation is very stress-inducing for me. I am not easily stressed, and have no other issues when it comes to wedding planning. My sister has a dominant personality, and she is hard to be around when she’s stressed or not feeling well. I anticipate issues either before the wedding if she ends up not being able to attend, or at the wedding if she can. My fiancé suggests that I just wait and see what happens. He is very Zen and in the moment (which I love about him!); I, on the other hand, am a total planner and like resolution. Suggestions about what to do or how to express my feelings to my sister? She typically does not take conversations like this well.

— Bout to Be Bridezilla

Dear Bridezilla,

Right now, it seems like the ball is in your sister’s court. She knows when your wedding is, she knows approximately when she’s giving birth, she knows that you’ll understand if she doesn’t make it to the celebration, and it will be her call whether or not to travel with a newborn. You can try calling her back to talk more frankly about your concerns, letting her know that you’re thinking about her health and also hoping for the smoothest possible wedding day for all involved. (It’s kind of tough to tell you what to say to head off potential “issues” without knowing more about the specific problems you fear she’ll cause.) But unless you want to uninvite her to the wedding and then deal with that fallout, you don’t have much control over whether she attends or not.

In your place, I would probably follow your fiancé’s advice and see what happens? If your sister does make it to your wedding, she’ll either be toting a tiny infant or be separated from them for the first time, so she’ll probably have a lot on her mind. You’ll have so many people to see and talk to that day—you won’t be spending the entire day glued to your sister’s side. I’d definitely speak with some other family members—and your fiancé—about your concerns ahead of time, so they are all ready to step in and help defuse any potential situations that may arise.

Hopefully, it will all go just fine.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I had a generally idyllic middle-class childhood with parents who loved me, my siblings, each other, and themselves. I retain a warm, close relationship with my parents and siblings into adulthood. What I’m trying to say here is, I was lucky, and I’m pretty sure I don’t have daddy issues, and maybe I don’t have enough sympathy for them.

I’m 30 now, and seemingly every single person I’ve ever clicked with romantically/sexually, from more casual hookups to long-term partners, seems to have them, and it has had serious repercussions on my relationships. My last boyfriend and I broke up over the way he chased his dad’s approval and was unwilling to put himself first. I tried to feel out my current girlfriend about her family before we got serious, and a year in she told me the truth about her abusive father. Her current desire to have him in our lives when he’s a homophobe with a history of violence is putting her well-being at risk! It’s also straining our relationship in a serious way. The whole long-term experience of other people’s shitty dads is making me scared of my desire to start a family in the future, and overall freaking me out about finding someone who has come to peace with their dad if I ever have to date again. As a parenting advice columnist, is this a major thing you see, or just a weird personal trend I can’t escape? Any advice about dealing with the daddy issues in my current romantic relationship is also appreciated.

— But I Know So Many Great Dads

Dear Great Dads,

You are right: You are lucky. Plenty of people are not so fortunate in their parents, or their families of origin. And to answer your question: Yes, I do think it’s reasonably common. Even in families without major rifts or estrangement, there can be plenty of unaddressed issues and disappointments; things people live with, but don’t especially like; mistakes and patterns they hope not to repeat with their own kids.

You deserve to be safe, and of course you are under no obligation to have a virulent and abusive homophobe in your life. You have every right to draw that boundary if you feel you need to, and make it clear to your girlfriend that it’s not something you’re willing to compromise on. If she chooses to have her father in her life, that’s her right, but she cannot require the same of you.

I feel like there’s a hint of judgment, of “why is this so hard for other people??”, in some of your comments. It’s hard for them because families can be hard. To be clear, you don’t owe anyone your presence or your continued romantic involvement, but you should recognize that if a partner happens to be among the unfortunate legions saddled with parental issues, that is not necessarily a failing of theirs. None of us gets to choose who or what we grow up with.

I know it can be challenging to deal with a partner’s intra-family issues—it’s unfamiliar, it’s awkward, it’s messy, and in the worst of cases it can be scary. It’s good to know what you can tolerate and what you can’t, and be honest with yourself about that. Just remember that a lot of wonderful people are from complicated families, and the people you like or love have no more control over their relatives than you have. If you really care for someone and trust them in other matters, try to trust that they are probably also doing the best they can with their family, and don’t hold those people or those fraught relationships against them.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son and I recently dropped my youngest, “Cara,” off at college for spring. She’s a freshman, now in her second semester. Cara calls home regularly—in August and September as she was getting settled we’d talk for 30 minutes every day, but since then we talk for about 15 minutes 4-to-5 times a week. Cara’s always been shy and a worrier, but we only recently realized how bad her anxiety’s always been. We’re working with her to find her a therapist. She’s struggled to find her place but has found friends in some of her clubs and classes. Cara tells us basically everything that is going on in her life, from her first college party (which she left after 15 minutes because she was nervous) to her crush on a boy in her physics class. She told us that she doesn’t get along with her roommate, “Nellie,” due to personality differences, though I always thought there was something more going on.

When we helped Cara move in, Nellie hadn’t come back yet. My son and I took Cara out to get lunch at a nice Indian restaurant. It was far away, so by the time we got back Nellie had finished moving in. When Cara walked in, Nellie basically started berating her for not making her bed properly, letting her know that her boyfriend would be staying the night, and informing her that Nellie was hosting a party in their dorm the following Friday, and that Cara would have to go somewhere else until 1 a.m. I was saddened but not surprised to hear Cara say nothing. I pulled Cara aside and asked about this dynamic she has with Nellie. Cara said it’s pretty normal. The first time the boyfriend stayed over, he had no regard for her personal belongings, almost breaking her glasses case, phone charger, and leg by trying to see how hard he could run into her desk. Cara found him creepy and unsettling—he did a combination of hitting on her and insulting her. When Cara tried to voice her complaints to Nellie, Nellie yelled at her and said she was ugly and jealous of her boyfriend.

Their room is often overrun with Nellie’s friends in the evening before they go out. Nellie’s friends are also as strange/creepy as the boyfriend. One tried to make conversation with Cara while Nellie was in the bathroom and asked how nearsighted she was, and then without any warning just grabbed Cara’s glasses to try them on. Another once saw Cara talking to a friend and proceeded to tell her she isn’t the sort of person who should talk to handsome men. Any time Cara tries to set boundaries with Nellie, Nellie yells at her and Cara just lies down and accepts it. Cara has never discussed this with her RA, because in her words he’s “useless”—they only separate roommates in rare circumstances, because there is such a high demand for on-campus housing. Cara begged me not to do anything because anything I try to do will make the situation worse. I feel guilty for letting it happen in the first place—Cara was clearly struggling in high school, and I should have thought about getting her help sooner. Is there actually anything I can do to help?

— Worried Freshman Mom

Dear Worried,

I think there are two separate, if somewhat related, issues here: Cara’s anxiety, and her roommate from hell. It’s good that you’re trying to help Cara find a therapist—I really hope she gets the help she needs in that area. (Be sure to look into her university’s mental health services if you haven’t already!)

In some of your statements, you seem to be suggesting that Cara is allowing this roommate dynamic to continue because she’s anxious: “I was saddened but not surprised to hear Cara say nothing”; “Cara just lies down and accepts it.” You also say that you yourself “let [this situation] happen” by not getting Cara help sooner. But it sounds as though Cara has tried to raise some of these issues and set some boundaries with Nellie. It’s not working because of Nellie’s choices and actions, not Cara’s. Nellie sounds like the kind of bully who senses what she perceives as weakness, and is inspired to attack. She may well be lashing out at Cara because she thinks Cara is vulnerable. But I don’t think this overall dynamic is going to change much on its own, even if Cara gets treatment for her anxiety, because Nellie is the one primarily perpetuating it.

It’s really hard to share a small space with someone who is hostile and doesn’t respect you; it means you never have a safe space to relax or be yourself. I imagine it’s making Cara’s anxiety much, much worse. And it’s too bad that she thinks their RA wouldn’t do anything to help, because he would be the logical first stop. She could go above him and take this up with the residential housing office—or, if she won’t, and you feel that this situation amounts to an unacceptable burden for the final months of the school year and you are seriously worried about Cara’s mental health, you could contact the office yourself. But at this point, of course, the school year will soon be over, and hopefully Cara won’t have to live with Nellie next year. If things have improved at all, or if Cara believes she can live with this for a couple more months, you can just chalk it up to a horrible life experience and focus on getting her the help she needs to deal with her anxiety and a better living situation next year.

Dear Care and Feeding,

A couple years ago, my husband and I moved from our home of 30+ years to a new state. We moved because we found a handicapped accessible home and to be closer to our son and his family. We were able to spend more time with the grandchildren and son, but our daughter-in-law didn’t have much to do with us. When we went to school programs/sports, she barely spoke to us and often didn’t even say hi. Fast forward two years, and our son and his family have moved to another state to be closer to her family. I called my DIL to tell her I understood her wanting to be closer to family, but before I could say more, she said we were part of the reason she had to move; we weren’t supportive of her, and we should have done more to correct some of our son’s issues. She also threatened to leave our son if he didn’t move. My husband and I are hurt and angry. We believe we have tried to be there for them. We’re not sure how to move past this. Our son comes to visit with the grandkids, but we are unsure if we will ever go to their new home. We don’t feel welcome.

— Mistaken Move?

Dear Mistaken,

You don’t have to decide about future visits right now. Honestly, I would be surprised if either an apology or an invitation to visit their new home is immediately forthcoming. I can’t begin to know whether some of your daughter-in-law’s ire is justified, but I can tell you that her bigger issues are with your son—this conflict is primarily between the two of them.

If you really want and feel a need to, of course, you can tell your son that his wife hurt your feelings. You’re allowed to be upset about it. But he can’t do anything except perhaps apologize on her behalf. The two of them will need to work out their own issues, assuming that is even possible, before there’s any chance of you working things out with your daughter-in-law. I think you probably need to wait and see how things unfold between them, and then go from there.

— Nicole

