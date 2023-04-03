I Love My Child, But I Hate Being a Special Needs Mom

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I hate being a special needs mom. Of course, I adore my child and want to meet her needs and be the best mom possible, but it is all I do. I have one autistic child who, due to various failures of the education and medical systems, plus Covid and my own ignorance, is just now starting to get the services she needs at 10 years old. Over the years, my life, work, hobbies, health, and everything about me has been eroded. I’m nothing now except her mom. I know lots of people make a whole identity out of being “autism moms.” Not me. I hate it. I’ve lost every goal I ever had: career, finance, creativity, travel. We’re living on the charity of family, and I have no career or hobbies because I can’t make any time commitments reliably. I find being a mom and only a mom to be the least satisfying thing I have ever done. Everyone says, “this will pass,” but if it ever does, I’m worried there will be nothing left of me or for me, and it will be too late for any of my old dreams to be possible. When I do get a break, I don’t even know what to do with myself. How do I bring myself back from the dead when this is a 24/7 gig for the foreseeable future?

— Call Me Selfish, But this Blows

Dear Call Me Selfish,

I’ll do no such thing; it is not selfish to need your own hobbies, goals, and sense of self to feel whole. It’s human. I’m actually really proud of you for admitting that “this blows” because I think so often we think we have to be stalwart heroes as moms—and this can be especially true for moms of disabled and/or neurodivergent kids. But it doesn’t make you any less of a loving parent to say that you don’t want that to be your whole identity.

It’s hard for me to offer practical suggestions without more information on your situation, but a few things come to mind. First, if you aren’t in any kind of support group, find one. It doesn’t need to be an in-person meet up if physically getting away is hard—there are lots of online groups on Facebook and other platforms that might offer a mix of empathy and tactical solutions.

I also think it would be worthwhile, in an effort to “bring you back from the dead,” to choose one thing that brings you joy and try to incorporate it, and only it, into your life. Thinking about all the goals and interests that you have abandoned can feel so overwhelming, but trying to get just one back might be doable—and it would give you a reprieve, which you need. Find a family member or trusted friend who would be willing to come to your house weekly (or a couple folks who can alternate) so that you can take your pottery class or whatever it is. Do not be shy of asking for help or fall into the trap of thinking this is an indulgence. It is not. Your mental and emotional wellbeing is one of the tools you need in order to effectively care for your daughter. I know that asking for this support is so much harder than it sounds on paper—I’m a year into widowhood with two young kids and I still struggle with asking for help. But once I forced myself to do it a couple times, it did get easier—and the circle of people I trusted to care for my kids grew, too.

Final thought: you do not mention if you have a partner or co-parent. If you do, even if he or she is the primary income earner and you are the primary caretaker, giving you a night off absolutely needs to be part of the deal. Feelings like the ones you articulated can breed resentment and irritability, on both sides, which isn’t good for a relationship.

I wish you the best. The road is difficult, but you are not alone.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have been married for 13 years and have three kids, ages 6, 4 and 3. I think I still love my husband, and he’s a really exceptionally wonderful father. When I picture breaking up our family, it feels heart-shattering. But he is not a loving spouse anymore, and we are in a deeply one-sided relationship. I know everything about his work; I push him to see his friends to remind him there is life away from work and his phone; I do all of the cooking, cleaning, household management etc. (I also work, though in a much less demanding job than his.) He, on the other hand, can’t be bothered to thank me for dinner; he almost never asks how my day has been; and shows no interest in knowing about—much less supporting me in pursuing—my goals. I married a guy who read, thought, saw friends, laughed, and was nice and cared about me. I’m instead married to a grumpy workaholic who is totally focused on himself and the kids. He actively resents when I express my own needs to be shown kindness, respect, appreciation, and interest. I don’t want to give up too soon because I know he is capable of more, and I meant what I said when we took our vows. I can handle a while of “for worse” as long as it’s not forever.

So my question is: considering the kids’ ages, when would be the least damaging time to pull the plug? I can’t imagine doing it in or right before middle school for example. I don’t feel ready to give up yet, but is sooner better than later for the kids? Developmentally, I just don’t know when I might cause the least harm. And while I desperately want it to not come down to that, my husband has refused to show up for me for the better part of the last four years, and I am out of ideas (yes, we’re in therapy).

— Hoping for the Best, Planning for the Worst

Dear Hoping,

Four years is a long time to have a spouse who isn’t a true partner, and the fact that he’s not showing up for you, despite being in therapy, feels like a pretty clear signal that he has no intention of making the changes you’ve asked for—which, to me, are the very bare minimum a partner should be doing for the person they supposedly love. I’m not sure I could stay in that situation, though I know many partners do.

I don’t know what age, developmentally, is the least impactful on kids—except for possibly early childhood, since they’d grow up not remembering anything different. As soon as the kids are older, it gets more complicated.

If your unhappy marriage is obvious to your kids, I don’t think you are doing your kids any favors by continuing to set this example for them. You want them to grow into adults who love themselves enough to know they deserve happiness, and you want them to be partners who give those gifts to their spouses. It might be time for a very frank conversation with your husband. Does he want to stay in the marriage, and if so, can you at least reach a detente where you might not receive love from him, but you could receive kindness? If he can do that, maybe you can stay. But if not, it would be hard for me to justify that, personally. Divorce does not have to be only an end or “failure” of a marriage. It could also be the way you and your husband cultivate lives that show your kids what fulfillment can look like. I wish you the best in your decision.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter, A, is turning 3 in June and is in a daycare that we love. A also seems to love it; she talks about it happily at home and is excited to go every morning. Lately, though, we are getting feedback from teachers that we aren’t sure what to make of. As an example, A wants to play by herself and gets mad when she has to share. Or, A wants to give the dolls baths and doesn’t want to do the classroom activity. And, she bit a kid this week. On the face. Ugh. To me, this sounds like totally normal 2-year-old behavior, but other parents do not seem to be having the same conversations with the teacher. I don’t know if/how to get more information about how A is doing in daycare, and I don’t want to become a nuisance. Most importantly, if there is something amiss, I would like a more complete picture. What is the right way to approach this? To add complexity, it is a bilingual daycare, and my spouse and I don’t speak Spanish.

— Language Barrier meets Terrible Twos

Dear Signoff,

You’re right that this is totally normal behavior for a kid her age—that doesn’t mean its ubiquitous behavior among all toddlers. So, first take a breath and give yourself and A some grace. Just because other kids aren’t biting or seem like they follow the rules all the time (I promise they don’t) doesn’t mean your daughter is a problem child.

That said, I think it’s great that you want a more complete picture of what’s going on. Ask A’s teachers for a conference where they can describe in more detail what they are seeing, how they are mitigating her unwanted behaviors in the classroom and what you can do at home to support their efforts. If it’s a truly bilingual daycare, then language shouldn’t be too much of an issue, but if you find yourself getting lost during the meeting, you can always cop to it and ask if there is anyone who can help explain. It might be awkward, but not insurmountable. Trust me, the teachers will be thrilled you care enough to ask for their feedback rather than get mad at them for their reports. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m at my wits’ end about my 4 ½-year-old son’s bedtime. He hates going to bed, always has, and bedtime is almost always a struggle. We’ve tried everything. We have a bedtime routine, we don’t use screens, we dim the lighting, give transition warnings, and offer choices. When we try to set boundaries, he often responds with threats, like “if you don’t read me this story, I’ll never go to bed.” He squirms all over the bed at tuck-in time. There are frequent curtain calls, even though we try to preempt them. His bedtime is late for his age, he falls asleep between 9 and 10 p.m. regardless of when we start bedtime. He’s usually up by 7:30 am but not always.

We are frequently late to the start of his preschool program which is 9:30 am. I don’t know how we’ll get him to school by 8 a.m. when he starts proper kindergarten. He never naps at home anymore but will sometimes nap at school because kids are forced to lay quietly in their cots in the early afternoon. We’ve pleaded with the school to let him play quietly instead but they refused. They at least wake him by 2:30 pm to make sure his nap does not interfere with nighttime sleep. I love my boy, but I feel like I’ve been fighting for a fuss-free bedtime for almost five years, and I’m just about ready to throw in the towel and let him go to bed whenever he feels like, which to me feels like abandonment of parental duty. What should I do?

— Sleep Obsessed in San Francisco

Dear Sleep Obsessed,

You’re not in a sleep struggle, you’re in a power struggle, and no amount of dim lighting can help with that. He’s acting the way he is because he thinks he gets to be in charge of when he sleeps and when he wakes.

You need to erect an absolute bedtime routine, stick to it, and attach consequences to it. Write out the routine, complete with times, and post it in his bedroom. Make it clear that this is now the standard. If he deviates from it, he loses a bedtime story (or some other natural consequence). Use communication strategies that give him finite opportunities to correct his behavior—I’m a fan of 1, 2, 3 Magic but you can shop around for a style you prefer—before he loses that privilege. Basically, you’re using the list, the consequences, and the communication strategies as your parenting co-pilots. He doesn’t acknowledge your authority at bedtime, so you have to sort of imbue these other structures with authority until he gets the picture. Importantly, I wouldn’t quibble about whether he is actually asleep or not at a given time. So long as he is quiet and in bed, that’s what you’re shooting for.

Enact similar strategies at wake up; it sounds like your morning is dictated by when he wakes naturally. Instead, you determine when he wakes up, and use a routine to get out the door on a predictable timeframe. My guess is that establishing structure in both hours will reinforce each other.

Don’t give up if it doesn’t work right away—it could take up to a few weeks for him to adjust. And hopefully, once he does, you’ll be enacting fewer consequences because the norms will be established. Good luck!

—Allison

How often can I let my fifth-grader cajole me into letting him have a play date on a weekday? He begs and whines about this daily, and I feel like a bad mom for saying “not on weekdays.” My son’s school does not give homework other than reading, but I have heard that this really ramps up in middle school—he will be a sixth-grader this fall. I know that play is constructive, but I find it important to balance it with other constructive (and necessary) activities. I’m a working parent with a spouse who travels frequently. As a result, I operate somewhat like a single parent with my kids. Basically, I want him to do something more constructive and to have a more predictable routine on weekdays. I am open to being told I am wrong.