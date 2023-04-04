In Memphis, a Sister of Perpetual Indulgence Has Some Righteous Words About Tennessee’s Embattled Anti-Drag Law

In early March, Tennessee earned the dubious honor of being the first state this year to pass a law restricting some drag shows in public or anywhere else minors might glimpse them. It was set to go into effect on April 1—ahead of Pride Month—rather than in July like most other newly approved Tennessee laws, though on Friday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the law for 14 days due to questions over its constitutionality. The statute—which was ostensibly passed in response to complaints about videos of drag shows with children in the audience—criminalizes sexually explicit performances “harmful to minors” that are performed by specific kinds of entertainers, including “male and female impersonators.” It leaves a troubling amount of room for interpretation by law enforcement and local elected leaders.

And that’s not all that the Volunteer State has been up to recently. A ban on gender-affirming care for children in Tennessee was passed the same day as the drag law, and will go into effect in July. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, 11 other anti-LGBTQ bills are currently being considered in the state Senate, many of which also target youth.

For all the concern the Tennessee Legislature claims to have for kids, it’s hard to see how this wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation will do anything but bring them harm. But there are also forces working for good in the state. One of them is the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a worldwide order of queer and trans drag nuns who vow to “promulgate universal joy and expiate stigmatic guilt.” The Sisters are deeply involved in efforts to support LGBTQ youth across the country: They have led their share of drag queen story hours to encourage literacy and try to act as queer role models. They also have a long history in grassroots public health advocacy and fighting anti-drag sentiment. According to the website of their Memphis House, the Sisters “educate, enlighten, and advocate for those in need of a shoulder to lean on,” using “irreverent humor and self-expression. And make up … and dresses … and heels … and rubber chickens covered in glitter.”

To learn more about their mission and what’s happening on the ground in Tennessee, I called Sister Kat Ion, a “nun-binary chemistry clown” and Mistress of Novices for the Blue Suede Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. We talked about drag, joy, and what the state should actually be doing to protect kids.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity, and was conducted before the temporary federal delay.

Meg Duff: Before we get into the law, let’s talk about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and, in Memphis, the Blue Suede Sisters in particular. Who are you?

Sister Kat Ion: The Sisters started in 1979 in San Francisco. They acquired some habits and started on this mission to bring joy and make people laugh. The mission for every Sister that is sistering is to promulgate universal joy and expiate stigmatic guilt. Shortly thereafter was the AIDS crisis. The Sisters put together the first safe-sex pamphlet that was free of judgment.

It gave facts. I’m a big proponent of education, so that resonated with me.



The Blue Suede Sisters in Memphis is a small house. We had Sister Krisco Kringle, who recently just left Memphis. Sister Twinkle VanWinkle and I are currently the two fully professed Sisters. And we have a postulant Sister; her name is Sister Marianna Cross.



I’m a chemist and a total nerd. My nun name is Kat Ion because a cation is a positively charged ion. Last summer for my novice project—to be “elevated” to fully professed Sister in the Order of Perpetual Indulgence—I did a Chemistry and Cocktails event at our local Museum of Science and History. Adults had a chance to mingle and have drinks, and then we did really fun science.

And how did you decide to join the order?

I studied astrochemistry during the pandemic. And that sounds cool, right? Until there’s a virus on earth. I wasn’t qualified—I couldn’t offer any help. End of 2021, I was no longer in school, I had gotten a job, and I wanted to give back. My partner volunteered with me, and we were abortion patient escorts. And the abortion patient escort coordinator was a Sister.



I was like, “Well, this person is making a difference! I see them as this hero, and they’re dressing up like a nun and they’re doing silly things.” And I did grow up on the extremist side of religion. So that gave me the lack of fear—I was already prepared to do crazy things! Now I’m just much more certain in what I believe.



At that point, I had also come to realize my own lack of gender conformity. I had never really had words for it until the pandemic. I grew up in a very conservative part of Mississippi. It used to feel like I’m not man enough to be a man, and I’m not woman enough to be a woman. When I became a Sister, I felt like, now I have two vessels [my normal self and Sister self] to hold all of it, you know? Finding myself through the Sisters inspired so much joy within me. It allowed me to see myself a bit more clearly. There’s just so much joy that drag brings. And at the end of the day, it is just playing dress-up.

So Tennessee recently passed a law that’s being called a “Drag Ban.” As an order of drag nuns, how has this bill impacted your community and your ministry so far?

We really believe in this ministry of presence. One of my favorite things to do is just to hand out flowers. Sister Krisco used to hand out little plastic ducks. Last Pride, there was this child crying, and there I was, looking like a big doll. So I looked in my purse to see what I could give out. I think it was a little jewel. I’ve got a bag full of buttons, and I’ve got some twine, and I print out little affirmations. I call those my button blessings. I’m also thinking about getting a little bubble wand for somebody who needs a blessing that’s a bit more personal and in the moment. I grew up evangelical, very spiritual, charismatic, so I know the right things to say. I’ll just speak it into the bubble.



That’s what I’m at risk of losing here. Like, can you imagine! Like, “Oh my God, there’s a nun on Beale Street blowing bubbles and telling people good things.” Like … don’t you want that?

What impact do you think this law will have for drag performers in Memphis?



Our district attorney, Steve Mulroy, actually came out and said there are no drag performances in danger in Shelby County. But he just got voted in. And because it is an elected position, there is no guarantee on how long we’re protected.

And that protection does not necessarily exist elsewhere in the state.

Yes. I mean, as soon as you leave Shelby County, it’s … yeah, good luck. I am comforted by the support I do feel in my city. I love Memphis. You kinda go anywhere and you’ll see a drag queen just doing bingo. But the police officers will decide in the moment what counts and what doesn’t. It’s great to know that if they decide to lock me up that Mulroy won’t prosecute. But even if I just get arrested, I’m missing work, I’m missing other obligations … I drive my partner to work.



And with the death of Tyre Nichols—there’s not much trust in the Memphis Police Department. As a queer person, I haven’t had a whole lot of faith in police departments. As someone who’s aware of the racial tensions in the South, I am not super trusting. People who are historically marginalized by the law do not take comfort in law officers.

And what impact will this bill have for trans, nonbinary, and LGBTQ people more broadly?



For right-wing-minded people, they have the idea that a woman needs to be this and a man needs to be that. The gender binary gives them this sense of purpose. It’s scary not to have it; they don’t know who they are outside of that. The unfortunately awful part of this law is that because they don’t describe what drag is, they’re kind of codifying how trans people can express themselves.



My partner and I, we both enjoy wearing shorter-than-average shorts—and that usually means women’s shorts. So, can I just wear shorts and go to the park and then be harassed—with legal support? I don’t think a lot of people realize, legally, how loosely-labeled things are not used for good reasons. These rights-restricting bills, they do collateral damage.

These laws, when they’re written so broadly, enable these vigilantes who just feel like they are God’s warriors to enforce this divine law of dress-up. And then we have violence against trans people.





The more closely I read this law, the less it actually made any sense to me.

It’s pretty vague, isn’t it! The law says “male or female impersonators.” All right … what does it mean to impersonate a male or a female? I have a weak goatee. Am I still impersonating a female if I’m wearing a dress but I left my beard? Women don’t have beards. This is how flimsy this law is.



They don’t even describe what drag is. When I talk about drag, I think it’s an expression that subverts gender. Drag does so many different things. A lot of people even in the drag community would argue about what drag is. Some people entertain. Some people, like me, just like to spread joy. Sometimes it’s convincing and sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it’s funny; sometimes it’s not supposed to be funny. Sometimes it’s a critique, and it really is a freedom of speech issue.



Drag isn’t inherent to the queer community. We’re just the ones who aren’t ashamed to admit that we like it! Another local leader, Bella DuBalle, said if these laws are enacted, you’re honestly just eliminating art: Shakespearean art. Robin Williams doing Mrs. Doubtfire. Martin Lawrence doing Big Mama, Tyler Perry doing Madea. Hairspray with John Travolta.



When you were in high school, did you ever have what was called a “womanless beauty review”?

No …



OK. So small-town Mississippi: The womanless beauty review was like, football players, athletes, just cool guys who put on gowns and wigs in high school. There is this picture of [Tennessee Gov.] Bill Lee that looks like it was from something like that. He dressed up like a cheerleader. Someone asked him about it, like, “Why is it OK for you but not for them?” And he said something like, “The fact that you’d even conflate the two … clearly that was not sexual, it’s comedic.”



And I’m like, whoa. If you would come to a drag show, you would see a litany of different things. Some people who, yes, love to show off their body and love to be provocative and slutty. Some people, their gig is just that they can put on a really good show looking like someone else. Entertainment is catered to its audience. Like … if you are sending your child to a drag show, I am more than happy to provide you with a set list.



It goes back to the idea that being queer is just automatically bad. Like: It’s OK to play dress-up as long as you’re not gay. That’s kind of what they’re saying, whether or not they realize it.

The law applies to content that “appeals to a prurient interest.” Elsewhere in the Tennessee code, prurient is defined as “a shameful or morbid interest in sex.” The Sisters are all about expiating stigmatic guilt. Can you just … expiate this, please?



There are some people who are just convinced that somehow because I am gay and I also want to play dress-up, it is sexual. That there is a prurient interest. Even though every time I get in drag, I put on more clothes than I ever prefer to have on! For some people, just being queer gets labeled as prurient. They don’t see the love I have for my partner as similar to the love they have for their partners.



But that’s the thing about shame. You can only feel shame if someone tells you to feel shame, to be ashamed. And so one of the biggest parts of my own deconstruction was just realizing that my sexuality wasn’t harmful to anybody.

I’m not a threat.

This law was supposedly passed to protect children. But the Sisters have actually done a lot to support youth, both in Memphis and elsewhere.



For Pride month last year, we did a Pride movie series for queer youth at our local Black-owned bookstore. We had a series of four movies. They were age-appropriate, and we tried to find something for everybody. We served concessions. We had a projector.



This year at Pride we want to do a sensory relief zone. Give out earplugs, sunglasses, fidget toys for kids who just need to play with something. We want a booth where people can get relief from the heat. It’s hot. It is so hot in Memphis! Maybe a feathery wall to touch.



I’m not saying these things are magical. But I know what it’s like to have to walk by the angry villagers, and what they said might have been startling to you. I want to create this tent where people can come and talk to the Sisters, because hopefully we’ll have several Sisters in town.

What should the state focus on if they want to protect children and youth?

[Note: This interview took place a few days before the school shooting in Nashville in which three children were killed, along with three adults. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.]



People need health care. One thing that isn’t making as much news: The capital is cutting off a lot of HIV funding for nonprofits that provide pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to people in marginalized communities. And gender-affirming care, that’s being cut. Gender-affirming care saves lives.



Children are not in danger, at least not from gay people. The problem is poverty, but that’s hard to solve. Homelessness is very prevalent here in Memphis. Our current fundraiser is to raise money for homeless kids. You know: menstrual products, socks, things to keep warm. Incarceration is another big problem. For everyone who gets sent away to prison, there’s a family who’s now missing someone, there are children who are missing someone.



I love my community. I love Memphis, and Memphis needs a lot of help. I’m not asking for the state to show up and fix things; I’m asking for them to visit, to look. Memphis has good people, and we’re just normally cast aside.

Are there ways that you would like to see queer people and allies outside of Tennessee offering support?

I’ve heard some of the other Sisters mention perhaps making a trek to little Tennessee for Pride. And I’m hoping they consider Memphis part of Tennessee! That’s one thing I’m really looking forward to. Memphis has a really good relationship with the drag community. We have a good variety of queer-affirming establishments, all of which love to have drag shows.



For allies, people who maybe do not identify directly with this fight, realize that this still affects them. And for religious groups who are LGBTQ-affirming … I don’t wanna say for them to prove themselves, but I do kind of want them to put their money where their mouth is; say that it is very important for people who feel like this doesn’t apply to them to still stand up.

Is there a blessing or benediction that you would offer for trans, nonbinary, and queer youth who are living in this moment?



You are seen.



I know it’s very easy to feel like there has never been anyone like you. But it’s just because you haven’t been told. Ancestrally, you’re not new. Queer identity and expression and love, none of it is new.



Being from Mississippi and that conservative bubble … it’s just so easy to feel like you’re just behind. You’re just separate. It’s hard to believe that it will get better. And it’s hard to believe that there are people actively working for your good. But I see so many people right now working very hard to make sure everyone is acknowledged and brought to the present.



I don’t believe in many things, but I do believe in people, and I believe in kindness. There’s definitely someone who cares. Like, absolutely: You are not alone.