About a month ago, 27-year-old writer Chandler Dean and 28-year-old product manager Carolina Treviño scheduled their New York courthouse wedding for a Tuesday afternoon in April. At the time, the Brooklyn couple had no way of knowing that another event of some interest would be taking place at the very same time in the very same court complex: the arraignment of former President Donald Trump. Slate caught up with the two on the eve of their nuptials to see whether they had any pre-ceremony jitters about a certain high-profile wedding crasher. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Slate: Congratulations on getting married! How did you guys figure out that your wedding would be happening at the same time as Trump’s arraignment?

Chandler Dean: We heard about the news the same way as everybody else. I have a couple of writing jobs, and one of them is that I write jokes for Lovett or Leave It, this topical comedy podcast. They were going to record in like three hours, and there was this emergency, like, “Guys, we need jokes about this indictment that’s happening.” So at the moment that the news broke, that’s what I was focused on. I was just writing stuff for that. And then after that settled, I looked back at the details and saw that it was happening on Tuesday and kind of put two and two together.

Carolina Treviño: We were both working from home that day. As more news kept popping up, it just became increasingly funnier. We heard that he was getting arraigned and we didn’t realize it was gonna be Tuesday. And when we heard it was Tuesday, we went, “Well, it couldn’t be at the same time.” And then I think it was Politico that posted that article that said 2:15.

Dean: Our ceremony is scheduled for 3:15.

Treviño: And then we realized this is going to happen basically around the corner and it could be very chaotic.

Dean: I was not 100 percent sure it would be actually physically close. But when I looked up the location of the Manhattan Supreme Court compared to the City Court, where we’re getting married, I saw that it’s literally around the corner.

What was your initial reaction?

Treviño: Immediately, laughter. Then I think we thought, Oh, no. Will we be able to get in? Will it be scary? My mom had texted me last week that she was genuinely concerned about our safety just because you never know in these types of situations whether it will be just a lot of hoopla or there’ll be a real concern for people in that area. So we’re hoping that it’ll be just a lot of hoopla and we’ll be able to get through with no problem.

Dean: We’re both sort of politically active people. So it just feels wild that this sort of thing would coincide with our wedding. I had one friend who messaged me, “This would only happen to you.”

How long have you guys been together?

Dean: It’ll be 10 years in a couple weeks.

Treviño: We’re high school sweethearts. We went to a performing arts high school, and we did a play together where Chandler played my uncle.

Did you consider moving the wedding?

Dean: We did briefly talk about it. I have a lot of faith in New York and New York City’s handling of the situation, though. My thought was if they were genuinely concerned about the security of anyone coming to that courthouse that they might reach out to us. They might cancel certain business on that day, or what have you, and then it would be rescheduled. We selected the day somewhat arbitrarily, so if it had to be rescheduled, it wouldn’t be devastating for us. But I don’t think we wanted to deal with the complication of attempting to reschedule it if the city deemed it not a big enough security issue to force that.

So you haven’t heard from the court at all? No special instructions? What is your plan?

Treviño: No. I think we’re gonna plan to get there like 30-ish minutes early. I think we’ll print out our confirmation just so that we can show it to any police officers that are blocking off the area. We told our witnesses to get there early, too.

Dean: I think they also see the humor in it. They have to be there for the wedding to go forward. We’re coordinating with them and making sure they know that our expectation is that there will be at least some friction in terms of getting there, whether it’s protesters or security barriers. We’re trying to play it safe.

What are you hoping happens with the arraignment?

Dean: I’ll speak for myself, which is that I am pleased to see that the former president is being held to account for at least one or 30 of his innumerable crimes.

Have you thought about how the arraignment could affect your wedding photos?

Dean: That’s a part of it that we find kind of amusing—we’re gonna have our chance to do our formal wedding ceremony that all of our friends come to later in the month. So this was never where most of our sentimentality was being placed. People have joked, “Well, you don’t have to worry about taking pictures because Getty Images is gonna be there.” We anticipate that both our wedding and the former president’s arraignment will be happening indoors in separate buildings. So we’ll get our unencumbered photos indoors. The idea of taking our photos with a mob of protesters in the background is funny, though. We can always claim to our grandchildren that the community was vociferously opposed to our marriage.

Are you at all worried that you’ll be too busy getting married to follow all the news about the arraignment in real time?

Dean: We’ll read a digest in the evening. We’re not following up-to-the-minute updates.

Treviño: I think Trump can wait until after we, you know, commit to spend the rest of our lives together.