Something Sketchy Is Going Down at My Second-Grader’s Recess

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our daughter is in second grade at a public Montessori elementary school, where the demographics generally mirror those of our city at large—40 percent white, 40 percent Black, and 20 percent other people of color. We’re white. Her class has a lead teacher, a paraprofessional, and a student teacher.

Today over dinner, our kid mentioned excitedly that her class got an extended recess today, monitored by the student teacher, as apparently the lead and the para had some kind of meeting to attend. She mentioned that all of the kids in the class got the extended recess, except for three boys who were “acting up in line” before the regular recess. All three of the kids she mentioned are Black boys in first or second grade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story didn’t sit right with me. I’m well aware of how disciplinary discrepancies negatively affect educational outcomes for Black children. I can also imagine how difficult it must be for a college student to single handedly manage 20 wound-up kids waiting in line for recess. Still, as a white, former Kid Who Got Away With A Lot of Shit, it just doesn’t seem right that the only children in the class who misbehaved enough to have the special treat of the day taken away happened to be three of the four Black boys in class. Is this something that I should report to the school administration and/or the teacher?

– Hmmm

Dear Hmmm,

This is definitely the sort of thing that should give one pause. However, this incident alone isn’t enough to serve as evidence of a problem with bias in the classroom (even though it doesn’t sit right with me either!). You should talk to your daughter on a regular basis about what’s going on at school and be on the lookout for other incidents that don’t seem quite right. Ask questions about how the children are treated by the teacher—for example, are there any kids who regularly get in trouble, and if so, who? Ask your daughter if it was a normal occurrence for those three boys, or the other Black students, to be singled out to miss recess. If so, press her for examples and then take your concerns to school administrators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meantime, your daughter is also old enough to hear from you about the discrepancies between how Black people and white people are treated within our society, so that she can start making her own observations about equality (or lack thereof) at school, and she can share them with you. Let her know that you’re curious about how everyone gets along in her class, and if everyone is being treated fairly. Talk to her openly and regularly about race so that she doesn’t grow up to be one of those adults who punishes Black kids while allowing White ones to get away with murder.

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

Through a variety of circumstances, my 9-year old daughter finds herself without any interaction with boys who are her age. She’s homeschooled, an only child, participates in historically girl-heavy sports (figure skating and gymnastics), our neighbors have younger children, and cousins nearest her age are all girls. None of these things are likely to change in the near future. I should add that she is perfectly content with all of this, and my wife and I didn’t exactly plan it this way—it just happened. That said, if she participates in traditional school at some future point, she would be thrust into an unfamiliar co-ed environment. At what point does it become detrimental to her social development to not interact with boys? Sending her off to college and that being her first time being around young men seems like an awful plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

– Lacking Lads

Dear Lacking Lads,

You definitely don’t want to wait until college, or even high school, for your daughter to start having meaningful interactions with her male peers. Within the next few years, you should start seeking out activities that allow your daughter to interact with boys; consider groups that allow you to connect with other homeschooling families, or activities at your local YMCA or community center that include kids of all genders. In the meantime, make sure that the content your child consumes includes some representation of young boys; this shouldn’t be terribly hard to do, as plenty of books, TV shows, and movies still focus on male characters. And talk to your daughter about boys in general so that she doesn’t think of them like some sort of mystical creatures, or become overly fixated on the role that they may one day play in her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slate Plus Members Get More Advice From Jamilah Each Week

From this week’s letter, We Just Made a Shocking Discovery in My Late Father-in-Law’s Attic: “I don’t intend to police adult children’s political beliefs, but they’re taking out their disappointment and anger at their grandfather’s secret profession on their grandmother.”

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the only daughter in a Hispanic family and currently live one state over from my divorced parents. My spouse is white and doesn’t understand the cultural expectations and nuances of the issue at hand here.

My relationship with my father is not strong and I have always played second fiddle to my brother, his namesake. I have accepted this in my adult and professional life. However, he has started playing the same antics he had with me growing up, on my daughter. For example, instead of giving back an item gifted to her by my in-laws, he gave it to my brother for his son in another state. It is not that I have an issue with giving the item to my nephew, but I have an issue with him not asking us first. Additionally, my brother has been charged with child abuse on his own children and hasn’t seen them in over two years, nor paid child support in over three. So this item, which my daughter could have used, was wrongfully given away, and we aren’t supposed to be upset about it because my brother “needed it.” My nephew is to carry on the family name so all resources go toward him over his sisters as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I confronted my father about some of these issues in the past year, I was stonewalled. He stated it was “not on [him] to change” and I had to accept him as was. This conversation resulted in me laying firm boundaries that he refused to acknowledge, so I had deemed the relationship untenable. I mourned the loss of this relationship and have tried to move on with my life. Luckily, my daughter is young enough not to recall the relationship or ill treatment by her grandfather. He has refused to apologize or recognize any issue with his gendered favoritism, even to the detriment of my nieces.

Advertisement

Now, my father is attending a concert in the next town over this coming weekend and is asking to get together. We had already planned to celebrate our daughter’s birthday this weekend and had existing plans. How do I respond to his request when no apology for any of the previous transgressions or attempts to alter the behaviors has been undertaken? How do I handle a relationship going forward when I already mourned the loss of this relationship? How can I shield my daughter from the misogyny that her grandfather sees as normal?

Advertisement

Advertisement

– Mama Bear

Dear Mama Bear,

You have to decide if you want to have a relationship with your father going forward, or if you’re at peace with your previous decision to cut him off. You say that you “mourned” the loss of your connection with him and “tried to move on,” but as soon as he reached out to you, you were ready to reconsider that. If you do choose to reconnect with your dad, you have to be prepared for the likelihood that he will not change and that he will continue to hold the misogynistic biases he’s had for your entire life. He has told you that he doesn’t see any reason to alter his behavior and that it was on you to accept him for who he is. Can you handle that? Do you want to? If so, to what extent? Are you willing to deal with him in small doses? Would occasional visits and phone calls be okay? Or are his attitudes too much for you to handle? Only you can answer that.

Advertisement

The only way to effectively protect your child from your father’s misogyny is to limit their interactions. You may decide that you’re okay engaging with your dad every so often, but that you don’t want him around her. If you do choose to allow your daughter to see her grandfather, you have to be prepared to talk to her about Grandpa’s “old school” attitudes and why they are so problematic. However, providing her with context won’t prevent his words from causing harm. It sounds like you need to spend some time figuring out what you truly want going forward. Perhaps you can meet your dad for coffee one-on-one during his upcoming trip (as opposed to subjecting your daughter to a family outing) and let him know that the issues between you have left you considering estrangement. Maybe hearing that would lead him to try and tuck in some of his sexism; I wouldn’t be overly optimistic, considering the conversations you’ve had in the past. Ultimately, it’s time for you to figure out if you feel it’s worth it to have a relationship with your dad considering who he is and what comes with that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

· If you missed Thursday’s column, read it here.

· Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I was lucky to make two excellent mom friends at a baby class when my daughter was just a few months old, and at the height of the pandemic no less. One of them lives only a few streets away, so we see her and her kid very often. Our kids are 2 now, and they even go to the same childcare provider two days a week, so they know each other well. The issue is that my little girl is a bit reserved, and her little boy is the typical boisterous kid with the occasional burst of aggression when he is over-excited or frustrated. They naturally bicker over toys or whose turn it is on the slide, but he will often push, shove, or even hit my daughter out of frustration. I know it’s well within the range of normal toddler behavior, and I absolutely appreciate how much my friend pays attention to it, and will discipline her kid every time he acts out. I do feel sad for my daughter though; she’s such a sweet little person and it hurts me to see her being physically pushed around! She still seems happy whenever we see them, and will occasionally tell him off when he bothers her.

Advertisement

How should I react whenever she gets hurt by him? I’m always a bit stunned and I just give her a cuddle until she feels better while his mom tells him off. How can I discuss this with my daughter in an age-appropriate way? We want to make sure they grow to have an okay relationship, if they want one..

Advertisement

– Just Toddlers Being Toddlers

Dear Just Toddlers,

Does this little boy act this way every time you get the kids together? Perhaps it’s time for him to face some more serious consequences. Maybe the next time he gets overly aggressive with your daughter, you end the play date and explain that your girl would be happy to play with him, but not if he’s going to behave like that. I hate the idea of your daughter coming to expect that this little boy is going to hurt her every time he sees her, even if his mother does generally respond seriously when it happens.

Advertisement

As far as talking to her about his aggression, you should apologize to her when there’s an incident and try to explain that it wasn’t her fault: “Timmy got way too excited and he used his hands when he should have used his words. I am so sorry that happened to you.” Continue to give her affection in those moments, and ask her how she feels about what took place. She’s very young, so she’s not fully able to comprehend what is happening, but you should get her in the habit of expressing herself. Also, check in with her regularly to make sure she still wants to play with this kid; she may not have complained about him and his behavior, but it’s possible that she’s tired of it and putting up with it because she hasn’t had a choice. It’s also important that this little boy is made to apologize to her when these things happen; I would imagine this is already happening, but if it isn’t, you want to make sure that he is accountable to her.

— Jamilah

For More Parenting Coverage, Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting